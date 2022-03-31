News
St. Louis firefighters injured battling vacant house fire
ST. LOUIS – Two St. Louis firefighters were injured after responding to a vacant house fire in south city before dawn.
According to Capt. Leon Whitener, St. Louis Fire Department, the fire was reported around 4:45 a.m. in the 3700 block of Illinois Avenue, located in the Marine Villa neighborhood.
Firefighters arrived to find a significant fire on the first floor of a two-story building. One firefighter fell from the second floor onto a colleague.
Whitener said the firefighters suffered minor injuries.
News
Letters: Regarding crime, stop the blame game, legislators. Let’s see leadership instead.
No more blame game. Leadership instead
Minnesota legislators are grappling with an increase in crime. They agree more police are needed. Some claim “more police = fewer crimes”; another demands longer sentencing and no release on bail.
This thinking is too simplistic. It has already been tried. It does not address the roots of the problem.
Increases in crime are symptomatic of a bigger problem in our collective community as Minnesotans. Research shows most criminal activity begins at adolescence for various reasons. Legislators need to look at creating programs that invest in these kids — diversion programs, after school programs, not more prisons and prison staff.
We have a budget surplus. Some suggest we give this money back to the people. Taxes are collected for the purpose of addressing problems that cannot be solved by individual spending.
No more blame game and name-calling. I’m looking for leadership that solves problems and does the research to support their strategy.
Sarah Koper, St. Paul
Reprocess Russian nukes
It is clear that economic sanctions are affecting Russia’s will to continue the destruction of Ukraine. Let us keep them in place until Russia pays to replace everything that their forces have damaged, including real estate, infrastructure, and personal property. Russia must also pay for each death, disability, injury, and displacement they have caused.
A good way to get some of the money, instead of taxing the Russian people: Before sanctions are lifted, the Russian government would be required to reprocess all the fissile material in their nuclear weapons into reactor fuel rods under international oversight, to be sold to countries that need them.
Tony Manzara, Lake Elmo
Go intramural, and spend the savings in the classroom
If schools really wanted to educate all students, including those who struggle and test below grade level, why not drop interscholastic sports and have intramural sports? This would save a significant amount of money that could go to funding more teachers. More teachers and teachers’ aides are needed to reduce class size, providing a better opportunity for learning.
There are plenty of options available outside of schools to play competitive sports that currently compete with interscholastic sports. Allowing interested athletes to improve their skills and participate in better competition.
The superintendents and school administrators bear significant blame for not providing a good learning environment and improving the learning for all students. Shame on them. Since the 1970s Minnesota has fallen behind many states in test scores for Title I and underachieving students, especially those of color. Are they in denial about their lack of truly educating all students, or have no intent to do so? Hypocrisy among the educational elite in Minnesota?
How much longer are we going to give lip service to raising test scores and helping all students, with ongoing and unacceptably poor results?
Scooter Thompson, South St. Paul
Changing the state flag
Minnesota has had three state flag designs since1858; the current one approved in 1983 was intended to convey harmony among the races. I read with interest the story in the March 27 Pioneer Press. Quoting, “The current flag is blue with the official state seal prominently displayed. The seal depicts a white settler tilling soil in the foreground and a Native American on a horse in the background — a depiction that fails to come to terms with Minnesota’s history of violence against Native Americans, said Kevin Jensvold, tribal chairman for the Yellow Medicine Dakota of the Upper Sioux Community.”
The obvious question for Mr. Jensvold is, would you rather the flag show violence against Native Americans? If so it seems this would only serve as a constant reminder of past sins and continue to enable the feelings of victimhood.
Personally I see nothing inappropriate with the farmer settler, the Native American or the arrangement. I would support a more modern flag, especially one that is more easily recognizable from a distance.
James Nintzel, White Bear Township
A property-tax statement shock
The other day I, like many others in the area, received my property tax statement for those amounts due in 2022. About the same as last year.
What came as a shock was the amount listed on the last page as the taxable market value for those taxes payable in 2023.
The taxable market value of my home had increased 25% in one year. I am assuming that my property taxes will increase a proportional amount next year.
I also read where President Biden is proposing significant increases in taxes on corporations and the wealthiest of Americans. Of course, any increase in corporate taxes will be passed on to the consumer. At the same time we are seeing record prices at the gas pump and inflation making its mark on our grocery items as wells as other necessities. On top of all of that are the significant increases that we are seeing in our monthly utility bills.
Between increased housing prices, increased property taxes, increased income taxes, increased gas prices, increased grocery prices, increased utility prices, I can not see where there will be much left to spend on non essential items. I see our economy grinding to a halt. Our leaders must put a halt to ever increasing taxes as well as coming to terms with that which is necessary to rein in inflation, starting with energy.
Don Lohrey, Shoreview
Make judge information easier to get
There is a bill (SF 3356 and its companion HF 3330) going through the Legislature that would make researching a judge’s rulings much easier than it now is. While there are pros and cons as to whether judges should be appointed or elected (and the process varies from state to state) the fact remains that, with the exception of quasi-judicial hearing officers, here in Minnesota they are elected.
Given that, can there be any reason why getting information on candidate judges should not be easier to obtain? Please contact your representative and senator and ask them to support this bill.
Sandy Beitsch, St. Paul
News
Wentzville mayor, business owners weigh in on planned amusement park
WENTZVILLE, Mo. — There are plans for a new amusement park planned in Wentzville. Spirit of Discovery Park would only be the second fully-inclusive park in the world.
It’s designed to include every person with physical disabilites, mental disabilites, special needs and transitioning veterans. There is a similar park in San Antonio, Texas, called Morgan’s Wonderland.
“My first reaction was, ‘I wonder where that’s going?'” Linda Styer, owner of Elbee’s General Store in downtown Wentzville said.
She’s not alone. Many people have been wondering what 60-acre piece of land Spirit of Discovery Park will call home. The founders have not disclosed the location they are under contract for to protect the privacy of the seller.
Mayor Nick Guccione said he announced the plans Tuesday and received mixed reactions on social media.
The comments under FOX 2’s Facebook page were mostly positive, but there were some people concerned about the increased traffic it would bring to the area.
“There will be some traffic issues we’ll work with them on. I’m sure MoDOT will be brought in, and county road work, and see what we can do as far as mitigation efforts,” Mayor Guccione said.
Peter Venezia owns Duke’s BBQ Shack in downtown Wentzville. He said he’s excited to see how many more people will visit Wentzville.
“To have a facility like that is going to be wonderful for people coming in and out of here and for all the of the other restaurnts in Wentzville, its only going to benefit all of them here,” Venezia said.
Styer said there is already a lot of growth happening, and she is looking forward to families visiting her store.
“Why not bring it to Wentzville?” she asked. “I think its going to be good and bad with everything else that you do, there’s so many other things going on in Wentzville to grow it, growth in the downtown area, so I say bring it.”
The founders are expected to close on the property on Mother’s Day and plan to break ground in 2023.
The project is a non-profit, funded by investors and not funded by taxpayer dollars.
More information on the park, visit:
News
Bret Stephens: What if Putin didn’t miscalculate?
The conventional wisdom is that Vladimir Putin catastrophically miscalculated.
He thought Russian-speaking Ukrainians would welcome his troops. They didn’t. He thought he’d swiftly depose Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s government. He hasn’t. He thought he’d divide NATO. He’s united it. He thought he had sanction-proofed his economy. He’s wrecked it. He thought the Chinese would help him out. They’re hedging their bets. He thought his modernized military would make mincemeat of Ukrainian forces. The Ukrainians are making mincemeat of his, at least on some fronts.
Putin’s miscalculations raise questions about his strategic judgment and mental state. Who, if anyone, is advising him? Has he lost contact with reality? Is he physically unwell? Mentally? Condoleezza Rice warns: “He’s not in control of his emotions. Something is wrong.” Russia’s sieges of Mariupol and Kharkiv — two heavily Russian-speaking cities that Putin claims to be “liberating” from Ukrainian oppression — resemble what the Nazis did to Warsaw, Poland, and what Putin himself did to Grozny, Chechnya.
Several analysts have compared Putin to a cornered rat, more dangerous now that he’s no longer in control of events. They want to give him a safe way out of the predicament he allegedly created for himself. Hence the almost universal scorn poured on Joe Biden for saying in Poland, “For God’s sake, this man cannot remain in power.”
The conventional wisdom is entirely plausible. It has the benefit of vindicating the West’s strategy of supporting Ukraine defensively. And it tends toward the conclusion that the best outcome is one in which Putin finds some face-saving way out: additional Ukrainian territory, a Ukrainian pledge of neutrality, a lifting of some of the sanctions.
But what if the conventional wisdom is wrong? What if the West is only playing into Putin’s hands once again?
The possibility is suggested in a powerful reminiscence from The New York Times’ Carlotta Gall of her experience covering Russia’s siege of Grozny, during the first Chechen war in the mid-1990s. In the early phases of the war, motivated Chechen fighters wiped out a Russian armored brigade, stunning Moscow. The Russians regrouped and wiped out Grozny from afar, using artillery and air power.
Russia’s operating from the same playbook today. When Western military analysts argue that Putin can’t win militarily in Ukraine, what they really mean is that he can’t win clean. Since when has Putin ever played clean?
“There is a whole next stage to the Putin playbook, which is well known to the Chechens,” Gall writes. “As Russian troops gained control on the ground in Chechnya, they crushed any further dissent with arrests and filtration camps and by turning and empowering local protégés and collaborators.”
Suppose for a moment that Putin never intended to conquer all of Ukraine: that, from the beginning, his real targets were the energy riches of Ukraine’s east, which contain Europe’s second-largest known reserves of natural gas (after Norway’s).
Combine that with Russia’s previous territorial seizures in Crimea (which has huge offshore energy fields) and the eastern provinces of Luhansk and Donetsk (which contain part of an enormous shale-gas field), as well as Putin’s bid to control most or all of Ukraine’s coastline, and the shape of Putin’s ambitions become clear. He’s less interested in reuniting the Russian-speaking world than he is in securing Russia’s energy dominance.
“Under the guise of an invasion, Putin is executing an enormous heist,” said Canadian energy expert David Knight Legg. As for what’s left of a mostly landlocked Ukraine, it will likely become a welfare case for the West, which will help pick up the tab for resettling Ukraine’s refugees to new homes outside Russian control. In time, a Viktor Orban-like figure could take Ukraine’s presidency, imitating the strongman-style of politics that Putin prefers in his neighbors.
If this analysis is right, then Putin doesn’t seem like the miscalculating loser his critics make him out to be.
It also makes sense of his strategy of targeting civilians. More than simply a way of compensating for the incompetence of Russian troops, the mass killing of civilians puts immense pressure on Zelenskyy to agree to the very things Putin has demanded all along: territorial concessions and Ukrainian neutrality. The West will also look for any opportunity to de-escalate, especially as we convince ourselves that a mentally unstable Putin is prepared to use nuclear weapons.
Within Russia, the war has already served Putin’s political purposes. Many in the professional middle class — the people most sympathetic to dissidents like Alexei Navalny — have gone into self-imposed exile. The remnants of a free press have been shuttered, probably for good. To the extent that Russia’s military has embarrassed itself, it is more likely to lead to a well-aimed purge from above than a broad revolution from below. Russia’s new energy riches could eventually help it shake loose the grip of sanctions.
This alternative analysis of Putin’s performance could be wrong. Then again, in war, politics and life, it’s always wiser to treat your adversary as a canny fox, not a crazy fool.
St. Louis firefighters injured battling vacant house fire
Letters: Regarding crime, stop the blame game, legislators. Let’s see leadership instead.
Choosing The Right Insurance Agent
Wentzville mayor, business owners weigh in on planned amusement park
Cliches Associated With Insurance
Bret Stephens: What if Putin didn’t miscalculate?
Northwoods police investigate murder after officers come under fire
ASK IRA: Have Heat given meaning to all that remains?
Car Insurance – What Rating Factors Are Most Important
Triple shooting west of SLU campus leaves 2 dead
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
Fire department responds to ‘confined space rescue’ in Fenton
Eric Dane will be back for Euphoria’s third season
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022
The US States which are moving to legalize sports betting￼
5 Principles of Agile Software Development Methods
Joe Jonas upset neighbor with his singing
Top PHP Frameworks to Use in 2022
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
-
Business3 weeks ago
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
-
News4 weeks ago
Fire department responds to ‘confined space rescue’ in Fenton
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Eric Dane will be back for Euphoria’s third season
-
News3 weeks ago
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
-
Home Improvement3 weeks ago
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022
-
Sports3 weeks ago
The US States which are moving to legalize sports betting￼
-
Tech3 weeks ago
5 Principles of Agile Software Development Methods