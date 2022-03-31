Finance
Term Life Insurance Companies, Their Ratings And More
There are countless term insurance life insurance companies. As someone who’s been a life insurance professional for more than 20 years, I can honestly say that the best term life insurance companies, the top rated term life insurance companies, and the best rated term life insurance companies are very similar. It’s not to say they are all exactly alike but they are usually similar. To compare term life insurance companies is really a matter of what’s important to prospective insurance client.
Your priority
My experience has been that what most people are concerned with when it comes to term insurance is what it will cost them.
Clearly some term life insurance companies are more highly rated by companies such as A.M. Best, Moody’s, and Standard & Poor.
Some of the factors that determine a company’s rating are:
- Financial strength
- Financial stability
- Ability to pay claims
- Claims paying expediency
If any of these factors, among the others that are used, are important to you when you compare term life insurance companies, how important are these factors to you in comparison to price?
What if one company is considered one of the best term life insurance companies in the industry but the premium cost is double that for the same amount of coverage by one that is not considered one of the best rated term life insurance companies?
What’s your priority?
Ratings
Similar to being in school, term life insurance companies and all insurance companies are rated on an A-F basis.
Seems easy to understand, right?
Did you know that and “A” rated company can be rated anywhere from A++ to A-?
Did you know that different ratings companies, including those mentioned above use different criteria to determine ratings?
Did you know that an insurance company can be rated differently by the different ratings companies?
If an insurer receives a favorable rating from one rating company and a less favorable one from another rating company, which one do you think they’re going to make sure you’re aware of?
Underwriting
Insurance companies use the term underwriting to determine who pays how much for what. Different companies have different underwriting guidelines. Its name literally means that someone in the company places a signature on the policy saying a particular person meets the company’s underwriting guidelines.
There are three main methods used for underwriting life insurance policies:
- Fully underwritten-most common-may involve medical exam (blood/urine specimen/attending physician statement).
- Simplified issue-less common-no medical exam-decision regarding issue usually swift
- Guaranteed issue-anyone who applies and meets certain conditions is guaranteed that a policy will be issued-(includes accidental death insurance and graded death benefit policies)
There are also different underwriting classifications. The most common:
- Preferred-best rates
- Standard-most common
- Sub-standard, also known as rated or table
Some companies subdivide the classifications. For example:
- Super preferred
- Ultra preferred
- Standard plus
Table can be in the form of a number (usually 1-6) or a letter (usually A-G) – the higher the number or letter, the higher the premium.
Convertibility
Some companies allow for conversion of a term policy to a permanent policy at a later date without proving insurability.
Other companies allow for conversion but require proof of insurability.
Some companies do not offer convertibility at all.
If convertibility is offered, it is often within certain time limits.
If you’re sure you want term and nothing else, then this is not something you need to consider.
Price
The main factors that affect price:
1. Health
2. Age
3. Life style
They are numbered as such because that is generally the order of priority companies use to classify prospective clients.
Poor health can and will exclude someone regardless of age and lifestyle and no amount of money will buy insurance. On the other hand excellent health can go a long way in reducing premiums.
A person’s age is the next factor. The age is compared to mortality rates. Different companies have different charts for mortality rates.
Another way to describe mortality rate is how many years someone of their age is away from death.
Statistically speaking, insurance companies know pretty accurately how many people of a certain age will die before their next birthday.
Life style is the third factor. The most common consideration is whether someone smokes but there are others as well, such as what someone does for a living. Certain professions are more hazardous than others.
A person’s hobbies have an effect as well. Sky diving, and speed racing are often frowned upon, and may not result in denial of coverage, but could result in higher premiums.
Regardless of all factors, female rates are nearly always lower than male rates.
Fully underwritten vs. simplified issue vs. guaranteed issue
All things being equal, fully underwritten is going to result in the best priced premium. However, often times all things are not equal.
Are you sure your health is as good as you think it is or is it possible a blood/urine sample, saliva swab, or doctor’s report could reveal something you’re not aware of, or if you’re not the most ethical person, perhaps something you simply don’t want to reveal?
A fully underwritten policy takes much more into consideration when determining rating class and price than a simplified issue policy.
Depending on your point of view, that can be an advantage or a disadvantage.
Assuming you’re being honest and there’s not already information reported about you to the medical information bureau (MIB), your chances of a policy being issued as applied for are as high as 9 out of 10 if you apply for a simplified issue policy.
On the other hand, there is about a 60% chance you will not qualify for a fully underwritten policy as applied for.
A guaranteed issue policy will definitely be issued. You will know if you qualify before actually signing the application. It’s either yes or no. However because it’s guaranteed, the price is usually much higher, unless it is a conditional policy such as an accidental death policy.
Conclusion
Unless you know the ropes and/or can take the time to weigh all the factors when comparing term life insurance companies, an experienced professional can steer you the best term life insurance companies for you to consider.
Having said that, if you want to be absolutely sure that you’ll get the insurance you want, it’s best to buy a guaranteed issue policy.
If you’re pretty sure you’re in good health but don’t want to go to the trouble of a medical exam or paramedical exam (blood/urine), or you don’t want to reveal certain matters that could affect your ability to obtain insurance, you should consider a simplified issue policy.
Once you qualify for a policy, assuming no fraud is involved, the only one who can cancel the policy once it’s been issued is you. The insurance company cannot cancel you as long as the premiums are paid.
Perhaps it makes sense to apply for a guaranteed or simplified issue policy first. Once issued then shop for the best price and/or the best rated term life insurance companies.
What’s best for you?
I invite any and all questions and comments.
Finance
International Medical Insurance for Individuals and Companies
Health problems are on the rise nowadays due to the excessive stress that people are forced to face. The chances of getting ill may increase when one is traveling abroad in a new climate and environment. Illness abroad can not only be a great mental and emotional strain, it can also drain your pocket. This is the reason why it is necessary to be protected against such circumstances with proper international medical insurance.
Nowadays illnesses are on the rise due to unhealthy lifestyles and increases in stress levels. This is one reason that many people like to take out good health care. Some policies can be expensive and difficult to afford for many individuals and families. However by shopping around you may be surprised how much savings you can make. With a good health insurance plan, you can get proper medical treatment at the right time, which can sometimes mean the difference between life and death.
International medical insurance is of two types – Individual insurance and company/group insurance. While individual insurance is bought privately by people, company insurance is bought by an organization to protect its employees. Such insurance cover while traveling abroad will ensure that you get proper medical attention in a foreign country. Specialist and doctor fees, tests conducted, private hospital rooms etc are the expenses covered by international medical insurance.
There are many insurance companies providing international medical insurance, but you need to shop around before you actually settle on one. You need to ascertain your requirements and choose an insurance company that provides customize insurance policies to meet these requirements. You also have to ascertain that the insurance premiums are affordable and that you are happy with the terms and conditions of the insurance companies in the market.
A little research on the internet will give you a comparative analysis of the rates and policies of different insurance companies. As an alternative you can also take the professional help of insurance brokers who have agencies with a large number of insurance companies. These insurance brokers will be able to help you whether you require individual or group insurance. It is a good idea to use the services of an insurance broker that specializes in this field of insurance and they will analyze your requirements and recommend the right policy for you. Usually using these insurance brokers means a large amount of savings in terms of insurance premiums and your time. Most of these insurance brokers have internet presence and you can contact them through their user friendly websites.
Finance
Choosing The Right Insurance Agent
Personality of the Insurance Agent
Have conversations with prospective agents. Explain your situation and ask for a quote. Simply asking does not mean you have to work with them. This is a chance for you to get a feel for how they work and if you’re comfortable with them.
There are 2 types of Insurance Agents:
A. Independent Agents – These are people who own a small business who represents or an affiliate of a number of insurance companies.
B. Direct Insurance Agents – A direct insurance company sells directly to you without an agent, typically online.
Best choice:
Go with the Independent Agent since they have the opportunity to offer you a best match price and coverage for your needs. They have all the data that they can compare between insurance companies. They sell a variety of insurance and financial products, including property, life, casualty, health, disability and long-term care insurance. They are your one-stop-shop for insurance needs.
2. Credentials
A knowledgeable insurance agent can give advice when deciding what coverage and limits a client needs to protect their family and investments. An insurance agent who have credentials has attestation of qualification, authority or competence, and guaranteed professional in the field of insurance industry.
Nice to Have:
- CFP – Certified Financial Planner.
- CLU – Chartered Life Underwriter
- CPCU – Chartered Property & Casualty Underwriter
- ChFC – Chartered Financial Consultant
- PFS – Personal Financial Specialist
- CIC – Certified Insurance Counselor
- ARM – Associate in Risk Management
Licensing
Before buying an insurance from an insurance agent, make sure that the agent has a license to sell insurance. It’s like a patient consulting a doctor and the doctor is required to get a license before they can provide prescriptions. Each state requires insurance agents to hold a license to sell policies. Some states require separate licenses to sell property and casualty insurance versus life and health insurance.
3. Client Feed Backs
While you’re checking whether the agent is licensed, also check to see if they’ve had complaints filed against them. For the company, you can check the NAIC’s CIS or call your state insurance department. The insurance department can also tell you if any complaints have been filed against the agent. You also might check with the Better Business Bureau to see if any consumers have filed complaints – or compliments – about the agents you’re considering.
4. Ask Questions
It is okay to ask questions when looking for an agent. In fact, you should be asking questions when deciding who you want to work with. Some good questions are:
- What are your areas of expertise?
- What is your reach? Are you local? Statewide? Nationwide?
- What is your experience in my industry? How many years have you been writing this type of insurance?
- Do you have any client references?
- How long have you been in business?
- How many companies do you represent? Which ones?
Of course there are lots of factor to consider when choosing an insurance agent. Take note of the most important things when trusting someone to provide you with the best coverage for your business needs. You always have an option to switch agents, but it is much better to do a research beforehand to find the great insurance partner.
Finance
Cliches Associated With Insurance
Isn’t it funny how many cliches can be associated with insurance? I think when a couple of sayings and anecdotes were invented; the inventors had the term insurance in mind!
Have a look at a couple of the following sayings and tell me if you agree…
Nothing is certain, but death and taxes. This can be changed to – nothing is certain, but death and insurance. No matter who we are, what we do, how much money we have or which car we drive… we need insurance!
All is fair in love and war. Once again, this can be changed to “all is fair in love and insurance.” Don’t you agree that we are at the mercy of insurance companies? What they say is law and we have to just sign on the dotted line and accept the fact that we are paying tons of money each month on something that we do not really want. Do not accept the first quote that you are offered. Shop around until you find a policy that you are completely satisfied with. Do not allow any broker, agent or insurance company to force you into taking a policy that you are not happy with.
He has been taken for a ride – he has been taken for an insurance ride! It’s unfortunate to hear how many insurance companies take their clients and customers for a ride. This is usually by means of not wanting to pay out a claim, increasing premiums drastically, or other matters that we have no control over. Always read the fine print before signing any insurance document. By having a good understanding of what your insurance policy entails, a lot of this can be prevented.
A chain is only as strong as its weakest link – An insurance company is only as strong as its weakest link. When wanting to obtain insurance, make sure that you talk to an agent or a broker who knows what they are doing! The worst thing in the world is dealing with an insurance reseller who has only one thing on the mind and that is to meet their monthly sales targets. Insurance is a very important investment; therefore it is crucial that a qualified professional takes care of your needs and requirements.
A good beginning makes a good ending. Change this to “a good insurance company makes a good ending” and you will be one of the many individuals who are satisfied with the service received from their insurance companies. If a company offers outstanding service and handles queries and claims effortlessly, even a burglary or an accident can have a good ending.
After a storm comes a calm. If you can change this saying to “after an insurance claim, comes a calm” – congratulations! That means that you have recently put in a claim and that it was handled successfully, enabling you to relax after everything has been taken care of.
I hope you have enjoyed this tongue in the cheek look at insurance sayings – it might be a bit of useless information, but hopefully it managed to put a smile on your dial!
Term Life Insurance Companies, Their Ratings And More
Chicago Bears Q&A: Has GM Ryan Poles done enough to support QB Justin Fields? What’s the offensive line plan?
International Medical Insurance for Individuals and Companies
St. Louis firefighters injured battling vacant house fire
Letters: Regarding crime, stop the blame game, legislators. Let’s see leadership instead.
Choosing The Right Insurance Agent
Wentzville mayor, business owners weigh in on planned amusement park
Cliches Associated With Insurance
Bret Stephens: What if Putin didn’t miscalculate?
Northwoods police investigate murder after officers come under fire
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
Fire department responds to ‘confined space rescue’ in Fenton
Eric Dane will be back for Euphoria’s third season
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022
The US States which are moving to legalize sports betting￼
5 Principles of Agile Software Development Methods
Joe Jonas upset neighbor with his singing
Top PHP Frameworks to Use in 2022
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
-
Business3 weeks ago
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
-
News4 weeks ago
Fire department responds to ‘confined space rescue’ in Fenton
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Eric Dane will be back for Euphoria’s third season
-
News3 weeks ago
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
-
Home Improvement3 weeks ago
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022
-
Sports3 weeks ago
The US States which are moving to legalize sports betting￼
-
Tech3 weeks ago
5 Principles of Agile Software Development Methods