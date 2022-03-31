Finance
Tactics Used by Disability Insurance Companies Against Claimants to Deny Claims
To protect their businesses and their shareholders, disability insurance companies have made it hard for the average person to file a claim and obtain the benefits that they signed up to receive. When a person successful files for benefits on a disability insurance policy, it is long-term and very expensive to the companies.
Because of the laws governing disability insurance policies were written, there are no penalties in place when companies deny or delay claims. If you have to fight for your disability benefits and it takes a year, during which time you lose your home and life savings, there is no punishment or penalty to the disability insurance company. If you win in a court case, you will receive what they were supposed to pay you in the first place. The only thing that the insurance company loses is the time of their in-house law firm, while people who are sick or injured can lose much more. That is why it is important to know as much as possible about disability insurance, the process of filing a claim and the process of fighting for a claim to protect yourself.
Insurance companies employ many medical professionals to investigate claims. They have staffs of nurses and doctors who do nothing but read medical records and review diagnostic tests all day long to build cases against claimants. There are many instances that we have seen where the medical reviewer only sees a small part of the person’s medical file – important documents that clearly verify a serious illness are left out. Is this deliberate or just poor record management? It is hard to know – but the bottom line is that disability insurance claimants have to fight to make sure that their complete medical records have been examined.
Insurance companies often use in-house medical staffers to contact treating physicians, review claims and write letters that are not accurate to help build cases against claimants. A typical scenario: the medical staffer calls the doctor’s office, speaks about the claimant, and then the insurance company staffer sends a letter to the doctor’s office confirming the conversation. The problem is, the letter is not entirely accurate and does not reflect the conversation that took place. Some facts are twisted, others are left out entirely. The critical part is this: the letter will contain a statement that says “unless we hear back from you by (a certain date), you accept the statements in the letter as fact.”
Doctors, office managers and their own staffers are busy, and responding to this letter is not their top priority. When no one responds, or when the response comes after the date, the insurance company uses that as an agreement with the contents of the letter, even if the letter is totally inaccurate and contradicts every piece of information in the patient’s medical record.
Today it is inexpensive for insurance companies to use video surveillance to monitor claimant activities. If you have filed a claim and a van or truck shows up on your block that does not seem to have any identifying marks or workers taking out equipment or making a delivery, it is entirely possible that surveillance is taking place. If you have a disability like fibromyalgia, where some days you cannot get out of bed and other days you feel almost normal, the videotape surveillance will only show you on a good day. This can create a difficult situation. If however your medical records reflect the unpredictable nature of your illness, you have a better chance at fighting the challenge to your disability insurance claim.
What the Insurance Companies Say About Whiplash
The name assigned for the neck strain received from the impact of a car crash sounds painful enough: whiplash. But the achy discomfort, disruption of regular life activities and any other complications that follow really can be excruciatingly difficult to deal with.
If you live in a state that mandates no fault auto insurance, you can file a claim for losses directly to your own carrier. In the event, you do not have that coverage option and your injury was as a result of another drivers’ fault, you will want to file an injury claim and related loss insurance claim if it pertains to you with his or her company.
Other losses related to the injury may include:
• Mileage costs to and from doctor visits
• Loss of income because of the disruption of work
Although initial symptoms immediately following the collision may be minimal, increasing pain and other progressive signs of the condition can take time to develop. While full-fledged symptoms can appear immediately after a vehicle crash, it can also take hours or even days after the accident.
If you feel any of the following symptoms – at any range or extent – be sure to seek medical attention from your physician right away.
Whiplash symptoms include:
• Painful muscle cramps
• Inability to turn head partially or fully
• Increasing achiness in the neck area
• Headaches that begin from the lowest part of the skull and move towards the forehead
Seeing your doctor immediately after feeling the first signs of a whiplash condition – no matter how minimal they may initially appear- is of utmost importance. This is in relation to full recovery prospects, as well as your chances in receiving appropriate auto insurance compensation. As soon as you get a doctor’s diagnosis verifying whiplash, waste no time in writing to the insurance company about your wish to file a claim. Of course, it is imperative to keep records of all expenses in regard to the losses and damages.
While whiplash is a painful reality that a victim must endure for some time, it should heal on its own with the help of doctor’s directive and your own pain management.
These suggestions will aid in treatment:
– Immediately after feeling a symptom, place an icy wrap on your neck. Do this for a quarter of an hour every 3-4 hours for the first two to three days. Swelling and tenderness should subside as a result.
– Ask your physician to prescribe painkilling medicine.
– Ask your doctor if he or she feels it is necessary to make use of a supportive neck brace.
– Following the period after ice treatment, apply moist heat on your neck. You can do this by taking hot showers, warm baths or by placing a warmly moistened towel on the aching spot.
For more information about how to file a vehicle accident induced whiplash insurance claim, contact an experienced independent agency that is connected with the leading companies.
New Challenges Selecting the Right Florida Home Insurance Company
Even though there were no Florida hurricanes in 2009, there was plenty of news from Florida home insurance companies.
To begin with, nearly 50% of all active Florida home insurance companies lost money in 2008 – a year in which no major storms hit. Many companies continued to experience losses into 2009. Among the reasons for these losses include lower revenue due to inadequate Florida home insurance rates along with rising expenses.
As 2009 unfolded, two Florida home insurance companies failed and were placed in receivership by the state after their cash reserves fell below the required minimum levels.
Homeowners insurance companies failing during non-hurricane years should send fear and panic across the state. Why? Because if these companies can’t make money in non-hurricane years the odds increase dramatically that they will not be able to build up enough cash to pay your claim after a major Florida hurricane.
A closer inspection of the company that failed in the spring of 2009 reveals disturbing trends that could affect other Florida home insurance companies in the future.
For starters this company faced an onslaught of both new and reopened claims from Hurricane Wilma – a storm that struck Florida nearly four years ago in October of 2005. These claims contributed to the ultimate collapse of this company because its backup reinsurance from 2005 was exhausted, leaving this small company on the hook to pay these claims from its own surplus.
In addition, this company had a large number of policies in many of Florida’s southern, most hurricane prone counties in the state. To the company’s credit, it also showed good faith through its willingness to cover older Florida homes.
What are the lessons from the two Florida home insurance companies that failed this year?
Even if your company meets the minimum capital and reinsurance requirements in the State of Florida it can still fail for many reasons including unexpected reopened claims from prior years and inadequate risk diversification across both Florida and into other states.
Here are the things you should look for when considering a new Florida home insurance company.
The majority of the companies still writing new home insurance in Florida are based in the state. Look for companies that are diversifying their policy base across most of the 67 counties in Florida so that they have balanced their exposure in the southern coastal counties with policies written in the northern interior counties.
Look for companies that are growing their home insurance business into other states. Some Florida home insurance companies that came into existence in the mid 1990’s are beginning to do this which is an encouraging trend. Companies that distribute their risk into other parts of the country will have improved odds of surviving the next round of hurricanes.
Learn as much as you can about the company’s customer service and claims processing. If a company you are considering has outsourced this work find out what their customer service history is and how many complaints they have received relative to others in the industry.
Finally, find out how much surplus the company has available to pay claims and check on their ratings with the major financial rating services. Many Florida home insurance companies being granted premium rate increases should be able to show that they can grow their surplus over time – particularly if Florida continues to have below average hurricane activity.
You should take note of those Florida home insurance companies that were able to stay profitable in 2008 and 2009 when many other companies lost money – together with those that demonstrate the ability to use higher rates going forward to increase their surplus.
In this brave new world of newly formed start-up Florida insurance companies, doing this research will give you the best chance of being paid quickly and fairly after the next round of Florida hurricanes.
Cheap Auto Insurance Companies Overview: Important Factors to Consider
All car owners are always looking for ways to save on the costs associated with their automobile, whether it’s on repairs, gas, insurance, etc. Nowadays, there are more cheap auto insurance companies than ever before, and if you are in search of a more affordable policy, you can use internet tools to help you.
Beware that there are scams and that it is possible to make a mistake and choose the wrong company or policy, even if the offer is legitimate. There are many things to look for in an insurance company, including its financial strength, number of years in the business, number of complaints, number of positive reviews, what kinds of discounts they offer, how easy it is to file claims with them, and so forth.
There are some things that affect the rates you will get that will be challenging for you to change. For instance, if you have poor credit history and/or a poor driving history, it’s going to take some time to prove to insurance providers that you are now trustworthy and that you are working on making improvements. The improvements themselves will take a lot of time as well.
Think about what would be better for you financially: to pay more money each month on the premium or more money out of your pocket in the event that you are involved in an accident on the deductible. Typically, individuals who have an older vehicle or an inexpensive one will opt for lower premiums since the vehicle might not be worth the price of repairs or replacement if it’s totalled anyway.
Cheap Auto Insurance Companies for Older Vehicles
If you do have an older vehicle, then you might be able to do without collision coverage as well. Find out what the minimum legal requirement for automobile insurance in your state is and decide if that is enough for you or if you want to be on the safe side and get some more. There are always variables to consider when it comes to getting quotes from cheap auto insurance companies.
Consider value, not price, when comparing quotes. Which offer includes the right kind of coverage you need at a reasonable price? Do the terms regarding the deductibles and premiums look ideal to you? Carefully read over each offer and do the relevant research on the companies.
There are things that could be in your favor that you’ll want to let a potential insurer know, such as low mileage, unemployment, have a job close to home, work out of the home, etc. Driving less means that you may qualify for a lower premium.
Lastly, check and see if you qualify for any special discounts. You’ll be surprised at some of the discounts some auto insurance companies offer.
Where should you begin your search for cheap auto insurance companies? Esurance Insurance Services, Inc has tons of positive reviews and 4 and 5 star ratings. You can always count on car insurance savings being easy to find at esurance.
