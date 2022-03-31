Finance
Motorcycle Insurance – Things to Know When Shopping for Motorcycle Insurance Quotes
What you should know about shopping for motorcycle insurance including how to find the lowest quotes. How insurance companies rate motorcycle insurance and more.
- How do insurance companies rate motorcycle insurance?
- Do I have to have a motorcycle license to get insurance?
- Why is full coverage so much more than liability insurance on my bike?
- Are there benefits in using an agency to quote my motorcycle insurance?
- How can I find the lowest rate insurance quotes?
1. How do insurance companies rate motorcycle insurance? Insurance companies rate bikers insurance much like auto insurance with a few differences. Here’s a list of the main rating factors used to determine your rates….
- Zip code – Areas with a greater history of losses rate higher
- Date of birth – Wisdom and safety come with age
- Driving experience – More experience equals lower rates
- Marital Status – Married riders enjoy a little lower rates
- Violation history – More violations, more premium
- Coverages requested – Better coverages, higher premiums
- Motorcycle Value – Only when purchasing full coverage
- CC Size – Size matters, bigger engines pay more
- Cycle endorsement date – the date you got a motorcycle license
- Discounts & other rating factors – ask your company for details
2. Do I have to have a motorcycle license to purchase insurance? You don’t have to obtain a motorcycle license to purchase riders insurance, however, having a motorcycle license does have a bearing on your rates. Having a class M license shows the insurance company that you are an experienced rider and less likely to be involved in an accident. The longer you’ve had your motorcycle license, the lower the rates. There are many companies available for you to purchase motorcycle insurance from even if you don’t have a license but be prepared to pay a higher rate than those with a license.
3. Why is full coverage so much more than liability insurance on my bike? The reason why full coverage insurance on a motorcycle is so much higher than liability is simply because of the risk involved. Remember, liability insurance covers others, what you’re liable for, and not your bike itself and full coverage covers your bike as well as liability. If you hit someone with your motorcycle, your insurance company has to pay for damages you caused to others and their property. How much damage can you really cause with a motorcycle? That’s why liability motorcycle insurance is usually so inexpensive. The damage you can cause with your bike reflects the rates you pay on liability. Now, it’s a whole another story when it comes to full coverage. Almost any kind of accident will cause extensive damage to your bike that would have to be paid for resulting in much higher rates. Get quotes on both and compare your options before making a decision.
4. Are there benefits in using an agency to quote my motorcycle insurance? There are great benefits in using an agency. Agencies usually work with multiple carriers that have different guidelines, prefer different kinds of risks, offer different discounts and more. Agencies can enter your information in a comparative rater and instantly see the rates of all the companies they have to offer you. Agencies will usually do all they can, including but not limited to, offering all discounts available to help you find low cost motorcycle insurance.
5. How can I find the lowest motorcycle quotes? When shopping for any kind of insurance quotes, you want to do your best in providing the most accurate information. The reason why you want to do this is because a company quoting you the lowest rates with let’s say no tickets will not usually be the cheapest if you happen to have a ticket. Every company has their way of rating so when you are comparison shopping for your motorcycle insurance, provide accurate information, especially with past tickets to ensure you’re comparing accurate rates. Also, take the time to quote from at least 3 different companies to understand the range of prices you should be paying. Lastly, make sure to get a quote from at least 1 agency as an agency instantly quotes multiple companies so 1 call gets you the lowest of many quotes. Insurance agents can usually also offer discounts and advise to find you the Lowest Motorcycle Insurance Quotes.
Finance
Term Life Insurance Companies, Their Ratings And More
There are countless term insurance life insurance companies. As someone who’s been a life insurance professional for more than 20 years, I can honestly say that the best term life insurance companies, the top rated term life insurance companies, and the best rated term life insurance companies are very similar. It’s not to say they are all exactly alike but they are usually similar. To compare term life insurance companies is really a matter of what’s important to prospective insurance client.
Your priority
My experience has been that what most people are concerned with when it comes to term insurance is what it will cost them.
Clearly some term life insurance companies are more highly rated by companies such as A.M. Best, Moody’s, and Standard & Poor.
Some of the factors that determine a company’s rating are:
- Financial strength
- Financial stability
- Ability to pay claims
- Claims paying expediency
If any of these factors, among the others that are used, are important to you when you compare term life insurance companies, how important are these factors to you in comparison to price?
What if one company is considered one of the best term life insurance companies in the industry but the premium cost is double that for the same amount of coverage by one that is not considered one of the best rated term life insurance companies?
What’s your priority?
Ratings
Similar to being in school, term life insurance companies and all insurance companies are rated on an A-F basis.
Seems easy to understand, right?
Did you know that and “A” rated company can be rated anywhere from A++ to A-?
Did you know that different ratings companies, including those mentioned above use different criteria to determine ratings?
Did you know that an insurance company can be rated differently by the different ratings companies?
If an insurer receives a favorable rating from one rating company and a less favorable one from another rating company, which one do you think they’re going to make sure you’re aware of?
Underwriting
Insurance companies use the term underwriting to determine who pays how much for what. Different companies have different underwriting guidelines. Its name literally means that someone in the company places a signature on the policy saying a particular person meets the company’s underwriting guidelines.
There are three main methods used for underwriting life insurance policies:
- Fully underwritten-most common-may involve medical exam (blood/urine specimen/attending physician statement).
- Simplified issue-less common-no medical exam-decision regarding issue usually swift
- Guaranteed issue-anyone who applies and meets certain conditions is guaranteed that a policy will be issued-(includes accidental death insurance and graded death benefit policies)
There are also different underwriting classifications. The most common:
- Preferred-best rates
- Standard-most common
- Sub-standard, also known as rated or table
Some companies subdivide the classifications. For example:
- Super preferred
- Ultra preferred
- Standard plus
Table can be in the form of a number (usually 1-6) or a letter (usually A-G) – the higher the number or letter, the higher the premium.
Convertibility
Some companies allow for conversion of a term policy to a permanent policy at a later date without proving insurability.
Other companies allow for conversion but require proof of insurability.
Some companies do not offer convertibility at all.
If convertibility is offered, it is often within certain time limits.
If you’re sure you want term and nothing else, then this is not something you need to consider.
Price
The main factors that affect price:
1. Health
2. Age
3. Life style
They are numbered as such because that is generally the order of priority companies use to classify prospective clients.
Poor health can and will exclude someone regardless of age and lifestyle and no amount of money will buy insurance. On the other hand excellent health can go a long way in reducing premiums.
A person’s age is the next factor. The age is compared to mortality rates. Different companies have different charts for mortality rates.
Another way to describe mortality rate is how many years someone of their age is away from death.
Statistically speaking, insurance companies know pretty accurately how many people of a certain age will die before their next birthday.
Life style is the third factor. The most common consideration is whether someone smokes but there are others as well, such as what someone does for a living. Certain professions are more hazardous than others.
A person’s hobbies have an effect as well. Sky diving, and speed racing are often frowned upon, and may not result in denial of coverage, but could result in higher premiums.
Regardless of all factors, female rates are nearly always lower than male rates.
Fully underwritten vs. simplified issue vs. guaranteed issue
All things being equal, fully underwritten is going to result in the best priced premium. However, often times all things are not equal.
Are you sure your health is as good as you think it is or is it possible a blood/urine sample, saliva swab, or doctor’s report could reveal something you’re not aware of, or if you’re not the most ethical person, perhaps something you simply don’t want to reveal?
A fully underwritten policy takes much more into consideration when determining rating class and price than a simplified issue policy.
Depending on your point of view, that can be an advantage or a disadvantage.
Assuming you’re being honest and there’s not already information reported about you to the medical information bureau (MIB), your chances of a policy being issued as applied for are as high as 9 out of 10 if you apply for a simplified issue policy.
On the other hand, there is about a 60% chance you will not qualify for a fully underwritten policy as applied for.
A guaranteed issue policy will definitely be issued. You will know if you qualify before actually signing the application. It’s either yes or no. However because it’s guaranteed, the price is usually much higher, unless it is a conditional policy such as an accidental death policy.
Conclusion
Unless you know the ropes and/or can take the time to weigh all the factors when comparing term life insurance companies, an experienced professional can steer you the best term life insurance companies for you to consider.
Having said that, if you want to be absolutely sure that you’ll get the insurance you want, it’s best to buy a guaranteed issue policy.
If you’re pretty sure you’re in good health but don’t want to go to the trouble of a medical exam or paramedical exam (blood/urine), or you don’t want to reveal certain matters that could affect your ability to obtain insurance, you should consider a simplified issue policy.
Once you qualify for a policy, assuming no fraud is involved, the only one who can cancel the policy once it’s been issued is you. The insurance company cannot cancel you as long as the premiums are paid.
Perhaps it makes sense to apply for a guaranteed or simplified issue policy first. Once issued then shop for the best price and/or the best rated term life insurance companies.
What’s best for you?
I invite any and all questions and comments.
Finance
International Medical Insurance for Individuals and Companies
Health problems are on the rise nowadays due to the excessive stress that people are forced to face. The chances of getting ill may increase when one is traveling abroad in a new climate and environment. Illness abroad can not only be a great mental and emotional strain, it can also drain your pocket. This is the reason why it is necessary to be protected against such circumstances with proper international medical insurance.
Nowadays illnesses are on the rise due to unhealthy lifestyles and increases in stress levels. This is one reason that many people like to take out good health care. Some policies can be expensive and difficult to afford for many individuals and families. However by shopping around you may be surprised how much savings you can make. With a good health insurance plan, you can get proper medical treatment at the right time, which can sometimes mean the difference between life and death.
International medical insurance is of two types – Individual insurance and company/group insurance. While individual insurance is bought privately by people, company insurance is bought by an organization to protect its employees. Such insurance cover while traveling abroad will ensure that you get proper medical attention in a foreign country. Specialist and doctor fees, tests conducted, private hospital rooms etc are the expenses covered by international medical insurance.
There are many insurance companies providing international medical insurance, but you need to shop around before you actually settle on one. You need to ascertain your requirements and choose an insurance company that provides customize insurance policies to meet these requirements. You also have to ascertain that the insurance premiums are affordable and that you are happy with the terms and conditions of the insurance companies in the market.
A little research on the internet will give you a comparative analysis of the rates and policies of different insurance companies. As an alternative you can also take the professional help of insurance brokers who have agencies with a large number of insurance companies. These insurance brokers will be able to help you whether you require individual or group insurance. It is a good idea to use the services of an insurance broker that specializes in this field of insurance and they will analyze your requirements and recommend the right policy for you. Usually using these insurance brokers means a large amount of savings in terms of insurance premiums and your time. Most of these insurance brokers have internet presence and you can contact them through their user friendly websites.
Finance
Choosing The Right Insurance Agent
Personality of the Insurance Agent
Have conversations with prospective agents. Explain your situation and ask for a quote. Simply asking does not mean you have to work with them. This is a chance for you to get a feel for how they work and if you’re comfortable with them.
There are 2 types of Insurance Agents:
A. Independent Agents – These are people who own a small business who represents or an affiliate of a number of insurance companies.
B. Direct Insurance Agents – A direct insurance company sells directly to you without an agent, typically online.
Best choice:
Go with the Independent Agent since they have the opportunity to offer you a best match price and coverage for your needs. They have all the data that they can compare between insurance companies. They sell a variety of insurance and financial products, including property, life, casualty, health, disability and long-term care insurance. They are your one-stop-shop for insurance needs.
2. Credentials
A knowledgeable insurance agent can give advice when deciding what coverage and limits a client needs to protect their family and investments. An insurance agent who have credentials has attestation of qualification, authority or competence, and guaranteed professional in the field of insurance industry.
Nice to Have:
- CFP – Certified Financial Planner.
- CLU – Chartered Life Underwriter
- CPCU – Chartered Property & Casualty Underwriter
- ChFC – Chartered Financial Consultant
- PFS – Personal Financial Specialist
- CIC – Certified Insurance Counselor
- ARM – Associate in Risk Management
Licensing
Before buying an insurance from an insurance agent, make sure that the agent has a license to sell insurance. It’s like a patient consulting a doctor and the doctor is required to get a license before they can provide prescriptions. Each state requires insurance agents to hold a license to sell policies. Some states require separate licenses to sell property and casualty insurance versus life and health insurance.
3. Client Feed Backs
While you’re checking whether the agent is licensed, also check to see if they’ve had complaints filed against them. For the company, you can check the NAIC’s CIS or call your state insurance department. The insurance department can also tell you if any complaints have been filed against the agent. You also might check with the Better Business Bureau to see if any consumers have filed complaints – or compliments – about the agents you’re considering.
4. Ask Questions
It is okay to ask questions when looking for an agent. In fact, you should be asking questions when deciding who you want to work with. Some good questions are:
- What are your areas of expertise?
- What is your reach? Are you local? Statewide? Nationwide?
- What is your experience in my industry? How many years have you been writing this type of insurance?
- Do you have any client references?
- How long have you been in business?
- How many companies do you represent? Which ones?
Of course there are lots of factor to consider when choosing an insurance agent. Take note of the most important things when trusting someone to provide you with the best coverage for your business needs. You always have an option to switch agents, but it is much better to do a research beforehand to find the great insurance partner.
