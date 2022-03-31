News
Twins cut 10 from camp, including Jose Miranda, Trevor Larnach
FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Twins whittled down the number of players in camp by 10 on Wednesday, leaving them with 38 players remaining. Major League Baseball is expected to announce 28-man expanded rosters for the month of April.
Most notably, the Twins optioned infielder Jose Miranda and outfielder Trevor Larnach to Triple-A after their 9-4 exhibition victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates at Hammond Stadium. And while the two will begin the season in St. Paul, manager Rocco Baldelli said he believes both will be “doing some big things” for the Twins soon.
Neither move comes as a surprise as playing time was going to be hard to come by for both. Miranda is the club’s No. 3 prospect per MLB Pipeline, and Larnach was one of the team’s top prospects before exceeding rookie limits last season.
“As frustrating as it could be for those two guys, I think they’re going to get the most out of playing baseball seven days a week at this point,” Baldelli said. “And then when the time comes, we’ll know where they’re at and what they’re doing. We’ll be paying very close attention to their seasons.”
Miranda was named the Twins’ Minor League Player of the Year last season after hitting .344 with a .973 OPS and 30 home runs between Double-A and Triple-A teams. But his path to big-league playing time currently is blocked by Gio Urshela and Luis Arraez.
“He needs to be on the field, he needs to be showing what he can do. But the only way to do that is by having him out there every day,” Baldelli said. “… But if he continues to play the way he’s been playing, we might not be talking about that forever.”
Larnach, who debuted last season, hit .233 with a .672 OPS last season in 79 games with the Twins. He was optioned back to Triple-A during the season and did not return.
“(He) had a fantastic spring, showing us what we’ve seen from him for a long time. This is who the guy is,” Baldelli said. “He’s a middle-of-the-order bat for us, coming off a year where he’s not healthy, tried to play through some things. Kept battling. Wasn’t able to do the things he normally would. Had a good offseason. Had a great camp, and he’s another guy (who) has to play.”
ARCHER THROWS
Chris Archer was already happy with his first bullpen session with the Twins before he even touched the Hammond Stadium left-field bullpen mound.
“Looking in the mirror before I came out, I love the way that I look in the Twins uniform,” he said. “Everything felt great.”
Archer threw on Wednesday in preparation for his first start in a Twins uniform, which is expected to come on Friday. He estimated he threw between 15-20 pitches on Wednesday to catcher Ryan Jeffers.
“Because I traveled, took a physical, the team had an off day … I haven’t been on the mound in four or five days, so I just needed to touch the slope,” Archer said.
The Twins signed Archer to a one-year deal with a mutual option on Tuesday, and they plan on having him slide into their rotation. Archer has been throwing this offseason, including most recently in Arizona, so the hope is that he will be ready to go once the season begins.
WINDER’S ROLE
Before the Twins signed Archer, it looked as if Josh Winder had a potential path to starting the season in the rotation.
But now, if Winder is to make the Opening Day roster, it would be through the bullpen, something he said the Twins have not discussed with him, but something Baldelli suggested they would be comfortable with. While that remains a possibility, another would be to option him to Triple-A and let him get stretched out there
“We don’t know where he’s going to be,” Baldelli said. “… If it’s in the big leagues, it’s going to be as some kind of bullpen option but we can get creative in April. … We will have a lot of pitchers on our staff and we will have starters that are not completely built up. There’s ways to use a guy like Josh Winder in the big leagues, even if he’s not starting.”
Winder, the organization’s No. 7 prospect per MLB Pipeline, threw three innings on Wednesday, giving up one run and striking out four. He reached Triple-A last season, but his season got cut short in July due to a shoulder injury.
“I’m just going to keep throwing, keep getting ready as a starter, but if they need me in the bullpen, I’d be more than willing to help out,” Winder said. “It’s all hands on deck, especially this first month because a lot of guys aren’t built up, like myself.”
BRIEFLY
David Bañuelos, Caleb Hamilton, Ian Hamilton, Terry Curtis, Jermaine Palacios, Derek Fisher, Chi Chi Gonzalez, Trevor Megill and Juan Minaya were all reassigned to minor-league camp. That group will take the day off on Wednesday and then fly to St. Paul on Friday.
With Opening Day on April 7, a prediction at what the Twins’ roster might look
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Opening Day is nearly upon us, and the Twins have plenty of decisions to make in the upcoming days.
They kick off the 2022 season a week from Thursday, hosting the Seattle Mariners on April 7 at Target Field, and between now and then, they will need to trim the number of players left in camp — currently 38 — to 28.
While it hasn’t been officially announced, expanded rosters are expected for the month of March after a truncated spring left players — an issue for pitchers in particular — less time to prepare. The Twins cut 10 players on Wednesday, and more are expected soon.
With one week left to go, here’s a guess at the group that will be heading to Minneapolis.
Starting pitchers (5): Sonny Gray, Dylan Bundy, Bailey Ober, Chris Archer, Joe Ryan
The Twins patched up their rotation this offseason by adding Sonny Gray in a trade with Cincinnati and Dylan Bundy and Chris Archer in free agency to a group that already included youngsters Bailey Ober and Joe Ryan.
Questions remain about this collection of arms. Given his injury history, will Archer regain prior form? How about Bundy, who is looking to rebound from a tough 2021? And what will Ober and Ryan’s sophomore seasons look like? But the actual names in the group aren’t in question.
Bullpen (11): Taylor Rogers, Tyler Duffey, Joe Smith, Caleb Thielbar, Jorge Alcala, Jhoan Duran, Griffin Jax, Jharel Cotton, Cody Stashak, Danny Coulombe, Josh Winder
This group is the most difficult to predict, as it is unknown exactly how many pitchers the Twins will carry, how many long-relievers they’re looking to take or if they’re planning on taking a non-roster invite, necessitating a 40-man roster move.
But for the sake of this exercise, let’s say the Twins take 11 relievers. Starters are behind where they would normally be this time of year, meaning teams will be relying heavily on their bullpens, especially at the beginning of this season. While there’s a number of locks — Rogers, Duffey, etc. — the end of the list is still uncertain.
Catchers (2): Gary Sánchez, Ryan Jeffers
It’s not guaranteed that the Twins carry only two catchers, especially because Sánchez will likely see semi-regular time as designated hitter. Carrying a third catcher could give the Twins some additional flexibility. If they decide on that, José Godoy would be that third catcher. If not, that roster spot could go to an extra reliever.
First base (1): Miguel Sanó
After a difficult start to the 2021 season, Sanó saw his playing time erode during the middle of the year. But the determined Twins first baseman went into the offseason with a goal of getting into better shape, and he accomplished it, shedding 25 pounds during the winter.
Expect Alex Kirilloff, a good defender at first base, to also see time at the position.
Second base (1): Jorge Polanco
Polanco shifted from shortstop to second base ahead of last season when the Twins signed Andrelton Simmons, and the move paid dividends.
The position suited him much better defensively, and Polanco shined at the plate, earning Twins Most Valuable Player honors during a season in which he hit .269 with a .826 OPS and hit a career-high 33 home runs.
Third base (2): Gio Urshela, Luis Arraez
While the Twins haven’t said exactly what the playing time split will look like, Luis Arraez and newly-acquired Gio Urshela are expected to get the lion’s share of the playing time at third. Arraez also will see some playing time at second base, and Urshela has the ability to move around the infield, too.
Shortstop (1): Carlos Correa
Carlos Correa played 148 of the Astros’ 162 games last season. Barring injury, he will slot into the lineup nearly every day, providing Gold Glove defense to pair with one of the best bats in the big leagues.
Last year, Correa finished fifth in AL MVP voting and was fourth in the majors in Wins Above Replacement (per Baseball Reference). Polanco could serve as a backup shortstop, if needed, and Nick Gordon, in a pinch, could spell him there too.
Utility (1): Nick Gordon
The Twins shifted Gordon around the field last year as a rookie. An infielder by trade, Gordon actually appeared in center field more than any other position last year due to Byron Buxton’s injuries. Gordon also saw time at second, short, left field, third base and one appearance in right.
The Twins aren’t preparing Gordon to play center field, though he could find himself in left from time to time as well as moving around the infield.
Outfield (4): Byron Buxton, Max Kepler, Alex Kirilloff, Brent Rooker
If this is the group the Twins go with, Kirilloff would be in left field, Buxton in center and Kepler in right, with Kepler filling in in center if Buxton needed a day off. The Twins also could opt to take Kyle Garlick over Brent Rooker, as they did last spring, though Garlick is not on the 40-man roster.
Academy: Will Smith refused to leave Oscars after Rock slap
By JAKE COYLE
NEW YORK (AP) — The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences on Wednesday said that Will Smith was asked to leave to Sunday’s Oscar ceremony after hitting Chris Rock but refused to do so.
The academy’s board of governors met Wednesday to initiate disciplinary proceedings against Smith for violations against the group’s standards of conduct. The academy said disciplinary action for Smith could include suspension, expulsion or other sanctions.
Many have focused on why Smith was allowed to remain seated front row at the Academy Awards after the incident. On Wednesday, the academy suggested that it attempted to remove the actor from the audience.
“Things unfolded in a way we could not have anticipated,” the academy said. “While we would like to clarify that Mr. Smith was asked to leave the ceremony and refused, we also recognize we could have handled the situation differently.”
A representative for the academy declined to give specifics on how it tried to removed Smith. After Smith struck Rock in response to a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, several stars including Denzel Washington, Bradley Cooper and Tyler Perry spoke with the 53-year-old Smith.
The academy said Smith has the opportunity to defend himself in a written response before the board meets again on April 18. The film academy earlier condemned Smith’s onstage assault of Rock, but it used stronger language Wednesday.
“Mr. Smith’s actions at the 94th Oscars were a deeply shocking, traumatic event to witness in-person and on television,” the academy said. “Mr. Rock, we apologize to you for what you experienced on our stage and thank you for your resilience in that moment. We also apologize to our nominees, guests and viewers for what transpired during what should have been a celebratory event.”
On Monday, Smith issued an apology to Rock, the academy and to viewers, saying “I was out of line and I was wrong.”
A representative for Smith didn’t immediately respond to messages Wednesday regarding the academy’s latest moves.
