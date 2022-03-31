News
‘Morbius’ Is a Vampire Movie That Really Sucks, But Not in A Good Way
In 2004, Morbius might have been a pretty good movie. Today, the comic book spin-off, which stars Jared Leto as Spider-Man opponent Dr. Michael Morbius, feels dated and purposeless. If this were a Disney Marvel Studios property, rather than under the Sony umbrella, you’d be watching Morbius this weekend on Disney+ as part of a six-part limited series showcasing the origins of the tormented, blood-sucking villain, rather than feeling forced to pay for a big-screen experience that doesn’t necessitate a big screen.
MORBIUS 1/2 (0.5/4 stars)
Leto, who hopefully didn’t fully method act his way through this one, portrays Michael with complete humorless sincerity, which causes a ripple effect through the film’s overall somber tone. Venom, as well as its slightly less successful sequel, worked because it never took itself too seriously, offering a real sense of fun, particularly in the outlandish characterization of the title character. Not so much here. The only thing remotely whimsical about Morbius, helmed by director Daniel Espinosa, is Matt Smith’s performance as Milo, Michael’s childhood best friend.
Michael and Milo grew up together, both suffering from the same degenerative blood disease. After a youth spent in a hospital in Greece, looked after by a kindly doctor named Nicholas (a wasted Jared Harris), Michael becomes world-renowned for creating synthetic blood, which saves many lives—but not his own. So intent on finding a cure for his illness, which makes him weak and barely able to walk, Michael rejects the Nobel Prize and begins secretly running experiments using vampire bat DNA. He manages to combine his own blood with that of some bats he captured in Costa Rica and injects a serum into his spine with the help of his sort-of love interest Dr. Martine Bancroft (Adria Arjona). This sense of hubris, of course, goes dramatically awry and Michael becomes a blood-thirty vampire himself, killing a bunch of people in the process.
All of this set-up is . . . fine. But once Michael transforms into Morbius, who looks a lot like those badly prosthetic-ed vampires in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, nothing is really at stake. After the universe-shattering plot of Spider-Man: No Way Home this is a pin prick. The only drama comes when Milo gets his hands on the serum and takes advantage of his new-found power with some mildly murderous intent. But the world isn’t in trouble. Even the city of New York, which has been CGI-ed together after the film shot in London, isn’t really under any kind of threat. Early on the film Michael is deeply concerned about a young patient, who presumably also suffers a blood disorder, but we never find out what happens to her. Does Morbius save anyone? Do we care? Where’s Venom to make a joke and lighten the mood?
Visually, there are some interesting moments, especially when Espinosa hints at creepy horror aesthetics, but the visual effects feel like something out of that early era of superhero movies in the mid-‘00s when the technology wasn’t quite there yet. The final showdown between Michael and Milo, where, again, nothing really appears to be at stake, is a muddled mess of CGI. Moon Knight, which premiered its first episode this week on Disney+, has better visual effects and broader scope than this and yet Sony still kept delaying the release of Morbius until it could be seen in theaters. Unless your ticket is free, don’t bother. This movie is as lifeless as the bodies Morbius drains and throws on the floor.
Observer Reviews are regular assessments of new and noteworthy cinema.
Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti on last season’s ‘house of cards,’ 2-point conversion attempts, Ring of Honor inductions and more | NOTES
After the Ravens held on in late November for an ugly Week 12 win over the Cleveland Browns, team owner Steve Bisciotti’s M&T Bank Stadium suite was euphoric. The injury-ravaged Ravens, somehow, were 8-3, atop the AFC. Bisciotti remembers his family being “so elated at that win”
In the back of his mind, though, he could sense the fragility of the team’s success. The Ravens were pulling off incredible comebacks and winning without key players.
“Honestly, I say this somewhat facetiously, but it was like a house of cards,” Bisciotti said Tuesday at the NFL owners meetings. “When we were 8-3, it was kind of a house of cards. The weird ways we won, in Detroit, in Chicago and then one crazy comeback with the Colts, it was like, ‘OK, we are legit.’ I kept thinking, ‘Holy s—, can we keep this together?’ It was building me up to have, like, a false confidence, because my eyes were deceiving me. I’m looking at this team going, ‘I can’t believe we’re 8-3.’ ”
Their fortunes changed quickly. The Ravens ended the season 8-9 and out of the playoffs. Injuries had finally caught up to them, even knocking out the reliable Lamar Jackson at quarterback. Bisciotti was understanding: Sideline any team’s quarterback (Jackson), left tackle (Ronnie Stanley), top two running backs (J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards) and top two cornerbacks (Marcus Peters and Marlon Humphrey), Bisciotti said, and the odds in Las Vegas would change dramatically in the opponent’s favor.
“I was really good emotionally with it, because I kind of didn’t think we necessarily deserved to be 8-3,” he said. “I thought we had gotten very fortunate. I didn’t have real high hopes of, like, a playoff run when you’re that depleted. I wanted it for [coach] John [Harbaugh] more than me, because he’s in there, grinding this out, trying to make them believe they’ve still got enough weapons to fight that war. My admiration for them, the players and the coaches and everything, was just so high. It was hard to be depressed when your pride level is high, I guess is what I’m saying. You recognize the reality of that situation.”
Bisciotti said he doesn’t consider 2021 a “lost year,” in part because of where the season ended.
“If we were sitting here at 4-13, I’d feel like there were probably cracks in our foundation a little bit,” he said. “Maybe things may not have been going well. The fact that they were on the cusp, they kept believing … it wasn’t like a lost year where you look at 8-9 and go, ‘Boy, that really sucks.’ It’s like, ‘It really could suck a whole lot worse than that, or else I wouldn’t be picking 14 [in the draft]. I’d be picking fourth.’ ”
Aggressive endorsement
Asked about proposals to change the NFL’s overtime rules, Harbaugh joked Monday that he’d “like to stay out of overtime as much as possible next year, preferably with the lead at the end of the game. We were in a few too many overtimes last year.”
And there could’ve been more. Trailing 20-19 in Week 13, the Ravens went for the 2-point conversion late in a road game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Two weeks later, with the Green Bay Packers leading the Jackson-less Ravens 31-30, Harbaugh made the same call at home. Both last-minute pass plays failed, and the Ravens lost by just one point in regulation.
Bisciotti, who said he “generally” agrees with aggressive play-calling, was “100%” in favor of the 2-point try against Pittsburgh, but not so against Green Bay. The reasons had more to do with his feelings for Harbaugh than in-game strategy.
“Let me tell you this: I was against it [in the loss to Green Bay] because I don’t want John to be criticized,” he said. “When I talked to John and I said, ‘I didn’t agree with it this time, but it was because of you’ — we were at home, we battled hard, we were shocking the world, and if we lose to Aaron Rodgers in overtime, everybody says, ‘Good for you, hell of a try.’ John can’t get criticized for that.
“I didn’t like it because the minute it failed, I knew my coach was going to get criticized. That’s why I was against it, not because I’m fundamentally against aggressiveness. I’m exactly the opposite. I love the aggressive call. I just said, ‘Please, God, make it so you don’t take [criticism] for weeks.’ ”
Extra points
- Guard Marshal Yanda will be inducted into the Ravens Ring of Honor this season, Bisciotti said. Outside linebacker Terrell Suggs, who has yet to formally retire from the NFL, is set to be inducted next.
- Bisciotti said he sees roster holes at pass rusher and cornerback. “We need to get in the backfield more, there’s no doubt about it,” he said. “That goes hand in hand with the corners. If you can cover for that extra second, those guys get to the quarterback. It’s not surprising that we gave up the yardage that we gave up and we didn’t sack as much.”
- Bisciotti said he’d be “more than happy” with an all-defense draft, given the team’s “glaring” needs there. “The offensive guys that we’re talking about are third tight end, third or fourth running back, eighth offensive lineman,” he said. “I think we can plug and play [on defense] with a few guys who can earn starting jobs here with the first few picks.”
- Bisciotti said he was “shocked” when Harbaugh told him the Ravens were parting ways with defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale after the season. He also defended offensive coordinator Greg Roman, citing the injuries on offense. “I don’t think you can be as unique as Greg Roman is and not take it on the chin severely when things don’t go well. If you told Greg that he was going to lose Ronnie and his two running backs and [tight end Nick] Boyle, he’d probably go, ‘I’m about to get fired.’ … I’m sure Greg had a couple of sleepless nights after Wink got let go.”
Heat’s Max Strus shows he can play as closer as well as starter; plus Heat ticket, award updates
Max Strus as starter was the surprise at the beginning of the week for the Miami Heat. Max Strus as closer was perhaps even more eye opening in Wednesday night’s 106-98 road victory over the Boston Celtics.
“He got a lot of clutch,” center Bam Adebayo said, with the third-year forward blocking two shots and drawing a critical late charge on Jayson Tatum.
Strus entered in place of former starting guard Duncan Robinson with 7:40 to play and went the rest of the way, utilized instead of P.J. Tucker in a lineup that provided needed spacing for Adebayo, Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry.
While he closed with 14 points, including 4 of 9 on 3-pointers, and seven rebounds it was his three steals and two blocked shots that drew particular notice.
“I know that he’s capable of it, though,” Butler said. “That’s what makes me mad, because now that you’ve shown people you can do that, you’ve got to come out, you’ve got to do it every game now. You can’t have like mishaps. And I love that, the fact that you’ve showed you can guard, you can step in, take a charge, all of that.”
Strus said he basically is earning as he goes in his new, expanded role.
“Just to be solid, so I could stay on the court, honestly,” he said. “Just be solid defensively, be there for my teammates, ‘cause they’ve always got my back. So just stay solid and keep earning minutes as we go.”
Coach Erik Spoelstra said Strus’ growth beyond shooter hardly is a surprise.
“He’s really been improving as a team defender, so he’s in the right spot more often than not,” he said. “And then he gives you a little bit of size on the glass. He’s a big body in there, so when they were crashing the glass, either he was able to come up with it or throw his body in there and that created a rebound opportunity for Tyler [Herro] or somebody else.
“But he’s been steadily improving on that side of the floor for two years, really.”
Playoff tickets
With Wednesday night’s victory clinching a playoff berth, the Heat announced individual game tickets for their first-round playoff series against a yet-to-be-determined opponent will go on sale April 6 at 10 a.m., with the team going with a “White Hot” theme for the first time since the 2018 playoffs.
The Heat will open the playoffs at FTX Arena on either April 16 or April 17.
Once tickets go on sale, there will be a four-ticket limit per household, per game.
Sales will be for the Heat’s four home playoffs games in the best-of-seven series.
All Heat home playoff games will be mobile-only entry.
A presale will be available to those who sign up at heat.com/playoffinfo.
Adebayo a finalist
Adebayo has been named the Southeast Division finalist for the NBA’s 2021-22 Sportsmanship Award.
According to the league, the award, “honors the player who best represents the ideals of sportsmanship on the court.”
After each team nominated a finalist, a panel of NBA executives selected one finalist from each of the six divisions, with Adebayo’s selection coming from the nominees from the Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Orlando Magic, Washington Wizards and Heat.
The other finalists are Brooklyn Nets guard Patty Mills from the Atlantic Division, Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland from the Central Division, Denver Nuggets forward Jeff Green from the Northwest Division, Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges from the Pacific Division and Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaron Jackson Jr. from the Southwest Division.
NBA players will select the winner.
The Heat have not had a winner of the award, with their previous finalist being LaPhonso Ellis (2002), Shaquille O’Neal (2006), Shane Battier (2012) and Adebayo last year.
Haslem, too
Also, Heat captain Udonis Haslem is one of 12 finalists selected by NBA executives for Twyman Stokes Teammate of the Year.
According to the NBA, “The annual honor recognizes the player deemed the best teammate based on selfless play, on- and off-court leadership as a mentor and role model to other NBA players, and commitment and dedication to team.”
Among the other finalists is former Heat forward Andre Iguodala.
The winner will be selected by NBA players.
The Heat’s lone winner of the award was Battier in 2014.
Gophers’ Sara Scalia enters NCAA transfer portal
Minnesota’s best women’s basketball player has entered the NCAA transfer portal.
Sara Scalia, a junior guard from Stillwater, was officially in the portal Thursday morning, and if she’s the only one of coach Lindsay Whalen’s players to enter the portal, well, it will do.
“Yesterday morning, I met with Sara and she told me her intentions of entering the transfer portal,” Whalen said in a statement. “I thanked her for her contributions to the women’s basketball team and wished her well moving forward.”
A 5-foot-10 off guard who played the point after Jasmine Powell quit the team on Jan. 28, Scalia led the Gophers in scoring this season, averaging 18 points, and added 4.3 rebounds a game. At season’s end, she ranked third nationally in 3-pointers made with 111, and 23rd in 3-point shooting percentage (41.2).
Division I transfers used to be required to wait a full season before playing for their new team, but that was loosened after the 2019 seasons to allow players to transfer once, for any reason, without being sitting out. It started a mass exodus around the country, and has allowed programs the flexibility to change almost overnight.
In his first year as Gophers men’s coach, Ben Johnson virtually built his entire 2021-22 team through the portal. As of Thursday, there were 843 women’s basketball players in the portal, 163 from Power 5 conferences, which could help Whalen rebuild quickly. She lost five seniors to graduation, and now Scalia.
The Gophers finished the season 15-18 overall, 7-11 in the Big Ten Conference in Whalen’s fourth season. The former Gophers All-American from Hutchinson, Minn., and four-time WNBA champion with the Lynx signed a three-year contract extension this month that keeps her at her alma mater through 2025-26.
Her incoming freshman class was ranked No. 10 nationally by ESPN and features the No. 28 overall prospect in Wayzata point guard Maura Braun. She will be joined by Hopkins guard Amaya Battle, 6-1 forward Mallory Heyer of Chaska and Eden Prairie forward Niamya Holloway.
