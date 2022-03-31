News
WNBA stars agree: ‘This will be a great Final Four’
Lynx coach and general manager Cheryl Reeve knows all of the coaches set to compete in this weekend’s Women’s Final Four all too well.
Louisville coach Jeff Walz stopped by Wednesday’s USA Basketball training camp, run by Reeve. Reeve, now the head coach, previously served under UConn coach Geno Auriemma and then South Carolina coach Dawn Staley for the red, white and blue. Then there’s Stanford legend Tara VanDerveer.
So, who has the coaching edge this weekend?
“From a coaching perspective? None of them,” Reeve said. “It is going to be the highest level. You think about the players that are playing, the coaches that are coaching, this is a darn good Final Four.”
That was the general consensus among the titans of the WNBA who were present at the Lynx practice facility Wednesday. This is about as good as it gets. Buckle up.
“It’s going to be a great Final Four. All the teams are stacked,” Breanna Stewart said. “It’s amazing for women’s basketball to continue to get eyes and viewership hopefully from different perspectives.”
Reeve knows Minnesotans will latch on to the Paige Bueckers angle — how could they not? She’s happy fans get to cheer on one of their own. But she added this weekend goes well beyond that.
“Where women’s basketball is and what we expect in terms of viewership — in the building, the ratings in terms of the TV standpoint, this is going to be a great spectacle, for sure,” Reeve said. “And I’m happy it is here in Minnesota.”
BRING ON THE BANTER
A’ja Wilson was in the process of attaining more South Carolina garb. She’s in Minneapolis this week, along with many of the country’s other top stars, for a USA Basketball training camp conducted by national team coach Cheryl Reeve.
Wilson’s goal was to get Gamecocks gear to every teammate whose alma mater had already been taken down in the tournament by South Carolina.
“It’s all about Gamecocks right now,” Wilson said.
Let the banter begin.
“There will be. I think today was the first day, so we’re all getting settled in a little bit,” said Breanna Stewart, one of the game’s top players, and a UConn alum. “There’s definitely going to be some banter.”
Lynx wing Angel McCoughtry is also at the camp, and has been tweeting all week about Louisville, her alma mater. Stewart is anxious to support UConn.
The support piece is key. These star players are more than just alums when they move onto the highest level. They remain invested in the program and are assets to current players. As of Wednesday morning, Stewart already had touched base with a few current Huskies players on Instagram, and planned to attend the team’s dinner later that evening to chat with others.
“Just be here to support them,” Stewart said. “I think the thing with the Final Four, you made it this far, like enjoy where you are but realize the work isn’t done.”
Wilson joked that this year’s Gamecocks team isn’t better than her 2017 title team, but noted this South Carolina unit is “phenomenal” on the defensive end.
“They’re really just bought into Coach (Dawn) Staley’s system, and I love that. It looks like she’s not as stressed, and that’s good,” Wilson said. “They’re a young, fiery team, and I’m excited because this is just the beginning. I hope they get the one, and I’m going to be here to support them.”
The Gamecocks are anchored by newly minted Naismith Player of the Year Aliyah Boston. Wilson is thrilled for the junior center’s success, noting Boston has proven herself but is “also a great person, and deserving of everything that she’s receiving.”
Wilson spoke with Boston after South Carolina fell in the SEC Tournament title game. She could tell then that Boston was “locked in” for a tournament run.
“There’s not much I can say. But I’ve been there before, I’ve felt what she’s feeling, and I just let her know I’m here no matter what,” Wilson said. “I think she’s in the right space, headspace-wise, and that’s all that matters.”
WHERE YOU AT?
Louisville coach Jeff Walz was supposed to be on the floor at Wednesday’s training camp, helping coach Team USA. Instead, he simply stopped by to say hello to a few people. Walz is busy this week, with his Cardinals in the Final Four and all.
“We gave him the blues about that, how can you not be here?” Reeve joked. “But he actually showed up. Jeff was here. We had that conversation, ‘Jeff, I don’t want to see you with us. I really want to see you with your team.’ Happy for him that it worked out.”
News
Minnesota just became one of America’s biggest funders of ALS research
Flanked by a bipartisan group of teary-eyed lawmakers, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Monday signed into law a plan to fund $20 million in research into treating and curing ALS, a disease that is currently incurable and always fatal.
In doing so, Minnesota suddenly catapulted itself to the nation’s fore among groups that fund research into ALS — amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as Lou Gherig’s disease — a moment that lawmakers and ALS experts said was unprecedented for any state.
The bare truth is that the only reason state legislators, sharply divided along party lines, passed such a measure — and did so rapidly and overwhelmingly — is that one of their own has been stricken. Sen. David Tomassoni, I-Chisolm, was diagnosed last year. In that year, his colleagues have watched the veteran lawmaker go from having few visible symptoms to becoming unable to walk or care for himself and having great difficulty speaking.
Here’s some context for that $20 million, which will be awarded in grants to researchers selected by state agencies:
- This year, ALS research projects are in line to receive an estimated $115 million from the National Institutes of Health, by far the biggest funder of medical research in America.
- Since the Ice Bucket Challenge, the viral phenomenon that has raised money for the ALS Association, started in 2014, the nonprofit has donated $118 million to research. That’s nationwide. ALSA is by far the largest ALS charity in America.
So $20 million is a lot more than a symbolic drop in the ice bucket.
‘WOW FACTOR’
“This is substantial, and it’s meaningful,” said Dr. David Walk, an ALS researcher and professor at the University of Minnesota Medical School’s Department of Neurology. Walk said such an influx of funding has the ability to attract leading neuroscientists to direct their focus on ALS, improve research facilities, and allow new experiments and clinical trials to begin. “There’s also a ‘wow factor’ with something like this that can galvanize an institution,” he said.
ALS is a progressive disease of the nervous system that renders the patient unable to use their voluntary muscles. Although the speed of the decline varies, complete immobility is inevitable and, ultimately, every patient will die when the diaphragm fails, and they’re unable to breathe.
In part because ALS is rare — an estimated 15,000 to 20,000 Americans have it — the disease has never been as large a recipient of funding as more prevalent diseases such as Alzheimer’s or cancer. Its NIH funding levels put it in the company of Down syndrome and macular degeneration.
Jennifer Hjelle, executive director of the Minnesota/North Dakota/South Dakota Chapter of the ALS Association, said the sudden burst of money from the Ice Bucket Challenge provided a “shot in the arm” for research. “We have more drugs in the pipeline than ever before, so this $20 million is going to continue that momentum,” Hjelle said.
$5 MIL FOR CAREGIVERS
While ALS most affects those stricken with it, loved ones aren’t spared. The patient declines — sometimes in a matter of months — from being a fully functioning individual to someone who can’t walk, eat, bathe themselves or even communicate.
People with ALS often live at home as long as they can, but usually, sooner or later, their needs outpace the ability of their loved ones to help, or to pay for in-home care, or home improvements, such as remodeling a bathroom. At that point, people with ALS are usually admitted to a facility offering respite or hospice care. Tomassoni, who has continued on the job throughout, is currently living in such a facility in Duluth.
Because there is no hope for improvement, the federal Medicare program won’t cover parts of the care of patients in the same way that, say, someone recovering from a car crash would be covered.
To that end, the new state law provides $5 million in funds that are intended to help those caring for ALS patients. Exactly how this money will be spent isn’t yet clear, although state agencies and ALS experts are expected to come up with criteria for local health care agencies to use when doling it out.
Hjelle said she thinks direct payments to families, training for how to provide care, and mental health assistance for those providing care should all be considered.
LEGISLATURE RALLIES
The effect of Tomassoni’s condition on state lawmakers has been visible and measurable. Sen. Tom Bakk, I-Cook, a longtime friend and ally of Tomassoni, said he couldn’t recall a similar time when lawmakers had supported direct funding of research into a specific disease at such scale.
Committee hearings, news conferences and floor speeches on the proposal were punctuated with sniffles and tears as lawmakers frequently broke down.
For some, Tomassoni wasn’t their only contact with ALS.
Rep. Anne Neu Brindley, R-North Branch, lost her husband, Jon, to the disease in 2016. In a tearful speech on the House floor, she spoke of the need for both research and support for caregivers — as well as the phenomenon that emerged from Tomassoni’s diagnosis and progression.
“It’s created an opportunity where this issue is ripe,” Neu Brindley said. “We’re ready for it. It’s touching one of our own in a way that I think is affecting all of us. … You are passing a vote for hope for these families, and for support for people who love and care for them, and who do so lovingly and willingly, but who need your support.”
The idea that Tomassoni’s predicament would become a onetime funding boost was Tomassoni’s idea.
On Wednesday, he acknowledged that while the funding might be a legacy, he will not live to be a beneficiary.
“This bill has the potential to be the beginning of the eradication of an insidious disease, not for me but for future generations,” he said in a statement. “(Baseball great) Lou Gehrig died of ALS in 1941 and for far too long little to nothing has been done in research to uncover new and effective treatments for ALS. … If we do nothing else this session, we can all say we accomplished something significant, something significant in a virtually unanimous fashion. I don’t remember ever in my 30 years in the legislature passing such a significant bill this early in the session without leveraging it against something else. I think we can all be proud of that, too.”
News
St. Paul mother pleads guilty in toddler’s death
A 30-year-old St. Paul mother has pleaded guilty to second-degree unintentional murder while committing a felony for killing her 2-year-old daughter. The girl’s death last year was determined to be head trauma from assault.
Ciashia Lee entered the plea Wednesday in Ramsey County District Court and in exchange a charge of first-degree murder (with a pattern of child abuse) will be dismissed at sentencing. She will be sentenced June 2.
Lee told police that she lost her temper when Melody Vang “kept crying” and woke up her infant, so she “kept hitting” her daughter, according to charges.
The presumptive sentencing range is between 128 and 180 months, although prosecutors are seeking up to an additional 36 months in prison for Lee due to the girl’s age and her vulnerability, according to court records.
Last week, Lee’s husband, 43-year-old John Vang, was sentenced to 240 days in the Ramsey County workhouse and three years of supervised probation after pleading guilty to felony child endangerment in connection with Melody’s death.
The girl and her siblings were in foster care together until 2020. The children were returned to Lee and Vang after both parents completed chemical dependency treatment and mental health evaluations, according to court documents.
After Vang called police about “an incident” on Jan. 10, 2021, officers found Melody dead on the back porch of the Dayton’s Bluff home where her family lived. The girl wore only a diaper and her body had been wrapped in bedding and a rug, according to the criminal complaint. She was cold to the touch and rigor mortis had set in.
Melody had multiple large bruises on her face and body, and “cuts and scratches on a significant portion of her body,” the criminal complaint read. An autopsy determined she died of head trauma due to assault.
When police asked Lee what she did to Melody, she said she punched her “too many times because the girl wouldn’t stop crying,” according to the complaint. “Lee also said she put her hand over the girl’s mouth to stop her from crying, but it didn’t work so she continued to hit the girl out of anger. Lee eventually picked up the girl, hit her some more, and took her to a ‘time out’ closet.”
Lee reported that Vang hadn’t witnessed what she did that evening, but had seen her hit the girl in the past.
News
NCAA president: Championship disparities are being addressed
NCAA president Mark Emmert and vice president for women’s basketball Lynn Holzman spent just about all of a news conference Wednesday addressing disparities between the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments.
The media access was part of this weekend’s Final Four at Target Center, the first since players participating in the 2021 national championship posted photos on social media illustrating some of the disparities between how the NCAA was treating the two tournaments.
“What we experienced last year was really painful,” Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer said this week. “I can’t say that last year I felt that the heart was in it.”
VanDerveer, whose Cardinal are defending their national championship this week, said early indications in Minneapolis were positive, and Holzman pointed out several changes to this year’s women’s tournament, the first to feature 68 teams and be marketed as “March Madness.”
Other improvements, Holzman said, include upgrades in the food available to the student-athletes, increased promotional signage and increased online access to help generate media coverage.
“Those are meaningful for our student-athletes,” she said, “and those were things that were also cited as important enhancements for the championship that we were certainly able to address this year.”
Last year, tournament participants posted to social media photos showing the differences between the weight rooms and “swag bags” — gifts and momentos distributed to student-athletes — to show the disparity between the tournaments. Those issues, Connecticut coach Geno Auriemma said this week, are small issues.
“We’ve got the weight room situation squared away. Wow. My kids haven’t touched a weight in 21 years,” he said. “We’ve got the swag bag taken care of. That’s terrific.”
More pressing, he said, is the fact that two of this weekend’s participanting teams — Auriemma’s Huskies and Louisville — played regional finals on Monday night and will play again on Friday.
“The guys finished Sunday and they get Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and then they play Saturday,” he said. “Why don’t you address things that actually help kids get ready to play their best basketball at the most important time of the year?”
The deeper issues of gender equity in NCAA championships were spelled out in a report by law firm Kaplan, Hecker & Fink LLP. The “Kaplan Report,” as its popularly known, dove deep into the institutional infrastructure that leads to gender disparities.
“It was exhaustively researched, and they put together some really terrific material, not all of which we were happy to read,” Emmert said. “Their critique was severe in a lot of ways, but that doesn’t mean it was wrong.”
It’s easier to address signage and food, Emmert said, than some of the disparities built into the actual NCAA model. One of those is how conferences and schools are rewarded for success in the men’s Division I tournament but not the women’s. That’s because the men’s Division I tournament is the single largest driver of NCAA revenue. Whether that needs to change, Emmert said, must be addressed specifically by member schools, adding, “There’s a group working on it right now.”
It’s important to note that while the NCAA is the largest governing body for college athletics, its member schools are in charge, and they are addressing issues more rapidly than at any other time since it was founded in 1906. Over the past few years, member schools have approved paying student-athletes stipends, providing them 24-hour access to food and allowing them to make money off their name, image and likeness.
“The NCAA as a whole, college sports as a whole, is in the midst of really dramatic change, and that’s a good thing,” Emmert said. “The membership came together this past year and redrafted … and passed a new constitution. And one of the prominent features of that constitution is an emphasis on gender equity across all of our championships.”
BRIEFLY
Gophers guard Deja Winters is one of eight players selected to participate in the Rocket Mortgage Women’s 3-Point Championship. The event will take place at Louisiana’s Convocation Center in New Orleans as part of the men’s Final Four and will be broadcast live on ESPN at 8 p.m. CT.
WNBA stars agree: ‘This will be a great Final Four’
Minnesota just became one of America’s biggest funders of ALS research
St. Paul mother pleads guilty in toddler’s death
NCAA president: Championship disparities are being addressed
EXPLAINER: Walz signs ALS bill by senator with the disease
Academy: Will Smith refused to leave Oscars after slap, broke conduct code
Celebrities: Monkeys near Florida airport delight visitors
Pankaj Mishra: US and Europe should stop congratulating themselves
Twins cut 10 from camp, including Jose Miranda, Trevor Larnach
With Opening Day on April 7, a prediction at what the Twins’ roster might look
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
Fire department responds to ‘confined space rescue’ in Fenton
Eric Dane will be back for Euphoria’s third season
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022
The US States which are moving to legalize sports betting￼
5 Principles of Agile Software Development Methods
Joe Jonas upset neighbor with his singing
Top PHP Frameworks to Use in 2022
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
-
Business3 weeks ago
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
-
News4 weeks ago
Fire department responds to ‘confined space rescue’ in Fenton
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Eric Dane will be back for Euphoria’s third season
-
News3 weeks ago
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
-
Home Improvement3 weeks ago
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022
-
Sports3 weeks ago
The US States which are moving to legalize sports betting￼
-
Tech3 weeks ago
5 Principles of Agile Software Development Methods