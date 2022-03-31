News
Triple shooting west of SLU campus leaves 2 dead
ST. LOUIS – A triple shooting near Saint Louis University leaves two dead and another person injured.
According to a spokesperson for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened just before 3 a.m. in the 4000 block of Laclede Avenue, located in the Central West End neighborhood.
Police are looking for three suspects, each of them dressed in black. Residents in the area, including SLU students, have been asked to avoid areas east of Grand, and south of Washington.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.
Despite Ukraine Invasion, UNESCO Meeting Still Scheduled in Russia
During the first week of its special military operation to “de-Nazify” Ukraine, Vladimir Putin’s Russian military targeted the Holocaust memorial, Babyn Yar. Since then, cultural sites across Ukraine, including a theater in the besieged southern town of Mariupol, a museum of Russian art in Kyiv and most recently a second Holocaust memorial near the northern city of Kharkiv, have all been targeted by Russian forces, leaving Ukrainians rushing to protect sites.
While the Russian military continues to bombard Ukrainian cultural sites, paradoxically, the Russian city of Kazan, Russia is preparing to hold the World Heritage Committee session scheduled for June 19-30, 2022. The World Heritage Committee is an arm of the United Nations Education, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). It designates protected status under a UNESCO convention preserving cultural or natural history sites considered to be of outstanding value to humanity. Among the many historical sites in Ukraine are seven UNESCO sites and an additional 17 sites that may eventually be assigned World Heritage Site status. (Russia has 28 World Heritage sites.)
To date, no formal UNESCO action has been taken to move the Kazan meeting, despite protest by cultural organizations around the world. The Simon Wiesenthal Center released a statement calling for the meeting’s relocation, “in light of Russia’s ongoing brutal invasion of Ukraine.” The United Kingdom’s Culture Secretary, Nadine Dorries, called it inconceivable that Russia would host the meeting, in light of its “barbaric invasion” and has stated that without a new location, the UK would boycott attending.
“A change of location of the 45th session can be decided at this stage by the Member States of the World Heritage Committee in the governance bodies dedicated to this Committee.” said a spokesperson for the World Heritage Centre. He added, “But, to date, there was no formal request by Member States of the Committee to relocate the session.”
According to World Heritage Committee protocol, the meeting can be relocated in one of two ways. Either the Committee, composed of 21 countries elected by the UN General Assembly, would need a two-thirds consensus in favor of moving, or the Committee’s Bureau could opt to relocate. The Bureau consists of the Committee chair, Alexander Kuznetsov of the Russian Federation, and representatives of India, Argentina, Italy, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Thailand. A vote to relocate is unlikely under this leadership.
India, which holds a rotating chair on the 15-member UN Security Council, has abstained on any vote in both the General Assembly and Security Council regarding the war in Ukraine. South Africa recently put forth a General Assembly draft resolution for humanitarian aid, backed by Russia, that did not mention Russia in the context of the conflict. The draft lacked the support to warrant a full vote.
While a humanitarian aid resolution was eventually passed by the General Assembly on March 24, four members of the 21-country World Heritage Committee – Ethiopia, India, Mali and Russia – chose to abstain or vote against it. Based on recent voting and other actions by Committee members, a two-thirds majority to vote to relocate looks unlikely. Argentina, Mexico and Saudi Arabia, all Committee members, have chosen not to sanction Russia. African countries which sit on the Committee – Egypt, Nigeria, Rwanda and Zambia – may abstain from a vote, as 25 of 54 African countries chose to abstain or be absent on an early March General Assembly resolution condemning the Russian invasion.
How much are cellar-dwelling Magic improving despite not getting opponents’ best shot?
The question that Orlando Magic coach Jamahl Mosley faced ahead of Wednesday’s 127-110 road loss to the Washington Wizards was one he and the front office have to answer for themselves even if it’s hard for them to fully know.
How much of the Magic’s improved play since the All-Star break (7-9 entering Wednesday) is because of their own development?
And how much is it because of circumstances outside of their control affecting the quality of their opponent?
“We’ve talked about it from the beginning of the year of it being about us,” Mosley said ahead of Wednesday’s matchup. “Whether we’re playing a team that’s fighting for a play-in or we’re playing a team that’s the first seed in the West or East, it’s going to be about us. Are we sharing the basketball the way we need to? Are we defending at the level we need to defend? Are we winning those mini battles within the game? We continue to focus on how we grow and then we can evaluate from there.”
At this point in the season — with the Magic having five games remaining after Wednesday — most teams know their postseason fate.
Teams that are sure to make the playoffs will lessen their key players’ workloads around this time of year so they’re fresh for the postseason.
Teams in the Magic’s position, who aren’t contending for the playoffs, are usually tanking.
In other words, such a team is doing less than everything it can to win to help its draft-lottery odds: playing lesser-experienced players more than veterans, limiting the playing time of key players or not allowing players to play through injuries they may have played through earlier in the season.
The circumstances make it less likely the Magic are getting their opponent’s best shot. They didn’t Wednesday, with Kyle Kuzma sidelined for the seventh consecutive game because of right knee tendinitis. Bradley Beal had season-ending left wrist surgery in February.
That didn’t stop the Wizards (33-43), who were on the second night of a back-to-back from picking up their third win in four games. They were led by Kristaps Porziņģis (35 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (25 points) and Tomáš Satoransky (13 assists, 10 rebounds).
The Magic (20-57) also weren’t at their best Wednesday.
Wendell Carter Jr. missed his third game in the last four because of a sprained left wrist while Jalen Suggs missed his eighth consecutive game because of a bone bruise in his right ankle.
Franz Wagner had a team-high 28 points on 11-of-20 shooting. Markelle Fultz finished with a season-high 19 points (7-of-14 shooting), 7 assists, 3 rebounds, 3 steals and 2 blocks in 21 minutes.
“If you can focus your attention on our team,” Mosley said, “that makes it so much better because our guys understand how we execute vs. a drop. Most teams do similar things. If a team is trapping, how do we get out of that? If a team has a great shooter, how do we work on our top-lock coverage? It still tends to focus on us no matter who’s out there because most teams are running the same sets.”
As Mosley and the Magic see it, their improvements over the last month are because of players’ better understanding and execution of their gameplan — not the outside factors.
Orlando entered Wednesday with the second-best defensive rating (109.1) — points allowed per 100 possessions — since the All-Star break, with the Magic ranking among the top-10 in opponent’s points in the paint (No. 2), opponent’s second-chance points (No. 5) and opponent’s fastbreak points (No. 9) in that timeframe.
“The rim protection is the No. 1 thing we talk about, as well as getting into the basketball, being able to apply pressure, funnel into the rim and having our guys are bigs being able to protect,” Mosley said.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
Elton John performs in St. Louis for ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ tour
ST. LOUIS — Crowds packed the Enterprise Center to see Sir Elton John perform in St. Louis for the last time on his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour.
Fans didn’t let the weather rain on their parade.
“Rain or shine, snowstorm or ice, we would’ve been here,” said concertgoer Kristina Tubman.
Umbrella in tow, crowds of loyal fans decked out in sequins and rhinestones packed the Enterprise Center hours before the show. The St. Louis concert date was originally scheduled for July 2020.
The legendary artist eventually made his way back rescheduling the concert for Wednesday — and his fans are grateful.
“I bought the tickets in 2019. He was supposed to perform in 2020. So, we’re very anxious. We’ve waited a long time. It’s been canceled and postponed. So, we’re really anxious we really get to see him now,” said concertgoer Donna Beamus.
The last time he sang for a St. Louis crowd was a sold-out concert back in 2018.
He performed for seven decades, but his work advocating for the LGBTQ community and aids research is just some of the reasons why fans love him.
“I’ve read his book,” said one concertgoer. “I’ve seen his movie, and he’s just so interesting. There’s just so much to love.”
Concertgoers in 300 cities worldwide will have their chance to say goodbye. The tour will make its way through the Midwest over the next few weeks. His next stop after St. Louis is Indianapolis and then Milwaukee.
“It’s sad, but I understand that everyone has to let go — and he has to live the rest of his life,” she said.
And before he even sings Sir Elton John seems to agree in the most fitting way, with a big rainbow thank you.
