Quick Facts About the Four Main Categories of Home Insurance
Today, house insurance is a type of investment that turned into a necessity. With so many things that could potentially happen to your house, a home-insurance plan is necessary. As of now, home insurance companies divide home-insurance coverage into four categories: the house structure, liability, assets and off-premises living expenses.
Coverage for the Structure of Your House
The most important category is the coverage for your home’s structure. Generally, the coverage for this ranges broadly. Depending on your preference, you can choose how well your house will be covered. In fact, you can opt to take extended replacement value coverage that replaces 100% of the value of your house. However, if you decide not to have extended value coverage, you should then consider inflation guard coverage.
Liability Coverage
It is encouraged that you get more coverage for liability. Liability coverage protects you more and prepares you when for future worst case scenario. It will cover damages done on your property due to accidents and catastrophes. In addition to this, liability coverage protects you from court if something bad happen without your premises. This includes protection from lawsuit if your dog bites someone without your property.
Assets Coverage
Your house contents can also be covered using the extended replacement value coverage. It is wise that you do inventory of your personal assets and make a rough estimate of their overall cost when replaced. Typically, the cost of replacement of your personal assets would be much larger than their original worth. Hence when choosing among home insurance companies, look also into their asset coverage.
Off-Premises Living Coverage
If you are displaced due to natural disaster, the off-premises living coverage is very advantageous. It will provide you your basic living expenses while you still struggling to stand on your own. This coverage is also very essential for area with high risk of natural disasters.
Over 40 Ways to Decrease Your Auto Insurance Costs
There are multiple articles titled “7 ways to save on car insurance” or “5 Tips to lower your auto insurance costs” etc, but would it not be great to have all those saving tricks and discounts at one place? Below you will find such a list for Auto insurance. This list is a comprehensive overview of all opportunities to save on car insurance in Canada, and was compiled based on the results of numerous discussions with insurance brokers and through analyses of different insurance offerings.
1. Shop around: Search, Compare, and switch insurance companies. There are many insurance providers and their price offerings for the same policies can be very different, therefore use multiple online tools and talk to several brokers since each will cover a limited number of insurance companies.
2. Bundle: Do you need Home and Auto Insurance? Most companies will offer you a discount if you bundle them together.
3. Professional Membership: Are you a member of a professional organization (e.g. Certified Management Accountants of Canada or The Air Canada Pilots Association)? Then some insurance companies offer you a discount.
4. Students: Being a student alone can result in a student discount.
5. Alumni: Graduates from certain Canadian universities ( e.g University of Toronto, McGill University) might be eligible for a discount at certain Insurance providers.
6. Employee / Union members: Some companies offer discounts to union members.
7. Seniors: Many companies offer special pricing to seniors.
8. Direct insurers: Have you always dealt with insurance brokers / agents? Getting a policy from a direct insurer (i.e. insurers working via call-center or online) often can be cheaper (but not always) since they do not pay an agent/broker commission for each policy sold.
9. Annual vs. monthly payments: In comparison to monthly payments, annual payments save insurers administrative costs (e.g. sending bills) and therefore they reward you lower premiums.
10. Loyalty: Staying with one insurer longer can sometimes result in a long-term policy holder discount.
11. Annual review: Review your policies and coverage every year, since new discounts could apply to your new life situation if it has changed.
12. Welcome discount: Some insurers offer a so called welcome discount.
13. Benchmark your costs: Knowing how much other consumers similar to you pay for their insurance can help you identify the most cost-friendly insurance providers.
14. Car Insurance Deductibles: Increase your car insurance deductibles if you believe that you are capable of incurring higher payments for damages in case of an accident. This is especially suited for more experienced car drivers.
15. Being a second driver: Driving a car only occasionally? Become a second drive instead of being a principal driver
16. Minimal coverage: Driving an old car without large value? Get a minimal coverage required by law (mainly liability) w/o collision damage (you are still protected if you damage somebody’s car but damages on your car will not be covered)
17. Minimal Coverage: Driving an old, inexpensive car? Then only get a minimal coverage plan which is required by the law (mainly liability) without collision damage coverage (does not cover damage costs for your vehicle)
18. Leverage your Credit Card: Check if your credit card insurance includes rental car protection. Paying with a card that has insurance for rental car protection can you save you around $20 per day in Collision Damage Waiver fees.
19. Leverage rental car coverage: If you frequently rent cars and have an auto insurance policy, you should check if your own auto insurance policy actually covers the rental car. If it is the case, you can save on all Collision Damage Waiver costs for rental vehicles.
20. Rental car rider: If your existing auto insurance policy does not cover your rental car, you can often add it as a rider (policy extension) for $20-30 dollars a year. Compared to $20/day you would pay when renting a car, it’s not a bad deal!
21. Location, location, location: Car insurance costs are different from one province to another (e.g. moving from Ontario to Quebec will surely reduce your insurance costs by half). If you move within a province, you should check for any changes in car insurance costs, and ideally you should move to where costs are lower (e.g. Burlington, Ontario has one of the highest car insurance rates in Ontario)
22. CAA member: CAA Members: Are you a member of the CAA? Some insurance providers will reward you with lower insurance premiums, including, of course, the CAA.
23. Dashboard camera: Get a dashboard camera for your vehicle. Even though installing a dashboard camera does not result in direct savings (insurance companies do not offer any insurance discount related to dashboard cameras) but it can prove you not-at-fault when it is the case in an accident. It results in you avoiding unfair premium raises.
24. Driving Course: Successfully completing a driving course is sometimes recognized by some insurance providers and could help you reduce your premiums.
25. Improving your driving record: Do you have a bad driving record? Every three years previously incurred tickets are removed from your insurance history and your insurance premiums can go down.
26. At-Fault Accidents: Have you been in a couple of accidents in the past where you were at fault? With a little patience (six years with no accidents), your risk profile will improve allowing you to once again enjoy reasonable insurance premium rates.
27. Age: Senior drivers enjoy lower auto insurance premiums. Thus in several years your premiums can go down.
28. Car Make and Model: Wisely choose your car, as some car models are more susceptible to theft or even have a history of more risky drivers (e.g. Toyota Camry, Acura MDX, Toyota RAV4, and Honda Civic are usually quite expensive to insure)
29. Good Student: Yes, having good grades can have many positive impacts, and even on your auto insurance rates! E.g. one insurance company rewards students who are younger than 25 and have good grades (grade average of B or higher) with a discount up to 25%.
30. Multiple-cars-bundle: Bundle several cars on one policy and your rate can go down
31. Anti-theft system: Installing a certified anti-theft system in your car results in a lower risk of theft and thus can lead to insurance discounts.
32. Winter Tires: Having winter tires is important for driving safety during the winter, but can also help reduce your insurance premiums.
33. Repair costs: Choose a car that would cost less to repair in case of damage. The repair costs for certain cars (e.g. Mini Cooper or BMW) are higher than other (e.g. Ford Focus) and insurance providers are aware of that.
34. Claim History: Keeping a clean claims history can sometimes be more financially feasible than submitting claims for small damage repairs which could result in increased premiums. Contacting an insurance provider/broker could help you find out what makes sense.
35. Being married: In most provinces your marital status affects your insurance premiums (except in Nova Scotia)
36. Short distance to work: Finding a house close to your place of work reduces the distance that you need drive daily to work and thus results in lower insurance premiums.
38. Drop glass coverage: For cars with inexpensive windshields, it can be more economical to drop the glass coverage since in combination with the deductibles to be paid in case of an accident you’d pay more. It is up to you to calculate.
39. Retiree Discounts: Some insurance companies will offer different retirement discounts for drivers.
40. Disabilities: Some companies offer discounts for people with disabilities.
41. Hybrid vehicles: Many companies award driving a hybrid vehicle with lower insurance premiums.
42. Private Garage: Parking your car in a safe location (e.g. private or secure garage) normally results in lower insurance premiums with auto insurance providers.
Can GEICO Auto Insurance Help When It Comes To DUI Car Insurance?
DUI car insurance is quite a significant issue for those charged with drunk driving, DUI, DWI, or other alcohol-related driving offenses. Auto insurance companies including GEICO auto insurance will base their rates on a variety of factors, including driving record.
Drunk driving convictions will cause many auto insurance carriers to drop you like a hot potato as an insured; others will raise the rates significantly. In many cases it may be best not to reveal a pending case to an insurance carrier, simply because without a conviction, there is no obligation to do so.
If an accident is involved in the alcohol-related driving episode, then it becomes even more complicated when to talk with your auto insurance company and when to talk to your lawyer. Therefore, it is critical to consult with a qualified lawyer in your area to determine whether the insurance company can exclude the incident from coverage. In most cases, when someone has a DUI or DWI and gets into an accident, a GEICO auto insurance policy will cover the damage. It is not absolute, but nice to know they stand by their auto insurance policies and can back it up with their strong financial power.
By getting a free, no-obligation quote on auto insurance from GEICO Auto Insurance anyone accused of a DUI / DWI can get information on the specifics of their situation while there is still time to do something about it.
For fast info on some of the top 10 auto insurance companies click on over to Free Advice For Top 10 Auto Insurance Companies.
Motorcycle Insurance – Things to Know When Shopping for Motorcycle Insurance Quotes
What you should know about shopping for motorcycle insurance including how to find the lowest quotes. How insurance companies rate motorcycle insurance and more.
- How do insurance companies rate motorcycle insurance?
- Do I have to have a motorcycle license to get insurance?
- Why is full coverage so much more than liability insurance on my bike?
- Are there benefits in using an agency to quote my motorcycle insurance?
- How can I find the lowest rate insurance quotes?
1. How do insurance companies rate motorcycle insurance? Insurance companies rate bikers insurance much like auto insurance with a few differences. Here’s a list of the main rating factors used to determine your rates….
- Zip code – Areas with a greater history of losses rate higher
- Date of birth – Wisdom and safety come with age
- Driving experience – More experience equals lower rates
- Marital Status – Married riders enjoy a little lower rates
- Violation history – More violations, more premium
- Coverages requested – Better coverages, higher premiums
- Motorcycle Value – Only when purchasing full coverage
- CC Size – Size matters, bigger engines pay more
- Cycle endorsement date – the date you got a motorcycle license
- Discounts & other rating factors – ask your company for details
2. Do I have to have a motorcycle license to purchase insurance? You don’t have to obtain a motorcycle license to purchase riders insurance, however, having a motorcycle license does have a bearing on your rates. Having a class M license shows the insurance company that you are an experienced rider and less likely to be involved in an accident. The longer you’ve had your motorcycle license, the lower the rates. There are many companies available for you to purchase motorcycle insurance from even if you don’t have a license but be prepared to pay a higher rate than those with a license.
3. Why is full coverage so much more than liability insurance on my bike? The reason why full coverage insurance on a motorcycle is so much higher than liability is simply because of the risk involved. Remember, liability insurance covers others, what you’re liable for, and not your bike itself and full coverage covers your bike as well as liability. If you hit someone with your motorcycle, your insurance company has to pay for damages you caused to others and their property. How much damage can you really cause with a motorcycle? That’s why liability motorcycle insurance is usually so inexpensive. The damage you can cause with your bike reflects the rates you pay on liability. Now, it’s a whole another story when it comes to full coverage. Almost any kind of accident will cause extensive damage to your bike that would have to be paid for resulting in much higher rates. Get quotes on both and compare your options before making a decision.
4. Are there benefits in using an agency to quote my motorcycle insurance? There are great benefits in using an agency. Agencies usually work with multiple carriers that have different guidelines, prefer different kinds of risks, offer different discounts and more. Agencies can enter your information in a comparative rater and instantly see the rates of all the companies they have to offer you. Agencies will usually do all they can, including but not limited to, offering all discounts available to help you find low cost motorcycle insurance.
5. How can I find the lowest motorcycle quotes? When shopping for any kind of insurance quotes, you want to do your best in providing the most accurate information. The reason why you want to do this is because a company quoting you the lowest rates with let’s say no tickets will not usually be the cheapest if you happen to have a ticket. Every company has their way of rating so when you are comparison shopping for your motorcycle insurance, provide accurate information, especially with past tickets to ensure you’re comparing accurate rates. Also, take the time to quote from at least 3 different companies to understand the range of prices you should be paying. Lastly, make sure to get a quote from at least 1 agency as an agency instantly quotes multiple companies so 1 call gets you the lowest of many quotes. Insurance agents can usually also offer discounts and advise to find you the Lowest Motorcycle Insurance Quotes.
