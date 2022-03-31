News
St. Paul mother pleads guilty in toddler’s death
A 30-year-old St. Paul mother has pleaded guilty to second-degree unintentional murder while committing a felony for killing her 2-year-old daughter. The girl’s death last year was determined to be head trauma from assault.
Ciashia Lee entered the plea Wednesday in Ramsey County District Court and in exchange a charge of first-degree murder (with a pattern of child abuse) will be dismissed at sentencing. She will be sentenced June 2.
Lee told police that she lost her temper when Melody Vang “kept crying” and woke up her infant, so she “kept hitting” her daughter, according to charges.
The presumptive sentencing range is between 128 and 180 months, although prosecutors are seeking up to an additional 36 months in prison for Lee due to the girl’s age and her vulnerability, according to court records.
Last week, Lee’s husband, 43-year-old John Vang, was sentenced to 240 days in the Ramsey County workhouse and three years of supervised probation after pleading guilty to felony child endangerment in connection with Melody’s death.
The girl and her siblings were in foster care together until 2020. The children were returned to Lee and Vang after both parents completed chemical dependency treatment and mental health evaluations, according to court documents.
After Vang called police about “an incident” on Jan. 10, 2021, officers found Melody dead on the back porch of the Dayton’s Bluff home where her family lived. The girl wore only a diaper and her body had been wrapped in bedding and a rug, according to the criminal complaint. She was cold to the touch and rigor mortis had set in.
Melody had multiple large bruises on her face and body, and “cuts and scratches on a significant portion of her body,” the criminal complaint read. An autopsy determined she died of head trauma due to assault.
When police asked Lee what she did to Melody, she said she punched her “too many times because the girl wouldn’t stop crying,” according to the complaint. “Lee also said she put her hand over the girl’s mouth to stop her from crying, but it didn’t work so she continued to hit the girl out of anger. Lee eventually picked up the girl, hit her some more, and took her to a ‘time out’ closet.”
Lee reported that Vang hadn’t witnessed what she did that evening, but had seen her hit the girl in the past.
News
NCAA president: Championship disparities are being addressed
NCAA president Mark Emmert and vice president for women’s basketball Lynn Holzman spent just about all of a news conference Wednesday addressing disparities between the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments.
The media access was part of this weekend’s Final Four at Target Center, the first since players participating in the 2021 national championship posted photos on social media illustrating some of the disparities between how the NCAA was treating the two tournaments.
“What we experienced last year was really painful,” Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer said this week. “I can’t say that last year I felt that the heart was in it.”
VanDerveer, whose Cardinal are defending their national championship this week, said early indications in Minneapolis were positive, and Holzman pointed out several changes to this year’s women’s tournament, the first to feature 68 teams and be marketed as “March Madness.”
Other improvements, Holzman said, include upgrades in the food available to the student-athletes, increased promotional signage and increased online access to help generate media coverage.
“Those are meaningful for our student-athletes,” she said, “and those were things that were also cited as important enhancements for the championship that we were certainly able to address this year.”
Last year, tournament participants posted to social media photos showing the differences between the weight rooms and “swag bags” — gifts and momentos distributed to student-athletes — to show the disparity between the tournaments. Those issues, Connecticut coach Geno Auriemma said this week, are small issues.
“We’ve got the weight room situation squared away. Wow. My kids haven’t touched a weight in 21 years,” he said. “We’ve got the swag bag taken care of. That’s terrific.”
More pressing, he said, is the fact that two of this weekend’s participanting teams — Auriemma’s Huskies and Louisville — played regional finals on Monday night and will play again on Friday.
“The guys finished Sunday and they get Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and then they play Saturday,” he said. “Why don’t you address things that actually help kids get ready to play their best basketball at the most important time of the year?”
The deeper issues of gender equity in NCAA championships were spelled out in a report by law firm Kaplan, Hecker & Fink LLP. The “Kaplan Report,” as its popularly known, dove deep into the institutional infrastructure that leads to gender disparities.
“It was exhaustively researched, and they put together some really terrific material, not all of which we were happy to read,” Emmert said. “Their critique was severe in a lot of ways, but that doesn’t mean it was wrong.”
It’s easier to address signage and food, Emmert said, than some of the disparities built into the actual NCAA model. One of those is how conferences and schools are rewarded for success in the men’s Division I tournament but not the women’s. That’s because the men’s Division I tournament is the single largest driver of NCAA revenue. Whether that needs to change, Emmert said, must be addressed specifically by member schools, adding, “There’s a group working on it right now.”
It’s important to note that while the NCAA is the largest governing body for college athletics, its member schools are in charge, and they are addressing issues more rapidly than at any other time since it was founded in 1906. Over the past few years, member schools have approved paying student-athletes stipends, providing them 24-hour access to food and allowing them to make money off their name, image and likeness.
“The NCAA as a whole, college sports as a whole, is in the midst of really dramatic change, and that’s a good thing,” Emmert said. “The membership came together this past year and redrafted … and passed a new constitution. And one of the prominent features of that constitution is an emphasis on gender equity across all of our championships.”
BRIEFLY
Gophers guard Deja Winters is one of eight players selected to participate in the Rocket Mortgage Women’s 3-Point Championship. The event will take place at Louisiana’s Convocation Center in New Orleans as part of the men’s Final Four and will be broadcast live on ESPN at 8 p.m. CT.
News
EXPLAINER: Walz signs ALS bill by senator with the disease
By STEVE KARNOWSKI
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz signed a $25 million bill to fund research into ALS that was authored by a veteran state senator from the Iron Range who has the neurological disease.
Sen. David Tomassoni, 69, of Chisholm, took up the cause after disclosing last year that he had ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. His case has progressed rapidly, forcing him to participate in most Senate business remotely this session.
Tomassoni said through a computerized speech synthesizer that the Democratic governor and legislative leaders from both parties told him after his diagnosis that they would support whatever he wanted for funding.
“Maybe I should have asked for more,” Tomassoni quipped at an emotional signing ceremony. He later added, “This bill means hope.”
Here’s a look at the bill, the disease and Tomassoni’s case.
THE DISEASE:
ALS stands for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, though it’s better known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, after the New York Yankees baseball player who died of it in 1941. It’s a progressive disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord.
There is no cure, there are few treatment options, and most patients die within three to five years of being diagnosed. It ultimately robs people of their ability to walk, talk, and eventually breathe. At any given time, roughly 450 Minnesotans are living with the disease.
Another prominent victim was celebrated British physicist Stephen Hawking, who died in 2018 after living with ALS for a highly unusual 55 years.
THE SENATOR:
Tomassoni was a Democrat for most of his political career. He was elected to the House in 1992 and the Senate in 2000. The Chisholm native also spent 16 years playing professional hockey in Italy and was on Italy’s national team for the 1984 Sarajevo Olympics.
But he became an independent along with fellow Iron Range Sen. Tom Bakk, of Cook, in 2020, splitting with the liberal Democratic caucus to focus on the economic interests of northern Minnesota, where voters have been drifting away from the Democratic Party. The Senate GOP majority temporarily made him Senate president in 2020, then president pro tempore for 2021.
Tomassoni was diagnosed last June and went public last July, saying he had felt the early effects of ALS through the 2021 legislative session. He could still drive, dress and feed himself as recently as September. But he now has little movement and uses a wheelchair to get around and an optically driven voice synthesizer to speak. He’s not running for reelection.
In a particularly poignant moment at the ceremony, his sons had to wipe the tears from his eyes as tributes flowed from other lawmakers.
THE LEGISLATION:
The legislation gives $20 million to the Office of Higher Education to award competitive grants for research into the disease’s prevention, treatment, causes and cure. Eligible applicants are research facilities, universities and health systems located in Minnesota. Likely recipients include researchers at the University of Minnesota and the Mayo Clinic.
It also includes $5 million to help families care for ALS patients, including respite help for caregivers. The money will be available through June 30, 2026.
The Senate passed the bill unanimously and it passed by a vote of 121-9 in the House, where its backers included GOP Deputy Minority Leader Anne Neu Brindley, of North Branch, who lost her husband, Jon, to ALS in 2016. Like several lawmakers at the ceremony, she wore red, a color that signifies ALS awareness.
The $25 million isn’t a lot compared with the state’s $9.25 billion budget surplus. But the bill stands out as one of the early bipartisan successes of the 2022 session, in which the Democratic-controlled House and GOP-led Senate have found little common ground on what to do with the surplus. Walz is expected to soon sign the other major bipartisan success, divesting state government from its investments in Russia to protest its war in Ukraine.
News
Academy: Will Smith refused to leave Oscars after slap, broke conduct code
NEW YORK (AP) — The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences said Sunday that Will Smith was asked to leave Sunday’s Oscars after hitting Chris Rock but refused.
Many have questioned why Smith was allowed to remain seated front row at the Academy Awards after the incident. On Wednesday, the academy suggested that it attempted to remove the actor from the audience.
“Things unfolded in a way we could not have anticipated,” the academy said. “While we would like to clarify that Mr. Smith was asked to leave the ceremony and refused, we also recognize we could have handled the situation differently.”
The academy’s board of governors met Wednesday to initiate disciplinary proceedings against Smith for violations against the group’s standards of conduct. The academy said Smith has the opportunity to defend himself in a written response before the board meets again on April 18. The academy said disciplinary action for Smith could include suspension, expulsion or other sanctions.
The film academy earlier condemned Smith’s onstage assault of Rock. But it used stronger language Wednesday.
“Mr. Smith’s actions at the 94th Oscars were a deeply shocking, traumatic event to witness in-person and on television,” the academy said. “Mr. Rock, we apologize to you for what you experienced on our stage and thank you for your resilience in that moment. We also apologize to our nominees, guests and viewers for what transpired during what should have been a celebratory event.”
On Monday, Smith issued an apology to Rock, the academy and to viewers, saying “I was out of line and I was wrong.”
St. Paul mother pleads guilty in toddler’s death
NCAA president: Championship disparities are being addressed
EXPLAINER: Walz signs ALS bill by senator with the disease
Academy: Will Smith refused to leave Oscars after slap, broke conduct code
Celebrities: Monkeys near Florida airport delight visitors
Pankaj Mishra: US and Europe should stop congratulating themselves
Twins cut 10 from camp, including Jose Miranda, Trevor Larnach
With Opening Day on April 7, a prediction at what the Twins’ roster might look
Academy: Will Smith refused to leave Oscars after Rock slap
Academy: Smith refused to leave Oscars, broke conduct code
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
Fire department responds to ‘confined space rescue’ in Fenton
Eric Dane will be back for Euphoria’s third season
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022
The US States which are moving to legalize sports betting￼
5 Principles of Agile Software Development Methods
Joe Jonas upset neighbor with his singing
Top PHP Frameworks to Use in 2022
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
-
Business3 weeks ago
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
-
News4 weeks ago
Fire department responds to ‘confined space rescue’ in Fenton
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Eric Dane will be back for Euphoria’s third season
-
News3 weeks ago
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
-
Home Improvement3 weeks ago
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022
-
Sports3 weeks ago
The US States which are moving to legalize sports betting￼
-
Tech3 weeks ago
5 Principles of Agile Software Development Methods