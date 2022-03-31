News
Omar Kelly: Todd Bowles needs to succeed with Buccaneers to create favorable change
Mike Tomlin is the gold standard for hope, the possibility of fairness, and a catalyst for change in the NFL.
Tomlin, who became the 10th black head coach in NFL history when he was hired by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2007, has never had a losing season.
He owns a 154-85-2 record in his 15 seasons at the helm of one of the NFL’s tradition rich franchises. His teams have qualified for the postseason 10 times, and there’s one Super Bowl win on his resume.
He’s a poster boy for what a minority coaches can do IF they are set up for success, like he was.
Unfortunately, few ever are.
Just look at the last 10 years of minority hires, checking each team’s track record, and it proves Black coaches, or other minority coaches, are usually asked to take bad jobs and make miracles happen.
Saying they were forced to do so would be disingenuous; nobody is twisting their arms to take one of 32 NFL head coach positions.
The point I’m making is that the few good jobs — the ones that come with established quarterbacks like Ben Roethlisberger, or jobs attached to tradition-rich franchises that have a history of doing things the right way like the Steelers, usually don’t go to minorities.
That saga is part of the reason Brian Flores’ lawsuit against the NFL, challenging their hiring practices, has some merit to it. Minority coaches are often asked to lead an organization’s rebuild, and according to his lawsuit, they are even encouraged to lose games, like he alleges he was in 2019.
That’s why Todd Bowles getting a second chance to become a head coach with a Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers roster is so important.
Bowles, who led Miami to a 2-1 record as the Dolphins’ interim coach when Tony Sparano was fired in 2011, took a bad job with the New York Jets, and it produced a 24-40 record in his four seasons.
But in Bowles’ defense, he started out 10-6 with Ryan Fitzpatrick as his starting quarterback in 2015.
That team was a week 17 win from qualifying for the postseason, but fell short.
After that solid start, the Jets organization feasted on a steady diet of bad quarterbacking from Geno Smith, Bryce Petty, Josh McCown and eventually Sam Darnold, a first-round pick.
The caliber and credentials of those quarterbacks explain why Bowles only managed 14 wins in his final three seasons before getting shown the door, and got added to the pile of failed minority defensive coaches who couldn’t cut it as a head coach.
Bruce Arians’ abrupt, and surprising retirement from what many believe is a Super Bowl contending Buccaneers team is Bowles’ opportunity to rewrite his resume, creating a second act for his coaching career.
If Bowles succeeds, he’ll breathe new life into the Leslie Frazier, Vance Joseph, Raheem Morris, Steve Wilks of the NFL world, proving that minorities do deserve a second change to make a favorable head coach impression.
He joins Tomlin as one of the six minority head coaches in 2022, and he will be the only one who benefits from having a first ballot Hall of Fame quarterback like Brady with him under center.
He’ll also join a small fraternity that includes Art Shell, Dennis Green, Ray Rhodes, Tony Dungy, Herm Edwards, Lovie Smith, Romeo Crennel, Jim Caldwell and Hue Jackson, becoming the 10th Black coach who got a second opportunity to lead an NFL team.
This time, he needs to make sure the organization is set up for success, because few get put in positions to have a third head coach post, like Smith.
Not everyone can be that fortunate. But with that opportunity comes the weight of expectations and the pressure of knowing your success or failure will have a lasting impact on more than just yourself.
It could impact an entire generation of coaches who look like him, one way or another.
The hope is that one day there’s more than Tomlin who can be held up as the gold standard.
This time, around Bowles has the type of job, the caliber of a team, that will give him a chance.
Coast Guard cutter arrives at new home port in Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. — The U.S. Coast Guard cutter Spar has arrived at its new home port in Minnesota after undergoing a year of maintenance.
The arrival Wednesday in Duluth comes as members of Congress are pushing for another heavy icebreaker on the Great Lakes. Spar, built in Marinette, Wisconsin, replaces Alder, which left the port last summer for maintenance.
Spar will break up ice for vessels on Lake Superior and northern Lake Michigan.
On its journey following maintenance in Baltimore, Lt. Cmdr. Joel Wright said his crew encountered thick ice in Whitefish Bay on Lake Superior after passing through the Soo Locks at Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, as well as ships stuck in ice.
Ice cover on Lake Superior reached its peak in mid-March when nearly 80% of the lake was frozen. Now, just under 40% of the lake is covered in ice. Even so, ice has slowed the movement of vessels following the start of the shipping season on Friday when the Soo Locks opened, Wisconsin Public Radio reported.
“There have been a number of ships that have been trying to cross Lake Superior that have been caught up in the ice and needing a lot of assistance from the Coast Guard, so it definitely is not a good thing when it comes to a business where time is money,” said Jayson Hron, communications director with the Duluth Seaway Port Authority.
The economic impact of delayed shipments moving between the lower and upper lakes is why Eric Peace, vice president of the Lake Carriers’ Association, and others are lobbying for more icebreakers to add to its fleet of nine on the Great Lakes. Peace argues the Coast Guard cutter Mackinaw is the only heavy icebreaker on the Great Lakes that can make it through thicker ice.
Ukraine nuclear operator: Russian troops leave Chernobyl
LVIV, Ukraine — Russian troops were leaving the Chernobyl nuclear power plant and heading towards Ukraine’s border with Belarus, the Ukrainian nuclear operator company said.
The operator, Energoatom said that the Russian military was also preparing to leave Slavutych, a nearby city where power plant workers live.
Energoatom also said reports were confirmed that the Russians dug trenches in the Red Forest, the 10-square-kilometer (nearly four-square-mile) area surrounding the Chernobyl plant within the Exclusion Zone, and received “significant doses of radiation.”
The Russian troops “panicked at the first sign of illness,” which “showed up very quickly,” and began to prepare to leave, the operator said. The claim couldn’t be independently verified.
Energoatom said the Russians have signed a document confirming the handover of the Chernobyl plant and stating that the plant’s administration doesn’t have any complaints about the Russian troops who were “guarding” the facility.
“It turns out that the occupiers ‘guarded’ the station for more than five weeks, and even so well that there are no complaints,” Energoatom said in a statement on Telegram.
Follow the AP’s coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine
‘The Lost City’ is Witless, Boring and Stupid
Watching The Lost City is the cinematic equivalent of slogging your way through monkey poop. I squirm and moan my way through stinkers all the time, but I can’t actually remember the last time I saw a submental farce this witless, boring and stupid. Because the stars are Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum and Daniel Radcliffe, with an inside-joke cameo by Brad Pitt in a long blonde wig, the appeal for audiences with low standards and no knowledge of (or interest in) genuine comedy timing is guaranteed. But nobody in this comic-book twaddle displays any talent for farce, and it is doubtful that either of the two directors, Adam and Aaron Nee, could successfully stage the baking of a batch of Girl Scout cookies. They also wrote the screenplay, which sounds like it was dictated by baboons on tranquilizers. Two other so-called writers, Oren Uziel and Dana Fox, are also credited. I’m curious which one forced Sandra Bullock to deliver a two-page monologue to Channing Tatum’s penis.
|
THE LOST CITY ★
No point in dragging in the details. Sandra Bullock is also one of the producers, so the fact that the film doesn’t make one lick of sense is hardly worth analyzing. She plays the author of violent, trashy adventure novels that appeal to giggling girls with IQs of less than 50. Mr. Tatum plays a boneheaded Muscles McGurk named Alan, the hunky model on all of her book jackets who actually thinks he’s the heroic character she created in her schlocky novels called Dash. (For Dashiell Hammett, one erroneously presumes?) Daniel Radcliffe, the faded glory of his Harry Potter days a distant memory, plays a billionaire nutcase who kidnaps them on a book promotion tour, convinced that Loretta can lead his gang of murderous criminals to the “well of endless tears,” the location of buried treasure described in one of her novels. Brad Pitt plays Jack Trainer, an adventurer with Lady Gaga’s hair who is recruited to rescue them—not on a white horse, but on a scooter with a broken muffler. They all end up on a volcanic island in the Atlantic (another joke that backfires) where Loretta thrashes her way through the brush in stiletto heels and a skin-tight purple sequin leotard, but hates getting wet (“I don’t do water,” she protests—”my body becomes like an eighth grader’s face,” whatever that means.) Alas, she ends up in a river with Alan, who emerges covered with leeches in the film’s funniest scene. Stripped naked, he bares his buttocks for her to ogle while she rips the leeches off his most intimate hot spots, saying “It’s like picking anchovies out of my favorite salad.” These are the jokes, and you don’t know whether to laugh or continue the nap from which you’ve been rudely interrupted. “All that time and money spent on a cheap metaphor,” groans Daniel Radcliffe at the end of The Lost City. He must be describing the movie itself.
Observer Reviews are regular assessments of new and noteworthy cinema.
