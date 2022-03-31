Finance
Hurricane Sandy: Will Insurance Companies Cover the Cost?
Insurance Will Not Cover Some Losses Caused by Hurricane Sandy
Hurricane Sandy swept through the East Coast on October 29, 2012. New York and New Jersey were hit the hardest and suffered the most property damage. All states from Maine to Virginia experienced some degree of destruction. Unfortunately, many homeowners and business owners are learning that their insurance policies do not provide coverage for all of their financial losses.
Flood Damages May Not Be Covered by Insurance
Hurricane Sandy caused extensive flooding in areas that did not previously experience flood damages. Standard insurance policies for homeowners do not cover property damage caused solely by flooding. Homeowners who did not purchase separate flood insurance policies can suffer uninsured flood damage losses that will cost hundreds of thousands of dollars to repair.
Mortgage banks require homeowners with houses near the shore to purchase flood insurance. Most commercial insurance companies do not offer flood insurance. Flood insurance in the United States is generally purchased from the National Flood Insurance Program offered by the federal government. Homeowners who did purchase separate flood insurance policies are often disappointed to learn that their expensive policies do not cover all of their property damage losses caused by flooding. The National Flood Insurance Program only insures up to $250,000 in property damage and up to $100,000 in damage to the contents of the home. Additionally, damage to personal property located in the basement of a house is not covered by flood insurance. Homeowners who have fully furnished basements will not receive insurance funds to replace the cost of the furniture and personal possessions in their basement.
Insurance Will Cover Losses to Cars Damaged by Hurricane Sandy
Useless cars filled with mud and debris were a common sight along the East Coast after Hurricane Sandy. Fortunately, comprehensive car insurance policies provide coverage for flood damage to cars.
Business Interruption Insurance Will Not Cover All Business Interruption Losses
Businesses across the East Coast were forced to close due to Hurricane Sandy. However, many insurance companies are refusing to pay business interruption claims caused by the storm. Insurance companies will typically only pay for business interruption losses if the business suffered direct physical damage. However, businesses that did not suffer property damage still suffered business interruption losses. Breakdowns in public transportation systems and flooded roads made it difficult or impossible for businesses to open for days after Hurricane Sandy.
Insurance Coverage is Helping the Recovery Effort, but Many Uninsured Losses Remain
Payouts from insurance companies are helping rebuild the parts of the East Coast devastated by Hurricane Sandy. However, homeowners and business owners are discovering that not all financial losses caused by the storm will be covered by their insurance companies.
Commercial Insurance Companies Info: What Kind of Coverage Does Your Business Need?
Business owners must have some type of insurance. Most states require any company with employees to buy workers compensation and unemployment insurance. Requirements can also vary by industry. For instance, a real estate agent with a car will likely need to pay for commercial car insurance. If you are running a business, you must make sure it is properly protected against common risks and unforeseen events. Before you do so, it’s a good idea to compare quotes from commercial insurance companies.
The location of your business and the industry in which you are involved play a role in the types of quotes you’ll get. Some industries are obviously considered more “dangerous” than others. For instance, a company that primarily involves everyone staying in an office will not need as much coverage as a company involved in construction.
Commercial general liability (CGL) might not cover 100% of all of the possible risks an organization may encounter during its lifespan, but it does typically provide coverage for the more common types of risks. Some business owners choose to buy additional insurance, such as protection against defamation suits and employment practice liabilities (wrongful termination or discrimination).
What about theft? Commercial insurance companies usually just offer theft protection for third party losses for which a business may bear some type of responsibility. If you want coverage for your own business property, you might be required to pay extra to have it included in your policy.
Payment Options Used by Common Commercial Insurance Companies
What kind of payment options do you have? How you will be charged and how you’ll be expected to pay is going to vary depending on the insurance company. Before deciding on a quote, check and see if you will be able to pay with your preferred method, whether it’s with a MasterCard, Visa, etc., and if you can the full amount annually or just once a month. If you don’t want to pay in full, keep in mind that some commercial insurance companies might charge additional fees overtime. Not all of them do, however, so take the time to carefully read over the payment requirements and fine print.
Another thing to do is to find out how the claim process works. Should you ever need to report a claim, the process should be available to you 24/7. The only thing you should be required to do is contact the insurance company to make the report, and representatives should instantly start on your defense. If necessary, your insurance provider will appoint an attorney on your behalf.
Of all the commercial insurance companies, is there any that is truly reliable and offers all of these services at an affordable price? Hiscox Business Insurance reviews are almost always guaranteed to be positive. It’s definitely worth considering. Request a quote from the website or call 1-866-283-7545 to speak with a licensed small business insurance agent.
House Insurance Companies Guide: Questions to Ask When Looking for Insurance Coverage
What is home insurance, exactly? A Typical policy will cover repairs or even reconstruction of your home if it is damaged by common dangers such as fire, lightning, vandalism, etc. If you live close to a body of water, you might get flood coverage as well. Most house insurance companies will offer coverage that pays for medical and legal expenses if someone other than you or a family member are injured in your yard or in your house.
Some inside items are protected, like your furniture, appliances, walls, and windows, but items such as artwork, jewelry, and other collectibles are not covered – at least in a general policy. Typically, you would have to request special coverage for such items. If you have an expensive collection of art, antiques, jewelry, etc. that you want coverage for, check and see how each homeowners insurance company covers it when comparing quotes.
Another thing to consider is the cost of local hotel rates, or the cost associated with having to live with relative, should your house become unlivable for a period of time for whatever reason. Perhaps it’s being repaired or even rebuilt. Would it be worth it to have coverage in your policy that will help with the additional living expenses if you do have to stay elsewhere? Or do you have relatives or a safe place to stay nearby and are confident that those expenses won’t add up to much.
House Insurance Companies’ Importance of Location
Location obviously plays a huge role in how much house insurance companies are going to charge you for your payments. It’s going to be a big factor, whether you like it or not, if you live in an area vulnerable to a lot of natural disasters. That doesn’t mean you won’t be able to afford it, however. You might be able to get discounts if your property has some weather-proof features. Even having a sprinkler system and alarm system setup will go a long way in helping you save.
What does your bank or mortgage lender require? You might only be required to have enough coverage to pay off the mortgage, and not necessarily to repair or replace the home. If you’ve already paid off the mortgage, then calculate the cost of NEWER materials if your home has to be rebuilt. Don’t think about how much the property is worth right now, think about how much it will cost to rebuild each room as well as the entire house. If it’s an older home anyway then would it be better just to have basic coverage and take a risk?
These are all questions you’ll have to ask when you are researching house insurance companies. The best place to start right now is with Lemonade Home Insurance. This company offers a unique, affordable approach to insurance and works with all of the major lenders. You can easily get a quote in seconds.
The Dirty Little Secret that the Insurance Companies Don’t Want You to Know
Most of us are good citizens and purchase liability insurance to cover us in case we cause an accident. Some people purchase minimum liability coverage and some people purchase more.
When you buy this insurance you are doing it to not only comply with the law, but to protect you and your assets in case you cause a car, motorcycle, or other motor vehicle accident.
Now let’s say that you get into an accident that is your fault; you report the accident to your insurance carrier; you think that your insurance company will cover you pursuant to your insurance policy right? WRONG!
If you read the fine print in your insurance policy you will notice a bunch of language that most non-lawyers would not understand. The gist of the language in plain English is that by accepting the insurance policy, you agree to cooperate with the insurance company if they decide to litigate, and the insurance company is the one who decides whether a case will be settled, not you.
The insurance companies are all about making tons of money and paying as little as possible. Since the advent of legally mandatory insurance coverage (Proposition 213 in California) the insurance companies have become very cavalier because their coffers are full of your money.
Instead of settling meritorious claims, they are forcing claims to be litigated in Court in an attempt to stop personal injury lawyers from obtaining a just recovery for their clients. They know full well that personal injury lawyers do not have as much money to litigate as they do, so their ploy is to starve out the personal injury lawyers and ultimately make it harder for people who are injured in accidents to obtain a recovery. In the end it is the consumer and persons injured in accidents who are hurt, while big business makes more profit at your expense.
Even people who cause accidents and have proper liability insurance to cover the claim are being victimized by the insurance companies.
The insurance companies are experts at deception. With your money, insurance companies contribute money to politicians, and run media ads which blame the personal injury attorneys for making insurance rates so high. What they don’t say is that the backlog in Court is due to the insurance companies not settling claims like they should in the first place.
Now let’s go back to the example of you causing an accident. If the insurance company is unreasonable and refuses to settle a case at or below policy limits, you will then be dragged through the legal system. You may have to answer discovery, appear for depositions, and even take time off to go to trial. This is a long and arduous process that you did not think that would have to deal with when you purchased liability insurance. Surprise!
If you lose at trial, the insurance company will in most cases pay the judgment, but guess what; YOU WILL HAVE A JUDGMENT AGAINST YOU ON YOUR CREDIT REPORT, and in the Court file! Thanks to your insurance company your credit has just been dinged due to no fault of your own.
Is this fair? I submit to you that it is not. You paid for insurance; the insurance company could have settled the case for you within your policy limits; instead, they decided to litigate in an attempt to minimize what they have to pay out so that their profits remain high. They did so without any regard for your credit report, or having your name appear in the public record as having a judgment against you.
Many insurance companies have in-house lawyers; some use outside lawyers. These lawyers are supposed to have a duty to you to do what is in your best interest. The reality is that they do what is in the insurance company’s best interest. This is the ultimate conflict of interest. Ethically the attorney that the insurance company uses to represent you has a duty to you, not the insurance company. The reality is the attorney gets his marching orders from the insurance companies.
A worst case example is the recent Hurricane Katrina disaster. Have you read about all of the poor people who are getting screwed because they are not being covered by their insurance companies for insurance that they paid for?
It’s time for America and consumers to wake up and smell the roses. It is not the trial attorneys that are the problem; its big business wanting to screw the little guy so they can obtain more profit at your expense. Some have made this a political issue. I have even heard President Bush talking about Tort reform, and blaming the trial attorneys for the nation’s health care woes.
Anytime you here tort reform remember one thing; you are about to be screwed! Anytime your right to recover for damages in a Court of law is infringed upon, you will be the victim, while big business rakes in the mula!
By Norman Gregory Fernandez, Esq., © 2007
