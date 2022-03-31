News
Wentzville mayor, business owners weigh in on planned amusement park
WENTZVILLE, Mo. — There are plans for a new amusement park planned in Wentzville. Spirit of Discovery Park would only be the second fully-inclusive park in the world.
It’s designed to include every person with physical disabilites, mental disabilites, special needs and transitioning veterans. There is a similar park in San Antonio, Texas, called Morgan’s Wonderland.
“My first reaction was, ‘I wonder where that’s going?'” Linda Styer, owner of Elbee’s General Store in downtown Wentzville said.
She’s not alone. Many people have been wondering what 60-acre piece of land Spirit of Discovery Park will call home. The founders have not disclosed the location they are under contract for to protect the privacy of the seller.
Mayor Nick Guccione said he announced the plans Tuesday and received mixed reactions on social media.
The comments under FOX 2’s Facebook page were mostly positive, but there were some people concerned about the increased traffic it would bring to the area.
“There will be some traffic issues we’ll work with them on. I’m sure MoDOT will be brought in, and county road work, and see what we can do as far as mitigation efforts,” Mayor Guccione said.
Peter Venezia owns Duke’s BBQ Shack in downtown Wentzville. He said he’s excited to see how many more people will visit Wentzville.
“To have a facility like that is going to be wonderful for people coming in and out of here and for all the of the other restaurnts in Wentzville, its only going to benefit all of them here,” Venezia said.
Styer said there is already a lot of growth happening, and she is looking forward to families visiting her store.
“Why not bring it to Wentzville?” she asked. “I think its going to be good and bad with everything else that you do, there’s so many other things going on in Wentzville to grow it, growth in the downtown area, so I say bring it.”
The founders are expected to close on the property on Mother’s Day and plan to break ground in 2023.
The project is a non-profit, funded by investors and not funded by taxpayer dollars.
More information on the park, visit:
News
Bret Stephens: What if Putin didn’t miscalculate?
The conventional wisdom is that Vladimir Putin catastrophically miscalculated.
He thought Russian-speaking Ukrainians would welcome his troops. They didn’t. He thought he’d swiftly depose Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s government. He hasn’t. He thought he’d divide NATO. He’s united it. He thought he had sanction-proofed his economy. He’s wrecked it. He thought the Chinese would help him out. They’re hedging their bets. He thought his modernized military would make mincemeat of Ukrainian forces. The Ukrainians are making mincemeat of his, at least on some fronts.
Putin’s miscalculations raise questions about his strategic judgment and mental state. Who, if anyone, is advising him? Has he lost contact with reality? Is he physically unwell? Mentally? Condoleezza Rice warns: “He’s not in control of his emotions. Something is wrong.” Russia’s sieges of Mariupol and Kharkiv — two heavily Russian-speaking cities that Putin claims to be “liberating” from Ukrainian oppression — resemble what the Nazis did to Warsaw, Poland, and what Putin himself did to Grozny, Chechnya.
Several analysts have compared Putin to a cornered rat, more dangerous now that he’s no longer in control of events. They want to give him a safe way out of the predicament he allegedly created for himself. Hence the almost universal scorn poured on Joe Biden for saying in Poland, “For God’s sake, this man cannot remain in power.”
The conventional wisdom is entirely plausible. It has the benefit of vindicating the West’s strategy of supporting Ukraine defensively. And it tends toward the conclusion that the best outcome is one in which Putin finds some face-saving way out: additional Ukrainian territory, a Ukrainian pledge of neutrality, a lifting of some of the sanctions.
But what if the conventional wisdom is wrong? What if the West is only playing into Putin’s hands once again?
The possibility is suggested in a powerful reminiscence from The New York Times’ Carlotta Gall of her experience covering Russia’s siege of Grozny, during the first Chechen war in the mid-1990s. In the early phases of the war, motivated Chechen fighters wiped out a Russian armored brigade, stunning Moscow. The Russians regrouped and wiped out Grozny from afar, using artillery and air power.
Russia’s operating from the same playbook today. When Western military analysts argue that Putin can’t win militarily in Ukraine, what they really mean is that he can’t win clean. Since when has Putin ever played clean?
“There is a whole next stage to the Putin playbook, which is well known to the Chechens,” Gall writes. “As Russian troops gained control on the ground in Chechnya, they crushed any further dissent with arrests and filtration camps and by turning and empowering local protégés and collaborators.”
Suppose for a moment that Putin never intended to conquer all of Ukraine: that, from the beginning, his real targets were the energy riches of Ukraine’s east, which contain Europe’s second-largest known reserves of natural gas (after Norway’s).
Combine that with Russia’s previous territorial seizures in Crimea (which has huge offshore energy fields) and the eastern provinces of Luhansk and Donetsk (which contain part of an enormous shale-gas field), as well as Putin’s bid to control most or all of Ukraine’s coastline, and the shape of Putin’s ambitions become clear. He’s less interested in reuniting the Russian-speaking world than he is in securing Russia’s energy dominance.
“Under the guise of an invasion, Putin is executing an enormous heist,” said Canadian energy expert David Knight Legg. As for what’s left of a mostly landlocked Ukraine, it will likely become a welfare case for the West, which will help pick up the tab for resettling Ukraine’s refugees to new homes outside Russian control. In time, a Viktor Orban-like figure could take Ukraine’s presidency, imitating the strongman-style of politics that Putin prefers in his neighbors.
If this analysis is right, then Putin doesn’t seem like the miscalculating loser his critics make him out to be.
It also makes sense of his strategy of targeting civilians. More than simply a way of compensating for the incompetence of Russian troops, the mass killing of civilians puts immense pressure on Zelenskyy to agree to the very things Putin has demanded all along: territorial concessions and Ukrainian neutrality. The West will also look for any opportunity to de-escalate, especially as we convince ourselves that a mentally unstable Putin is prepared to use nuclear weapons.
Within Russia, the war has already served Putin’s political purposes. Many in the professional middle class — the people most sympathetic to dissidents like Alexei Navalny — have gone into self-imposed exile. The remnants of a free press have been shuttered, probably for good. To the extent that Russia’s military has embarrassed itself, it is more likely to lead to a well-aimed purge from above than a broad revolution from below. Russia’s new energy riches could eventually help it shake loose the grip of sanctions.
This alternative analysis of Putin’s performance could be wrong. Then again, in war, politics and life, it’s always wiser to treat your adversary as a canny fox, not a crazy fool.
News
Northwoods police investigate murder after officers come under fire
NORTHWOODS, Mo. – Authorities in north St. Louis County are investigating a murder and searching for a shooter Thursday morning after Northwoods Police came under fire while responding to an emergency call.
According to Northwoods Police Chief Dennis Shireff, the incident began around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday when officers were called to the 3700 block of Colonial Drive, just south of Natural Bridge Road, for a report of an armed individual.
Shireff said when his officers arrived at the scene, man pulled two guns from a car and started shooting at them. The officers were not struck but the suspect was able to run away and he’s still at large.
One officer was brought to the hospital as a precaution.
A short time later, police discovered a dead body inside a residence at that location. Investigators believe the person who opened fire on the officers may have killed the person found inside the home.
Shireff said police know who they are looking for; the suspect is related to the murder victim. The St. Louis County Police Department has been requested to take over the investigation.
News
ASK IRA: Have Heat given meaning to all that remains?
Q: The Heat finish with top teams and then three lesser opponents (two of whom fighting for playoff berths). Their last week might allow for some time to allow the core four to reach full health. — Leonard, Cornelius, N.C.
A: Doubt it, as long as the ultimate goal is the highest possible playoff seed. Outside of the season finale on April 10 in Orlando, every game the Heat have remaining is against a team that either is playing for playoff seeding or play-in positioning. The Heat had their opportunity to crack open the door on some rest and had it slammed in their face by the Knicks. In addition, with the Heat having tied their season series against both the 76ers and Bucks, the next head-to-head tiebreaker would be conference record, and the Heat’s advantage there is tenuous. Each of the Heat’s remaining games is against conference opposition, including that game in Orlando. So that essentially makes each remaining game worth double, even if not against an opponent they are directly in competition against for seeding purposes. As it is, if the Heat and Bucks both win out, they will close with the same record, currently tied in the loss column. So even one remaining Heat loss could cost them No. 1, if that is the ultimate goal.
Q: To me, Wednesday night’s win over the Celtics was a statement game for Erik Spoelstra in that it shows him that the players who got the Heat into first in the Eastern Conference are the players to ride to the finish. Neither Victor Oladipo nor Markieff Morris are difference-makers this year. We have ten players who have been consistently big contributors and Spo can play around with those. The Heat got back to their fourth quarter defensive identity against the Celtics, who I think will win the East if the Heat don’t. I am so happy to see us get back to the top team that the Heat are. — Roland, Borrego Springs, Calif.
A: It certainly was a big night for several players, with Erik Spoelstra also showing he will ride those who are most productive. I do wonder that if Caleb Martin was available whether he would have taken Max Strus’ place in the closing lineup. But I guess we will have to wait on that.
Q: P.J. Tucker needs some rest. Man is all heart and I appreciate it, but he needs some fresh legs for the playoffs. — Jordan.
A: And he will get that time with the Heat guaranteed at least five days off between their April 10 regular-season finale and the April 16 start of the NBA playoffs. Plus, the Heat have a pair of two-day breaks remaining on their regular-season schedule, including this current one before Saturday’s game against the Bulls. So time off awaits.
