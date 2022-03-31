News
Minn. U.S. Rep. Betty McCollum calls on Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas to resign
U.S. Rep. Betty McCollum on Wednesday joined several of her fellow House Democrats in calling for the resignation of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.
Thomas has faced a growing chorus of calls from Democrats to step down in the wake of revelations that his wife implored then-President Donald Trump’s chief of staff in a series of text messages to act to overturn the 2020 election results.
McCollum, whose Minnesota district includes St. Paul, said in a news release that the actions of the Thomases “have undermined the Constitution and weakened our democracy.”
“Virginia Thomas was in direct communication with the Trump White House in a conspiracy to undermine the peaceful transition of power from a free and fair Presidential election,” McCollum said. “Rather than disclose this conflict of interest and recuse himself from cases related to his wife’s involvement in the Big Lie, Justice Thomas took part in court rulings and voted to prevent the disclosure of White House communication logs.”
While the Supreme Court did not step into any election cases brought by Trump and other Republicans, Justice Thomas took part in the consideration of whether to hear those cases. He also was the lone vote to keep House lawmakers investigating the Jan 6. Capitol riot from obtaining contested White House documents.
Since Virginia Thomas’ text messages were first reported last week, at least three other Democratic legislators have called on Justice Thomas to resign, while several others have said he should recuse himself in cases related to the 2020 election and the Jan. 6 riot.
McCollum’s fellow Minnesotan, Rep. Ihan Omar, said last week on Twitter that Thomas should be impeached.
WNBA stars agree: ‘This will be a great Final Four’
Lynx coach and general manager Cheryl Reeve knows all of the coaches set to compete in this weekend’s Women’s Final Four all too well.
Louisville coach Jeff Walz stopped by Wednesday’s USA Basketball training camp, run by Reeve. Reeve, now the head coach, previously served under UConn coach Geno Auriemma and then South Carolina coach Dawn Staley for the red, white and blue. Then there’s Stanford legend Tara VanDerveer.
So, who has the coaching edge this weekend?
“From a coaching perspective? None of them,” Reeve said. “It is going to be the highest level. You think about the players that are playing, the coaches that are coaching, this is a darn good Final Four.”
That was the general consensus among the titans of the WNBA who were present at the Lynx practice facility Wednesday. This is about as good as it gets. Buckle up.
“It’s going to be a great Final Four. All the teams are stacked,” Breanna Stewart said. “It’s amazing for women’s basketball to continue to get eyes and viewership hopefully from different perspectives.”
Reeve knows Minnesotans will latch on to the Paige Bueckers angle — how could they not? She’s happy fans get to cheer on one of their own. But she added this weekend goes well beyond that.
“Where women’s basketball is and what we expect in terms of viewership — in the building, the ratings in terms of the TV standpoint, this is going to be a great spectacle, for sure,” Reeve said. “And I’m happy it is here in Minnesota.”
BRING ON THE BANTER
A’ja Wilson was in the process of attaining more South Carolina garb. She’s in Minneapolis this week, along with many of the country’s other top stars, for a USA Basketball training camp conducted by national team coach Cheryl Reeve.
Wilson’s goal was to get Gamecocks gear to every teammate whose alma mater had already been taken down in the tournament by South Carolina.
“It’s all about Gamecocks right now,” Wilson said.
Let the banter begin.
“There will be. I think today was the first day, so we’re all getting settled in a little bit,” said Breanna Stewart, one of the game’s top players, and a UConn alum. “There’s definitely going to be some banter.”
Lynx wing Angel McCoughtry is also at the camp, and has been tweeting all week about Louisville, her alma mater. Stewart is anxious to support UConn.
The support piece is key. These star players are more than just alums when they move onto the highest level. They remain invested in the program and are assets to current players. As of Wednesday morning, Stewart already had touched base with a few current Huskies players on Instagram, and planned to attend the team’s dinner later that evening to chat with others.
“Just be here to support them,” Stewart said. “I think the thing with the Final Four, you made it this far, like enjoy where you are but realize the work isn’t done.”
Wilson joked that this year’s Gamecocks team isn’t better than her 2017 title team, but noted this South Carolina unit is “phenomenal” on the defensive end.
“They’re really just bought into Coach (Dawn) Staley’s system, and I love that. It looks like she’s not as stressed, and that’s good,” Wilson said. “They’re a young, fiery team, and I’m excited because this is just the beginning. I hope they get the one, and I’m going to be here to support them.”
The Gamecocks are anchored by newly minted Naismith Player of the Year Aliyah Boston. Wilson is thrilled for the junior center’s success, noting Boston has proven herself but is “also a great person, and deserving of everything that she’s receiving.”
Wilson spoke with Boston after South Carolina fell in the SEC Tournament title game. She could tell then that Boston was “locked in” for a tournament run.
“There’s not much I can say. But I’ve been there before, I’ve felt what she’s feeling, and I just let her know I’m here no matter what,” Wilson said. “I think she’s in the right space, headspace-wise, and that’s all that matters.”
WHERE YOU AT?
Louisville coach Jeff Walz was supposed to be on the floor at Wednesday’s training camp, helping coach Team USA. Instead, he simply stopped by to say hello to a few people. Walz is busy this week, with his Cardinals in the Final Four and all.
“We gave him the blues about that, how can you not be here?” Reeve joked. “But he actually showed up. Jeff was here. We had that conversation, ‘Jeff, I don’t want to see you with us. I really want to see you with your team.’ Happy for him that it worked out.”
Minnesota just became one of America’s biggest funders of ALS research
Flanked by a bipartisan group of teary-eyed lawmakers, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Monday signed into law a plan to fund $20 million in research into treating and curing ALS, a disease that is currently incurable and always fatal.
In doing so, Minnesota suddenly catapulted itself to the nation’s fore among groups that fund research into ALS — amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as Lou Gherig’s disease — a moment that lawmakers and ALS experts said was unprecedented for any state.
The bare truth is that the only reason state legislators, sharply divided along party lines, passed such a measure — and did so rapidly and overwhelmingly — is that one of their own has been stricken. Sen. David Tomassoni, I-Chisolm, was diagnosed last year. In that year, his colleagues have watched the veteran lawmaker go from having few visible symptoms to becoming unable to walk or care for himself and having great difficulty speaking.
Here’s some context for that $20 million, which will be awarded in grants to researchers selected by state agencies:
- This year, ALS research projects are in line to receive an estimated $115 million from the National Institutes of Health, by far the biggest funder of medical research in America.
- Since the Ice Bucket Challenge, the viral phenomenon that has raised money for the ALS Association, started in 2014, the nonprofit has donated $118 million to research. That’s nationwide. ALSA is by far the largest ALS charity in America.
So $20 million is a lot more than a symbolic drop in the ice bucket.
‘WOW FACTOR’
“This is substantial, and it’s meaningful,” said Dr. David Walk, an ALS researcher and professor at the University of Minnesota Medical School’s Department of Neurology. Walk said such an influx of funding has the ability to attract leading neuroscientists to direct their focus on ALS, improve research facilities, and allow new experiments and clinical trials to begin. “There’s also a ‘wow factor’ with something like this that can galvanize an institution,” he said.
ALS is a progressive disease of the nervous system that renders the patient unable to use their voluntary muscles. Although the speed of the decline varies, complete immobility is inevitable and, ultimately, every patient will die when the diaphragm fails, and they’re unable to breathe.
In part because ALS is rare — an estimated 15,000 to 20,000 Americans have it — the disease has never been as large a recipient of funding as more prevalent diseases such as Alzheimer’s or cancer. Its NIH funding levels put it in the company of Down syndrome and macular degeneration.
Jennifer Hjelle, executive director of the Minnesota/North Dakota/South Dakota Chapter of the ALS Association, said the sudden burst of money from the Ice Bucket Challenge provided a “shot in the arm” for research. “We have more drugs in the pipeline than ever before, so this $20 million is going to continue that momentum,” Hjelle said.
$5 MIL FOR CAREGIVERS
While ALS most affects those stricken with it, loved ones aren’t spared. The patient declines — sometimes in a matter of months — from being a fully functioning individual to someone who can’t walk, eat, bathe themselves or even communicate.
People with ALS often live at home as long as they can, but usually, sooner or later, their needs outpace the ability of their loved ones to help, or to pay for in-home care, or home improvements, such as remodeling a bathroom. At that point, people with ALS are usually admitted to a facility offering respite or hospice care. Tomassoni, who has continued on the job throughout, is currently living in such a facility in Duluth.
Because there is no hope for improvement, the federal Medicare program won’t cover parts of the care of patients in the same way that, say, someone recovering from a car crash would be covered.
To that end, the new state law provides $5 million in funds that are intended to help those caring for ALS patients. Exactly how this money will be spent isn’t yet clear, although state agencies and ALS experts are expected to come up with criteria for local health care agencies to use when doling it out.
Hjelle said she thinks direct payments to families, training for how to provide care, and mental health assistance for those providing care should all be considered.
LEGISLATURE RALLIES
The effect of Tomassoni’s condition on state lawmakers has been visible and measurable. Sen. Tom Bakk, I-Cook, a longtime friend and ally of Tomassoni, said he couldn’t recall a similar time when lawmakers had supported direct funding of research into a specific disease at such scale.
Committee hearings, news conferences and floor speeches on the proposal were punctuated with sniffles and tears as lawmakers frequently broke down.
For some, Tomassoni wasn’t their only contact with ALS.
Rep. Anne Neu Brindley, R-North Branch, lost her husband, Jon, to the disease in 2016. In a tearful speech on the House floor, she spoke of the need for both research and support for caregivers — as well as the phenomenon that emerged from Tomassoni’s diagnosis and progression.
“It’s created an opportunity where this issue is ripe,” Neu Brindley said. “We’re ready for it. It’s touching one of our own in a way that I think is affecting all of us. … You are passing a vote for hope for these families, and for support for people who love and care for them, and who do so lovingly and willingly, but who need your support.”
The idea that Tomassoni’s predicament would become a onetime funding boost was Tomassoni’s idea.
On Wednesday, he acknowledged that while the funding might be a legacy, he will not live to be a beneficiary.
“This bill has the potential to be the beginning of the eradication of an insidious disease, not for me but for future generations,” he said in a statement. “(Baseball great) Lou Gehrig died of ALS in 1941 and for far too long little to nothing has been done in research to uncover new and effective treatments for ALS. … If we do nothing else this session, we can all say we accomplished something significant, something significant in a virtually unanimous fashion. I don’t remember ever in my 30 years in the legislature passing such a significant bill this early in the session without leveraging it against something else. I think we can all be proud of that, too.”
St. Paul mother pleads guilty in toddler’s death
A 30-year-old St. Paul mother has pleaded guilty to second-degree unintentional murder while committing a felony for killing her 2-year-old daughter. The girl’s death last year was determined to be head trauma from assault.
Ciashia Lee entered the plea Wednesday in Ramsey County District Court and in exchange a charge of first-degree murder (with a pattern of child abuse) will be dismissed at sentencing. She will be sentenced June 2.
Lee told police that she lost her temper when Melody Vang “kept crying” and woke up her infant, so she “kept hitting” her daughter, according to charges.
The presumptive sentencing range is between 128 and 180 months, although prosecutors are seeking up to an additional 36 months in prison for Lee due to the girl’s age and her vulnerability, according to court records.
Last week, Lee’s husband, 43-year-old John Vang, was sentenced to 240 days in the Ramsey County workhouse and three years of supervised probation after pleading guilty to felony child endangerment in connection with Melody’s death.
The girl and her siblings were in foster care together until 2020. The children were returned to Lee and Vang after both parents completed chemical dependency treatment and mental health evaluations, according to court documents.
After Vang called police about “an incident” on Jan. 10, 2021, officers found Melody dead on the back porch of the Dayton’s Bluff home where her family lived. The girl wore only a diaper and her body had been wrapped in bedding and a rug, according to the criminal complaint. She was cold to the touch and rigor mortis had set in.
Melody had multiple large bruises on her face and body, and “cuts and scratches on a significant portion of her body,” the criminal complaint read. An autopsy determined she died of head trauma due to assault.
When police asked Lee what she did to Melody, she said she punched her “too many times because the girl wouldn’t stop crying,” according to the complaint. “Lee also said she put her hand over the girl’s mouth to stop her from crying, but it didn’t work so she continued to hit the girl out of anger. Lee eventually picked up the girl, hit her some more, and took her to a ‘time out’ closet.”
Lee reported that Vang hadn’t witnessed what she did that evening, but had seen her hit the girl in the past.
