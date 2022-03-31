News
How much are cellar-dwelling Magic improving despite not getting opponents’ best shot?
The question that Orlando Magic coach Jamahl Mosley faced ahead of Wednesday’s 127-110 road loss to the Washington Wizards was one he and the front office have to answer for themselves even if it’s hard for them to fully know.
How much of the Magic’s improved play since the All-Star break (7-9 entering Wednesday) is because of their own development?
And how much is it because of circumstances outside of their control affecting the quality of their opponent?
“We’ve talked about it from the beginning of the year of it being about us,” Mosley said ahead of Wednesday’s matchup. “Whether we’re playing a team that’s fighting for a play-in or we’re playing a team that’s the first seed in the West or East, it’s going to be about us. Are we sharing the basketball the way we need to? Are we defending at the level we need to defend? Are we winning those mini battles within the game? We continue to focus on how we grow and then we can evaluate from there.”
At this point in the season — with the Magic having five games remaining after Wednesday — most teams know their postseason fate.
Teams that are sure to make the playoffs will lessen their key players’ workloads around this time of year so they’re fresh for the postseason.
Teams in the Magic’s position, who aren’t contending for the playoffs, are usually tanking.
In other words, such a team is doing less than everything it can to win to help its draft-lottery odds: playing lesser-experienced players more than veterans, limiting the playing time of key players or not allowing players to play through injuries they may have played through earlier in the season.
The circumstances make it less likely the Magic are getting their opponent’s best shot. They didn’t Wednesday, with Kyle Kuzma sidelined for the seventh consecutive game because of right knee tendinitis. Bradley Beal had season-ending left wrist surgery in February.
That didn’t stop the Wizards (33-43), who were on the second night of a back-to-back from picking up their third win in four games. They were led by Kristaps Porziņģis (35 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (25 points) and Tomáš Satoransky (13 assists, 10 rebounds).
The Magic (20-57) also weren’t at their best Wednesday.
Wendell Carter Jr. missed his third game in the last four because of a sprained left wrist while Jalen Suggs missed his eighth consecutive game because of a bone bruise in his right ankle.
Franz Wagner had a team-high 28 points on 11-of-20 shooting. Markelle Fultz finished with a season-high 19 points (7-of-14 shooting), 7 assists, 3 rebounds, 3 steals and 2 blocks in 21 minutes.
“If you can focus your attention on our team,” Mosley said, “that makes it so much better because our guys understand how we execute vs. a drop. Most teams do similar things. If a team is trapping, how do we get out of that? If a team has a great shooter, how do we work on our top-lock coverage? It still tends to focus on us no matter who’s out there because most teams are running the same sets.”
As Mosley and the Magic see it, their improvements over the last month are because of players’ better understanding and execution of their gameplan — not the outside factors.
Orlando entered Wednesday with the second-best defensive rating (109.1) — points allowed per 100 possessions — since the All-Star break, with the Magic ranking among the top-10 in opponent’s points in the paint (No. 2), opponent’s second-chance points (No. 5) and opponent’s fastbreak points (No. 9) in that timeframe.
“The rim protection is the No. 1 thing we talk about, as well as getting into the basketball, being able to apply pressure, funnel into the rim and having our guys are bigs being able to protect,” Mosley said.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
Elton John performs in St. Louis for ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ tour
ST. LOUIS — Crowds packed the Enterprise Center to see Sir Elton John perform in St. Louis for the last time on his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour.
Fans didn’t let the weather rain on their parade.
“Rain or shine, snowstorm or ice, we would’ve been here,” said concertgoer Kristina Tubman.
Umbrella in tow, crowds of loyal fans decked out in sequins and rhinestones packed the Enterprise Center hours before the show. The St. Louis concert date was originally scheduled for July 2020.
The legendary artist eventually made his way back rescheduling the concert for Wednesday — and his fans are grateful.
“I bought the tickets in 2019. He was supposed to perform in 2020. So, we’re very anxious. We’ve waited a long time. It’s been canceled and postponed. So, we’re really anxious we really get to see him now,” said concertgoer Donna Beamus.
The last time he sang for a St. Louis crowd was a sold-out concert back in 2018.
He performed for seven decades, but his work advocating for the LGBTQ community and aids research is just some of the reasons why fans love him.
“I’ve read his book,” said one concertgoer. “I’ve seen his movie, and he’s just so interesting. There’s just so much to love.”
Concertgoers in 300 cities worldwide will have their chance to say goodbye. The tour will make its way through the Midwest over the next few weeks. His next stop after St. Louis is Indianapolis and then Milwaukee.
“It’s sad, but I understand that everyone has to let go — and he has to live the rest of his life,” she said.
And before he even sings Sir Elton John seems to agree in the most fitting way, with a big rainbow thank you.
Missouri traffic deaths at highest level in 15 years: report
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) has a “wake-up call” for Missouri drivers, especially those in St. Louis County. MSHP reports a 15-year high in traffic fatalities in 2021.
Four of the worst crash zones are stretches of interstate in St. Louis County. Changes are coming right away. For the first time since 2006, MSHP reported more than 1,000 traffic fatalities for a calendar year in 2021. So far in 2022, we are outpacing that number by 7.5%.
“(In) 2021 we had 1,016 fatalities, the first time it’s been over 1,000 since 2006,” said MSHP Cpl. Logan Bolton.
Sada Lindsey, a St. Louis County driver, weighed in on the new numbers.
“You see where people are just distracted. They’re not paying attention to other people on the road,” she said. “I guess we’re seeing more people getting back out now. For two years we were working from home, out on the roads less. I kept hearing a bunch of people joke, ‘Oh, people forgot how to drive.’”
Bolton also warned people to be more aware of their surroundings while driving.
“It’s important for (people) to get where they’re going but they’re sharing the road with several other people who are also trying to get to things: get home, get to work,” he said. “You’ve got to be aware of all of the other people around you as well.”
Starting Friday, troopers and local police will begin enhanced traffic law enforcement and education efforts in four St. Louis County hot zones:
- I-270 from Elizabeth to Lilac in North County
- I-170 in North County from Hazelwood to Vinita Park
- I-55 in South County from Weber Road to I-270
- I-270 in West County from Ladue Road (Rte. AB) through Maryland Heights
“This is where we’ve seen the highest number of fatality and serious injury crashes as well as traffic violations (19 fatal crashes and 83 serious injury crashes from 2018-2020),” Cpl. Bolton said. “If we’re obeying the traffic laws and not doing those things, we’ll start to see the serious crashes decrease.”
History shows these kinds of efforts work, he said. They will continue for at least one year and be assessed and adjusted as merited.
Large police presence in North St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS — Police are responding to an incident in north St. Louis County Wednesday night.
There is a large police presence in the Northwoods area. The circumstances are unclear at this time.
FOX 2 is working to get more details. This is a developing story and will be updated.
