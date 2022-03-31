News
‘Super chill’ critter (apparently a beaver) spotted ambling along Lowertown sidewalk
Wait, was that a … beaver spotted amiably ambling along a Lowertown sidewalk today?
“Is this a normal Lowertown thing?” Twitter user Greta Kaul asked when posting her quick video of the critter.
Is this a normal Lowertown thing? pic.twitter.com/SUVqgolAqA
— Greta Kaul (@gretakaul) March 30, 2022
She wasn’t clear what she was looking at, so fellow Twitter user Jeff Wagner asked for help identifying the “super chill” animal.
Twitter animal specialists. Please help identify this super chill animal strolling through downtown St. Paul today.
— Jeff Wagner (@Jeff_Wagner4) March 30, 2022
The eventual consensus seemed to be that, yes, it was a beaver.
Twitter has spoken. A beaver just finished a tough Wednesday at the office. Weather outside is rough. He follows pedestrian walk way rules so he’ll keep to the sidewalk until gets home to the dam. Stops to contemplate if it’s all worth it for a moment. Hope he’s doing alright.
— Jeff Wagner (@Jeff_Wagner4) March 30, 2022
But wait: What on Earth was a beaver doing in the city, and presumably far from its lodge? The St. Paul Saints had one theory.
Must have heard our baseball bats arrived today
— St. Paul Saints (@StPaulSaints) March 30, 2022
This was all too familiar to Greta.
Not necessarily saying St. Paul > Minneapolis but as far as interesting downtown animal sightings I’m aware of at this point:
St. Paul: 2
Minneapolis : 0
— Greta Kaul (@gretakaul) March 30, 2022
She was referring, of course, to #MPRRaccoon.
News
Timberwolves: Paul George’s return to Clippers spices up play-in possibilities
The incentive for the Timberwolves to catch Denver for the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference playoff race and skip the play-in tournament all together likely only increased Tuesday night.
Because the team destined to be the No. 8 seed — the Los Angeles Clippers, who will meet the No. 7 seed in the first play-in game — received a major boost.
Paul George returned to action against Utah after missing the past three months with an elbow injury. Rust? George has never heard of it, apparently. In his first game back, he scored 34 points to lead the Clippers to a massive comeback victory after Los Angeles trailed by as many as 25 points. George, who led the Clippers to last season’s Western Conference final, scored 20 points in the third quarter alone.
Surely, the all-star’s return strikes fear into every Western Conference foe. The Clippers just got a lot tougher. They were a high-level team through the first third of the season, with George running the show. Three times, Minnesota played Los Angeles with George present. Three times, the Wolves were throttled.
Certainly, a lot has changed since then. Perhaps Minnesota is now better equipped to handle George and Co. Still, the thought of hosting the Clippers now in a play-in round is not a positive one. Lose that, and the Wolves would be left to host either the Pelicans, Spurs or reeling Lakers in a win-or-go-home game. Minnesota would be favored against any of those teams, but any one-game scenario is frightening.
Denver would be in the same boat, should it be passed by Minnesota to push the Nuggets into the play-in round. The final 10 days of the regular season are a sprint now in the West to make the playoffs — and, in the process, avoid Paul George.
INJURY UPDATES
Both Malik Beasley and Jaden McDaniels continue to miss time for the Timberwolves — they were out for Minnesota’s game Wednesday in Toronto — but Beasley could be nearing a return. Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said the hope is Beasley, who is dealing with an ankle sprain, could return sometime on this current road trip — either Friday in Denver in what will be the Wolves’ most important game of the year, or Sunday in Houston.
McDaniels has been cleared to resume on-court activities, Finch said, and he will be re-evaluated in a week. McDaniels is dealing with a high ankle sprain, but all reports of his progress have been positive.
News
Tom Thibodeau evades question about Julius Randle’s commitment to Knicks
Don’t expect clarity from the Knicks on Julius Randle.
In the wake of a WFAN report that Randle demanded a trade this week, Tom Thibodeau evaded a question about Randle’s commitment to the team.
“Yeah, as a coach, you coach the players that you have,” Thibodeau said when asked, as far as he knows, if Randle wants to be with the Knicks. “And you love them all. And I do. If you play for me, I love you. It’s really that simple. The challenge for us is to bring the best out of each other.”
It amounted to a non-answer following Randle’s latest display of frustration/anger Monday, when he tossed the ball and walked away from his celebrating teammates after a victory over the Bulls.
Asked directly about the WFAN report of Randle demanding a trade after Monday’s game, Thibodeau said, “Are you serious? Are you serious? C’mon. You know I’m not going to respond to something like that anyway. Let’s be real.”
It seems far-fetched for Randle to demand a trade immediately following a game, but Randle’s clearly frustrated. He has warred with the fanbase and targeted referees all season, picking up a career-high 12 technicals.
It’s a much different environment than last season, when Randle was the darling of New York while leading the Knicks to their first playoff appearance since 2013.
“Look, every year is different. You’re faced with new and different challenges,” Thibodeau said. “There are a lot of things — this year didn’t go like last year did. Hopefully we can finish up like we did last year. Things change all the time. They can change from going real good to bad quickly and they can go from being not as good as you would like to great real quick, also.
“Just keep going. I think goes with the turf. You’re going to get a lot of credit. You’re going to get a lot of blame. That’s the way it works here. Stay focused, come in the next day and just keep working.”
Randle didn’t address the media after Sunday’s game. He can’t be traded until after the season, but his four-year max extension, which kicks in next season, makes any potential deal complicated. Thibodeau again danced around the subject of his angry All-Star but praised the fanbase that has been hard on Randle this season.
“This is the best place in the league to play and I’ve been just about every place,” Thibodeau said. “So I’m speaking from experience. This place is special. The fans are passionate, we know what basketball means to this city. We’ve got to give them something to be proud of. We’ve got to come out, we’ve gotta play hard, we’ve gotta play for each other, we’ve gotta play smart.
And if we do that, sometimes — you could lose a game and play well,” the coach continued. “You’ve got to remember; the other team’s pretty good too. Last year was different, was a different year. We never really got hit with COVID last year, we got hit with COVID this year. So there’s a lot of things that go into it. But you’ve got to keep battling with it every day. And that’s where it lies.”
()
News
Minn. U.S. Rep. Betty McCollum calls on Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas to resign
U.S. Rep. Betty McCollum on Wednesday joined several of her fellow House Democrats in calling for the resignation of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.
Thomas has faced a growing chorus of calls from Democrats to step down in the wake of revelations that his wife implored then-President Donald Trump’s chief of staff in a series of text messages to act to overturn the 2020 election results.
McCollum, whose Minnesota district includes St. Paul, said in a news release that the actions of the Thomases “have undermined the Constitution and weakened our democracy.”
“Virginia Thomas was in direct communication with the Trump White House in a conspiracy to undermine the peaceful transition of power from a free and fair Presidential election,” McCollum said. “Rather than disclose this conflict of interest and recuse himself from cases related to his wife’s involvement in the Big Lie, Justice Thomas took part in court rulings and voted to prevent the disclosure of White House communication logs.”
While the Supreme Court did not step into any election cases brought by Trump and other Republicans, Justice Thomas took part in the consideration of whether to hear those cases. He also was the lone vote to keep House lawmakers investigating the Jan 6. Capitol riot from obtaining contested White House documents.
Since Virginia Thomas’ text messages were first reported last week, at least three other Democratic legislators have called on Justice Thomas to resign, while several others have said he should recuse himself in cases related to the 2020 election and the Jan. 6 riot.
McCollum’s fellow Minnesotan, Rep. Ihan Omar, said last week on Twitter that Thomas should be impeached.
‘Super chill’ critter (apparently a beaver) spotted ambling along Lowertown sidewalk
Timberwolves: Paul George’s return to Clippers spices up play-in possibilities
Tom Thibodeau evades question about Julius Randle’s commitment to Knicks
Minn. U.S. Rep. Betty McCollum calls on Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas to resign
WNBA stars agree: ‘This will be a great Final Four’
Minnesota just became one of America’s biggest funders of ALS research
St. Paul mother pleads guilty in toddler’s death
NCAA president: Championship disparities are being addressed
EXPLAINER: Walz signs ALS bill by senator with the disease
Academy: Will Smith refused to leave Oscars after slap, broke conduct code
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
Fire department responds to ‘confined space rescue’ in Fenton
Eric Dane will be back for Euphoria’s third season
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022
The US States which are moving to legalize sports betting￼
5 Principles of Agile Software Development Methods
Joe Jonas upset neighbor with his singing
Top PHP Frameworks to Use in 2022
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
-
Business3 weeks ago
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
-
News4 weeks ago
Fire department responds to ‘confined space rescue’ in Fenton
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Eric Dane will be back for Euphoria’s third season
-
News3 weeks ago
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
-
Home Improvement3 weeks ago
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022
-
Sports3 weeks ago
The US States which are moving to legalize sports betting￼
-
Tech3 weeks ago
5 Principles of Agile Software Development Methods