Over 40 Ways to Decrease Your Auto Insurance Costs
There are multiple articles titled “7 ways to save on car insurance” or “5 Tips to lower your auto insurance costs” etc, but would it not be great to have all those saving tricks and discounts at one place? Below you will find such a list for Auto insurance. This list is a comprehensive overview of all opportunities to save on car insurance in Canada, and was compiled based on the results of numerous discussions with insurance brokers and through analyses of different insurance offerings.
1. Shop around: Search, Compare, and switch insurance companies. There are many insurance providers and their price offerings for the same policies can be very different, therefore use multiple online tools and talk to several brokers since each will cover a limited number of insurance companies.
2. Bundle: Do you need Home and Auto Insurance? Most companies will offer you a discount if you bundle them together.
3. Professional Membership: Are you a member of a professional organization (e.g. Certified Management Accountants of Canada or The Air Canada Pilots Association)? Then some insurance companies offer you a discount.
4. Students: Being a student alone can result in a student discount.
5. Alumni: Graduates from certain Canadian universities ( e.g University of Toronto, McGill University) might be eligible for a discount at certain Insurance providers.
6. Employee / Union members: Some companies offer discounts to union members.
7. Seniors: Many companies offer special pricing to seniors.
8. Direct insurers: Have you always dealt with insurance brokers / agents? Getting a policy from a direct insurer (i.e. insurers working via call-center or online) often can be cheaper (but not always) since they do not pay an agent/broker commission for each policy sold.
9. Annual vs. monthly payments: In comparison to monthly payments, annual payments save insurers administrative costs (e.g. sending bills) and therefore they reward you lower premiums.
10. Loyalty: Staying with one insurer longer can sometimes result in a long-term policy holder discount.
11. Annual review: Review your policies and coverage every year, since new discounts could apply to your new life situation if it has changed.
12. Welcome discount: Some insurers offer a so called welcome discount.
13. Benchmark your costs: Knowing how much other consumers similar to you pay for their insurance can help you identify the most cost-friendly insurance providers.
14. Car Insurance Deductibles: Increase your car insurance deductibles if you believe that you are capable of incurring higher payments for damages in case of an accident. This is especially suited for more experienced car drivers.
15. Being a second driver: Driving a car only occasionally? Become a second drive instead of being a principal driver
16. Minimal coverage: Driving an old car without large value? Get a minimal coverage required by law (mainly liability) w/o collision damage (you are still protected if you damage somebody’s car but damages on your car will not be covered)
17. Minimal Coverage: Driving an old, inexpensive car? Then only get a minimal coverage plan which is required by the law (mainly liability) without collision damage coverage (does not cover damage costs for your vehicle)
18. Leverage your Credit Card: Check if your credit card insurance includes rental car protection. Paying with a card that has insurance for rental car protection can you save you around $20 per day in Collision Damage Waiver fees.
19. Leverage rental car coverage: If you frequently rent cars and have an auto insurance policy, you should check if your own auto insurance policy actually covers the rental car. If it is the case, you can save on all Collision Damage Waiver costs for rental vehicles.
20. Rental car rider: If your existing auto insurance policy does not cover your rental car, you can often add it as a rider (policy extension) for $20-30 dollars a year. Compared to $20/day you would pay when renting a car, it’s not a bad deal!
21. Location, location, location: Car insurance costs are different from one province to another (e.g. moving from Ontario to Quebec will surely reduce your insurance costs by half). If you move within a province, you should check for any changes in car insurance costs, and ideally you should move to where costs are lower (e.g. Burlington, Ontario has one of the highest car insurance rates in Ontario)
22. CAA member: CAA Members: Are you a member of the CAA? Some insurance providers will reward you with lower insurance premiums, including, of course, the CAA.
23. Dashboard camera: Get a dashboard camera for your vehicle. Even though installing a dashboard camera does not result in direct savings (insurance companies do not offer any insurance discount related to dashboard cameras) but it can prove you not-at-fault when it is the case in an accident. It results in you avoiding unfair premium raises.
24. Driving Course: Successfully completing a driving course is sometimes recognized by some insurance providers and could help you reduce your premiums.
25. Improving your driving record: Do you have a bad driving record? Every three years previously incurred tickets are removed from your insurance history and your insurance premiums can go down.
26. At-Fault Accidents: Have you been in a couple of accidents in the past where you were at fault? With a little patience (six years with no accidents), your risk profile will improve allowing you to once again enjoy reasonable insurance premium rates.
27. Age: Senior drivers enjoy lower auto insurance premiums. Thus in several years your premiums can go down.
28. Car Make and Model: Wisely choose your car, as some car models are more susceptible to theft or even have a history of more risky drivers (e.g. Toyota Camry, Acura MDX, Toyota RAV4, and Honda Civic are usually quite expensive to insure)
29. Good Student: Yes, having good grades can have many positive impacts, and even on your auto insurance rates! E.g. one insurance company rewards students who are younger than 25 and have good grades (grade average of B or higher) with a discount up to 25%.
30. Multiple-cars-bundle: Bundle several cars on one policy and your rate can go down
31. Anti-theft system: Installing a certified anti-theft system in your car results in a lower risk of theft and thus can lead to insurance discounts.
32. Winter Tires: Having winter tires is important for driving safety during the winter, but can also help reduce your insurance premiums.
33. Repair costs: Choose a car that would cost less to repair in case of damage. The repair costs for certain cars (e.g. Mini Cooper or BMW) are higher than other (e.g. Ford Focus) and insurance providers are aware of that.
34. Claim History: Keeping a clean claims history can sometimes be more financially feasible than submitting claims for small damage repairs which could result in increased premiums. Contacting an insurance provider/broker could help you find out what makes sense.
35. Being married: In most provinces your marital status affects your insurance premiums (except in Nova Scotia)
36. Short distance to work: Finding a house close to your place of work reduces the distance that you need drive daily to work and thus results in lower insurance premiums.
38. Drop glass coverage: For cars with inexpensive windshields, it can be more economical to drop the glass coverage since in combination with the deductibles to be paid in case of an accident you’d pay more. It is up to you to calculate.
39. Retiree Discounts: Some insurance companies will offer different retirement discounts for drivers.
40. Disabilities: Some companies offer discounts for people with disabilities.
41. Hybrid vehicles: Many companies award driving a hybrid vehicle with lower insurance premiums.
42. Private Garage: Parking your car in a safe location (e.g. private or secure garage) normally results in lower insurance premiums with auto insurance providers.
Can GEICO Auto Insurance Help When It Comes To DUI Car Insurance?
DUI car insurance is quite a significant issue for those charged with drunk driving, DUI, DWI, or other alcohol-related driving offenses. Auto insurance companies including GEICO auto insurance will base their rates on a variety of factors, including driving record.
Drunk driving convictions will cause many auto insurance carriers to drop you like a hot potato as an insured; others will raise the rates significantly. In many cases it may be best not to reveal a pending case to an insurance carrier, simply because without a conviction, there is no obligation to do so.
If an accident is involved in the alcohol-related driving episode, then it becomes even more complicated when to talk with your auto insurance company and when to talk to your lawyer. Therefore, it is critical to consult with a qualified lawyer in your area to determine whether the insurance company can exclude the incident from coverage. In most cases, when someone has a DUI or DWI and gets into an accident, a GEICO auto insurance policy will cover the damage. It is not absolute, but nice to know they stand by their auto insurance policies and can back it up with their strong financial power.
By getting a free, no-obligation quote on auto insurance from GEICO Auto Insurance anyone accused of a DUI / DWI can get information on the specifics of their situation while there is still time to do something about it.
Motorcycle Insurance – Things to Know When Shopping for Motorcycle Insurance Quotes
What you should know about shopping for motorcycle insurance including how to find the lowest quotes. How insurance companies rate motorcycle insurance and more.
- How do insurance companies rate motorcycle insurance?
- Do I have to have a motorcycle license to get insurance?
- Why is full coverage so much more than liability insurance on my bike?
- Are there benefits in using an agency to quote my motorcycle insurance?
- How can I find the lowest rate insurance quotes?
1. How do insurance companies rate motorcycle insurance? Insurance companies rate bikers insurance much like auto insurance with a few differences. Here’s a list of the main rating factors used to determine your rates….
- Zip code – Areas with a greater history of losses rate higher
- Date of birth – Wisdom and safety come with age
- Driving experience – More experience equals lower rates
- Marital Status – Married riders enjoy a little lower rates
- Violation history – More violations, more premium
- Coverages requested – Better coverages, higher premiums
- Motorcycle Value – Only when purchasing full coverage
- CC Size – Size matters, bigger engines pay more
- Cycle endorsement date – the date you got a motorcycle license
- Discounts & other rating factors – ask your company for details
2. Do I have to have a motorcycle license to purchase insurance? You don’t have to obtain a motorcycle license to purchase riders insurance, however, having a motorcycle license does have a bearing on your rates. Having a class M license shows the insurance company that you are an experienced rider and less likely to be involved in an accident. The longer you’ve had your motorcycle license, the lower the rates. There are many companies available for you to purchase motorcycle insurance from even if you don’t have a license but be prepared to pay a higher rate than those with a license.
3. Why is full coverage so much more than liability insurance on my bike? The reason why full coverage insurance on a motorcycle is so much higher than liability is simply because of the risk involved. Remember, liability insurance covers others, what you’re liable for, and not your bike itself and full coverage covers your bike as well as liability. If you hit someone with your motorcycle, your insurance company has to pay for damages you caused to others and their property. How much damage can you really cause with a motorcycle? That’s why liability motorcycle insurance is usually so inexpensive. The damage you can cause with your bike reflects the rates you pay on liability. Now, it’s a whole another story when it comes to full coverage. Almost any kind of accident will cause extensive damage to your bike that would have to be paid for resulting in much higher rates. Get quotes on both and compare your options before making a decision.
4. Are there benefits in using an agency to quote my motorcycle insurance? There are great benefits in using an agency. Agencies usually work with multiple carriers that have different guidelines, prefer different kinds of risks, offer different discounts and more. Agencies can enter your information in a comparative rater and instantly see the rates of all the companies they have to offer you. Agencies will usually do all they can, including but not limited to, offering all discounts available to help you find low cost motorcycle insurance.
5. How can I find the lowest motorcycle quotes? When shopping for any kind of insurance quotes, you want to do your best in providing the most accurate information. The reason why you want to do this is because a company quoting you the lowest rates with let’s say no tickets will not usually be the cheapest if you happen to have a ticket. Every company has their way of rating so when you are comparison shopping for your motorcycle insurance, provide accurate information, especially with past tickets to ensure you’re comparing accurate rates. Also, take the time to quote from at least 3 different companies to understand the range of prices you should be paying. Lastly, make sure to get a quote from at least 1 agency as an agency instantly quotes multiple companies so 1 call gets you the lowest of many quotes. Insurance agents can usually also offer discounts and advise to find you the Lowest Motorcycle Insurance Quotes.
Term Life Insurance Companies, Their Ratings And More
There are countless term insurance life insurance companies. As someone who’s been a life insurance professional for more than 20 years, I can honestly say that the best term life insurance companies, the top rated term life insurance companies, and the best rated term life insurance companies are very similar. It’s not to say they are all exactly alike but they are usually similar. To compare term life insurance companies is really a matter of what’s important to prospective insurance client.
Your priority
My experience has been that what most people are concerned with when it comes to term insurance is what it will cost them.
Clearly some term life insurance companies are more highly rated by companies such as A.M. Best, Moody’s, and Standard & Poor.
Some of the factors that determine a company’s rating are:
- Financial strength
- Financial stability
- Ability to pay claims
- Claims paying expediency
If any of these factors, among the others that are used, are important to you when you compare term life insurance companies, how important are these factors to you in comparison to price?
What if one company is considered one of the best term life insurance companies in the industry but the premium cost is double that for the same amount of coverage by one that is not considered one of the best rated term life insurance companies?
What’s your priority?
Ratings
Similar to being in school, term life insurance companies and all insurance companies are rated on an A-F basis.
Seems easy to understand, right?
Did you know that and “A” rated company can be rated anywhere from A++ to A-?
Did you know that different ratings companies, including those mentioned above use different criteria to determine ratings?
Did you know that an insurance company can be rated differently by the different ratings companies?
If an insurer receives a favorable rating from one rating company and a less favorable one from another rating company, which one do you think they’re going to make sure you’re aware of?
Underwriting
Insurance companies use the term underwriting to determine who pays how much for what. Different companies have different underwriting guidelines. Its name literally means that someone in the company places a signature on the policy saying a particular person meets the company’s underwriting guidelines.
There are three main methods used for underwriting life insurance policies:
- Fully underwritten-most common-may involve medical exam (blood/urine specimen/attending physician statement).
- Simplified issue-less common-no medical exam-decision regarding issue usually swift
- Guaranteed issue-anyone who applies and meets certain conditions is guaranteed that a policy will be issued-(includes accidental death insurance and graded death benefit policies)
There are also different underwriting classifications. The most common:
- Preferred-best rates
- Standard-most common
- Sub-standard, also known as rated or table
Some companies subdivide the classifications. For example:
- Super preferred
- Ultra preferred
- Standard plus
Table can be in the form of a number (usually 1-6) or a letter (usually A-G) – the higher the number or letter, the higher the premium.
Convertibility
Some companies allow for conversion of a term policy to a permanent policy at a later date without proving insurability.
Other companies allow for conversion but require proof of insurability.
Some companies do not offer convertibility at all.
If convertibility is offered, it is often within certain time limits.
If you’re sure you want term and nothing else, then this is not something you need to consider.
Price
The main factors that affect price:
1. Health
2. Age
3. Life style
They are numbered as such because that is generally the order of priority companies use to classify prospective clients.
Poor health can and will exclude someone regardless of age and lifestyle and no amount of money will buy insurance. On the other hand excellent health can go a long way in reducing premiums.
A person’s age is the next factor. The age is compared to mortality rates. Different companies have different charts for mortality rates.
Another way to describe mortality rate is how many years someone of their age is away from death.
Statistically speaking, insurance companies know pretty accurately how many people of a certain age will die before their next birthday.
Life style is the third factor. The most common consideration is whether someone smokes but there are others as well, such as what someone does for a living. Certain professions are more hazardous than others.
A person’s hobbies have an effect as well. Sky diving, and speed racing are often frowned upon, and may not result in denial of coverage, but could result in higher premiums.
Regardless of all factors, female rates are nearly always lower than male rates.
Fully underwritten vs. simplified issue vs. guaranteed issue
All things being equal, fully underwritten is going to result in the best priced premium. However, often times all things are not equal.
Are you sure your health is as good as you think it is or is it possible a blood/urine sample, saliva swab, or doctor’s report could reveal something you’re not aware of, or if you’re not the most ethical person, perhaps something you simply don’t want to reveal?
A fully underwritten policy takes much more into consideration when determining rating class and price than a simplified issue policy.
Depending on your point of view, that can be an advantage or a disadvantage.
Assuming you’re being honest and there’s not already information reported about you to the medical information bureau (MIB), your chances of a policy being issued as applied for are as high as 9 out of 10 if you apply for a simplified issue policy.
On the other hand, there is about a 60% chance you will not qualify for a fully underwritten policy as applied for.
A guaranteed issue policy will definitely be issued. You will know if you qualify before actually signing the application. It’s either yes or no. However because it’s guaranteed, the price is usually much higher, unless it is a conditional policy such as an accidental death policy.
Conclusion
Unless you know the ropes and/or can take the time to weigh all the factors when comparing term life insurance companies, an experienced professional can steer you the best term life insurance companies for you to consider.
Having said that, if you want to be absolutely sure that you’ll get the insurance you want, it’s best to buy a guaranteed issue policy.
If you’re pretty sure you’re in good health but don’t want to go to the trouble of a medical exam or paramedical exam (blood/urine), or you don’t want to reveal certain matters that could affect your ability to obtain insurance, you should consider a simplified issue policy.
Once you qualify for a policy, assuming no fraud is involved, the only one who can cancel the policy once it’s been issued is you. The insurance company cannot cancel you as long as the premiums are paid.
Perhaps it makes sense to apply for a guaranteed or simplified issue policy first. Once issued then shop for the best price and/or the best rated term life insurance companies.
What’s best for you?
I invite any and all questions and comments.
