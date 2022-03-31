Top 3 ways to give yourself an orgasm

Personalized gifts are always a stellar way to show someone the extent to which you care. Valentine’s Day is perhaps the premier occasion to customize the expression of your affection. Here are five perfect gift picks sure to capture hearts this holiday, or any other.

Love Letter Blanket from Frankie Print Co. (https://frankieprintco.com)

Tell someone how much you love them this Valentine’s Day with a gift expressing your own words. This by writing a custom letter on a soft and cozy blanket that they can wrap themselves up in year-round. I absolutely adore the original Love Letter Blanket from Frankie Print Co. is a thoughtful and personalized gift that offers comfort and coziness with a special meaning. Made in the USA, this off-white/cream color blanket has red + blue lines that can be “written” upon as fully woven, not printed. Make it extra personal by using your own handwriting or keep it simple by using Frankie Print Co’s cursive handwriting font. The Love Letter Blanket is 100% cotton, machine washable and comes in three sizes: 37×52, 50×60 or 60×80. Sold at Frankieprintco.com, Etsy and Uncommon Goods, the original Love Letter Blanket is the perfect Valentine’s Day gift for your snuggle-seeking sweetheart. Make one for your spouse, children, grandparents, friends and others you care about.



Name a Star with Dedicated Stars (https://dedicatedstars.com)

What better way to show your love than naming a star after someone? Giving someone their own unique star is a special way to commemorate and celebrate loved ones, friends and even pets. Among others, it’s a popular gift for Valentine’s Day, birthdays, anniversaries and graduations. Dedicated Stars offers you the option to name a star of your choice after the most special people in your life. It’s an extraordinary way to make your loved one feel cherished. You can select between Classic, Zodiac and Binary star packages. The Classic package will let you name a rare and bright star, while the Zodiac gives you the option to select a star from any of the 12 Zodiac constellations, which is the most popular choice of all. Finally, particularly perfect for Valentine’s Day, the Binary package is the absolute gift for couples. Binary Stars shimmer and are composed of two stars that orbit their common center. As part of your purchase, you get access to a planetarium platform, universe infographics and beautiful wallpapers for your computer. After selecting a package, you can custom name your star and receive a personalized certificate via email within minutes. Customize your certificate design among six beautiful options to commemorate your gift. If you wish, you can even add a personal message that will appear on the certificate. In addition, you can receive or send a high-quality printed version, with the option to have it framed. Dedicated Stars is a website that names stars after people (or anything you like)—a gift that really does last forever! Their journey started a while ago, in fact, possibly even several decades ago, when astronomers stopped naming stars and instead assigned each with a catalogue I.D. number. The Dedicated Stars team decided to start naming stars again and make them into exceptional gifts, registered on the star database forever.



BFF Butterfly Fingerprint Necklace from Love Talla (https://www.lovetalla.com)

Here is a unique Valentine’s, or Galentine’s, Day Gift you may not have seen before. The BFF Butterfly Fingerprint Necklace was created by Love Talla. With it, you can design your BFF Butterfly necklace with your own fingerprint on the top wing and your bestie’s fingerprint on the bottom. Let the patterns of your fingerprints decorate the wings of your butterfly necklace to let your bestie (or your mother, daughter, sister and others) know that, like the beautiful patterns of the butterfly’s wings, they left an incredible impact on your life. The best part is that these are breakaway necklaces, so when you two are apart you can always reach up and hold your best friend’s hand. And when you are finally together the two halves of the butterfly unite and you are whole again. These one-of-a-kind necklaces are such a perfect gift for the sentimental gift giver and they are very easy to create. Just take a picture of your finger and Love Talla can engrave the fingerprint right off the picture! These beautiful necklaces come in yellow gold, rose gold and silver colors with adjustable 16-18-inch chains. Love Talla creates custom fingerprint necklaces to help you celebrate life’s most precious moments and cherished people. This jewelry helps connect you to those most important in your life, whether they are still with you or not, and enjoy the mark they have left on you.



Personalized Jewelry from JoyAmo Jewelry (https://joyamojewelry.com)

Nothing says “I Love You” like a timeless piece of jewelry customized just for that special someone. JoyAmo Jewelry is a premier personalized jewelry company that designs and manufactures personalized necklaces, bracelets, earrings and rings. JoyAmo aspires to make modern and trendy jewelry that tells your personal story with collections that are designed to celebrate love, family, life, friendship, graduation, baptism and other milestone occasions. JoyAmo wants to be part of all your unforgettable moments through the uniqueness of all its handcrafted pieces. When you gift a custom-made piece of jewelry, you are giving something that only this person can wear. If you want to celebrate Valentine’s Day with a jewel that will represent your endless love, check the lovely collection of couples’ personalized sets of jewelry that you can customize from the metal to the engraving. You can choose her favorite metal, whether she loves sterling silver 925, 18-karat rose gold plating or yellow gold plating. JoyAmo also offers men’s customizable bracelets and jewelry as well. You can also engrave names, a meaningful word or an important date, and you can even add your respective Swarovski birthstones. All JoyAmo pieces come in a lovely gift box and each item has a one-year warranty.



Actual Handwriting Name Necklace from Babes & Babies (https://babesandbabies.co)

A personalized gift is a perfect way to show that special someone in your life how much you love them. The Babes & Babies’ Actual Handwriting Name Necklace is a stunning heartfelt, custom option to gift oneself or a special loved one. Simply crisply photograph a name or word and upload the photo to the respective Babes & Babies’ product page. Choose a name – such as your own name, a kiddo’s name, significant other’s name, a pet’s name – or even a name or word from an old note, letter, drawing – whatever is meaningful to you or your lucky giftee! The Actual Handwriting Name Necklace is an outstanding accessory because it is far more than just jewelry: it’s a top-quality representation of love, immortalized. Babes & Babies’ handwriting necklace is one-of-a-kind and luxury that is in reach. Choose from various chain sizes and colors to perfectly compliment the style and personality of the one you love. Another great option to share your love is this Hug Ring also from Babes and Babies. This ring comes in gold or silver and is a small, but powerful, display of your love and adoration for that special someone in your life that will be with them even when you can’t be. Babes & Babies’ is family-owned and women-led, operating out of central Texas. Pairing luxury with affordability, outstanding customer care is a mainstay atop helping immortalize memories within gorgeous jewelry.

~~~