Connect with us

News

St. Louis police identify 12-year-old killed by brother; woman arrested

Published

17 seconds ago

on

St. Louis police identify 12-year-old killed by brother; woman arrested
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

ST. LOUIS — Police identified the 12-year-old boy whose brother accidentally shot and killed him Tuesday night in north St. Louis.

Officers responded to the 5600 block of Summit Place Tuesday night just before 7:45 and found 12-year-old Lafrance Johnson inside a home with a gunshot wound. Police believe Johnson’s 10-year-old brother accidentally shot him while holding onto a gun that fired.

“At some point in time, they got ahold of it and, as previously stated, just accidentally resulted in a tragic incident,” said St. Louis Police Major Ryan Cousins

Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said he lived at a different address from where the shooting took place.

Lafrance Johnson

A 36-year-old woman who said the shotgun belonged to her was taken into custody. Police said the woman is related to Johnson. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department applied for a warrant on a count of endangering the welfare of a child resulting in death.

Johnson was a sixth-grader at Selvidge Middle School, which is part of the Rockwood School District.

The school district released the following statement: “Our sincere thoughts and sympathies are with his family as well as the educators and friends who knew and loved LaFrance. We have assembled our crisis team at Selvidge Middle and will have counselors on hand this week for students and staff who will need assistance.”

The shooting comes days after a 12-year-old and 14-year-old were shot and killed in downtown St. louis. Police are investigating that incident as a murder-suicide. In February, a 12-year-old girl was wounded in an accidental self-inflicted shooting.

The St. Louis Police Department has partnered with the Women’s Voices Raised for Social Justice to provide free gun locks to the community. The organization aims to reduce gun violence, accidental shootings, and suicides by firearms.

“If your children are going be at someone else’s home to play or visit, even when you’re there, it’s important to ask the other adults in the house if there are firearms in that home,” said Cathy Gilbert with Women’s Voices Raised for Social Justice. “If so, are they properly secured?”

In Wednesday’s shooting, police believe that a parent was at home at the time. The department’s child abuse unit is handling the investigation.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

What is aphasia? Understanding the brain condition affecting Bruce Willis

Published

6 mins ago

on

March 31, 2022

By

What is aphasia? Understanding the brain condition affecting Bruce Willis
google news

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. — A neurologist at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Richmond Heights provided an explanation Wednesday of the brain illness forcing actor Bruce Willis to retire.

Willis was diagnosed with aphasia, his family announced Wednesday.

Dr. Niranjan Singh said aphasia is a condition that robs you of the ability to communicate. A person with aphasia can have difficulty speaking, reading, listening typing, or writing.

Singh said if the condition occurs suddenly after a head injury or stroke, there could be a complete recovery if the stroke is treated quickly. If Willis’ case came on gradually, perhaps from a tumor, it can make recovery with speech therapy more difficult.

“On the other hand, like dementia, like a tumor, the disease has a tendency to get worse over time. So, speech therapy may have some impact may buy some time some help but because of the progressive nature of the disease, eventually, it will not work,” said Singh.

Singh said almost 40% of stroke survivors will have some sort of language deficit.

google news
Continue Reading

News

Road woes plague the Chicago Bulls during their post-All-Star downturn: ‘We’ve got to lock in and get better’

Published

18 mins ago

on

March 31, 2022

By

Road woes plague the Chicago Bulls during their post-All-Star downturn: ‘We’ve got to lock in and get better’
google news

At the end of their final multigame trip of the regular season, the Chicago Bulls are facing a potential road block in postseason success — their difficulty to win away games.

The Bulls have been dominant at the United Center this season, losing only 10 games in Chicago. But it has been a different story on the road. Despite a 44-32 overall record, the Bulls are 18-22 away from home.

No other team currently above the play-in cutoff line in the Eastern Conference has a losing road record. In the Western Conference, the Golden State Warriors are in third place despite going 19-19 on the road and the Utah Jazz are fifth with a 19-20 away record.

But for the Bulls, recency is the greatest concern. Nine of their 22 road losses came in the 17 games since the All-Star break. Over that stretch, the Bulls have been allowing 118.6 points per game while their scoring dropped to 106.2.

When the Bulls leave Chicago, guard Alex Caruso said the change in mentality is noticeable in the locker room.

“It’s just something about being on the road, we’ve got to lock in and get better,” Caruso said. “We have to have a different mindset. You’ve got to … be ready for things to not go your way and respond.”

Coach Billy Donovan partially attributes the recent road pattern to the learning curve of the team’s secondary rotation, which primarily features players under age 23: forward Patrick Williams and guards Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu. The group often has struggled the most under the pressure of opposing teams playing on their home court, notably allowing a big Bucks run from the first to second quarter in Milwaukee to open their recent five-game trip.

Developing this trio has been a focal point since the All-Star break. Donovan believes strengthening their mentality while traveling is no different.

“Young players learning how to play on the road is important,” Donovan said. “It’s about finding out how to be able to do that and trying to find some consistency on the road.”

The road inconsistency hasn’t been a deal-breaker for the Bulls. They weathered the last two weeks on the road, returning to Chicago with wins over against the Cleveland Cavaliers and Washington Wizards. They will leave the United Center only one more time for a potential critical season finale against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

But losing seven of their last nine road games drummed up frustration throughout the Bulls locker room. Veteran leaders such as Caruso and DeMar DeRozan noted the drop in the team’s intensity outside Chicago. Tuesday’s win over the Wizards in Washington marked one of the highest-intensity finishes from the Bulls in recent months, a galvanizing road performance for a team still struggling with its identity.

Even more important, winning on the road is essential in the postseason. As the Bulls still grapple with their recent tumble to the fifth spot in the East, they are preparing to enter the playoffs with a lower seed — and therefore a higher likelihood not to have home-court advantage in a first-round series.

“We got to have a chip on our shoulder when we go on the road and understand it’s us first,” DeRozan said. “We’ve got to accept that challenge and thrive in those moments and understand what’s at stake and find enjoyment when you go on the road.

“Our back is already against the wall.”

()

google news
Continue Reading

News

‘Super chill’ critter (apparently a beaver) spotted ambling along Lowertown sidewalk

Published

24 mins ago

on

March 31, 2022

By

‘Super chill’ critter (apparently a beaver) spotted ambling along Lowertown sidewalk
google news

Wait, was that a … beaver spotted amiably ambling along a Lowertown sidewalk today?

“Is this a normal Lowertown thing?” Twitter user Greta Kaul asked when posting her quick video of the critter.

She wasn’t clear what she was looking at, so fellow Twitter user Jeff Wagner asked for help identifying the “super chill” animal.

The eventual consensus seemed to be that, yes, it was a beaver.

But wait: What on Earth was a beaver doing in the city, and presumably far from its lodge? The St. Paul Saints had one theory.

This was all too familiar to Greta.

She was referring, of course, to #MPRRaccoon.

google news
Continue Reading

Trending

Continue in browser
To install tap
and choose
Add to Home Screen
RecentlyHeard News
Get our web app. It won't take up space on your phone.
Install
See this post in...
RecentlyHeard News
Safari
Add RecentlyHeard News to Home Screen
Close

For an optimized experience on mobile, add RecentlyHeard News shortcut to your mobile device's home screen

1) Press the share button on your browser's menu bar
2) Press 'Add to Home Screen'.