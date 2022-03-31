Timberwolves’ hopes to avoid play-in fade after blowout loss in Toronto

The Timberwolves entered their recent stretch of games against playoff-caliber opponents eager to flex their newfound muscles on some of the NBA’s best teams and prove their dominance.

The opposite has happened.

Minnesota was waxed 125-102 by the Raptors on Wednesday in Toronto — its fourth loss in its past five games. The Timberwolves are now three losses behind both Denver and Utah, and the Jazz hold a tiebreaker over Minnesota.

The Wolves can inch closer to the Nuggets with a win Friday in Denver, but with just five games to play, even then Minnesota’s hopes would be slim. Time is running out on the Timberwolves’ hopes of bypassing the play-in tournament.

Frankly, of late, they look like a play-in team. Minnesota has now been destroyed in consecutive road games.

D’Angelo Russell went 3 for 15 from the field and 1 for 7 from deep Wednesday, continuing his shooting struggles. Karl-Anthony Towns continues to dominate first quarters — he scored eight in the first frame Wednesday — and disappear from there, as he finished with only 16.

“I’ve got to do a better job of getting him the ball,” Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said. “They did a good job of being physical, but that’s nothing we haven’t seen before. He’s got to get the ball, he’s got to get more touches, we’ve got to get through him a lot more. That’s on me.”

Towns’ hot start allowed Minnesota to build a 17-point advantage early in the second quarter — in spite of 11 first quarter turnovers — but that quickly started to dissipate as the Wolves continued to show a lack of care for the ball, while Toronto started to hit shots. The Wolves committed 23 turnovers that turned into 25 Raptors points.

“They’re very physical, they’re very handsy. If you play in a crowd, they’re going to take it from you. They’re a great defensive team,” Finch said. “We had a lot of turnovers that were just dumb. Just silly turnovers. Throwing the ball out of bounds off of outlet passes and stuff like that.”

Minnesota’s defense continues to leak, as these high-quality opponents maneuver the ball around to find open shots. Toronto averages fewer than 12 made 3-pointers a game yet went 18 for 36 from deep against Minnesota.

Finch conceded that “things are a little tough right now” for the Wolves. The coach said the team needs to “plow through” the struggles. He cited the times Minnesota has done so in the past. But many of these struggles seem to be related to an uptick in competition.

A road game in Denver on Friday doesn’t exactly scream “get-right game.” But Finch made it clear even if Minnesota falls out of contention for the No. 6 seed, there will be no backing off.

“Just going to win as many games as we can,” he said, “and let the chips fall where they may.”