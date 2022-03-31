News
Giants GM Joe Schoen: ‘I’m still trying to get familiarized with our defensive staff’
Joe Schoen interestingly revealed he is not yet completely familiar with defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale’s system and player needs.
“I’m still trying to get familiarized with our defensive staff and how they’re gonna utilize players,” the Giants general manager said when asked if he planned to pick up the fifth-year option for defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence before the May 2 deadline. “We had some really productive conversations. I haven’t worked with Wink before. I haven’t been in a 3-4 since probably my time down in Miami. So just trying to figure out what traits they’re looking for in each player.”
The Giants initially made public they expected Patrick Graham to stay on as DC, only to see him bolt for the Las Vegas Raiders. So as Schoen evaluates prospects for the NFL Draft, he is simultaneously learning about the coordinator he is drafting them for.
As for Lawrence, Schoen said: “Dexter’s a really good player, and we’ll obviously have extensive conversations about what we’re gonna do there.”
Schoen similarly said there has been no decisions on Daniel Jones’ fifth-year option at quarterback.
The Logan Ryan release remains an interesting storyline. Schoen was curt when asked why he cut the veteran safety.
“Yeah, best decision for the New York Giants,” the GM said. “We thought it was best talking to new staff. That was the best. I wish Logan nothing but the best.”
Asked if he wasn’t a scheme fit, Schoen repeated: “It was the best decision for the New York Giants.”
Mara put the decision on Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll, saying they “decided they wanted to move on, so I wasn’t gonna block it. I liked him, thought he was as good player, did some great things in the community.”
Daboll also called Ryan a “good player” but said he wasn’t a “fit.” The coach said “when you’re taking over a new program, there’s decisions that need to be made, and you make those decisions you do what you think is the right thing for your team.”
The Daily News previously reported there were members of the Giants’ front office who wanted Ryan out. He had been the Giants’ primary leader and conduit to the on-field defense, locker room and public, and they wanted to make a change there.
Ryan, meanwhile, stuck it to the Giants by signing for the minimum with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at one year, $1.12 million.
The Giants owed him $5.5 million in guaranteed salary for 2022, minus whatever he signed for with his other team. Ryan’s Bucs contract leaves the Giants with the highest amount possible: $4.38 million. And now they’re paying him that to play for a Super Bowl contending NFC team.
News
Into the wild: Animals the latest frontier in COVID fight
GRAND PORTAGE, Minn. — To administer this COVID test, Todd Kautz had to lie on his belly in the snow and worm his upper body into the narrow den of a hibernating black bear. Training a light on its snout, Kautz carefully slipped a long cotton swab into the bear’s nostrils five times.
For postdoctoral researcher Kautz and a team of other wildlife experts, tracking the coronavirus means freezing temperatures, icy roads, trudging through deep snow and getting uncomfortably close to potentially dangerous wildlife.
They’re testing bears, moose, deer and wolves on a Native American reservation in the remote north woods about 5 miles from Canada. Like researchers around the world, they are trying to figure out how, how much and where wildlife is spreading the virus.
Scientists are concerned that the virus could evolve within animal populations – potentially spawning dangerous viral mutants that could jump back to people, spread among us and reignite what for now seems to some people like a waning crisis.
The coronavirus pandemic has served as a stark and tragic example of how closely animal health and human health are linked. While the origins of the virus have not been proven, many scientists say it likely jumped from bats to humans, either directly or through another species that was being sold live in Wuhan, China.
And now the virus has been confirmed in wildlife in at least 24 U.S. states, including Minnesota. Recently, an early Canadian study showed someone in nearby Ontario likely contracted a highly mutated strain from a deer.
“If the virus can establish itself in a wild animal reservoir, it will always be out there with the threat to spill back into the human population,” said University of Minnesota researcher Matthew Aliota, who is working with the Grand Portage Reservation team.
E.J. Isaac, a fish and wildlife biologist for the reservation that’s home to the Grand Portage Ojibwe, said he expects the stakes to get even higher with the start of spring, as bears wake from hibernation and deer and wolves roam to different regions.
“If we consider that there are many species and they’re all intermingling to some extent, their patterns and their movements can exponentially increase the amount of transmission that could occur,” he said.
INTO THE WILD
Their research is meant to ward off such unwelcome surprises. But it carries its own set of risks.
Seth Moore, who directs the reservation biology and environment department, recently almost got bitten by a wolf.
And they sometimes team with a crew from the Texas-based company Heliwild to capture animals from the air. One chilly late-winter afternoon, the men climbed into a small helicopter with no side doors that lifted above the treetops. Flying low, they quickly spotted a deer in a forest clearing. They targeted the animal from the air with a net gun and dropped Moore off.
Wind whipped at his face as he worked in deep snow to quickly swab the deer’s nose for COVID, put on a tracking collar and collect blood and other biological samples for different research.
The men capture moose in much the same way, using tranquilizer darts instead of nets. They trap wolves and deer either from the air or on the ground, and trap bears on the ground.
They knew of the young male bear they recently tested because they had already been tracking it. To get to the den, they had to take snowmobiles to the bottom of a hill then hike a narrow, winding path in snow shoes.
When Kautz crawled part-way into the den, a colleague held his feet to pull him out quickly if necessary. The team also gave the animal a drug to keep it sleeping and another later to counteract the effects of the first.
To minimize the risk of exposing animals to COVID, the men are fully vaccinated and boosted and get tested frequently.
The day after testing the bear, Isaac packed their samples to send to Aliota’s lab in Saint Paul. The veterinary and biomedical researcher hopes to learn not just which animals are getting infected but also whether certain animals are acting as “bridge species” to bring it to others. Testing may later be expanded to red foxes and racoons.
It’s also possible the virus hasn’t reached this remote location – yet. Since it’s already circulating in the wilderness of Minnesota and nearby states, Aliota said it’s only a matter of time.
LOOKING FOR MUTANTS
Close contact between humans and animals has allowed the virus to overcome built-in barriers to spread between species.
To infect any living thing, the virus must get into its cells, which isn’t always easy. Virology expert David O’Connor likens the process to opening a “lock” with the virus’ spike protein “key.”
“Different species have different-looking locks, and some of those locks are not going to be pickable by the key,” the University of Wisconsin-Madison scientist said.
But other locks are similar enough for the virus to enter an animal’s cells and make copies of itself. As it does, it can randomly mutate and still have a key that fits in the human lock. That allows it to leap back to humans through close contact with live animals, scientists believe.
Although spillback is rare, it only takes one person to bring a mutated virus into the realm of humans.
Some think the highly mutated omicron variant emerged from an animal rather than an immune-compromised human, as many believe. Virologist Marc Johnson of the University of Missouri is one of them, and now sees animals as “a potential source of pi,” the Greek letter that may be used to designate the next dangerous coronavirus variant.
Johnson and his colleagues found strange coronavirus lineages in New York City sewage with mutations rarely seen elsewhere, which he believes came from animals, perhaps rodents.
What scientists are most concerned about is that current or future variants could establish themselves and multiply widely within a reservoir species.
One possibility: white-tailed deer. Scientists found the coronavirus in a third of deer sampled in Iowa between September 2020 and January 2021. Others found COVID-19 antibodies in a third of deer tested in Illinois, Michigan, New York and Pennsylvania. Infected deer generally have no symptoms. Testing in many other wild species has been limited or absent.
“It’s possible that the virus is already perhaps circulating in multiple animals,” said virology expert Suresh Kuchipudi of Pennsylvania State University, an author of the Iowa deer study. If unmonitored, the virus could leave people “completely blindsided,” he said.
CAN IT BE STOPPED?
Ultimately, experts say the only way to stop viruses from jumping back and forth between animals and humans — extending this pandemic or sparking a new one — is to tackle big problems like habitat destruction and illegal wildlife sales.
“We are encroaching on animal habitats like we have never before in history,” Aliota said. “Spillover events from wild animals into humans are, unfortunately I think, going to increase in both frequency and scope.”
To combat that threat, three international organizations — the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization, the World Organization for Animal Health and the World Health Organization — are urging countries to make COVID surveillance in animals a priority.
In Grand Portage, Aliota’s collaborators continue to do their part by testing as many animals as they can catch.
With icy Lake Superior sparkling through the evergreens, Isaac slipped his hand beneath the netting of a deer trap. A colleague straddling the animal lifted its head off the snowy ground so that Isaac could swab its nostrils.
The young buck briefly lurched its head forward, but kept still long enough for Isaac to get what he needed.
“Nicely done,” his colleague said as Isaac put the sample into a vial.
When they were finished, they gently lifted the trap to let the deer go. It bounded into the vast forest without looking back, disappearing into the snowy shadows.
News
Local basketball: Cottage Grove’s Kendall Brown declares for NBA Draft, East Ridge’s Ben Carlson enters transfer portal
Cottage Grove native Kendall Brown is heading to the NBA after one season at Baylor, the wing player announced on social media Wednesday.
Brown, who played at East Ridge before transferring to Sunrise Christian Academy in Kansas in 2019, averaged 9.7 points and 4.9 rebounds as a freshman for the Bears, while shooting 58 percent from the floor and 34 percent from 3-point range.
The 6-foot-8 forward currently is projected to go in the middle of the first round of this summer’s draft, per mocks.
“I have always dreamt of playing in the NBA and I want to do everything I can to make that dream a reality this spring and summer,” Brown said in his message.
Baylor freshman Kendall Brown (@TheeKbrown) – a potential lottery pick – decides to leave school and declare for the 2022 NBA Draft: “It’s surreal…My game transfers really well.” pic.twitter.com/tqYFoLykZ7
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 30, 2022
CARLSON ENTERS PORTAL
East Ridge grad Ben Carlson announced on social media he is entering the transfer portal after two seasons at the University of Wisconsin.
Carlson played in 32 games for the Badgers this season, averaging nearly three points and one rebound in nine minutes per game.
The 6-foot-9 forward took a visit at Xavier during his original recruiting process when current Gophers coach Ben Johnson was an assistant with the Musketeers.
CARRINGTON NAMED MR. BASKETBALL
Park Center senior guard Braeden Carrington was named Mr. Basketball on Tuesday. The Gophers commit averaged 17.8 points per game this season while leading the Pirates to the Class 4A state championship.
News
NFL owners’ meetings notes: Where Giants’ coach, GM, owner stand on team’s future
Bet the under on Daniel Jones rushing yards in the first half of the Giants’ 2022 season.
Brian Daboll said at The Breakers in Palm Beach this week that he typically designed more running plays for Josh Allen during the gotta-have-it moments late in the Buffalo Bills’ seasons.
And that is one way the Giants’ head coach might balance protecting the injury-prone Jones with utilizing his mobility.
“You try to use your players the best way you can use them to try and win a game,” Daboll said. “It might not start early in the season like that, but as you figure out what you are and what you need to do, you can develop to that. Like with Josh, how many quarterback runs did we really run and design? Probably more a little bit later in the year when it was crunch time.
“But that’s knowing the player, too, where a guy wants the ball in his hands in the most critical moments of the game [and] you can count on him to do that,” the coach added. “Daniel has a really good skill set in that regard. How much of it we’ll do? You never know.”
Daboll will learn quickly that Jones wants the ball in his hands in the clutch, just like Allen. Jones will have to earn Daboll’s trust that his running won’t result in turnovers and injuries that compromise the quarterback’s make-or-break fourth year.
That process begins Monday when the Giants’ offseason program kicks off. Daboll said Jones (neck) “should be ready to go” for practices at the start of spring workouts.
MEET THE NEW GUYS
GM Joe Schoen said he’s been “a little bit handcuffed in terms of the players we can pursue” due to the Giants’ lack of salary cap space. But he feels he accomplished his three priorities in free agency nevertheless: signing a starting guard in Mark Glowinski, a starting center in Jon Feliciano, and a backup quarterback in Tyrod Taylor.
Schoen said the Giants are still trying to “get in a place” this offseason “where you can be a little bit more active in free agency, maybe not always at the top of the market, but you can find a way to get your quantity and quality at the right value.” That is one reason why a James Bradberry trade is imminent.
It’s unclear how effective Feliciano will be at center. He is a guard by trade. Daboll worrisomely cited Feliciano’s practice time at the position as proof of what he can do in the middle.
“He’s played guard, played some backup center where I was at and he’s done a good job,” Daboll said. “He’s played it a fair amount, maybe not in games, but I’ve seen him in practices and things like that.”
Feliciano played only eight of his 447 snaps at center last year, all in relief in the playoffs, per Pro Football Focus. He played 203 of 758 at center in 2020, when most of the stadiums had no fans in the stands. And he played 104 of 1,031 snaps there in 2019 and eight of 47 in 2016. He did not play center at all in 2015, 2017 or 2018.
Daboll and Schoen both cited Feliciano’s “familiarity” with Daboll’s offense, though, and the GM was adamant that “his best position right now in his career is at center.”
REBUILD TRIPPED UP BY CAP
Schoen said that the NFL Combine that he doesn’t believe in sacrificing his first year for the long term. He wants to “compete today” and “build for the future” simultaneously.
“You guys asked me about a rebuild before,” Schoen said at the combine. “I don’t wanna go out and get my head beat in ever. I wanna be able to have a competitive team and still do what’s best for the franchise in the future. I’d like to build the roster the best we can so we can be competitive this year.”
Reality does seem to have set in for John Mara and the Giants’ brass, however, that 2022 could be another difficult season as they clear the cap up for 2023.
Mara conceded that the Giants’ salary cap limitations have them going down to go up.
“I don’t think that’s unfair,” Mara said of that characterization. “We didn’t have a lot of cap space. It wasn’t gonna be a real active free agency market for us.”
And Daboll urged patience from everyone in and around the organization on expectations, with an important NFL Draft and offseason program still to go.
“I think the big thing is we’re still about five months out from playing a game,” Daboll said. “And nobody panic, everybody just take one day at a time and try to add as many pieces to make it as competitive as you can make it, and keep building a team all the way through the season. So team building and adding players, that’s still — we’ve got a long way to go on that.”
INJURY UPDATES
Schoen said the “goal” with rehabbing LB Blake Martinez (ACL) and WR Sterling Shepard (Achilles) is “to have them on the field in August.” The Giants won’t rush them. Naturally, they expect Martinez to be back sooner given that he got hurt in Week 3 of last season and Shepard went down late in the year … Schoen didn’t have an answer on center/guard Nick Gates, who continues to rehab from his gruesome Week 2 leg fracture. “Good question. Wait and see on that one. We’re still not sure,” Schoen said.
OWNER-SPEAK (OR NOT SPEAK)
The Giants conducted an extensive GM search but did not interview Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, a popular candidate eventually hired by the Minnesota Vikings. The highly-educated Adofo-Mensah has a less typical, analytical background, rather than a traditional scouting background. Mara was asked why he didn’t interview Adofo-Mensah, and his answer boiled down to: “I just wasn’t aware of him I guess. I don’t know.” Mara said he had started the vetting process by scouring the NFL’s video database of prospective coach and GM interviews — done every year at the combine — but he couldn’t remember watching one of Adofo-Mensah. “I can’t answer that,” he said. Mara was satisfied that the Giants’ did a “thorough job” in the search, though.
Co-owner Steve Tisch was friendly when approached by the Daily News at The Breakers, but once again he did not do an on-the-record interview with the media. He hasn’t done one since Jan. 2020, prior to a personal tragedy that summer. He still owns 50% of the team, however, and tipped the scales in the firing of coach Joe Judge in January.
Mara’s first quote was a memorable one. His interview kicked off with a reporter suggesting the Giants were having a quiet offseason.
“You think?” Mara said, incredulous with a laugh. “Well, in terms of free agency, yeah. But we hired a new general manager and head coach. Got sued. I mean…”
And later, when Mara was talking football, he expressed the primary hope that all fed-up Giants fans have for Jones, the offense and the team.
“Our offensive line should be better,” he said, “God willing.”
