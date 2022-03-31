News
Russia bombards areas where it pledged to scale back
By NEBI QENA and YURAS KARMANAU
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces bombarded areas around Kyiv and another city just hours after pledging to scale back military operations in those places to help negotiations along, Ukrainian authorities said Wednesday.
The shelling — and intensified Russian attacks on other parts of the country — tempered optimism about any progress in the talks aimed at ending the punishing war.
The Russian military’s announcement Tuesday that it would de-escalate near the capital and Chernihiv to “increase mutual trust” was met with deep suspicion from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the West.
Soon after, Ukrainian officials reported that Russian shelling hit homes, stores, libraries and other civilian sites in and around Chernihiv and on the outskirts of Kyiv. Russian troops also stepped up their attacks around the eastern city of Izyum and the eastern Donetsk region, after redeploying units from other areas, the Ukrainian side said.
Olexander Lomako, secretary of the Chernihiv city council, said the Russian announcement turned out to be “a complete lie.”
“At night they didn’t decrease, but vice versa increased the intensity of military action,” Lomako said.
Five weeks into the invasion that has left thousands dead on both sides, the number of Ukrainians fleeing the country topped a staggering 4 million, half of them children, according to the United Nations.
“I do not know if we can still believe the Russians,” Nikolay Nazarov, a refugee from Ukraine, said as he pushed his father’s wheelchair at a border crossing into Poland. “I think more escalation will occur in eastern Ukraine. That is why we cannot go back to Kharkiv.”
In other developments:
—President Joe Biden announced an additional $500 million in aid for Ukraine.
—U.S. intelligence officials have determined that Russian President Vladimir Putin is being misinformed by his advisers about the poor performance of Moscow’s forces in Ukraine, according to a U.S. official.
—The German government said it received assurances from Russia that European companies won’t have to pay for Russian gas in rubles. That prospect had raised fears that Russia could cut them off. Also, Poland announced steps to end all Russian oil imports by the end of the year.
— The U.N. is looking into allegations that some residents of the besieged and shattered southern city of Mariupol have been forcibly taken to areas controlled by Russian forces or to Russia itself.
At a round of talks held Tuesday in Istanbul, the faint outlines of a possible peace agreement seemed to emerge when the Ukrainian delegation offered a framework under which the country would declare itself neutral — dropping its bid to join NATO, as Moscow has long demanded — in return for security guarantees from a group of other nations.
Top Russian officials reacted positively, with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov saying Ukraine’s willingness to accept neutrality and look outside NATO for security represents “significant progress,” according to Russian news agencies.
After the Kremlin’s announcement that it would scale back some of its military operations, Zelenskyy reacted by saying that when dealing with the Russians, “you can trust only concrete results.” That assessment was echoed by Biden and by British Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab, who noted suspicions that Russia intends to regroup and attack again.
The skepticism appeared well-founded on Wednesday.
Oleksandr Pavliuk, head of the Kyiv region military administration, said Russian shells targeted residential areas and civilian infrastructure in the Bucha, Brovary and Vyshhorod regions around the capital.
Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said the military also targeted fuel depots in two towns in central Ukraine with air-launched long-range cruise missiles. And Russian forces hit a Ukrainian special forces headquarters in the southern Mykolaiv region, he said, and two ammunition depots in the Donetsk region.
Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said that over the last 24 hours, the U.S. has seen some Russian troops moving north away from Kyiv into Belarus but does not view this as a withdrawal, just an effort by Moscow to resupply and then reposition the troops.
Top Russian military officials have said in recent days that their main goal now is the “liberation” of Donbas, the predominantly Russian-speaking industrial heartland in the east, where Moscow-backed separatists have been battling Ukrainian forces since 2014. Western officials say Moscow is reinforcing its troops in the Donbas.
Some analysts have suggested that the apparent scaling back of the Kremlin’s war aims and pledge to de-escalate may merely be an effort to put a positive spin on reality: Moscow’s ground troops have been thwarted — and have taken heavy losses — in their bid to seize the capital and other cities.
Meanwhile, a missile destroyed part of an apartment block in the rebel-controlled city of Donetsk early Wednesday, and two people were reported killed. Separatists blamed Ukrainian forces for the attack.
“I was just sitting on the couch and — bang! — the window glass popped, the frames came off. I didn’t even understand what happened,” said resident Anna Gorda.
The U.N. food aid agency said it is providing emergency assistance to 1 million people in Ukraine. It said the food includes 330,000 freshly baked loaves of bread for families in the heavily bombarded eastern city of Kharkiv.
“Children are suffering, and our city, and everything,” Tetyana Parmynska, a 28-year-old from the Chernihiv region now at a refugee center in Poland, said as man played songs on a battered piano decorated with a peace emblem. “We have no strength anymore.”
This story has been updated to correct that face-to-face talks are not expected Wednesday. ___
Karmanau reported from Lviv, Ukraine. Associated Press journalists around the world contributed to this report.
Follow the AP's coverage of the war at
Robinhood Extends Stock Trading Hours. The Biggest Beneficiary? Its Own Shares
Robinhood, the commission-free stock and cryptocurrency investing app, said March 29 it has extended stock trading by an additional four hours to 7 a.m.—8 p.m. Eastern Time, so that back-to-office users can manage investments outside normal work hours.
Immediately benefiting from the news was Robinhood’s own stock. Shares jumped 25 percent moments after the announcement, made through a company blog post, to its highest point in three months.
Robinhood was one of the hottest IPOs of 2021, fetching a $30 billion valuation upon its debut on Nasdaq in July. But since then, the company has struggled to retain investor confidence. Before Tuesday, Robinhood stock was trading at less than half of its IPO price and 80 percent down from its short-lived peak in August.
Covid variants, the Russia-Ukraine war, and other macroeconomic factors aside, Robinhood’s primary internal challenge is slowing user growth. In January, the company reported a decline in active users during the last quarter of 2021——an alarming sign for a growth-stage company—and gave a bleak revenue forecast for the first quarter of 2022
In an effort to attract new users and retain existing ones, Robinhood has promised to eventually offertrading 24 hours a day, seven days a week. (It’s already available for cryptocurrency trading on Robinhood.) The latest trading hour extension is one step toward that goal.
Robinhood is playing catch-up with competitors
But Robinhood might be a bit late to the game. Many of its rival brokers, such as Charles Schwab and Fidelity, are already offering additional trading hours outside regular sessions.
The U.S. stock market opens at 9:30 a.m. ET and closes at 4:00 p.m. on weekdays. Extended trading, which occurs on electronic marketplaces outside the official trading hours of stock exchanges, is allowed as early as 4 a.m. and goes as late as 8 p.m. Charles Schwab and Fidelity both offer trading from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m, while Interactive Brokers allows trading from 4 a.m. to 8 p.m. Until Tuesday, Robinhood only allowed stock trading from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Wall Street sentiment on Robinhood is mixed, and analysts are carefully watching what new products the company has to offer. Only a third of analysts covering Robinhood recommend buying its stock (13 percent say sell while 53 percent advise holding on to shares, according to Barron’s.
“2022 is a transition year where we need new product introductions to increase our conviction that HOOD can realize its potential,” Morgan Stanley wrote in a note to clients on March 30.
News
Bruce Willis, diagnosed with aphasia, steps away from acting
By JAKE COYLE
NEW YORK (AP) — Bruce Wills is stepping away from acting after a diagnosis of aphasia, a condition that causes loss of the ability to understand or express speech, his family announced Wednesday.
In a statement posted on Willis’ Instagram page, the 67-year-old actor’s family said Willis was recently diagnosed with aphasia and that it is impacting his cognitive abilities.
“As a result of this and with much consideration, Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him,” read the statement signed by Willis’ wife, Emma Heming Willis, his ex-wife Demi Moore, and his five children, Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel and Evelyn.
“We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him,” they said. “As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up’ and together we plan to do just that.”
Aphasia typically occurs after a stroke or head injury, but can also develop gradually due to a slow-growing brain tumor or a disease that causes degenerative damage. It is treated primarily with speech therapy and learning non-verbal means of communication.
The news about Willis, one of Hollywood’s most beloved actors, immediately spread online as fans reacted. His four-decade career has amassed more than $5 billion in box office worldwide,
Willis had been working steadily and frequently. He has shot numerous action thrillers that are due out in 2022, including “Gasoline Alley,” “A Day to Die” and “Fortress: Sniper’s Eye.”
News
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson says he ‘loves’ team, lashes out at ‘false narrative’ about future
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson on Wednesday pushed back on the notion that he’s unhappy in Baltimore, tweeting that he “loves” the team and lashing out at a “false narrative” around his future.
Jackson’s comments came a day after Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti reiterated that the team was committed to signing its star quarterback to a long-term deal, even with Jackson slow to engage general manager Eric DeCosta in contract talks.
It’s unclear what provoked Jackson’s comments on social media. On Tuesday, he tweeted that there are people with “families to feed” who are “worried about another grown man.” On Wednesday, some NFL analysts responded to Bisciotti’s comments at the NFL owners meetings by speculating that Jackson hadn’t signed a new deal because he wasn’t interested in remaining with the franchise.
“I don’t know who the hell putting that false narrative out that I’m having thoughts about leaving,” Jackson tweeted. “Stop tryna read my mind.”
Jackson, the 2019 NFL Most Valuable Player, will earn $23 million this season, the fifth and final year of his rookie deal. A new contract would make Jackson one of the league’s highest-paid players. Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ new deal is worth $50 million annually, while Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson’s five-year contract is worth $230 million fully guaranteed.
Despite interest from the Ravens, Bisciotti said he was skeptical Jackson would sign an extension this year, “unless he has a change of heart.” Under the franchise tag, the Ravens could keep Jackson in Baltimore through a series of increasingly valuable one-year deals. Bisciotti said Tuesday that the Ravens would “make it work somehow.”
“It’s unique,” Bisciotti said of Jackson’s approach to contracts, which includes representing himself. “It’s unique as hell because everybody expects you to say, ‘I’ve got to get mine now.’ The kid is so obsessed with winning a Super Bowl, that I think deep down, he doesn’t think he’s worthy. I think he wants that to say, ‘Now, I deserve to be on top.’ People can speculate any way they want.”
