Connect with us

Entertainment

Will Smith was asked to leave Oscars for slapping Chris Rock, but he refused

Published

56 seconds ago

on

google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

Members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) were surprised to learn that actor Will Smith was asked to leave

The post Will Smith was asked to leave Oscars for slapping Chris Rock, but he refused first appeared on Sandra Rose.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Entertainment

Oscars co-host Wanda Sykes slams Academy for allowing Will Smith to stay after slapping Chris Rock

Published

16 hours ago

on

March 31, 2022

By

google news

Oscars co-host Wanda Sykes criticized the Academy for allowing Will Smith to stay in the theater after slapping Chris Rock

The post Oscars co-host Wanda Sykes slams Academy for allowing Will Smith to stay after slapping Chris Rock first appeared on Sandra Rose.

google news
Continue Reading

Entertainment

Will Smith’s criminal history includes brutal attack that left producer nearly blind

Published

18 hours ago

on

March 31, 2022

By

google news

Will Smith’s criminal history resurfaced online, days after he assaulted comedian Chris Rock onstage

The post Will Smith’s criminal history includes brutal attack that left producer nearly blind first appeared on Sandra Rose.

google news
Continue Reading

Entertainment

Bruce Willis Diagnosed with Degenerative Brain Disorder, Will Step Away From Acting

Published

19 hours ago

on

March 31, 2022

By

google news

Bruce Willis has been diagnosed with a neurological disorder called aphasia, which affects the area of the brain

The post Bruce Willis Diagnosed with Degenerative Brain Disorder, Will Step Away From Acting first appeared on Sandra Rose.

google news
Continue Reading

Trending