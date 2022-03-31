News
‘The Lost City’ is Witless, Boring and Stupid
Watching The Lost City is the cinematic equivalent of slogging your way through monkey poop. I squirm and moan my way through stinkers all the time, but I can’t actually remember the last time I saw a submental farce this witless, boring and stupid. Because the stars are Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum and Daniel Radcliffe, with an inside-joke cameo by Brad Pitt in a long blonde wig, the appeal for audiences with low standards and no knowledge of (or interest in) genuine comedy timing is guaranteed. But nobody in this comic-book twaddle displays any talent for farce, and it is doubtful that either of the two directors, Adam and Aaron Nee, could successfully stage the baking of a batch of Girl Scout cookies. They also wrote the screenplay, which sounds like it was dictated by baboons on tranquilizers. Two other so-called writers, Oren Uziel and Dana Fox, are also credited. I’m curious which one forced Sandra Bullock to deliver a two-page monologue to Channing Tatum’s penis.
|
THE LOST CITY ★
No point in dragging in the details. Sandra Bullock is also one of the producers, so the fact that the film doesn’t make one lick of sense is hardly worth analyzing. She plays the author of violent, trashy adventure novels that appeal to giggling girls with IQs of less than 50. Mr. Tatum plays a boneheaded Muscles McGurk named Alan, the hunky model on all of her book jackets who actually thinks he’s the heroic character she created in her schlocky novels called Dash. (For Dashiell Hammett, one erroneously presumes?) Daniel Radcliffe, the faded glory of his Harry Potter days a distant memory, plays a billionaire nutcase who kidnaps them on a book promotion tour, convinced that Loretta can lead his gang of murderous criminals to the “well of endless tears,” the location of buried treasure described in one of her novels. Brad Pitt plays Jack Trainer, an adventurer with Lady Gaga’s hair who is recruited to rescue them—not on a white horse, but on a scooter with a broken muffler. They all end up on a volcanic island in the Atlantic (another joke that backfires) where Loretta thrashes her way through the brush in stiletto heels and a skin-tight purple sequin leotard, but hates getting wet (“I don’t do water,” she protests—”my body becomes like an eighth grader’s face,” whatever that means.) Alas, she ends up in a river with Alan, who emerges covered with leeches in the film’s funniest scene. Stripped naked, he bares his buttocks for her to ogle while she rips the leeches off his most intimate hot spots, saying “It’s like picking anchovies out of my favorite salad.” These are the jokes, and you don’t know whether to laugh or continue the nap from which you’ve been rudely interrupted. “All that time and money spent on a cheap metaphor,” groans Daniel Radcliffe at the end of The Lost City. He must be describing the movie itself.
Observer Reviews are regular assessments of new and noteworthy cinema.
St. Paul school district reduces credits needed to graduate
St. Paul Public Schools is permanently reducing the number of graduation credits needed to finish high school.
The district said in January that current seniors would need just 86 credits to graduate, the minimum allowed under state law. Families were told Wednesday that move will be permanent.
Before this year, St. Paul students on seven-period days had to earn 94 credits, including 28 electives; now, they can graduate with just 20 electives.
Students at the three high schools on block schedules have had to earn 110 credits, including 44 electives; this year, they can get by with 20.
“SPPS provides multiple enrichment opportunities for high school students. Students can and will be encouraged to take advantage of these opportunities beyond the minimum number of 20 elective credits,” the district said.
The change comes as all district high schools move to block schedules next year. The lower bar represents a 22 percent reduction in credits needed to earn a diploma.
An incoming freshman could earn more than enough credits to graduate by scheduling three block classes and a study hall each day during the first three years of high school and just two classes each day as a senior.
Reducing the required graduation credits is just the latest move by the district during the coronavirus pandemic to make it easier for students to finish high school. Failing grades were changed to passing in spring and fall 2020, and student now can enroll in credit recovery at their home high schools rather than alternative programs.
The district’s four-year graduation rate last year was 76 percent, down 2.3 percentage points from the 2020 class.
“On-time graduation for students who meet the state graduation requirements remains a top priority for SPPS. These changes allow students to focus on core classes as well as their areas of interest and need,” the district said.
Although the school board approves policy changes, the reduction in graduation credits is considered a procedure within the graduation policy, so it did not require school board approval, and the board has not publicly discussed it.
‘Deep Water’ Is the Sort of Sexy Thriller We Used to Take for Granted
I was disappointed by the perplexing reviews from other critics (mixed, but mostly negative) of Deep Water, a sexy psychological thriller directed by Adrian Lyne that I liked quite a lot. It has its drawbacks (too slow in spots, fragmented in others) but what it lacks it more than makes up for with unusual plot twists, a breathless narrative based on one of those meticulous page turners by crime queen Patricia Highsmith (The Talented Mr. Ripley), stunning cinematography on locations in and around America’s sexiest city, New Orleans, and a perfect cast. Mr. Lyne, famous for his erotically charged trademark thrillers (who could forget Fatal Attraction or 9 1/2 Weeks?) does not compromise here. OK, it’s not Body Heat. But it kept my motor running. Best of all, at a tragic time for movies when marquees are overcrowded with lame, overpraised and unwatchable mediocrities like violent Marvel comics and unspeakable atrocities like The Lost City, Deep Water aims for a more mature market weaned on movies about grownups that you remember after the final reel.
|
Deep Water
★★★
A superb Ben Affleck and gorgeous Ana de Armas play Vic and Melinda Van Allen, a beautiful couple who are unconventional, even to their friends. He collects snails and she has a passion for extramarital sex with her older husband’s knowledge and disapproval. One of her bedmates has disappeared and Vic kids around about killing him. It’s just his peculiar sense of humor, but the rumor spreads. Melinda’s juvenile behavior is annoying to the point of madness. Her latest diversion—a piano player named Charlie, who works in a French Quarter jazz bar. Vic finds a canceled check labeled “piano lessons. He sends her tulips which she uses to decorate the bedroom. Her sleeping around grows in intensity; so does his rage, which turns to paranoia. At a yard party, Charlie is found dead in the swimming pool. Vic taunts his wife, who is now convinced he really is turning into a serial killer. But she stops short of telling the cops. Sample scene: “If you think I killed Charlie, aren’t you frightened of me?” “No.” “Why not?” “Cause I’m the thing you killed for.” That’s the clue—to the film and the marriage. Her feline strategy, replete with sex, passion and no-holds-barred frontal nudity, and his palpable jealousy and fearless drive are the elements in their relationship that keeps Melinda stimulated and Vic in lust. No spoilers, but there’s a twist ending that drove many critics to cry foul play. But it’s this dire conclusion, with its questionable resolution, that guarantees longevity. Ben and Melinda will stay together as long as they keep the pain and deception fresh and fire the betrayals with imagination.
Ben Affleck plays a diabolical husband with the calm, resolute demeanor of a mathematician solving an elaborate calculus problem. Ana de Armas plays a wife with carnal ingenuity. She keeps finding handsome new guys to reduce the boredom, and he keeps thinking up ingenious new ways to murder them. Heading the exceptional supporting cast is actor-playwright Tracy Letts, as the suspicious neighbor whose radical discovery of the truth fatally backfires. How she finally traps her husband and ends the charade gives the film its “gotcha” moment, but Deep Water has shock effects when and where you least expect them. It’s the kind of riveting and dynamic thriller from start to finish we used to take for granted in the good old days, don’t see much anymore, and could definitely use a lot more of.
‘Morbius’ Is a Vampire Movie That Really Sucks, But Not in A Good Way
In 2004, Morbius might have been a pretty good movie. Today, the comic book spin-off, which stars Jared Leto as Spider-Man opponent Dr. Michael Morbius, feels dated and purposeless. If this were a Disney Marvel Studios property, rather than under the Sony umbrella, you’d be watching Morbius this weekend on Disney+ as part of a six-part limited series showcasing the origins of the tormented, blood-sucking villain, rather than feeling forced to pay for a big-screen experience that doesn’t necessitate a big screen.
|
MORBIUS 1/2 (0.5/4 stars)
Leto, who hopefully didn’t fully method act his way through this one, portrays Michael with complete humorless sincerity, which causes a ripple effect through the film’s overall somber tone. Venom, as well as its slightly less successful sequel, worked because it never took itself too seriously, offering a real sense of fun, particularly in the outlandish characterization of the title character. Not so much here. The only thing remotely whimsical about Morbius, helmed by director Daniel Espinosa, is Matt Smith’s performance as Milo, Michael’s childhood best friend.
Michael and Milo grew up together, both suffering from the same degenerative blood disease. After a youth spent in a hospital in Greece, looked after by a kindly doctor named Nicholas (a wasted Jared Harris), Michael becomes world-renowned for creating synthetic blood, which saves many lives—but not his own. So intent on finding a cure for his illness, which makes him weak and barely able to walk, Michael rejects the Nobel Prize and begins secretly running experiments using vampire bat DNA. He manages to combine his own blood with that of some bats he captured in Costa Rica and injects a serum into his spine with the help of his sort-of love interest Dr. Martine Bancroft (Adria Arjona). This sense of hubris, of course, goes dramatically awry and Michael becomes a blood-thirty vampire himself, killing a bunch of people in the process.
All of this set-up is . . . fine. But once Michael transforms into Morbius, who looks a lot like those badly prosthetic-ed vampires in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, nothing is really at stake. After the universe-shattering plot of Spider-Man: No Way Home this is a pin prick. The only drama comes when Milo gets his hands on the serum and takes advantage of his new-found power with some mildly murderous intent. But the world isn’t in trouble. Even the city of New York, which has been CGI-ed together after the film shot in London, isn’t really under any kind of threat. Early on the film Michael is deeply concerned about a young patient, who presumably also suffers a blood disorder, but we never find out what happens to her. Does Morbius save anyone? Do we care? Where’s Venom to make a joke and lighten the mood?
Visually, there are some interesting moments, especially when Espinosa hints at creepy horror aesthetics, but the visual effects feel like something out of that early era of superhero movies in the mid-‘00s when the technology wasn’t quite there yet. The final showdown between Michael and Milo, where, again, nothing really appears to be at stake, is a muddled mess of CGI. Moon Knight, which premiered its first episode this week on Disney+, has better visual effects and broader scope than this and yet Sony still kept delaying the release of Morbius until it could be seen in theaters. Unless your ticket is free, don’t bother. This movie is as lifeless as the bodies Morbius drains and throws on the floor.
