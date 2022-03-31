New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed

We are sub-three weeks shy of the playoffs commencing on April 16th, 2022. The top seeds look to be clear-cut for the East and West. However, with buzzer-beating wins, injuries, and exhaustion creeping in, the race has never been tighter, particularly for the 4th, 5th, and 6th seeds. We present an honest review of the teams and how the playoff races are taking shape after yesternight’s action.

Where the Action Is

The Eastern Conference is once again the NBA’s most competitive conference. Initially, the Miami Heat looked to be on the driver’s seat, only for the Celtics to leapfrog them. Miami lost back-to-back games against the Knicks and Nets in the past week.

Despite the loss, they are the top-seeded team and will be in the playoffs. However, Boston will be looking to ride on the five-game winning streak to take a shot at the Championship.

Other seed spots look to be set for the Bucks and 76ers. The statement action is the race for the 6th seed. The battle is between the Cavs, the Bulls, and the Raptors. The Chicago Bulls charged their way through the Cavaliers on Saturday 98 to 94, taking their lead to two. Toronto Raptors won their eventful game against a depleted Pacers piling downward pressure that could see the Cavs in the play-in.

Despite many teams putting in clutch performances in the Eastern Conference, it will be an action-packed two weeks. Who would be your pick if you had to choose between Eastern and Western? Let us know?

Surprising Exits? (Maybe)

We can confirm that the Knicks and Wizards won’t be in the playoffs. The San Antonio Spurs are also looking to join the outside looking in teams. It is time for the respective teams and their managers to recap the season and compare notes.

Porzingis and his Wizards team upset the Golden State Warriors in the last kicks of a dying horse. On the other front, the Knicks shocked the Pistons. There’s still some energy left in their tanks, and they may very much shape the playoffs even if they don’t participate.

LeBron and the star-studded Lakers are holding on for a play-in position for the first time. Frank Vogel’s men face a challenging round of fixtures with Mavericks, Jazz, and the Pelicans, who they face next. The Lakers have already lost to the Pelicans, whom they compete for the tenth seed. I’m sure you get the picture of how tough it will be for the Lakers. Sadly, even King James can’t save them.

The Ones to Watch

Dubbed “the best team in the league,” Phoenix Suns cruised to an eighth straight win against the 76ers. The team boasts of a lethal shooting arsenal comprising Cameron Johnson, Devin Booker, and the star man Chris Paul. They are the team to watch for the playoffs.

Coming in hot at numbers two and three are the 76ers and Minnesota Timberwolves. The Wolves control their destiny for a top-six seed spot while the former play Bucks on March 29th to determine the tiebreaker.

The Memphis Grizzlies are our wildcard team. They deserve the accolade owing to the stellar performances they have been making week in week out. At the heart of the performance is strong MVP contender Ja Morant.

Outlook

It will be interesting to see who clinches the middle seed spots for the playoffs on April 16th. These three weeks promise to be a spell-binding spectacle from our NMBVA teams, says the top sports bookie Vwin. We will update you as events unfold.