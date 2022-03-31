What the Insurance Companies Say About Whiplash

Share Pin 0 Shares

The name assigned for the neck strain received from the impact of a car crash sounds painful enough: whiplash. But the achy discomfort, disruption of regular life activities and any other complications that follow really can be excruciatingly difficult to deal with.

If you live in a state that mandates no fault auto insurance, you can file a claim for losses directly to your own carrier. In the event, you do not have that coverage option and your injury was as a result of another drivers’ fault, you will want to file an injury claim and related loss insurance claim if it pertains to you with his or her company.

Other losses related to the injury may include:

• Mileage costs to and from doctor visits

• Loss of income because of the disruption of work

Although initial symptoms immediately following the collision may be minimal, increasing pain and other progressive signs of the condition can take time to develop. While full-fledged symptoms can appear immediately after a vehicle crash, it can also take hours or even days after the accident.

If you feel any of the following symptoms – at any range or extent – be sure to seek medical attention from your physician right away.

Whiplash symptoms include:

• Painful muscle cramps

• Inability to turn head partially or fully

• Increasing achiness in the neck area

• Headaches that begin from the lowest part of the skull and move towards the forehead

Seeing your doctor immediately after feeling the first signs of a whiplash condition – no matter how minimal they may initially appear- is of utmost importance. This is in relation to full recovery prospects, as well as your chances in receiving appropriate auto insurance compensation. As soon as you get a doctor’s diagnosis verifying whiplash, waste no time in writing to the insurance company about your wish to file a claim. Of course, it is imperative to keep records of all expenses in regard to the losses and damages.

While whiplash is a painful reality that a victim must endure for some time, it should heal on its own with the help of doctor’s directive and your own pain management.

These suggestions will aid in treatment:

– Immediately after feeling a symptom, place an icy wrap on your neck. Do this for a quarter of an hour every 3-4 hours for the first two to three days. Swelling and tenderness should subside as a result.

– Ask your physician to prescribe painkilling medicine.

– Ask your doctor if he or she feels it is necessary to make use of a supportive neck brace.

– Following the period after ice treatment, apply moist heat on your neck. You can do this by taking hot showers, warm baths or by placing a warmly moistened towel on the aching spot.

For more information about how to file a vehicle accident induced whiplash insurance claim, contact an experienced independent agency that is connected with the leading companies.