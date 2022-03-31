Finance
What the Insurance Companies Say About Whiplash
The name assigned for the neck strain received from the impact of a car crash sounds painful enough: whiplash. But the achy discomfort, disruption of regular life activities and any other complications that follow really can be excruciatingly difficult to deal with.
If you live in a state that mandates no fault auto insurance, you can file a claim for losses directly to your own carrier. In the event, you do not have that coverage option and your injury was as a result of another drivers’ fault, you will want to file an injury claim and related loss insurance claim if it pertains to you with his or her company.
Other losses related to the injury may include:
• Mileage costs to and from doctor visits
• Loss of income because of the disruption of work
Although initial symptoms immediately following the collision may be minimal, increasing pain and other progressive signs of the condition can take time to develop. While full-fledged symptoms can appear immediately after a vehicle crash, it can also take hours or even days after the accident.
If you feel any of the following symptoms – at any range or extent – be sure to seek medical attention from your physician right away.
Whiplash symptoms include:
• Painful muscle cramps
• Inability to turn head partially or fully
• Increasing achiness in the neck area
• Headaches that begin from the lowest part of the skull and move towards the forehead
Seeing your doctor immediately after feeling the first signs of a whiplash condition – no matter how minimal they may initially appear- is of utmost importance. This is in relation to full recovery prospects, as well as your chances in receiving appropriate auto insurance compensation. As soon as you get a doctor’s diagnosis verifying whiplash, waste no time in writing to the insurance company about your wish to file a claim. Of course, it is imperative to keep records of all expenses in regard to the losses and damages.
While whiplash is a painful reality that a victim must endure for some time, it should heal on its own with the help of doctor’s directive and your own pain management.
These suggestions will aid in treatment:
– Immediately after feeling a symptom, place an icy wrap on your neck. Do this for a quarter of an hour every 3-4 hours for the first two to three days. Swelling and tenderness should subside as a result.
– Ask your physician to prescribe painkilling medicine.
– Ask your doctor if he or she feels it is necessary to make use of a supportive neck brace.
– Following the period after ice treatment, apply moist heat on your neck. You can do this by taking hot showers, warm baths or by placing a warmly moistened towel on the aching spot.
For more information about how to file a vehicle accident induced whiplash insurance claim, contact an experienced independent agency that is connected with the leading companies.
New Challenges Selecting the Right Florida Home Insurance Company
Even though there were no Florida hurricanes in 2009, there was plenty of news from Florida home insurance companies.
To begin with, nearly 50% of all active Florida home insurance companies lost money in 2008 – a year in which no major storms hit. Many companies continued to experience losses into 2009. Among the reasons for these losses include lower revenue due to inadequate Florida home insurance rates along with rising expenses.
As 2009 unfolded, two Florida home insurance companies failed and were placed in receivership by the state after their cash reserves fell below the required minimum levels.
Homeowners insurance companies failing during non-hurricane years should send fear and panic across the state. Why? Because if these companies can’t make money in non-hurricane years the odds increase dramatically that they will not be able to build up enough cash to pay your claim after a major Florida hurricane.
A closer inspection of the company that failed in the spring of 2009 reveals disturbing trends that could affect other Florida home insurance companies in the future.
For starters this company faced an onslaught of both new and reopened claims from Hurricane Wilma – a storm that struck Florida nearly four years ago in October of 2005. These claims contributed to the ultimate collapse of this company because its backup reinsurance from 2005 was exhausted, leaving this small company on the hook to pay these claims from its own surplus.
In addition, this company had a large number of policies in many of Florida’s southern, most hurricane prone counties in the state. To the company’s credit, it also showed good faith through its willingness to cover older Florida homes.
What are the lessons from the two Florida home insurance companies that failed this year?
Even if your company meets the minimum capital and reinsurance requirements in the State of Florida it can still fail for many reasons including unexpected reopened claims from prior years and inadequate risk diversification across both Florida and into other states.
Here are the things you should look for when considering a new Florida home insurance company.
The majority of the companies still writing new home insurance in Florida are based in the state. Look for companies that are diversifying their policy base across most of the 67 counties in Florida so that they have balanced their exposure in the southern coastal counties with policies written in the northern interior counties.
Look for companies that are growing their home insurance business into other states. Some Florida home insurance companies that came into existence in the mid 1990’s are beginning to do this which is an encouraging trend. Companies that distribute their risk into other parts of the country will have improved odds of surviving the next round of hurricanes.
Learn as much as you can about the company’s customer service and claims processing. If a company you are considering has outsourced this work find out what their customer service history is and how many complaints they have received relative to others in the industry.
Finally, find out how much surplus the company has available to pay claims and check on their ratings with the major financial rating services. Many Florida home insurance companies being granted premium rate increases should be able to show that they can grow their surplus over time – particularly if Florida continues to have below average hurricane activity.
You should take note of those Florida home insurance companies that were able to stay profitable in 2008 and 2009 when many other companies lost money – together with those that demonstrate the ability to use higher rates going forward to increase their surplus.
In this brave new world of newly formed start-up Florida insurance companies, doing this research will give you the best chance of being paid quickly and fairly after the next round of Florida hurricanes.
Cheap Auto Insurance Companies Overview: Important Factors to Consider
All car owners are always looking for ways to save on the costs associated with their automobile, whether it’s on repairs, gas, insurance, etc. Nowadays, there are more cheap auto insurance companies than ever before, and if you are in search of a more affordable policy, you can use internet tools to help you.
Beware that there are scams and that it is possible to make a mistake and choose the wrong company or policy, even if the offer is legitimate. There are many things to look for in an insurance company, including its financial strength, number of years in the business, number of complaints, number of positive reviews, what kinds of discounts they offer, how easy it is to file claims with them, and so forth.
There are some things that affect the rates you will get that will be challenging for you to change. For instance, if you have poor credit history and/or a poor driving history, it’s going to take some time to prove to insurance providers that you are now trustworthy and that you are working on making improvements. The improvements themselves will take a lot of time as well.
Think about what would be better for you financially: to pay more money each month on the premium or more money out of your pocket in the event that you are involved in an accident on the deductible. Typically, individuals who have an older vehicle or an inexpensive one will opt for lower premiums since the vehicle might not be worth the price of repairs or replacement if it’s totalled anyway.
Cheap Auto Insurance Companies for Older Vehicles
If you do have an older vehicle, then you might be able to do without collision coverage as well. Find out what the minimum legal requirement for automobile insurance in your state is and decide if that is enough for you or if you want to be on the safe side and get some more. There are always variables to consider when it comes to getting quotes from cheap auto insurance companies.
Consider value, not price, when comparing quotes. Which offer includes the right kind of coverage you need at a reasonable price? Do the terms regarding the deductibles and premiums look ideal to you? Carefully read over each offer and do the relevant research on the companies.
There are things that could be in your favor that you’ll want to let a potential insurer know, such as low mileage, unemployment, have a job close to home, work out of the home, etc. Driving less means that you may qualify for a lower premium.
Lastly, check and see if you qualify for any special discounts. You’ll be surprised at some of the discounts some auto insurance companies offer.
Where should you begin your search for cheap auto insurance companies? Esurance Insurance Services, Inc has tons of positive reviews and 4 and 5 star ratings. You can always count on car insurance savings being easy to find at esurance.
Big Insurance Companies and the McKinsey Report
CNN anchor Anderson Cooper recently did a two-part series on the business practices of the nation’s largest property/casualty insurance company and Allstate Insurance. It was the culmination of an 18-month CNN investigation of low-impact, soft-tissue injury accidents around the country. The series was then broadcast on CNN. The video links to the two segments are listed below.
These three major insurance companies joined together (add Liberty Mutual) and hired the legendary business consulting firm McKinsey and Company. McKinsey, in their customary fashion, looked at the insurance companies’ business practices and made recommendations on how to increase profits in a report entitled “The Three Ds: Delay, Deny and Defend.”
In delaying a claim, insurance companies place significant financial pressure on a policyholder or claimant. That pressure can force a policyholder or claimant to accept a much smaller claim settlement amount.
By denying a claim, insurance companies force policyholders and claimants to seek legal representation. Many personal injury attorneys are reluctant to take on a client for a small loss, since attorneys often work on contingency fee schedules. So, in the absence of good legal representation, policyholders and claimants are once again forced to accept “lowball” settlement amounts from insurers.
In defending a claim, the insurance companies take the position of forcing the policyholder first into the Appraisal process found in most policies. This requires that each party choose a representative, and then the representatives choose and umpire. The agreement of any two of the three chosen constitutes the claim amount. But this will add months to any claim process. The next step for the policyholder or claimant is to file a lawsuit. This will add years to the eventual settlement…if they can find legal representation and pay for it.
Insurance companies have taken this position with the intent of making the legal process so costly for personal injury attorneys that they become even more reluctant to accept new clients for small cases.
So far, the “Delay, Deny and Defend” tactics have been wildly successful for any insurance company that has adopted the tactics. Industry profits have risen considerably over the past few years, despite significant catastrophic events such as Hurricane Katrina and other Gulf Coast hurricanes since 2004.
Here are the links to the CNN reports.
Anderson Cooper Part One
Anderson Cooper Part Two
