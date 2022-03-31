With Opening Day on April 7, a prediction at what the Twins’ roster might look

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Opening Day is nearly upon us, and the Twins have plenty of decisions to make in the upcoming days.

They kick off the 2022 season a week from Thursday, hosting the Seattle Mariners on April 7 at Target Field, and between now and then, they will need to trim the number of players left in camp — currently 38 — to 28.

While it hasn’t been officially announced, expanded rosters are expected for the month of March after a truncated spring left players — an issue for pitchers in particular — less time to prepare. The Twins cut 10 players on Wednesday, and more are expected soon.

With one week left to go, here’s a guess at the group that will be heading to Minneapolis.

Starting pitchers (5): Sonny Gray, Dylan Bundy, Bailey Ober, Chris Archer, Joe Ryan

The Twins patched up their rotation this offseason by adding Sonny Gray in a trade with Cincinnati and Dylan Bundy and Chris Archer in free agency to a group that already included youngsters Bailey Ober and Joe Ryan.

Questions remain about this collection of arms. Given his injury history, will Archer regain prior form? How about Bundy, who is looking to rebound from a tough 2021? And what will Ober and Ryan’s sophomore seasons look like? But the actual names in the group aren’t in question.

Bullpen (11): Taylor Rogers, Tyler Duffey, Joe Smith, Caleb Thielbar, Jorge Alcala, Jhoan Duran, Griffin Jax, Jharel Cotton, Cody Stashak, Danny Coulombe, Josh Winder

This group is the most difficult to predict, as it is unknown exactly how many pitchers the Twins will carry, how many long-relievers they’re looking to take or if they’re planning on taking a non-roster invite, necessitating a 40-man roster move.

But for the sake of this exercise, let’s say the Twins take 11 relievers. Starters are behind where they would normally be this time of year, meaning teams will be relying heavily on their bullpens, especially at the beginning of this season. While there’s a number of locks — Rogers, Duffey, etc. — the end of the list is still uncertain.

Catchers (2): Gary Sánchez, Ryan Jeffers

It’s not guaranteed that the Twins carry only two catchers, especially because Sánchez will likely see semi-regular time as designated hitter. Carrying a third catcher could give the Twins some additional flexibility. If they decide on that, José Godoy would be that third catcher. If not, that roster spot could go to an extra reliever.

First base (1): Miguel Sanó

After a difficult start to the 2021 season, Sanó saw his playing time erode during the middle of the year. But the determined Twins first baseman went into the offseason with a goal of getting into better shape, and he accomplished it, shedding 25 pounds during the winter.

Expect Alex Kirilloff, a good defender at first base, to also see time at the position.

Second base (1): Jorge Polanco

Polanco shifted from shortstop to second base ahead of last season when the Twins signed Andrelton Simmons, and the move paid dividends.

The position suited him much better defensively, and Polanco shined at the plate, earning Twins Most Valuable Player honors during a season in which he hit .269 with a .826 OPS and hit a career-high 33 home runs.

Third base (2): Gio Urshela, Luis Arraez

While the Twins haven’t said exactly what the playing time split will look like, Luis Arraez and newly-acquired Gio Urshela are expected to get the lion’s share of the playing time at third. Arraez also will see some playing time at second base, and Urshela has the ability to move around the infield, too.

Shortstop (1): Carlos Correa

Carlos Correa played 148 of the Astros’ 162 games last season. Barring injury, he will slot into the lineup nearly every day, providing Gold Glove defense to pair with one of the best bats in the big leagues.

Last year, Correa finished fifth in AL MVP voting and was fourth in the majors in Wins Above Replacement (per Baseball Reference). Polanco could serve as a backup shortstop, if needed, and Nick Gordon, in a pinch, could spell him there too.

Utility (1): Nick Gordon

The Twins shifted Gordon around the field last year as a rookie. An infielder by trade, Gordon actually appeared in center field more than any other position last year due to Byron Buxton’s injuries. Gordon also saw time at second, short, left field, third base and one appearance in right.

The Twins aren’t preparing Gordon to play center field, though he could find himself in left from time to time as well as moving around the infield.

Outfield (4): Byron Buxton, Max Kepler, Alex Kirilloff, Brent Rooker

If this is the group the Twins go with, Kirilloff would be in left field, Buxton in center and Kepler in right, with Kepler filling in in center if Buxton needed a day off. The Twins also could opt to take Kyle Garlick over Brent Rooker, as they did last spring, though Garlick is not on the 40-man roster.