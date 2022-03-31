News
Heat make stand in Boston, clinch playoff berth with 106-98 victory
The victory over the Sacramento Kings on Monday night brought relief because it snapped a four-game losing streak.
But Wednesday night’s 108-96 victory over the Boston Celtics at TD Garden delivered something far greater — hope of potential big things to come in the postseason.
In a game loaded with playoff intensity down to the final seconds, the Heat made a fourth-quarter stand to solidify their place atop the Eastern Conference and clinch a playoff berth.
The postseason berth was a given, based on what now is a 49-28 record for Erik Spoelstra’s team. But the victory moved the Heat a step closer to clinching the No. 1 overall seed in the East, now with five games remaining in the regular season.
The Heat found a way even with big nights from Boston’s leading men, with Jaylen Brown scoring 28 and Jayson Tatum 23.
Jimmy Butler led the Heat with 24 points, with Kyle Lowry adding 23 points and 10 assists and Bam Adebayo 17 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists.
The Heat’s three-game trip doesn’t get much easier, with a Saturday game against the Chicago Bulls and a Sunday game against the Toronto Raptors.
Five Degrees of Heat from Wednesday’s game:
1. Closing time: A wild third quarter that featured a 10-0 Heat run followed by a 16-0 Celtics run ended with Boston up 83-79, with Boston closing the quarter on a 25-10 run.
The Heat later moved to a four-point lead midway through the fourth quarter on a Butler jumper, with a Butler transition dunk with 1:43 left giving the Heat a 102-96 lead.
A Tatum layup then brought the Celtics within 102-98, with a Heat 24-second violation following with 1:15 to play.
Then, with 33.6 seconds to play and the Heat up four, Tatum was called for a charge against Max Strus, with Boston challenging the call. The call stood, with the Celtics losing their final timeout.
With the Heat at 13 of 20 from the line to that stage, Adebayo then stepped to the line with 27.1 seconds to play and made only the first of two free throws, the Heat holding on from there.
2. Fill ‘er up: Adebayo was at his most versatile as he flirted with a triple-double, checking out in the third period with 11 points, nine rebounds and six assists.
Adebayo then had to return with 7:43 to play, after Dewayne Dedmon fouled out in his 15 minutes.
His defense, more than his numbers, ultimately proved decisive, at the heart of several Heat late defensive stands.
3. Lowry for three: Lowry continued his late-season uptick with his 3-point productivity, with this the sixth time in the last seven games he has converted at least three, after not doing so in his previous five appearances.
He closed 6 of 12 from beyond the arc.
Lowry’s seventh 3-point attempt moved him past Joe Johnson for 14th on the NBA all-time list.
4. Free passes: With scoring difficult enough against the Celtic’ defense, the Heat compounded their challenge with nine early turnovers that led to 13 Boston points at a stage the Heat only had 42.
Later, 22 of the Celtics first 77 point would come off the Heat’s first 14 turnovers, many leading to open-court scoring opportunities.
By the end, though, both teams finished with 18 turnovers.
5. Same again: Spoelstra stayed with the revamped rotation unveiled in Monday’s victory over the Sacramento Kings, with Strus starting in place of Duncan Robinson.
That had Robinson again playing in reserve, with Victor Oladipo and Markieff Morris shuffled out of the mix, their comebacks again put on hold.
Winderman’s view: Caleb Martin absence leaves rotation in flux, plus Heat-Celtics thoughts
Observations and other notes of interest from Wednesday night’s 106-98 victory over the Boston Celtics: — Even with the recent rotation changes, it remains to be seen who ultimately will be the odd man out of the preferred nine.
— And that decision won’t come until Caleb Martin returns from his calf bruise.
— Ruled out again Wednesday.
— Meaning the Heat still have not had all 15 players on their standard roster available for a game this season.
— With Martin, who previously has missed time due to Achilles and knee issues, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said it was a matter of protecting the versatile forward from himself.
— “He was kicked in the calf,” Spoelstra said, that it wasn’t the result of previous issues.
— “We literally are protecting him from himself,” Spoelstra said. “He’s demanding to get back to play out there, and we just want to make sure that when he does come back, that it’s not just for one game and it’s sore.”
— The Heat next play Saturday in Chicago.
— “So I think these extra couple of days will really help him,” Spoelstra said.
— Spoelstra went in supportive of those who have been marginalized in the latest rotation overhaul.
— “We feel great about all of our depth, and you can make that exact same statement for everybody that’s coming in off the bench,” he said.
— He added, “The guys that didn’t play, we still think have a great impact for us.”
— Among those who have worked their way back in has been Gabe Vincent.
— “Gabe has been really helpful as a two-way guy, to be able to defend multiple positions, but also, offensively, another ballhandler to help us get organized and help facilitate,” Spoelstra said. “He’s been somebody that’s helped out offensive flow throughout the course of the year.”
— The Max Strus Experience continued for the Heat, again starting alongside Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry and P.J. Tucker.
— With the start, Butler tied Jason Williams for 24th on the Heat all-time list.
— The Heat scored on their first two possessions and Celtics coach Ime Udoka called time 68 seconds into the game.
— Tyler Herro again played as Heat sixth man.
— With Dewayne Dedmon again second off the bench.
— Then Vincent.
— And then Duncan Robinson as ninth man.
— But would that have been Caleb Martin instead?
— Robinson had two fouls in his first two minutes.
— Three early fouls on Dewayne Dedmon, in his opening five minutes, also complicated matters.
— Herro’s 10th point moved him past Jamal Mashburn for 23rd on the Heat all-time list.
— Tucker’s second defensive rebound was the 3,200th of his career.
— Strus’ second defensive rebound was the 200th of his career.
— Butler’s fifth free throw was the 3,700th of his career.
— Butler’s second defensive rebound moved him past Kevin Willis for 25th on the Heat all-time list.
— Butler’s eighth basket moved him past Steve Smith for 22nd on the Heat all-time list.
— Adebayo’s third free throw tied Eddie Jones for 10th on the Heat all-time list.
— Adebayo’s 10th rebound moved him past Chris Bosh for seventh on the Heat all-time list.
— Spoelstra downplayed the importance of Wednesday night, when asked if it had the feel of a pre-playoff showdown.
— “Every game is just an opportunity to get better,” he said. “You want to compete. You want to compete against other great teams. And we’re trying to get to a higher level. But any kind of dramatic statement like that, that might be overstated.”
Knicks could be eliminated from playoffs as early as Thursday
The Tragic Number is one.
With the Knicks’ 125-114 defeat to the Hornets on Wednesday, elimination from the playoffs could be sealed as early as Thursday if the Hawks beat the Cavaliers. Either way, one more Knicks defeat or Hawks victory and those Cancun trips can be booked with 100% certainty.
It’s been inevitable for a while but delayed by strong play recently from the Knicks, who had their four-game winning streak snapped Wednesday because the defense took a night off.
Miles Bridges surged in the fourth quarter and roasted the Knicks with 31 points, including a windmill dunk with three minutes remaining that totally deflated the home team. LaMelo Ball added 20 points and 15 assists.
For the Kicks, the embattled Julius Randle finished with 21 points, seven assists and five rebounds. He was booed during introductions but played well enough, largely in a secondary role while shooting 7-for-16. He was reserved emotionally and didn’t engage in his usual back-and-forths with the referees.
Evan Fournier led the team with 30 points. Alec Burks missed 11 of his 15 shots.
The Knicks (34-43) entered the night with a mathematical chance of catching the Hornets (40-37), who are ninth in the East.
But that pipe dream ended Wednesday.
How much are the Magic improving despite not getting opponents’ best shot?
The question that Orlando Magic coach Jamahl Mosley faced ahead of Wednesday’s 127-110 road loss to the Washington Wizards was one he and the front office have to answer for themselves even if it’s hard for them to fully know.
How much of the Magic’s improved play since the All-Star break (7-9 entering Wednesday) is because of their own development?
And how much is it because of circumstances outside of their control affecting the quality of their opponent?
“We’ve talked about it from the beginning of the year of it being about us,” Mosley said ahead of Wednesday’s matchup. “Whether we’re playing a team that’s fighting for a play-in or we’re playing a team that’s the first seed in the West or East, it’s going to be about us. Are we sharing the basketball the way we need to? Are we defending at the level we need to defend? Are we winning those mini battles within the game? We continue to focus on how we grow and then we can evaluate from there.”
At this point in the season — with the Magic having five games remaining after Wednesday — most teams know their postseason fate.
Teams that are sure to make the playoffs will lessen their key players’ workloads around this time of year so they’re fresh for the postseason.
Teams in the Magic’s position, who aren’t contending for the playoffs, are usually tanking.
In other words, such a team is doing less than everything it can to win to help its draft-lottery odds: playing lesser-experienced players more than veterans, limiting the playing time of key players or not allowing players to play through injuries they may have played through earlier in the season.
The circumstances make it less likely the Magic are getting their opponent’s best shot. They didn’t Wednesday, with Kyle Kuzma sidelined for the seventh consecutive game because of right knee tendinitis. Bradley Beal had season-ending left wrist surgery in February.
That didn’t stop the Wizards (33-43), who were on the second night of a back-to-back from picking up their third in four games. They were led by Kristaps Porziņģis (35 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (25 points) and Tomáš Satoranský (13 assists, 10 rebounds).
The Magic (20-57) also weren’t at their best Wednesday.
Wendell Carter Jr. missed his third game in the last four because of a sprained left wrist while Jalen Suggs missed his eighth consecutive game because of a bone bruise in his right ankle.
Franz Wagner had a team-high 28 points on 11-of-20 shooting. Markelle Fultz finished with a season-high 19 points (7-of-14 shooting), 7 assists, 4 rebounds, 3 steals and 2 blocks in 21 minutes.
“If you can focus your attention on our team,” Mosley said, “that makes it so much better because our guys understand how we execute vs. a drop. Most teams do similar things. If a team is trapping, how do we get out of that? If a team has a great shooter, how do we work on our top-lock coverage? It still tends to focus on us no matter who’s out there because most teams are running the same sets.”
As Mosley and the Magic see it, their improvements over the last month are because of players’ better understanding and execution of their gameplan — not the outside factors.
Orlando entered Wednesday with the second-best defensive rating (109.1) — points allowed per 100 possessions — since the All-Star break, with the Magic ranking among the top-10 in opponent’s points in the paint (No. 2), opponent’s second-chance points (No. 5) and opponent’s fastbreak points (No. 9) in that timeframe.
“The rim protection is the No. 1 thing we talk about, as well as getting into the basketball, being able to apply pressure, funnel into the rim and having our guys are bigs being able to protect,” Mosley said.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
