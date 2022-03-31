Connect with us

Will Smith’s criminal history includes brutal attack that left producer nearly blind

Published

16 seconds ago

on

Will Smith’s criminal history resurfaced online, days after he assaulted comedian Chris Rock onstage

Will Smith's criminal history resurfaced online, days after he assaulted comedian Chris Rock onstage

Entertainment

Bruce Willis Diagnosed with Degenerative Brain Disorder, Will Step Away From Acting

Published

1 hour ago

on

March 31, 2022

By

Bruce Willis has been diagnosed with a neurological disorder called aphasia, which affects the area of the brain

Bruce Willis has been diagnosed with a neurological disorder called aphasia, which affects the area of the brain

Entertainment

Chris Rock’s brother Tony Rock doesn’t accept Will Smith’s apology

Published

4 hours ago

on

March 30, 2022

By

Will Smith apologized to Chris Rock 24 hours after he stormed onstage and slapped the comedian. But one person doesn’t accept his apology

Will Smith apologized to Chris Rock 24 hours after he stormed onstage and slapped the comedian. But one person doesn't accept his apology

Entertainment

Florida teacher says he’s scared to death that he can’t discuss his gay lifestyle with 5-year-olds

Published

4 hours ago

on

March 30, 2022

By

An openly gay elementary school teacher in Parrish, Florida says the state’s new parental rights law will impact his relationship

An openly gay elementary school teacher in Parrish, Florida says the state's new parental rights law will impact his relationship

