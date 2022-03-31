News
Large police presence in North St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS — Police are responding to an incident in north St. Louis County Wednesday night.
There is a large police presence in the Northwoods area. The circumstances are unclear at this time.
FOX 2 is working to get more details. This is a developing story and will be updated.
St. Louis police solve 32-year-old mystery after DNA breakthrough
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department solved a decades-old mystery with the help of a new and unique DNA project. It happened in a partnership with police and a genetic genealogy program.
The breakthrough could be just the start of solving crime mysteries. In this case, police got two critical answers. They solved a missing person’s case from 1990, and they tied it to skeletal remains found in 1992 in the Central West End.
St. Louis Police homicide detective Heather Sabin made the discovery that answered a 32-year-old mystery.
“From the day he went missing (March 25, 1990) to the day I got notified that this was T.J. (March 25 of this year), 32 years to the day,” she said.
We now know a composite sketch from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is T.J. Emily.
He was 18 when he disappeared after walking out of a home where he was staying on Rauschenbach Avenue in St. Louis.
“He was going to go visit an uncle,” said Detective Sabin.
He was found two years later in a building that no longer exists in the Central West End, but police didn’t know it was him. The skeleton could not be identified, and police found no matches in the DNA database called CODIS.
Detective Sabin tried something new – reaching out to a non-profit group that uses genetic genealogy, the DNA Doe Project.
“Any police department that has any DNA that can be used, or bones or teeth or blood cards, any of that stuff as long as it’s not extremely degraded, we can do this on it,” said Tracie Boyle, an investigative genetic genealogy team lead.
She worked with police on making this breakthrough identification
“They were amazed,” Boyle said. “We came back, I want to say it was a week or so after we got the kit. We were able to identify him.”
Here’s how it works. The organization compared DNA collected by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police department against genetic testing results that average citizens took with home test kits.
DNA Doe Project only has access to those results people voluntarily upload to the genealogy research websites GEDmatch and Family Tree DNA.
“It’s amazing that little segment passed down from your ancestors can just help identify who you are,” she said.
Detective Sabin added, “It’s never too late, and you know T.J. Emily still has family out there and they still love him, and they care for him, and they want to be able to put him to rest and that’s what we’re doing.”
A homicide investigation continues as St. Louis Police are already looking to solve other cases with the new technology.
Julius Randle emphatically denies he wants to leave the Knicks
Julius Randle arrived at his postgame presser in a chill mood, rocking a summer shirt with his chest exposed, and ready to dispel the notion he doesn’t want to be with the Knicks.
“I love the city. My family loves it here. I’m a Knick. That’s what I love. I love being a Knick,” Randle said after Wednesday’s 125-114 loss to the Hornets.
Of course, Randle’s antics on the court this season have often suggested otherwise, with the latest incident being his angry beeline to the locker room while his teammates celebrated Monday’s win. Reports soon followed that Randle was forcing his way off the team, with WFAN host Craig Carton saying the Knicks power forward requested a trade.
Randle denied it.
“That’s not true, bro,” Randle responded. “That’s just not true. Simple as that, it’s not true at all.”
Randle continued to express his desire to bring the Knicks a championship, but acknowledged the negative reactions from the home crowd was frustrating because they’re heard by his young son, Kyden, who often sits courtside at MSG.
“That’s probably where most of my frustration comes from. I have my 5-year-old son that’s there who is obsessed with the game of basketball, loves the game of basketball and he doesn’t understand what’s going on,” Randle said. “That’s probably my biggest frustration — coming from him. The time I sacrificed from him to put into this game.
“He’s daddy’s little boy. He loves his dad,” Randle continued. “So for him to experience that and him being uncomfortable and having to leave the games and stuff like that, as a father, that’s what bothered me more than anything. But at the same time, you have to understand it comes with the territory. The narrative can always flip. I understand that. I understand it’s New York City. I understand how passionate our fans are. You just kind of have to live with the good and the bad.”
Randle signed a four-year max extension after becoming an All-Star last year, but his game soon fell off dramatically and the frustration seemed to turn hostile with the referees, fans and opponents. Randle picked up a career-high 12 technicals this season and was fined multiple times by the NBA.
However, the 28-year-old said scrutiny over his walk-off Monday was exaggerated by the media.
“This is what you all do. It’s all good,” he said. “I understand it. It comes with the territory, bro.”
It hasn’t translated to his actions — at least not through much of this season — but Randle said all the right things Wednesday about his commitment to the Knicks.
“[New York] is a lot different than L.A,” said Randle, who played four seasons with the Lakers. “Some of it may because of recent success. L.A has recently won a championship and stuff like that. But that was part of the challenge of coming here. I wanted to see this city and organization win a championship. So it’s fine. I’m built for it, bro.”
3 rescued from cars trapped in St. Clair County floodwaters
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. — There were multiple water rescues in St. Clair County after rain showers caused some flooding Wednesday night, according to authorities.
One incident happened near Scott Air Force Base. Water rushed over Keck Road near Route 158 around 7:30 p.m., trapping several cars.
While most of the cars managed to drive out, the Belleville Fire Department’s Swift Water Team rescued one man. The victim was treated and released at the scene.
About 16 miles away, two women and a dog were rescued from a trapped vehicle in the 6300 block of Robinson School Road in New Athens. The Smithton and Freeburg fire departments assisted in that rescue.
