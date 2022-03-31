News
For Heat, Jimmy Butler, the path to success is as simple as ‘Yes, we needed Kyle Lowry’
Jimmy Butler was the recruiter and, frankly, the henchman behind the plot.
But he also maintains a respect for who came before and even those alongside assisting in the assists.
So as he sat alongside Kyle Lowry late Wednesday night at TD Garden, reveling in one of the Miami Heat’s most impressive victories of the season, he took time to measure his words.
“I miss Goran like hell,” Butler said of former Heat point guard Goran Dragic. “I like handling the ball. Tyler [Herro] likes handling the ball. But having a guy like Kyle just telling everybody where to go, knowing how to get everybody the ball, he can read when people want that ball. Yes, we needed Kyle Lowry.”
It is why Butler was so emphatic about the Heat chasing Lowry last summer in NBA free agency, even at the cost of Dragic, with whom he had grown especially close.
And it was about more than Lowry being the godfather of Butler’s daughter. It was about moments such as this, the 106-98 victory over the Boston Celtics fueled by Lowry’s 23 points, eight assists and six 3-pointers.
“I think having like a real-life point guard, that’s a pass-first guy, who as of lately says, ‘screw pass first, I’m gonna score first,’ is good,” Butler said with a smile.
Moments later, Max Strus, whose insertion into the starting lineup has helped fuel a revival from last week’s four-game losing streak, was similarly effusive.
“He’s a special point guard, a real point guard,” Strus said, “somebody who knows the game so well, somebody that I’ve honestly never seen it before, how smart he is, how he knows how to take advantage and sees things before they even happen.
“Kyle’s been huge for us and really closed the game for us tonight and made big plays down the stretch and kept us solid through it all.”
For years, the Heat have wandered through contention and even championships with point guards who were many things, from scorers to shooters to attacking presences, but not as innate in their playmaking as Lowry. It has been more than a decade since Heat playmakers such as Jason Williams and Tim Hardaway.
“Kyle,” coach Erik Spoelstra said, “that’s just a great luxury to have, a Hall of Fame point guard who can choreograph your offense.
“He just has a great mind for competition and for how to impact winning.”
It is an element that Spoelstra all too often had to digest as opponent, particularly in the seven-game 2016 Eastern Conference semifinals the Heat lost to Lowry’s Toronto Raptors.
“Look, we’ve been on the other side of it,” said Spoelstra, whose team is idle until Saturday night’s game against the Chicago Bulls at the United Center on this three-game trip that concludes Sunday with Lowry’s return to Toronto. “There’s many years that I just really did not like Kyle Lowry, because he was such a thorn in our side. Going back to ‘16, when we really thought we had a chance to go to the conference finals, and he was just brilliant. As that series got deeper, the better he played in clutch moments.”
Lowry scored 36 and 35 in the final two games of that series.
“And you can’t define it by an analytic or a number or a play call,” Spoelstra said of Lowry’s moxie. “He just knows how to make winning plays.”
And, lately, when to step up, showing far more of an offensive bent as the April 16 start of the NBA playoffs approach.
“I’m shooting more. I’m shooting ‘em, just making ‘em,” Lowry said, with Wednesday’s six 3-pointers tying his season high. “Just getting ready to prepare for the moments that I know that it’s going to be big for us, and just playing.
“All season, I’ve passing first, and lately I’ve been looking for my shot a little bit more. But the job is easy when you understand what you’re doing and you’re confident in what you’re doing. For me, just playing, just trying to make winning basketball plays, that’s all that really matters.”
()
‘Picard’ S2E5 Recap: Connections to Star Trek Lore and Some Spy-Fi Dress Up
We’ve arrived at the midpoint of this season of Star Trek: Picard, and at last it seems as if all the pieces are on the board. While there may be a whole lot of plot going on, the story is moving at a lively pace and has given each member of the ensemble ample time in the spotlight (save poor Evan Evagora). “Fly Me to the Moon” adds even more characters to the cast, offers some timely answers to the questions that have been mounting for the past few weeks, and ties into multiple pieces of deep Star Trek lore.
First, we get to know Tallinn (Orla Brady), the “Supervisor” who’s been assigned to keep an eye on one particular person crucial to the timeline: astronaut Renee Picard (Penelope Mitchell), a distant cousin to our own Jean-Luc. The Supervisors are a concept introduced in the 1968 Star Trek episode “Assignment: Earth,” in which a man calling himself Gary Seven is tasked with averting nuclear war in the 20th century. Tallinn’s job is simpler, but her instructions are more vague. She’s to watch over Renee Picard, but she hasn’t been told why Renee is important to the history of the galaxy. So when Renee considers quitting NASA’s mission to Europa just days before launch, Tallinn sees no reason to interfere. Jean-Luc, however, knows that Renee’s flight is a key moment in his timeline, and discovers that Q has been posing as a mission psychologist and deliberately stoking her anxiety and depression.
Tallinn herself remains mysterious. She may be nearly identical to Picard’s companion Laris, but she’s never heard the name before and implies that she’s not a time traveler. Tallinn has been recruited by a higher intelligence, but we don’t know where she’s from. Gary Seven was a human being from the 20th century, though descended from a group of humans who were transported to another world around 6000 BC and guided by the aliens who command the Supervisors. Tallinn may also be native to the time that she surveys, but from a similar world of offshoot humans or Romulans. Tallinn and Laris might turn out to be the same person, though there’s also the possibility that she’s some implausibly identical ancestor.
Speaking of which, Brent Spiner returns this week to portray yet another member of the Soong family, the geneticist Dr. Adam Soong. This marks the fourth of Data’s relatives to wear Spiner’s familiar face over the course of the franchise (sixth if you count other androids). Isa Briones gets in on the fun, too, as Adam’s daughter Kore. (This is her first human Soong, but her fourth distinct character on Picard after portraying androids Soji, Dahj, and Sutra.) Adam is desperately pursuing a cure for a strange genetic ailment which forces Kore to live inside a hermetically sealed environment. He’s lost his license and funding, but receives an offer of help from a mysterious source: Q. (The number on Q’s 3D-printed business card is real, by the way. Call 323-634-5667 for a chuckle.) Q offers Adam a sample of a wonder drug that temporarily stabilizes Kore’s condition, and promises him a permanent cure in exchange for a little help dealing with Renee Picard.
The path of Adam Soong is a further extrapolation backwards from Brent Spiner’s 2004 appearance on Star Trek: Enterprise. There, he portrayed Dr. Arik Soong, a geneticist who unthaws and raises a brood of augmented humans from the Eugenics Wars, the same conflict that produced legendary villain Khan Noonien Singh. “Fly Me to the Moon” suggests that Arik’s ancestor, Adam, may have had a hand in the Eugenics Wars himself. He’s been performing genetic experiments with private military companies, and based on his hesitation when Kore asks a question about her mother, even Kore herself may be an early, incomplete draft of an Augment. Picard co-showrunner Terry Matalas has already implied that Khan’s reign, which was originally said to have ended in 1996, might be moved on the Star Trek timeline to account for the fact that the real 1990s have come and gone without a genetic Superman in sight; are we seeing the setup for it right now?
In addition to an interesting wrinkle in this season of Picard, we may also be witnessing the early warning signs of Star Trek brand synergy. Picard Season 2 will be immediately followed by the premiere of the new spin-off Strange New Worlds, where Christina Chong will play a character named La’an Noonien-Singh. There’s also a miniseries about the life of Khan that’s been in development hell at Paramount for the past few years. Alex Kurtzman and company might be deliberately building these stories towards each other, Marvel-style. Or, they might just be working too hard to explain why Data’s creator’s name, Noonian Soong, is so similar to Khan’s. (Reportedly, Gene Roddenberry simply named them both after a pilot he met in World War II.)
The drawback of getting three new recurring characters to explore this week is that a few of the regulars have to take a backseat. Raffi and Seven’s rescue of Rios and the rest of the ICE detainees on his bus is brief and unremarkable, save for a reminder that Raffi is still struggling with grief over Elnor’s death. When she briefly mistakes one of the detainees for Elnor, it’s an effective mislead. After all, everyone else in the main cast has ended up with a counterpart to play in the 21st century, so it seems momentarily plausible that Evan Evagora might still have some role to play. Those of us who miss Elnor have our hopes raised and crushed along with Raffi’s.
Meanwhile, the war between Dr. Agnes Jurati (Alison Pill) and the Borg Queen (Annie Wersching) takes a pivotal turn. The Queen lures a cop to La Sirena and Jurati is forced to blast the Queen with a shotgun to keep her from assimilating him. Unbeknownst to the rest of the crew (or the audience, until the final moments of the episode), this is merely a ploy to draw Agnes close enough that the Queen is able to inject her with some more nanoprobes and transfer her consciousness into her body. Now, Agnes and the Queen are a collective of two, seemingly cohabitating in one brain. Whether the Queen is steering or Agnes still has one hand on the wheel remains to be seen. The Queen has been attempting to seduce Agnes with the promise of true companionship, but that may merely be how the Queen sees assimilation, the opportunity for another lonely being to be graced with her “perfection” and guided by her will.
The final third of “Fly Me to the Moon” feels like more of a taste of what’s up next, as the gang gears up to infiltrate the Europa Mission’s send-off gala, Mission: Impossible style. (Composer Jeff Russo seizes on the opportunity to rearrange the Picard theme into the jazzy idiom of Paramount’s other crown jewel franchise.) The aim is for Agnes to sneak in and get herself caught so that she can hack the site’s security and let the rest of the crew inside to keep an eye on Renee Picard. I, for one, am a sucker for a spy-fi gimmick, especially when it involves putting our cast in fancy evening attire. But more than just setting the stage for an exciting next chapter, “Fly Me to the Moon” feels like the fulcrum of this season’s arc, the point when the story becomes less about gathering clues and more about acting on them. We’ve had two episodes of prologue, another three of what feels like Act One, and now we’re in the meat of the season, poised to dig in.
St. Louis woman killed in overnight crash on I-55
ST. LOUIS – A 42-year-old St. Louis woman died in a crash on Interstate 55 in Jefferson County.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened just after 1 a.m. Thursday in the northbound lanes of the interstate, just north of Imperial Main Street.
Heather Cole was driving her 2006 Chevy Cobalt when the vehicle went off the left-hand side of the roadway and struck the concrete median. Cole was pronounced dead at the scene just before 1:50 a.m.
State police said Cole was not wearing her seat belt at the time of the crash.
The Stylish Sneakers You’ll Live in This Spring
As much as we appreciate trendy platforms, sky-high stilettos, strappy sandals and chic boots, there are times when nothing less than a tried-and-true pair of sneakers will suffice. Sneaker culture has become an entity in and of itself over the past several years, but you don’t have to be a sneaker aficionado to appreciate the wonder of a stylish and comfy pair of trainers.
If there’s anything to take away from the fashion trends of the past few years, it’s that comfort and style can, in fact, go hand in hand, and that includes your footwear. While you can’t go wrong with a timeless pair of white Converse or low-top Nikes, there are also plenty of designer takes out there, too, in addition to the *many* sneaker collabs that have popped up as of late.
Sneakers were once relegated firmly to the realm of athletic wear, but they’ve now fully transitioned into everyday dressing. They’re surprisingly versatile, and go with everything from flowing frocks and classic denim to elevated leggings and trendy skirts. For those of us that tend to walk around quite a bit during the day, sneakers are the optimal choice for footwear, thanks to the support and comfort they provide.
Sneakers are seasonless, but what better time to buy a fresh pair than springtime, when we’re all spending far more time outside? It’s not quite sandals weather, but we’re ready to bid adieu to the boots that we’ve relied on during this endless winter, so sneakers are the perfect alternative. Below, see the best sneakers to shop right now.
