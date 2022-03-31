News
Heat’s Max Strus shows he can play as closer as well as starter; plus Heat ticket, award updates
Max Strus as starter was the surprise at the beginning of the week for the Miami Heat. Max Strus as closer was perhaps even more eye opening in Wednesday night’s 106-98 road victory over the Boston Celtics.
“He got a lot of clutch,” center Bam Adebayo said, with the third-year forward blocking two shots and drawing a critical late charge on Jayson Tatum.
Strus entered in place of former starting guard Duncan Robinson with 7:40 to play and went the rest of the way, utilized instead of P.J. Tucker in a lineup that provided needed spacing for Adebayo, Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry.
While he closed with 14 points, including 4 of 9 on 3-pointers, and seven rebounds it was his three steals and two blocked shots that drew particular notice.
“I know that he’s capable of it, though,” Butler said. “That’s what makes me mad, because now that you’ve shown people you can do that, you’ve got to come out, you’ve got to do it every game now. You can’t have like mishaps. And I love that, the fact that you’ve showed you can guard, you can step in, take a charge, all of that.”
Strus said he basically is earning as he goes in his new, expanded role.
“Just to be solid, so I could stay on the court, honestly,” he said. “Just be solid defensively, be there for my teammates, ‘cause they’ve always got my back. So just stay solid and keep earning minutes as we go.”
Coach Erik Spoelstra said Strus’ growth beyond shooter hardly is a surprise.
“He’s really been improving as a team defender, so he’s in the right spot more often than not,” he said. “And then he gives you a little bit of size on the glass. He’s a big body in there, so when they were crashing the glass, either he was able to come up with it or throw his body in there and that created a rebound opportunity for Tyler [Herro] or somebody else.
“But he’s been steadily improving on that side of the floor for two years, really.”
Playoff tickets
With Wednesday night’s victory clinching a playoff berth, the Heat announced individual game tickets for their first-round playoff series against a yet-to-be-determined opponent will go on sale April 6 at 10 a.m., with the team going with a “White Hot” theme for the first time since the 2018 playoffs.
The Heat will open the playoffs at FTX Arena on either April 16 or April 17.
Once tickets go on sale, there will be a four-ticket limit per household, per game.
Sales will be for the Heat’s four home playoffs games in the best-of-seven series.
All Heat home playoff games will be mobile-only entry.
A presale will be available to those who sign up at heat.com/playoffinfo.
Adebayo a finalist
Adebayo has been named the Southeast Division finalist for the NBA’s 2021-22 Sportsmanship Award.
According to the league, the award, “honors the player who best represents the ideals of sportsmanship on the court.”
After each team nominated a finalist, a panel of NBA executives selected one finalist from each of the six divisions, with Adebayo’s selection coming from the nominees from the Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Orlando Magic, Washington Wizards and Heat.
The other finalists are Brooklyn Nets guard Patty Mills from the Atlantic Division, Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland from the Central Division, Denver Nuggets forward Jeff Green from the Northwest Division, Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges from the Pacific Division and Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaron Jackson Jr. from the Southwest Division.
NBA players will select the winner.
The Heat have not had a winner of the award, with their previous finalist being LaPhonso Ellis (2002), Shaquille O’Neal (2006), Shane Battier (2012) and Adebayo last year.
Haslem, too
Also, Heat captain Udonis Haslem is one of 12 finalists selected by NBA executives for Twyman Stokes Teammate of the Year.
According to the NBA, “The annual honor recognizes the player deemed the best teammate based on selfless play, on- and off-court leadership as a mentor and role model to other NBA players, and commitment and dedication to team.”
Among the other finalists is former Heat forward Andre Iguodala.
The winner will be selected by NBA players.
The Heat’s lone winner of the award was Battier in 2014.
()
News
Gophers’ Sara Scalia enters NCAA transfer portal
Minnesota’s best women’s basketball player has entered the NCAA transfer portal.
Sara Scalia, a junior guard from Stillwater, was officially in the portal Thursday morning, and if she’s the only one of coach Lindsay Whalen’s players to enter the portal, well, it will do.
“Yesterday morning, I met with Sara and she told me her intentions of entering the transfer portal,” Whalen said in a statement. “I thanked her for her contributions to the women’s basketball team and wished her well moving forward.”
A 5-foot-10 off guard who played the point after Jasmine Powell quit the team on Jan. 28, Scalia led the Gophers in scoring this season, averaging 18 points, and added 4.3 rebounds a game. At season’s end, she ranked third nationally in 3-pointers made with 111, and 23rd in 3-point shooting percentage (41.2).
Division I transfers used to be required to wait a full season before playing for their new team, but that was loosened after the 2019 seasons to allow players to transfer once, for any reason, without being sitting out. It started a mass exodus around the country, and has allowed programs the flexibility to change almost overnight.
In his first year as Gophers men’s coach, Ben Johnson virtually built his entire 2021-22 team through the portal. As of Thursday, there were 843 women’s basketball players in the portal, 163 from Power 5 conferences, which could help Whalen rebuild quickly. She lost five seniors to graduation, and now Scalia.
The Gophers finished the season 15-18 overall, 7-11 in the Big Ten Conference in Whalen’s fourth season. The former Gophers All-American from Hutchinson, Minn., and four-time WNBA champion with the Lynx signed a three-year contract extension this month that keeps her at her alma mater through 2025-26.
Her incoming freshman class was ranked No. 10 nationally by ESPN and features the No. 28 overall prospect in Wayzata point guard Maura Braun. She will be joined by Hopkins guard Amaya Battle, 6-1 forward Mallory Heyer of Chaska and Eden Prairie forward Niamya Holloway.
News
Teen killed in collision on Hwy 50 in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. – A teenager is dead and a woman seriously injured in a collision on Highway 50 near Union, Missouri.
The crash happened Wednesday night around 9:30 p.m. at Highway 50 and St. Jordans Road.
A report filed by the Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 17-year-old was traveling westbound in a 2009 Chevy Impala when he control of his vehicle and crossed into oncoming traffic. A 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee smashed into the front of the Impala.
The teenager, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene just before 9:45 p.m. He was wearing his seat belt, according to the MSHP report.
The driver of the Grand Cherokee, a 59-year-old woman from Gerald, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital. State police said she was not wearing her seat belt at the time of the collision.
News
For Heat, Jimmy Butler, the path to success is as simple as ‘Yes, we needed Kyle Lowry’
Jimmy Butler was the recruiter and, frankly, the henchman behind the plot.
But he also maintains a respect for who came before and even those alongside assisting in the assists.
So as he sat alongside Kyle Lowry late Wednesday night at TD Garden, reveling in one of the Miami Heat’s most impressive victories of the season, he took time to measure his words.
“I miss Goran like hell,” Butler said of former Heat point guard Goran Dragic. “I like handling the ball. Tyler [Herro] likes handling the ball. But having a guy like Kyle just telling everybody where to go, knowing how to get everybody the ball, he can read when people want that ball. Yes, we needed Kyle Lowry.”
It is why Butler was so emphatic about the Heat chasing Lowry last summer in NBA free agency, even at the cost of Dragic, with whom he had grown especially close.
And it was about more than Lowry being the godfather of Butler’s daughter. It was about moments such as this, the 106-98 victory over the Boston Celtics fueled by Lowry’s 23 points, eight assists and six 3-pointers.
“I think having like a real-life point guard, that’s a pass-first guy, who as of lately says, ‘screw pass first, I’m gonna score first,’ is good,” Butler said with a smile.
Moments later, Max Strus, whose insertion into the starting lineup has helped fuel a revival from last week’s four-game losing streak, was similarly effusive.
“He’s a special point guard, a real point guard,” Strus said, “somebody who knows the game so well, somebody that I’ve honestly never seen it before, how smart he is, how he knows how to take advantage and sees things before they even happen.
“Kyle’s been huge for us and really closed the game for us tonight and made big plays down the stretch and kept us solid through it all.”
For years, the Heat have wandered through contention and even championships with point guards who were many things, from scorers to shooters to attacking presences, but not as innate in their playmaking as Lowry. It has been more than a decade since Heat playmakers such as Jason Williams and Tim Hardaway.
“Kyle,” coach Erik Spoelstra said, “that’s just a great luxury to have, a Hall of Fame point guard who can choreograph your offense.
“He just has a great mind for competition and for how to impact winning.”
It is an element that Spoelstra all too often had to digest as opponent, particularly in the seven-game 2016 Eastern Conference semifinals the Heat lost to Lowry’s Toronto Raptors.
“Look, we’ve been on the other side of it,” said Spoelstra, whose team is idle until Saturday night’s game against the Chicago Bulls at the United Center on this three-game trip that concludes Sunday with Lowry’s return to Toronto. “There’s many years that I just really did not like Kyle Lowry, because he was such a thorn in our side. Going back to ‘16, when we really thought we had a chance to go to the conference finals, and he was just brilliant. As that series got deeper, the better he played in clutch moments.”
Lowry scored 36 and 35 in the final two games of that series.
“And you can’t define it by an analytic or a number or a play call,” Spoelstra said of Lowry’s moxie. “He just knows how to make winning plays.”
And, lately, when to step up, showing far more of an offensive bent as the April 16 start of the NBA playoffs approach.
“I’m shooting more. I’m shooting ‘em, just making ‘em,” Lowry said, with Wednesday’s six 3-pointers tying his season high. “Just getting ready to prepare for the moments that I know that it’s going to be big for us, and just playing.
“All season, I’ve passing first, and lately I’ve been looking for my shot a little bit more. But the job is easy when you understand what you’re doing and you’re confident in what you’re doing. For me, just playing, just trying to make winning basketball plays, that’s all that really matters.”
()
Heat’s Max Strus shows he can play as closer as well as starter; plus Heat ticket, award updates
Will Smith was asked to leave Oscars for slapping Chris Rock, but he refused
Gophers’ Sara Scalia enters NCAA transfer portal
Can Drug Users Get Life Insurance?
Why You Should Report a Minor Accident to Your Insurance Company
Claims Settlement Record of Private Insurance Companies
Teen killed in collision on Hwy 50 in Franklin County
For Heat, Jimmy Butler, the path to success is as simple as ‘Yes, we needed Kyle Lowry’
Compare Insurance Companies Before Buying Health Insurance
‘Picard’ S2E5 Recap: Connections to Star Trek Lore and Some Spy-Fi Dress Up
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
Fire department responds to ‘confined space rescue’ in Fenton
Eric Dane will be back for Euphoria’s third season
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022
The US States which are moving to legalize sports betting￼
5 Principles of Agile Software Development Methods
Joe Jonas upset neighbor with his singing
Top PHP Frameworks to Use in 2022
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
-
Business3 weeks ago
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
-
News4 weeks ago
Fire department responds to ‘confined space rescue’ in Fenton
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Eric Dane will be back for Euphoria’s third season
-
News3 weeks ago
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
-
Home Improvement3 weeks ago
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022
-
Sports3 weeks ago
The US States which are moving to legalize sports betting￼
-
Tech3 weeks ago
5 Principles of Agile Software Development Methods