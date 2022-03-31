Finance
The Dirty Little Secret that the Insurance Companies Don’t Want You to Know
Most of us are good citizens and purchase liability insurance to cover us in case we cause an accident. Some people purchase minimum liability coverage and some people purchase more.
When you buy this insurance you are doing it to not only comply with the law, but to protect you and your assets in case you cause a car, motorcycle, or other motor vehicle accident.
Now let’s say that you get into an accident that is your fault; you report the accident to your insurance carrier; you think that your insurance company will cover you pursuant to your insurance policy right? WRONG!
If you read the fine print in your insurance policy you will notice a bunch of language that most non-lawyers would not understand. The gist of the language in plain English is that by accepting the insurance policy, you agree to cooperate with the insurance company if they decide to litigate, and the insurance company is the one who decides whether a case will be settled, not you.
The insurance companies are all about making tons of money and paying as little as possible. Since the advent of legally mandatory insurance coverage (Proposition 213 in California) the insurance companies have become very cavalier because their coffers are full of your money.
Instead of settling meritorious claims, they are forcing claims to be litigated in Court in an attempt to stop personal injury lawyers from obtaining a just recovery for their clients. They know full well that personal injury lawyers do not have as much money to litigate as they do, so their ploy is to starve out the personal injury lawyers and ultimately make it harder for people who are injured in accidents to obtain a recovery. In the end it is the consumer and persons injured in accidents who are hurt, while big business makes more profit at your expense.
Even people who cause accidents and have proper liability insurance to cover the claim are being victimized by the insurance companies.
The insurance companies are experts at deception. With your money, insurance companies contribute money to politicians, and run media ads which blame the personal injury attorneys for making insurance rates so high. What they don’t say is that the backlog in Court is due to the insurance companies not settling claims like they should in the first place.
Now let’s go back to the example of you causing an accident. If the insurance company is unreasonable and refuses to settle a case at or below policy limits, you will then be dragged through the legal system. You may have to answer discovery, appear for depositions, and even take time off to go to trial. This is a long and arduous process that you did not think that would have to deal with when you purchased liability insurance. Surprise!
If you lose at trial, the insurance company will in most cases pay the judgment, but guess what; YOU WILL HAVE A JUDGMENT AGAINST YOU ON YOUR CREDIT REPORT, and in the Court file! Thanks to your insurance company your credit has just been dinged due to no fault of your own.
Is this fair? I submit to you that it is not. You paid for insurance; the insurance company could have settled the case for you within your policy limits; instead, they decided to litigate in an attempt to minimize what they have to pay out so that their profits remain high. They did so without any regard for your credit report, or having your name appear in the public record as having a judgment against you.
Many insurance companies have in-house lawyers; some use outside lawyers. These lawyers are supposed to have a duty to you to do what is in your best interest. The reality is that they do what is in the insurance company’s best interest. This is the ultimate conflict of interest. Ethically the attorney that the insurance company uses to represent you has a duty to you, not the insurance company. The reality is the attorney gets his marching orders from the insurance companies.
A worst case example is the recent Hurricane Katrina disaster. Have you read about all of the poor people who are getting screwed because they are not being covered by their insurance companies for insurance that they paid for?
It’s time for America and consumers to wake up and smell the roses. It is not the trial attorneys that are the problem; its big business wanting to screw the little guy so they can obtain more profit at your expense. Some have made this a political issue. I have even heard President Bush talking about Tort reform, and blaming the trial attorneys for the nation’s health care woes.
Anytime you here tort reform remember one thing; you are about to be screwed! Anytime your right to recover for damages in a Court of law is infringed upon, you will be the victim, while big business rakes in the mula!
By Norman Gregory Fernandez, Esq., © 2007
10 Factors to Keep in Mind Before Buying a Term Insurance Plan
A term insurance plan is the purest form of a life insurance policy. Here, the sum insured is paid to the nominee if death occurs to the insured person during the term of the policy. In the happy situation that the insured survives the term of the policy, nothing is payable in most cases. In that sense, a term insurance is conceptually similar to a long term motor insurance policy. There are certain term insurance products where the premium is returned to the policyholder if he (s) survives the policy period. These policies are called Term With Premium Back policies, and would obviously cost more than a pure term for the same level of life insured.
The basic objective behind a term insurance policy is that it should substitute the financial loss that the death of a person creates for his family members. Thus by definition, a term insurance policy is crucial for a young man married with young children, whereas it might be less important for a man on the verge of retirement with a significant pool of savings and children well settled. There are ten important factors that one should look at before purchasing a term insurance policy
1. Level of sum insured: A broad rule of thumb is 15 times the annual income if one is less than 40 years of age, 10 times the annual income if one is between 40 and 45, and 5 times the annual income if one is 45 or more. If you have a significant housing loan, you should have that loan covered through an additional credit life insurance plan, where the insurance company would settle the loan outstanding with your bank if there is a death. Another approach is Sum Insured = (total loans outstanding+ amount required for children’s education and wedding) + (average annual consumption related expenditure ) *10. One should also bear in mind that one’s earning potential and expenses are likely to increase through the years, and that we have a high rate of inflation which will continuously erode value. Rs 50 lakhs today might look like a tidy sum, but twenty years later it might not be significant at all.
2. Duration of the policy: The younger you are, the longer should be the duration of the policy that you purchase, synchronizing it with retirement age or the age at which one’s financial liabilities would most probably reduce. A rule of thumb that can be used is that the term of the policy should be equal to Desired Retirement age – Current age.
3. When should I buy: The best time to buy a term insurance plan is NOW. This is because term plans get more expensive as one gets older. The biggest risk is that one might contract certain diseases with time which makes entry into a term plan more complicated. The insurer might refuse to underwrite the risk or bump up the premiums if you have reported any medical condition. Future is uncertain while the financial liabilities are predictable, and leaving behind a set of crippling financial liabilities for one’s dependants is irresponsible and avoidable.
4. Should I buy additional protection through Riders: Riders for an insurance policy are similar to the extra toppings on a pizza. A pure insurance policy pays out only on death. But there can be situations such as a critical illness or a severe accident which can completely eliminate one’s earning power. Riders such as Critical Illness riders or Permanent Total Disability riders come to the rescue here. These riders ensure that the sum insured is paid out to the policyholder in case any of these unfortunate situations occur.
5. Who should I buy from: At the end of the day, an insurance contract is a contract of trust between the life insured and the insurance company. You should buy your policy from someone who you feel will honour the contract the best at the time of the claim. You can have a look at the IRDA site for the claim payment ratios of the life insurance companies. Estimates show that in 2011, about 16000 life insurance claims will be rejected. Price is also a very important variable. Term insurance rates have come down significantly over the last two years because of price competition and increased life expectancy. Thus, you have a wide choice of 20+ insurers from whom you can buy. Look around aggressively for the company offering among the lowest prices. Companies such as Aegon Religare, ICICI Prudential, MetLife and Kotak Life have the cheapest rates.
6. Where should I buy from: Given that term insurance rates can vary by more than 50% between different companies, it is important that you do a thorough research before buying. Your friendly neighborhood agent might not be the best person to rely on for advice due to two reasons- the plan he recommends might be way too expensive, and it is most likely that he will try and push you towards buying some other product where his commission is higher. Term products have low commissions for the agents. Over the last two years, term insurance rates have com down by 40%-50% due to increased competition and lower mortality rates. In our view, the best place to buy a term insurance product is online because of the following reasons:
- You can easily compare the features and price of the different term insurance plans
- It is fast and simple- would not take more than 10 minutes.
- Medical tests and all other documentation would be arranged for by the insurance company at home itself
- Certain companies such as Aegon Religare, MetLife and ICICI Prudential have exclusive products only for online sales where the commissions are lower, and thus the product is cheaper than offline products. Sometimes, the online version might be cheaper than the offline variant by as much as 30%!
- Online products will progressively get cheaper than offline products as the buyer profile of online policies will have a lower risk rating
- You can easily pay the premium through credit card or through net banking
Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) estimates that about Rs 600 crores of insurance premium was paid online in 2010. While a part of that would be renewal premiums, a significant chunk of that would be new term and health insurance policies bought online.
7.What information should I disclose: It is imperative that you disclose all the relevant information truthfully. Even a small half truth might be enough ground for the insurance company to reject the claim later. You should keep the following factors in mind while completing the proposal form:
a. Disclose your medical history in detail: Don’t hide anything. If you have a pre-existing disease, mention it clearly. In case of a death which the insurance company thinks is due to a non-disclosed pre existing disease, the claim will be rejected. This is especially true in non- medical cases
b. Disclose your family medical history too
c. If you smoke or drink, state that clearly. Also state your physical parameters accurately- height, weight etc
d. State your income and occupation accurately. If your occupation exposes you to higher risk (eg armed forces, mining etc), do state it clearly
e. Mention clearly any other insurance policies that you might have
f. Make sure that you submit genuine copies of PAN Card details, birth certificate, income proof etc
g. Try and fill up the proposal form yourself and do not leave it to the agent
8. Multiple insurance policies: It is better to have two insurance policies of say Rs 25 lakhs each than to have one policy of Rs 50 lakhs. In this way, you can have the option of continuing with a lower cover if at some point you have a reduced term insurance need
9. Who should be the policy beneficiary(s): The family members who would be the most affected in case of your demise should be the beneficiaries. In most cases, it would be the spouse, children or parents. You could also allocate different percentages of the sum insured to the beneficiaries e.g 50% to the spouse and 50% to the parents
10. Pure Term insurance or savings related insurance products: The primary objective of life insurance is to provide financial protection to the nominees. It is only after the protection angle has been completed covered through a term insurance plan that one needs to look at building up savings or investment through a life insurance policy
What Do You Need To Know Before You Sell Your Gold To The Best Gold Buyer?
Is it possible to sell your gold or silver jewelry without getting cheated? The world of buying and selling gold can seem rough, but knowing the right approaches allows you to sell your jewelry smartly. We’ll go over the pros and cons of selling to jewelry stores, pawnshops, professional gold buyers, and online services. Then, we’ll let you in on how much money you can expect to get from selling your gold jewelry and how to get the highest possible price.
Get an offer from a jeweler to remain on the safe side.
This is a quick method to seal a deal in person and walk away with your pockets filled with cash, but it is possible that you may not get as much money from a jewelry store as you would if you decide to sell your possessions to a gold buyer. As most of the times, they don’t make calculations accurately because they don’t usually have calibrated scale. Lastly, a jeweler might try to convince and pressure you to purchase an item in their store, even if you’re only trying to sell your jewelry.
- To make sure they’re respectable, you need to check out the Best Gold Buyers In Kansas City credentials online. You have to check if they are present a trade group like the American Gem Society, Jewelers of America, the GIA, or the Jewelers Vigilance Committee.
- After this, check the business up with the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and look out for online reviews.
- It is advisable to obtain numerous quotes before selling your jewelry. Different outlets may proffer lower prices than others. It usually relies on how much of a cut they take and whether they can identify special pieces.
Sell to a gold buyer for the most reasonable price
You need to discover a local gold buyer by reviewing online reviews and you can look for the business in the BBB directory. Their scales are calibrated by the official Weights and Measures Division to confirm you have a reasonable and correct reading. Purchasing gold is their only business, so contrary to jewelry stores, they aren’t compelled to sell you another piece of jewelry. Gold buyers are usually certified by the Department of Justice as well as with their local police departments to assist retrieve any stolen gold they get.
One of the best approaches to sell your gold is to get the service of cash for gold. Why? All you need to do is visit the service provider’s store, get your jewelry appraised, and accept the offer. The service providers do not persuade you to accept their offer.
Most service providers melt gold, so when you sell it, you should expect to be paid about 70-80% of the melt value. That disparity is due to the buyer’s portion of the profits and the expense of melting down the piece. But if you are selling designer jewelry such as Tiffany’s, or an antique piece, you can anticipate more than 80% of the melt worth. If anyone presents you scrap gold prices for a designer piece, it is advisable to steer clear.
Grab at least 3 quotes from buyers on the phone
You need to inform buyers about the exact weight of gold and request a total payout amount. Be cautious of businesses that only quote a “price per gram” because they may only be considering 24 karat gold.
- It always makes a sensible idea to get a price by asking “What will the total payout?”
- If any place is not ready to give you a phone quote with an acceptable explanation, they’re probably trying to trick you because their payouts are awful.
- Always make sure to research thoroughly before visiting the place that equipped you with the best phone quote. You can also check them out on Google, Facebook, and Yelp.
The best gold buyer in Kansas City will not trick you into something that lead to bad outcomes. They ensure to give you the most honest prices. When it comes to selling gold, then it’s best to go for cash for gold service. This service is always for silver as well. You can sell your silver possessions as well. Bid adieu to money related woes by selling your gold or silver.
Can You Bounce Back From A Low CIBIL Score?
The credit score is a very important element at the time of taking any kind of loan from the market. Based on the three-digit financial credit score, individuals are able to get a particular loan from the loan provider. Having a low credit score does not mean you cannot improve it. You can always bounce back from a low credit score with the right credit activities. If you are planning to take a high-value loan sometime in the future, you need to do a CIBIL score check and maintain a good score. There are various ways by which you can improve your credit score over time. Let us discuss some of the best ways by which you can bounce back from a low credit score.
- Make your payments timely. Payment is an important factor that covers 25% of your entire credit score. You need to make your payment timely within the due date that is offered by the financial institution. Whether it is your credit card bill or any loan repayment, you need to make the payment within the due date. If you do not pay your bills on time, you damage your credit score and make it more expensive. Read More : Loan Talks
- Keep your credit accounts open even when you do not use them. Credit accounts are credit cards and existing loans in your credit profile. If you have any credit accounts, with a long credit history you need to make sure that you do not close them. Longer the credit date, the better improvement you will see in your credit score with time. Therefore, if you have a credit card that you have used for a long time maintaining a clean track record, open it for improvement of your credit score. Learn How to calculate business loan by using business loan calculator.
- Pay your bills completely. You cannot keep any pending or overdue amount on any kind of credit account bill. It is true that credit cards offer the option of minimum bill balance but you must not avail it. make complete payment on your bills so that you are able to maintain and improve your credit score.
- Do not keep applying for multiple loans. If you have faced rejection, start working on the loopholes other than applying for multiple loans. When you apply for multiple nodes, it becomes difficult because the hard enquiries run on credit profiles damage your credit score.
Wrapping up
Check CIBIL score online by visiting the official website of Clix Capital. It is important to go through the CIBIL Score check option so that you can improve your score over time.
