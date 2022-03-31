St. Paul mother pleads guilty in toddler’s death

NCAA president Mark Emmert and vice president for women’s basketball Lynn Holzman spent just about all of a news conference Wednesday addressing disparities between the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments.

The media access was part of this weekend’s Final Four at Target Center, the first since players participating in the 2021 national championship posted photos on social media illustrating some of the disparities between how the NCAA was treating the two tournaments.

“What we experienced last year was really painful,” Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer said this week. “I can’t say that last year I felt that the heart was in it.”

VanDerveer, whose Cardinal are defending their national championship this week, said early indications in Minneapolis were positive, and Holzman pointed out several changes to this year’s women’s tournament, the first to feature 68 teams and be marketed as “March Madness.”

Other improvements, Holzman said, include upgrades in the food available to the student-athletes, increased promotional signage and increased online access to help generate media coverage.

“Those are meaningful for our student-athletes,” she said, “and those were things that were also cited as important enhancements for the championship that we were certainly able to address this year.”

Last year, tournament participants posted to social media photos showing the differences between the weight rooms and “swag bags” — gifts and momentos distributed to student-athletes — to show the disparity between the tournaments. Those issues, Connecticut coach Geno Auriemma said this week, are small issues.

“We’ve got the weight room situation squared away. Wow. My kids haven’t touched a weight in 21 years,” he said. “We’ve got the swag bag taken care of. That’s terrific.”

More pressing, he said, is the fact that two of this weekend’s participanting teams — Auriemma’s Huskies and Louisville — played regional finals on Monday night and will play again on Friday.

“The guys finished Sunday and they get Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and then they play Saturday,” he said. “Why don’t you address things that actually help kids get ready to play their best basketball at the most important time of the year?”

The deeper issues of gender equity in NCAA championships were spelled out in a report by law firm Kaplan, Hecker & Fink LLP. The “Kaplan Report,” as its popularly known, dove deep into the institutional infrastructure that leads to gender disparities.

“It was exhaustively researched, and they put together some really terrific material, not all of which we were happy to read,” Emmert said. “Their critique was severe in a lot of ways, but that doesn’t mean it was wrong.”

It’s easier to address signage and food, Emmert said, than some of the disparities built into the actual NCAA model. One of those is how conferences and schools are rewarded for success in the men’s Division I tournament but not the women’s. That’s because the men’s Division I tournament is the single largest driver of NCAA revenue. Whether that needs to change, Emmert said, must be addressed specifically by member schools, adding, “There’s a group working on it right now.”

It’s important to note that while the NCAA is the largest governing body for college athletics, its member schools are in charge, and they are addressing issues more rapidly than at any other time since it was founded in 1906. Over the past few years, member schools have approved paying student-athletes stipends, providing them 24-hour access to food and allowing them to make money off their name, image and likeness.

“The NCAA as a whole, college sports as a whole, is in the midst of really dramatic change, and that’s a good thing,” Emmert said. “The membership came together this past year and redrafted … and passed a new constitution. And one of the prominent features of that constitution is an emphasis on gender equity across all of our championships.”

BRIEFLY

Gophers guard Deja Winters is one of eight players selected to participate in the Rocket Mortgage Women’s 3-Point Championship. The event will take place at Louisiana’s Convocation Center in New Orleans as part of the men’s Final Four and will be broadcast live on ESPN at 8 p.m. CT.