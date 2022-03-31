Finance
Water Damage and Insurance Claims – Which to Submit & Which to Pay Out of Pocket
Most of us know that insurance premiums often climb after filing insurance claims. After all, the more you cost the insurance company in claims, the higher a risk you become. Homeowners insurance often covers water damage, but which water damage claims will cost you in increased future insurance premiums and which will not? How do you know which water claim to file and which one to pay out of pocket?
First, let’s look at one of the reasons why water damage claims raise red flags with insurance companies: the potential for future mold claims. It is conceivable that after the water has been cleaned up and the final bills paid, a mold claim will be next. It is also conceivable that following a claim, the insurance company may expect these future expenses and raise your premiums in anticipation – or worse yet cancel your policy.
Next, let’s look at the total cost for repairs versus the amount of your insurance deductible. A typical homeowners insurance policy has a $500 deductible. If the water damage repairs fall below that amount, definitely pay for repairs out of pocket. If the water damage repairs are only slightly above your deductible amount, consider paying out of pocket anyway because insurance companies often look at frequency of claims. Having a series of small insurance claims on your policy may raise red flags, perhaps even being more likely to raise your premiums than a single large claim. In addition to raising alarms with your existing insurance company, these claims are recorded in a national database which is accessible by all insurance companies. Should you switch insurance companies, the new company will see a history of claims filed and price your premium accordingly.
Did you know that as soon as you call your insurance company about a water damage issue in your home a claim may be opened and recorded? Even if you are calling to find out if the damage is covered, if the insurance company opens a claim, the claim will appear as part of your claim history even if the insurance company is not involved in the repairs. Once again, your claims history is considered by future insurance companies, so be careful about calling the insurance company directly. Instead, call your insurance agent or obtain estimates from contractors before filing the claim.
Some states have introduced legislation prohibiting insurance companies from using certain types of claims, such as weather events, to base insurance ratings upon or impose surcharges on the policy. Each state has its own insurance laws, so make sure to browse your state’s insurance department’s Web site before submitting, or not submitting, a water damage claim. For example, if your roof needs to be replaced after a windstorm, the resulting claim might not result in a premium increase depending on your state’s insurance laws.
Another example illustrates how states restrict certain types of water damage claims. In Texas, an insurance company cannot raise your insurance premiums or deny coverage for an appliance-related water damage claim if the following two conditions have been met:
o The damage was properly repaired and remediated
o The damage repair/remediation was inspected and certified
However, if three or more appliance-related water damage claims are filed in three years, then the insurance company can increase your premiums or deny coverage.
So, which claims should you pay out of pocket?
o Any claims that fall below your deductible amount
o Any claims that you can reasonably afford to pay that could potentially raise red flags with your insurance company
Which claims should you submit to your insurance company?
o Any claims above your deductible amount that are protected from rate increases under your state’s insurance laws
o Major claims where extensive repairs are necessary and paying out of pocket isn’t reasonable.
Since it’s advisable to pay many water damage claims out of pocket, consider raising your insurance deductible to $1000 or more and receive the benefit of a large premium decrease. Put these savings into an emergency account for out-of-pocket repairs.
7 Smart Tips You Can Do To Keep The Cost Of Your Auto Insurance Down
Depending on the car that you buy, your insurance cost may be a little too expensive for you. You cannot avoid it, though. You still need to pay the auto insurance cost to ensure that you can cover the bigger cost when unexpected things happen, such as accident and theft.
The only thing that you can do is to keep the cost of your auto insurance down, without reducing the quality of your insurance. Here are 7 smart tips you can do to keep the cost of your auto insurance down:
1. Research Your Auto Insurance Cost
This is the first step that you have to do. You cannot just accept any offer from an insurance company without thinking twice. Remember that insurance companies are competing with each other, and they will always try to give you the best rates, just to prevent you from going to another insurance company. So, when an insurance company offers you a good insurance plan for your automobile, check the rates offered by other companies first before deciding to take the premiums. Most likely, you will find a better deal out there.
2. Use The Same Insurance Company You Already Use
For instance, you own a home, and you have already taken the premiums for it from a good insurance company. Then, the same company has an auto insurance plan for their clients. It is better for you to take the offer from the same insurance company that you already use. Why? That’s because they will usually give discounts for long-term clients. Since you already take a home insurance plan with them, they will likely give you some discounts if you decide to take an auto insurance plan with them as well. If not, just try to negotiate, because most of the time, they will be willing to give a special offer for you.
3. Keep A Good Driving Record
In order for you to get the lowest possible cost for your auto insurance plan, you have to show the insurance company that you are a safe driver. In this way, you will not pose as a high-risk client for your auto insurance company, and thus, you will get more discounts from them. So, it is important for you to keep a good driving record, since it will prove to the auto insurance company that you are a safe driver, with very little risk of accident. The smaller the risk of accident, the smaller your insurance premium cost will be.
4. Keep Your Car Safe
It is also important for you to keep your car safe, because most of the time, insurance companies will cover the cost of your car when it is stolen. So, you don’t want to pose your car as a high-risk premium for your insurance company. This will also depend on the make and model of your car, since the more expensive the car, the more cost for you to pay the premium for it. You need to keep your car safe by installing alarm or anti-theft system for your car. In this way, you will pose a lower risk for your insurance company, and thus, you will get a lower premium cost.
5. Try To Get Discounts For Your Auto Insurance
If it is possible for you to get a big discount for your insurance premiums, then by all means take the offer. There are always a lot of discounts offered by many auto insurance companies around you, since they are competing with each others to win the heart of their clients. So, always take a look of the possible discount that you can get, especially as a first-time client. You can research various insurance companies online, and compare their prices before you start your premiums.
6. Keep Your Insurance Information Up To Date
It is important for you to keep the information that you have on file up to date. You don’t want your auto insurance company to keep your old information, since it will make it difficult for you when you need to claim your auto insurance later. It will also reduce your insurance cost significantly if you are eligible for it. For instance, the premium costs for clients that live in the big city will be different from those that live in a small town. So, if you happen to move from a big city to a small town, be sure to update your information right away. Chances are you are eligible for a discount for your premium costs.
7. Factor The Cost Of Auto Insurance In Your Car Ownership Cost
Before buying any car, you have to remember that the cost of the car is not all that you have to pay for it. You also need to include the cost of auto insurance, since it will be inevitably included with the cost of your car purchase sooner or later. So, before buying a car, calculate the total cost that you have to pay by factoring the cost of auto insurance in your purchase. Thus, you will not become shocked when it is time for you to pay the monthly premium costs of your auto insurance.
Can Drug Users Get Life Insurance?
Drug use in Canada is prevalent to non-existent depending on what you define as a “drug.” Eleven per cent of the Canadian population “has a problem with drugs or alcohol” according to a CBC survey, but this does not include people who use drugs recreationally without “a problem.” That number, especially when you include alcohol and cannabis, is much, much higher, and if you include only people with classically-defined addictions to the illicit drugs, such as crack cocaine and heroin, the number is much, much lower.
In general, the way insurance companies approach drug issues is based on two major questions: is the potential client using prescription drugs provided through the proper channels, or are they using drugs outside those channels, and therefore statistically vulnerable to certain liabilities.
For the former, these questions are often discovered in the background checks and medical questionnaires provided by insurance companies prior to developing or offering a policy. Naturally, some drugs have effects on a person’s life expectancy and prospective quality of life, and others come with certain health risks, even when provided by a healthcare practitioner. In these, instances, an insurance company will take into account the medical issues being treated by the drugs and the effects of the drugs themselves in developing a policy, but a policy can usually be provided by most major health insurance providers.
For those who use illicit drugs, the options are generally more difficult. Usually, insurance companies are hesitant to provide policies, many are even wary of providing low-cost options for people who smoke cigarettes.
Luckily, there are some options still available for drug users, especially those who use illicit drugs. Remember, many policies will not cover complications that occur because of illicit drug use, and not disclosing such information when asked can constitute insurance fraud, which can be a severe crime that includes heavy fines and possible jail time.
In general, illicit drug users have only one option when it comes to life insurance opportunities: simplified life insurance policies that do not require medical questionnaires. This is changing as more and more insurance providers offer products specifically designed for the “hard-to-insure” market. Simplified insurance plans often require only simple medical questions that do not include questions about drug use.
No medical life insurance policies vary widely from carrier to carrier, so it is beneficial to research these plans before contacting them to compare potential rates and coverage. You can also ask your insurance broker to make an informal preliminary inquiry before you submit a formal application. Informal preliminary inquiries are non-binding and can give you an idea of whether your application would be approved as standard, declined or rated. Bear in mind that insurance providers may offer plans with coverage on day one or with a two year waiting period depending on your situation.
If you have used or are using illicit drugs and require life insurance, it is important to discuss your options with an insurance broker who has your best interests in mind. With the right team behind you, the right policy can be found.
Why You Should Report a Minor Accident to Your Insurance Company
It happens frequently: after a car accident with no injuries and negligible damage, the involved drivers agree upon a settlement without involving their respective insurance companies and minus the official police report. Unfortunately, too many times this arrangement just does not end well.
According to the experts, the only way that you can be assured that you will get compensated for the damages is to file an insurance claim.
Take the following incident for a prime example of the above.
I was minding my own business as I drove down the quiet, rural street where my home is located. Suddenly, I felt the force of a crash as another vehicle collided into me from behind. I exited my car to view the damage. To my surprise, the other driver – the one who had caused the accident – was my good friend and neighbor.
“Sorry,” said John with a sheepish smile.
“Don’t worry about the damage, I’ll take care of it personally. Let’s not involve the police or the insurance companies. This way, there’s no risk of an insurance premium increase, as often occurs after making a claim.”
At the time, it didn’t occur to me that there would be any problem with this arrangement. After all, John and I were friends, neighbors that met on a regular basis.
“Sure,” I responded. “If that’s the way it works best for you, I’ll go along with it.”
Well, the story did not end on a happy note. I got the back fender fixed and sent my receipt to John, with no thought that there would be anything to worry about.
I was wrong.
It’s been 60 days since the accident, and I have yet to receive recompense from John who has no shortage of excuses and promises that the payment is coming…
The above scenario repeats itself time and time again after minor collisions.
Drivers, beware!
Even if the other driver is your friend, neighbor or a trusted acquaintance, there is never 100 percent assurance that you will see payment for the damages he or she caused.
In an instance where the liable driver does not honor his or her monetary commitment, time has elapsed and it may be too late to offer adequate substantiation in regard to damages and who is at fault
Besides, the liable driver may betray your trust and report the accident to his or her insurance carrier. He or she may go even further with the betrayal by twisting facts and actually lying about injury claims that never were present at the time of the accident. If this occurs, your insurance company may have to ship out a large payment. It may also initiate a lawsuit against you, as well as forcing you to pay the remainder of what the courts deem your obligation after your insurance company has reached the limits of your policy’s coverage. Lastly, you will be in for an unpleasant premium increase.
Can Drug Users Get Life Insurance?
Why You Should Report a Minor Accident to Your Insurance Company
