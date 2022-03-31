News
Twinkle, twinkle giant star, astronomers see how far you are
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Astronomers have discovered the farthest star yet, a super-hot, super-bright giant that formed nearly 13 billion years ago at the dawn of the cosmos.
But this luminous blue star is long gone, so massive that it almost certainly exploded into bits just a few million years after emerging. Its swift demise makes it all the more incredible that an international team spotted it with observations by the Hubble Space Telescope. It takes eons for light emitted from distant stars to reach us.
“We’re seeing the star as it was about 12.8 billion years ago, which puts it about 900 million years after the Big Bang,” said astronomer Brian Welch, a doctoral student at Johns Hopkins University and lead author of the study appearing in Wednesday’s journal Nature.
“We definitely just got lucky.”
He nicknamed it Earendel, an Old English name which means morning star or rising light — “a fitting name for a star that we have observed in a time often referred to as `Cosmic Dawn.′ ”
The previous record-holder, Icarus, also a blue supergiant star spotted by Hubble, formed 9.4 billion years ago. That’s more than 4 billion years after the Big Bang.
In both instances, astronomers used a technique known as gravitational lensing to magnify the minuscule starlight. Gravity from clusters of galaxies closer to us — in the foreground — serve as a lens to magnify smaller objects in the background. If not for that, Icarus and Earendel would not have been discernible given their vast distances.
While Hubble has spied galaxies as far away as 300 million to 400 million years of the universe-forming Big Bang, their individual stars are impossible to pick out.
“Usually they’re all smooshed together … But here, nature has given us this one star — highly, highly magnified, magnified by factors of thousands — so that we can study it,” said NASA astrophysicist Jane Rigby, who took part in the study. “It’s such a gift really from the universe.”
Vinicius Placco of the National Science Foundation’s NOIRlab in Tucson, Arizona, described the findings as “amazing work.” He was not involved in the study.
Placco said based on the Hubble data, Earendel may well have been among the first generation of stars born after the Big Bang. Future observations by the newly launched James Webb Space Telescope should provide more details, he said, and “provide us with another piece of this cosmic puzzle that is the evolution of our universe.”
Current data indicate Earendel was more than 50 times the size of our sun and an estimated 1 million times brighter, outsizing Icarus. Earendel’s small, yet-to-mature home galaxy looked nothing like the pretty spiral galaxies photographed elsewhere by Hubble, according to Welch, but rather “kind of an awkward-looking, clumpy object.” Unlike Earendel, he said, this galaxy probably has survived, although in a different form after merging with other galaxies.
“It’s like a little snapshot in amber of the past,” Rigby said.
Earendel may have been the prominent star in a two-star, or binary, system, or even a triple- or quadruple-star system, Welch said. There’s a slight chance it could be a black hole, although the observations gathered in 2016 and 2019 suggest otherwise, he noted.
Regardless of its company, the star lasted barely a few million years before exploding as a supernova that went unobserved as most do, Welch said. The most distant supernova seen by astronomers to date goes back 12 billion years.
The Webb telescope — 100 times more powerful than Hubble — should help clarify how massive and hot the star really is, and reveal more about its parent galaxy.
By studying stars, Rigby said: “We are literally understanding where we came from because we’re made up of some of that stardust.”
UConn’s dynasty started with iconic 1995 team at Women’s Final Four in Minnesota
About once a month, Jennifer Rizzotti receives a manila envelope of a certain weight in the mail. Before opening it, she almost always knows what’s inside.
On April 2, 1995, Rizzotti was a point guard for the University of Connecticut women’s basketball team, which defeated Tennessee 70-64 in the NCAA title game at the Target Center to cap an undefeated 35-0 season. Shortly thereafter, in the April 10, 1995 issue, a photo of her chasing the ball appeared on the cover of Sports illustrated alongside the headline “Perfect!”
“I still get the Sports Illustrated sent to me in the mail for signatures,” said Rizzotti, who is now president of the WNBA’s Connecticut Sun and has a framed copy of the issue on a wall at her Marlborough, Conn., home. “You can tell by the weight of it when it arrives that it’s that magazine. I’ll open it up and sign it and send it back. It’s still a surprisingly fairly regular thing.”
Most interesting about that Sports Illustrated cover was that the NCAA men’s title game was played the day after the women’s, with UCLA defeating defending champion Arkansas 89-78 in Seattle. But that game garnered just a strip on the left side of the SI cover that read “UCLA Dethrones Arkansas” and included a small picture of Bruins star Ed O’Bannon.
The 1994-95 Connecticut team was perhaps the most iconic women’s basketball team in history. Featuring NCAA Player of the Year Rebecca Lobo, plus stars such as Rizzotti, Kara Wolters and Nykesha Sales, the team captured the attention of the media and fans like no other team ever had in the sport.
The popularity of those Huskies advanced the game tremendously, along with the 1996 gold-medal winning U.S. Olympic Team, which included Lobo, and the 1997 formation of the WNBA, which included Lobo playing in the nation’s top media market for the New York Liberty. And that first NCAA championship kickstarted a dynasty that has seen the Huskies win an NCAA-record 11 championships.
Now, the Women’s Final Four returns to Minnesota for the first time since 1995. And not surprisingly, Connecticut, making its 14th straight Final Four appearance, will be on hand along with head coach Geno Auriemma, in his 37th season with the Huskies.
“Every memory that I have about that game is burned into my mind,” Auriemma said about the NCAA final played 27 years ago. “I can probably remember every single possession. … We were getting unprecedented attention that had never been bestowed on a women’s basketball program. … The excitement was unbelievable. … And what’s even funnier, we played Stanford in that semifinal game, and that’s who we play this year.”
In the 1995 semifinal, the Huskies walloped Stanford 87-60. On Friday night at Target Center, Connecticut will face the Cardinal after South Carolina meets Louisville in the first semifinal. The winners will play Sunday night for the title.
Stanford is still coached by Tara VanDerveer, who has led the Cardinal to three NCAA titles — in 1990, 1992 and last year. She took the 1995-96 season off to coach the U.S. Olympic team, which went 52-0 on a pre-Olympic tour and then 8-0 to win the gold medal in Atlanta. She remembers well the popularity of the 1994-95 Huskies kicking off that period in women’s basketball.
“I think television and the media really just got (behind Connecticut),” she said. “It was a groundswell, kind of tsunami of really positive press. The game took a big leap that year.”
Some of the top players from that Connecticut team will be on hand this weekend at the Target Center. Lobo, the starting power forward, will serve as the ESPN television analyst for all Final Four games. Jamelle Elliott, the starting small forward, is a Huskies assistant. Rizzotti and Carla Berube, a key reserve forward, will be in the stands.
“I haven’t been back to Minneapolis since 1995,” said Berube, now head coach at Princeton. “But you never forget just the excitement of entering that arena and playing in front of that amazing crowd.”
Before the 1994-95 season, Auriemma had put together a very good but not yet great program at the Storrs, Conn., school. He arrived before the 1985-86 season, and starting in 1989, the Huskies had made six straight NCAA tournaments, including the Final Four in 1992 and the Elite Eight in 1994.
But everything started to come together when Lobo was a senior, and she averaged team highs of 17.1 points and 9.8 rebounds. She was helped by Wolters, a center who averaged 15.2 points and 6.2 rebounds, and Rizzotti, who averaged 12.5 points and a team-high 4.6 assists.
“We believed we were going to be really, really good, and we wanted to take the next step, which was a Final Four, and we definitely had that expectation. But I don’t know if we ever thought we would accomplish what we did,” Rizzotti said of entering the season.
As the wins started to pile up, the Huskies began to get more recognition, and it helped that the Connecticut campus is located just 45 miles from ESPN’s headquarters in Bristol, Conn. On Martin Luther King Day, on Jan. 16, 1995, ESPN arranged to nationally televise a regular-season game with top-ranked Tennessee (16-0) playing at No. 2 Connecticut (12-0), something quite rare at the time. The Volunteers, at the time the premier program in the women’s game, had won three of the eight national titles they would claim under legendary coach Pat Summitt.
“It was really a big game for women’s basketball,” said Pam Webber Mitchell, a physical therapist in State College, Pa., who back then was the Huskies’ starting shooting guard and co-captain, along with Lobo. “We were very fortunate to be in a region that was near ESPN and New York City, and there was good strong media there, and not many competing professional sports in our area. And then you bring Tennessee into the mix, and it was really special, and it did bring attention to the women’s game.”
Tickets that originally sold for $4 and $8 were scalped for $75, and the game attracted a sellout crowd of 8,241 at Gampel Pavilion for the first-ever meeting between the schools. The Associated Press women’s poll had always come out on Monday but it was pushed back a day pending the outcome of that Monday game. After the Huskies won 77-66, they were ranked No. 1 for the first time in school history.
“I think when the New York Times started to cover our games on a weekly basis, I think that made us a worldwide team, national team, not just a local regional team,” Auriemma said of the momentum building during that season.
The Huskies began to play regularly before packed houses. And Connecticut players, most notably the engaging Lobo, became celebrities.
“I’m 5 foot 5, so maybe if I went over to the mall, I could hide under a hat, but if I’m walking around anywhere with 6-8 Kara Wolters or 6-4 Rebecca Lobo, we were seen and asked for autographs and it was crazy in the state of Connecticut,” Rizzotti said. “It was unlike anything we had ever experienced, and we did feel like mini-celebrities.”
When the Huskies got to the Twin Cities for the Final Four, they were major celebrities. They were recognized by many, including when they visited the Mall of America. It was noted at the time that there were 156 press credentials issued for the 1995 Final Four, a figure just 59 less than what Connecticut’s average attendance had been during one season early in Auriemma’s tenure at the school.
The Huskies put the finishing touches on their epic season when they defeated the Volunteers in the rematch in the title game. After trailing 38-32 at halftime, they won behind 17 points and eight rebounds from Lobo and 15 points from Rizzotti. Lobo, Rizzotti, Wolters and Elliott made the all-tournament team, and Lobo also would soon have a street in her hometown of Southwick, Mass., named Rebecca Lobo Way.
“When we flew back to Connecticut after the Final four, the fans were unbelievable,” Berube said. “Fans were at the airport and they were lining the highways just to wave at our bus. It was like a 45-minute drive, and people were waving at our bus from overpasses. It was pretty awesome. And then we got to Gample Pavilion, and it was absolutely packed for a rally.”
The Huskies didn’t win another national title until 2000 but then they really got rolling. They have piled up 10 championships this century, and Auriemma will be looking to extend his record with a 12th this weekend.
But Auriemma, who said “the Target Center will always have a special place in our hearts,” never will forget the first one.
“All the stars were lined up exactly right,” he said. “We had the right kind of team. We had the perfect opponent in Tennessee. We had a group of players that were really comfortable with the media. We had a huge media contingent that followed all of our games. … I don’t think anybody orchestrated any of that. It just happened. … And then you piggy back the Olympics on top of that, and they happened to be in the U.S., the WNBA the next year, and the rest is history.”
Gavin Kaysen’s hotel restaurant, cafe to open in June in Minneapolis
Skip the flight to Santorini this summer and replace it with a reservation at Gavin Kaysen’s newest Mediterranean-inspired restaurant and cafe.
Restaurant Mara and streetfront Socca Café open this June in Four Seasons Hotel Minneapolis, the city’s newest and only five-star hotel. Reservations for Mara open in May.
Inspired by the James Beard Award-winning chef’s excursions to the South of France and the by-the-seaside lifestyle that the Mediterranean affords, Kaysen’s Mara offers airy and eclectic dining with international flavors on shareable plates. The restaurant’s main room seats 124, and private dining spaces and intimate chef’s tables are also available.
Expect bistecca carved tableside, shareable branzino, flatbreads to dip into herby, zhoug-laden hummus and labneh dusted with za’tar. Mara’s moody Cocktail Bar, just outside of the dining room, entertains boozy drinks and non-alcoholic options alike. Oh, and did I mention the temperature-controlled Chocolate Room hiding inside Mara’s kitchen, where you’ll find artisans creating decadent delights like truffles and tortes for the restaurant and hotel?
Kaysen’s lobby cafe takes notes from Mediterranean cuisine as well. Socca, a South of France-hailing, paper-thin and gluten-free crepe that the cafe was named after, will be served in the space alongside other pastries and coffee beverages. The cafe is at the corner of Hennepin Avenue and Washington Avenue within the lobby of the hotel, and its floor-to-ceiling windows provide pedestrians an unobstructed view into the contemporary coffee and pastry spot.
Kaysen and his team have been developing the menus of both Mara and Socca Café since December, averaging around 45 hours a week of recipe testing.
Kaysen, with the help of his Soigné Hospitality Group, is the brain behind other dining establishments in the Twin Cities, like North Loop’s Spoon and Stable and Demi, as well as Bellecour Bakery at Cooks of Crocus Hill in North Loop and St. Paul.
Missouri Governor addresses state’s COVID response
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri Governor Mike Parson has called a Wednesday afternoon news conference with the Department of Health and Senior Services Acting Director Paula Nickelson “discuss the status of Missouri’s COVID-19 response moving forward.”
Through Tuesday, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS), the state has recorded 1,131,632 cumulative cases of SARS-CoV-2—an increase of 168 positive cases (PCR testing only)—and 16,134 total deaths as of Tuesday, March 29, an increase of 89 from the day prior. That’s a case fatality rate of 1.43%.
It’s important to keep in mind that not all cases and deaths announced on a particular day occurred in the last 24 hours.
Through Tuesday, the state has administered 14,141 doses—including booster shots—of the vaccine in the last 7 days (this metric is subject to a delay, meaning the last three days are not factored in). The highest vaccination rates are among people over 65.
Vaccination remains the safest way to achieve herd immunity. Herd immunity for COVID-19 requires 80% to 90% of the population to have immunity, either by vaccination or recovery from the virus.
State health officials report 63.6% of the total population has received at least one dose of the vaccine. Approximately 74.6% of all adults 18 years of age and older have initiated the process.
But how many have tested positive and died from COVID after getting all their shots?
8.11% of 3.47 million fully vaccinated Missourians (or 281,679 people) have tested positive for COVID-19 since Jan. 1, 2021. And 1,868 people (or 0.05%) of those vaccinated individuals have died from the virus.
