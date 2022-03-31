News
Timberwolves: Paul George’s return to Clippers spices up play-in possibilities
The incentive for the Timberwolves to catch Denver for the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference playoff race and skip the play-in tournament all together likely only increased Tuesday night.
Because the team destined to be the No. 8 seed — the Los Angeles Clippers, who will meet the No. 7 seed in the first play-in game — received a major boost.
Paul George returned to action against Utah after missing the past three months with an elbow injury. Rust? George has never heard of it, apparently. In his first game back, he scored 34 points to lead the Clippers to a massive comeback victory after Los Angeles trailed by as many as 25 points. George, who led the Clippers to last season’s Western Conference final, scored 20 points in the third quarter alone.
Surely, the all-star’s return strikes fear into every Western Conference foe. The Clippers just got a lot tougher. They were a high-level team through the first third of the season, with George running the show. Three times, Minnesota played Los Angeles with George present. Three times, the Wolves were throttled.
Certainly, a lot has changed since then. Perhaps Minnesota is now better equipped to handle George and Co. Still, the thought of hosting the Clippers now in a play-in round is not a positive one. Lose that, and the Wolves would be left to host either the Pelicans, Spurs or reeling Lakers in a win-or-go-home game. Minnesota would be favored against any of those teams, but any one-game scenario is frightening.
Denver would be in the same boat, should it be passed by Minnesota to push the Nuggets into the play-in round. The final 10 days of the regular season are a sprint now in the West to make the playoffs — and, in the process, avoid Paul George.
INJURY UPDATES
Both Malik Beasley and Jaden McDaniels continue to miss time for the Timberwolves — they were out for Minnesota’s game Wednesday in Toronto — but Beasley could be nearing a return. Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said the hope is Beasley, who is dealing with an ankle sprain, could return sometime on this current road trip — either Friday in Denver in what will be the Wolves’ most important game of the year, or Sunday in Houston.
McDaniels has been cleared to resume on-court activities, Finch said, and he will be re-evaluated in a week. McDaniels is dealing with a high ankle sprain, but all reports of his progress have been positive.
News
Tom Thibodeau evades question about Julius Randle’s commitment to Knicks
Don’t expect clarity from the Knicks on Julius Randle.
In the wake of a WFAN report that Randle demanded a trade this week, Tom Thibodeau evaded a question about Randle’s commitment to the team.
“Yeah, as a coach, you coach the players that you have,” Thibodeau said when asked, as far as he knows, if Randle wants to be with the Knicks. “And you love them all. And I do. If you play for me, I love you. It’s really that simple. The challenge for us is to bring the best out of each other.”
It amounted to a non-answer following Randle’s latest display of frustration/anger Monday, when he tossed the ball and walked away from his celebrating teammates after a victory over the Bulls.
Asked directly about the WFAN report of Randle demanding a trade after Monday’s game, Thibodeau said, “Are you serious? Are you serious? C’mon. You know I’m not going to respond to something like that anyway. Let’s be real.”
It seems far-fetched for Randle to demand a trade immediately following a game, but Randle’s clearly frustrated. He has warred with the fanbase and targeted referees all season, picking up a career-high 12 technicals.
It’s a much different environment than last season, when Randle was the darling of New York while leading the Knicks to their first playoff appearance since 2013.
“Look, every year is different. You’re faced with new and different challenges,” Thibodeau said. “There are a lot of things — this year didn’t go like last year did. Hopefully we can finish up like we did last year. Things change all the time. They can change from going real good to bad quickly and they can go from being not as good as you would like to great real quick, also.
“Just keep going. I think goes with the turf. You’re going to get a lot of credit. You’re going to get a lot of blame. That’s the way it works here. Stay focused, come in the next day and just keep working.”
Randle didn’t address the media after Sunday’s game. He can’t be traded until after the season, but his four-year max extension, which kicks in next season, makes any potential deal complicated. Thibodeau again danced around the subject of his angry All-Star but praised the fanbase that has been hard on Randle this season.
“This is the best place in the league to play and I’ve been just about every place,” Thibodeau said. “So I’m speaking from experience. This place is special. The fans are passionate, we know what basketball means to this city. We’ve got to give them something to be proud of. We’ve got to come out, we’ve gotta play hard, we’ve gotta play for each other, we’ve gotta play smart.
And if we do that, sometimes — you could lose a game and play well,” the coach continued. “You’ve got to remember; the other team’s pretty good too. Last year was different, was a different year. We never really got hit with COVID last year, we got hit with COVID this year. So there’s a lot of things that go into it. But you’ve got to keep battling with it every day. And that’s where it lies.”
()
News
Minn. U.S. Rep. Betty McCollum calls on Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas to resign
U.S. Rep. Betty McCollum on Wednesday joined several of her fellow House Democrats in calling for the resignation of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.
Thomas has faced a growing chorus of calls from Democrats to step down in the wake of revelations that his wife implored then-President Donald Trump’s chief of staff in a series of text messages to act to overturn the 2020 election results.
McCollum, whose Minnesota district includes St. Paul, said in a news release that the actions of the Thomases “have undermined the Constitution and weakened our democracy.”
“Virginia Thomas was in direct communication with the Trump White House in a conspiracy to undermine the peaceful transition of power from a free and fair Presidential election,” McCollum said. “Rather than disclose this conflict of interest and recuse himself from cases related to his wife’s involvement in the Big Lie, Justice Thomas took part in court rulings and voted to prevent the disclosure of White House communication logs.”
While the Supreme Court did not step into any election cases brought by Trump and other Republicans, Justice Thomas took part in the consideration of whether to hear those cases. He also was the lone vote to keep House lawmakers investigating the Jan 6. Capitol riot from obtaining contested White House documents.
Since Virginia Thomas’ text messages were first reported last week, at least three other Democratic legislators have called on Justice Thomas to resign, while several others have said he should recuse himself in cases related to the 2020 election and the Jan. 6 riot.
McCollum’s fellow Minnesotan, Rep. Ihan Omar, said last week on Twitter that Thomas should be impeached.
News
WNBA stars agree: ‘This will be a great Final Four’
Lynx coach and general manager Cheryl Reeve knows all of the coaches set to compete in this weekend’s Women’s Final Four all too well.
Louisville coach Jeff Walz stopped by Wednesday’s USA Basketball training camp, run by Reeve. Reeve, now the head coach, previously served under UConn coach Geno Auriemma and then South Carolina coach Dawn Staley for the red, white and blue. Then there’s Stanford legend Tara VanDerveer.
So, who has the coaching edge this weekend?
“From a coaching perspective? None of them,” Reeve said. “It is going to be the highest level. You think about the players that are playing, the coaches that are coaching, this is a darn good Final Four.”
That was the general consensus among the titans of the WNBA who were present at the Lynx practice facility Wednesday. This is about as good as it gets. Buckle up.
“It’s going to be a great Final Four. All the teams are stacked,” Breanna Stewart said. “It’s amazing for women’s basketball to continue to get eyes and viewership hopefully from different perspectives.”
Reeve knows Minnesotans will latch on to the Paige Bueckers angle — how could they not? She’s happy fans get to cheer on one of their own. But she added this weekend goes well beyond that.
“Where women’s basketball is and what we expect in terms of viewership — in the building, the ratings in terms of the TV standpoint, this is going to be a great spectacle, for sure,” Reeve said. “And I’m happy it is here in Minnesota.”
BRING ON THE BANTER
A’ja Wilson was in the process of attaining more South Carolina garb. She’s in Minneapolis this week, along with many of the country’s other top stars, for a USA Basketball training camp conducted by national team coach Cheryl Reeve.
Wilson’s goal was to get Gamecocks gear to every teammate whose alma mater had already been taken down in the tournament by South Carolina.
“It’s all about Gamecocks right now,” Wilson said.
Let the banter begin.
“There will be. I think today was the first day, so we’re all getting settled in a little bit,” said Breanna Stewart, one of the game’s top players, and a UConn alum. “There’s definitely going to be some banter.”
Lynx wing Angel McCoughtry is also at the camp, and has been tweeting all week about Louisville, her alma mater. Stewart is anxious to support UConn.
The support piece is key. These star players are more than just alums when they move onto the highest level. They remain invested in the program and are assets to current players. As of Wednesday morning, Stewart already had touched base with a few current Huskies players on Instagram, and planned to attend the team’s dinner later that evening to chat with others.
“Just be here to support them,” Stewart said. “I think the thing with the Final Four, you made it this far, like enjoy where you are but realize the work isn’t done.”
Wilson joked that this year’s Gamecocks team isn’t better than her 2017 title team, but noted this South Carolina unit is “phenomenal” on the defensive end.
“They’re really just bought into Coach (Dawn) Staley’s system, and I love that. It looks like she’s not as stressed, and that’s good,” Wilson said. “They’re a young, fiery team, and I’m excited because this is just the beginning. I hope they get the one, and I’m going to be here to support them.”
The Gamecocks are anchored by newly minted Naismith Player of the Year Aliyah Boston. Wilson is thrilled for the junior center’s success, noting Boston has proven herself but is “also a great person, and deserving of everything that she’s receiving.”
Wilson spoke with Boston after South Carolina fell in the SEC Tournament title game. She could tell then that Boston was “locked in” for a tournament run.
“There’s not much I can say. But I’ve been there before, I’ve felt what she’s feeling, and I just let her know I’m here no matter what,” Wilson said. “I think she’s in the right space, headspace-wise, and that’s all that matters.”
WHERE YOU AT?
Louisville coach Jeff Walz was supposed to be on the floor at Wednesday’s training camp, helping coach Team USA. Instead, he simply stopped by to say hello to a few people. Walz is busy this week, with his Cardinals in the Final Four and all.
“We gave him the blues about that, how can you not be here?” Reeve joked. “But he actually showed up. Jeff was here. We had that conversation, ‘Jeff, I don’t want to see you with us. I really want to see you with your team.’ Happy for him that it worked out.”
Timberwolves: Paul George’s return to Clippers spices up play-in possibilities
Tom Thibodeau evades question about Julius Randle’s commitment to Knicks
Minn. U.S. Rep. Betty McCollum calls on Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas to resign
WNBA stars agree: ‘This will be a great Final Four’
Minnesota just became one of America’s biggest funders of ALS research
St. Paul mother pleads guilty in toddler’s death
NCAA president: Championship disparities are being addressed
EXPLAINER: Walz signs ALS bill by senator with the disease
Academy: Will Smith refused to leave Oscars after slap, broke conduct code
Celebrities: Monkeys near Florida airport delight visitors
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
Fire department responds to ‘confined space rescue’ in Fenton
Eric Dane will be back for Euphoria’s third season
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022
The US States which are moving to legalize sports betting￼
5 Principles of Agile Software Development Methods
Joe Jonas upset neighbor with his singing
Top PHP Frameworks to Use in 2022
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
-
Business3 weeks ago
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
-
News4 weeks ago
Fire department responds to ‘confined space rescue’ in Fenton
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Eric Dane will be back for Euphoria’s third season
-
News3 weeks ago
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
-
Home Improvement3 weeks ago
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022
-
Sports3 weeks ago
The US States which are moving to legalize sports betting￼
-
Tech3 weeks ago
5 Principles of Agile Software Development Methods