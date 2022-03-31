Letters: Regarding crime, stop the blame game, legislators. Let’s see leadership instead.

No more blame game. Leadership instead

Minnesota legislators are grappling with an increase in crime. They agree more police are needed. Some claim “more police = fewer crimes”; another demands longer sentencing and no release on bail.

This thinking is too simplistic. It has already been tried. It does not address the roots of the problem.

Increases in crime are symptomatic of a bigger problem in our collective community as Minnesotans. Research shows most criminal activity begins at adolescence for various reasons. Legislators need to look at creating programs that invest in these kids — diversion programs, after school programs, not more prisons and prison staff.

We have a budget surplus. Some suggest we give this money back to the people. Taxes are collected for the purpose of addressing problems that cannot be solved by individual spending.

No more blame game and name-calling. I’m looking for leadership that solves problems and does the research to support their strategy.

Sarah Koper, St. Paul

Reprocess Russian nukes

It is clear that economic sanctions are affecting Russia’s will to continue the destruction of Ukraine. Let us keep them in place until Russia pays to replace everything that their forces have damaged, including real estate, infrastructure, and personal property. Russia must also pay for each death, disability, injury, and displacement they have caused.

A good way to get some of the money, instead of taxing the Russian people: Before sanctions are lifted, the Russian government would be required to reprocess all the fissile material in their nuclear weapons into reactor fuel rods under international oversight, to be sold to countries that need them.

Tony Manzara, Lake Elmo

Go intramural, and spend the savings in the classroom

If schools really wanted to educate all students, including those who struggle and test below grade level, why not drop interscholastic sports and have intramural sports? This would save a significant amount of money that could go to funding more teachers. More teachers and teachers’ aides are needed to reduce class size, providing a better opportunity for learning.

There are plenty of options available outside of schools to play competitive sports that currently compete with interscholastic sports. Allowing interested athletes to improve their skills and participate in better competition.

The superintendents and school administrators bear significant blame for not providing a good learning environment and improving the learning for all students. Shame on them. Since the 1970s Minnesota has fallen behind many states in test scores for Title I and underachieving students, especially those of color. Are they in denial about their lack of truly educating all students, or have no intent to do so? Hypocrisy among the educational elite in Minnesota?

How much longer are we going to give lip service to raising test scores and helping all students, with ongoing and unacceptably poor results?

Scooter Thompson, South St. Paul

Changing the state flag

Minnesota has had three state flag designs since1858; the current one approved in 1983 was intended to convey harmony among the races. I read with interest the story in the March 27 Pioneer Press. Quoting, “The current flag is blue with the official state seal prominently displayed. The seal depicts a white settler tilling soil in the foreground and a Native American on a horse in the background — a depiction that fails to come to terms with Minnesota’s history of violence against Native Americans, said Kevin Jensvold, tribal chairman for the Yellow Medicine Dakota of the Upper Sioux Community.”

The obvious question for Mr. Jensvold is, would you rather the flag show violence against Native Americans? If so it seems this would only serve as a constant reminder of past sins and continue to enable the feelings of victimhood.

Personally I see nothing inappropriate with the farmer settler, the Native American or the arrangement. I would support a more modern flag, especially one that is more easily recognizable from a distance.

James Nintzel, White Bear Township

A property-tax statement shock

The other day I, like many others in the area, received my property tax statement for those amounts due in 2022. About the same as last year.

What came as a shock was the amount listed on the last page as the taxable market value for those taxes payable in 2023.

The taxable market value of my home had increased 25% in one year. I am assuming that my property taxes will increase a proportional amount next year.

I also read where President Biden is proposing significant increases in taxes on corporations and the wealthiest of Americans. Of course, any increase in corporate taxes will be passed on to the consumer. At the same time we are seeing record prices at the gas pump and inflation making its mark on our grocery items as wells as other necessities. On top of all of that are the significant increases that we are seeing in our monthly utility bills.

Between increased housing prices, increased property taxes, increased income taxes, increased gas prices, increased grocery prices, increased utility prices, I can not see where there will be much left to spend on non essential items. I see our economy grinding to a halt. Our leaders must put a halt to ever increasing taxes as well as coming to terms with that which is necessary to rein in inflation, starting with energy.

Don Lohrey, Shoreview

Make judge information easier to get

There is a bill (SF 3356 and its companion HF 3330) going through the Legislature that would make researching a judge’s rulings much easier than it now is. While there are pros and cons as to whether judges should be appointed or elected (and the process varies from state to state) the fact remains that, with the exception of quasi-judicial hearing officers, here in Minnesota they are elected.

Given that, can there be any reason why getting information on candidate judges should not be easier to obtain? Please contact your representative and senator and ask them to support this bill.

Sandy Beitsch, St. Paul