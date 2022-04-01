Connect with us

News

11 Unusual And Interesting Facts About Passport You Probably Didn’t Know About

Published

27 seconds ago

on

11 facts about Passport
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

Passport plays a very important role in easing our travel as without our passports we can’t even think of entering inside international borders. A passport is indispensable for a traveler who wants to travel around the world but have you ever wondered about your passport?

Passport relates to adventure, freedom, and new experiences for globetrotters. It gives you a green pass to enter a country and explore all the beautiful places around the world. Here we are going to share with you some of the amazing facts about passports. Basically, the main function of a passport is to identify where its holder comes from and where he went.

Photo Credit: indiatimes

But, in this article we are going to bring to you some unusual and interesting facts about passports that you didn’t know about:

1. The word ‘Passport’ was first mentioned in the Bible

Passport in Bible
Photo Credit: indiatimes

Passport has one of the oldest and earliest references in the Bible and has been around for a very long time. The passport is mentioned in The Book of Nehemiah, a tome of the Old Testament. In 450BC during the Persian EmpireKing Artaxerxes I the sixth King of the Achaemenid Empire of Persia granted passage to Judea for his official, Nehemiah through a royal missive addressed “to the governors of the province beyond the river”. This laissez-passer that we know today is the passport.

2. Since the 13th century, Passports have been in use

Old passports
Photo Credit: indiatimes

Passports have been in use since the 13th century. It was introduced by King Henry V as he wanted to prove his nationality and identity easily when traveling to foreign lands. However, in the 13th century, the name ‘passport’ was not introduced.

3. The word “passport” originated back in the 15th century

Passports in 15th century
Photo Credit: indiatimes

The origin of the two French words ‘passer’ + ‘port’ dates from the 15th century meaning “to pass through a port”. It was also written as a compound word “passport” at that time. The name passport was used to authorize the movement of goods at first but from the middle of the 15th century, it was also used to refer to the movement of people. Though the sources can’t ascertain that the term “port” referred only to seaports or gates of fortified cities.

4. You need a new passport if you undergo face surgery or have a Face tattoo

Amazing facts about Passports
Photo Credit: indiatimes

You will definitely need a new passport if you get a face tattoo done or undergo face surgery. Even for the slightest change in your appearance, you will have to change your passport picture.

5. Wearing a uniform or covering your face or head in your passport photo is not allowed

No uniform pictures for passport
Photo Credit: indiatimes

Wearing any uniform, caps, hats, or sunglasses are not allowed while taking your passport photo. You even have to get photographed again if your hair is covering your face. Only pilots and flight attendants who are Commercial employees may get approval.

6. Always renew your passport six months before the expiry

Renew your passport six months before it expires
Photo Credit: indiatimes

Some countries require the passport to be valid for 90 days after entry. So, it’s better to have a safety margin and not take chances with your passport’s expiry date before a trip, as that’s the time required by some, you should guarantee the validity of six months.

7. The different passport colors have different meanings

color of passports
Photo Credit: indiatimes

Passports are usually defined in one of four colors – red, blue, green, and black. In India, including the United States, the color of the passport is blue which symbolizes New World. Burgundy is the color of European passports, whereas Green passports belong to the Islamic regions like the Middle East, Morocco, Pakistan, and the Maghreb. The rare color Black passport refers to the African countries and also New Zealand as black is their national color.

An interesting fact, the US passport is often referred to as the ‘blue book’, the UK passport is nicknamed the ‘red book’.

8. What is a World Passport?

world passport
Photo Credit: indiatimes

A few countries around the world like Ecuador, Mauritania, Burkina Faso, Zambia, Tanzania, and Togo accept a world passport as a valid travel document. World Passport is issued by a DC-based nonprofit organization, the World Service Authority to educate about and promote “world citizenship”, “world law”, and world government. 

9. Before World War I Photo ID was not mandatory

Photo ID was not always mandatory in a passport. After World War I due to certain precautionary measures the addition of a photo to identify the owner of a passport was given importance. It has been heard that a German spy entered Great Britain with a false American passport. So, after the Second World War, passport formalities were standardized in the international system.

10. The Queen of England doesn’t require a passport

Queen Elizabeth II
Photo Credit: indiatimes

Queen Elizabeth II does not have a passport. Since unlike others she is not a citizen and all British passports are issued in her name, Her Majesty, the “Queen”, she just has to say that she is the queen. However, the other members of the royal family still need a passport to travel abroad.

11. Not all passports hold the same value

Some people have the upper hand in traveling the world with more ease than others. The more power your passport holds, the more mobile you are, it gets easier to travel to foreign countries without a visa. The Singapore and Japanese passport are the two most powerful passports in the world, according to Henley Passport Index 2022, and they can travel to 192 countries without a visa. India has a visa-free score of 60 and is currently placed at 83rd position, in the most powerful passport report it has improved its ranks from the earlier 90th position.

The post 11 Unusual And Interesting Facts About Passport You Probably Didn’t Know About appeared first on MEWS.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

JKSSB Issued List of Candidates Called for Document Verification for the Post of Junior Assistants

Published

7 mins ago

on

April 1, 2022

By

JKSSB Issued List of Candidates Called for Document Verification for the Post of Junior Assistants
google news

JKSSB Junior Assistant Posts 4504 from Jammu Division, 2618 from Kashmir Division have been considered for Document Verification of the Post of Junior Assistants.

Click Below Link For Complete List

Also Read : J&K LIC Jobs Recruitment 2022, Earn Handsome Salary — Job Details Here

DOWNLOAD HERE

JKSSB Issued List of Candidates Called for Document Verification for the Post of Junior Assistants

The post JKSSB Issued List of Candidates Called for Document Verification for the Post of Junior Assistants appeared first on JK Breaking News.

google news
Continue Reading

News

Hrithik Roshan’s Ex-Wife Sussanne Khan Gets Cozy With This Man After Late Night Dinner Date

Published

13 mins ago

on

April 1, 2022

By

Suzanne Khan with Arslan Goni
google news

After the divorce, superstar Hrithik Roshan and his ex-wife Sussanne Khan have moved on in their personal lives, though they are often seen together spending time with family for the purpose of co-parenting their children. Recently, a video of Sussanne Khan surfaced on social media, which came as a shock for most people. The video of Sussanne was taken by the paparazzi while they spotted her.

Photo Credit: hindustantimes

What’s in the after-party video?

Sussanne was spotted with her friends in the after-party video that surfaced on the internet. She was spotted bidding goodbye to everyone at the dinner party while going toward her car. But the way Sussanne and her rumored boyfriend Arslan bid goodbye to each other is enough to prove that the two are very close and share a special bond.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Public Display of Affection (PDA) on camera?

The duo, Sussanne, and Arslan were caught on the camera showering PDA and hugging each other regardless of the cameras. Even when Arslan made Sussanne sit in the car she did not stop showering love on him even after the car started moving.

Netizens are shocked

The video has been shared by Viral Bhayani, which went viral really fast on social media and was flooded with comments from shocked netizens. The dating rumors of Suzanne and Arslan have been in the news for quite some time.

Are they officially a couple?

They have not issued any statement indicating the status of their relationship yet, but have been spotted on social media several times being affectionate towards each other.

Check out the viral video by Viral Bhayani:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Who is Arslan Goni?

Arslan Goni
Photo Credit: amazon

Arslan Goni is an actor and the brother of Ali Goni, who was a contestant in ‘Bigg Boss 14’. Recently Arslan has signed a web series ‘Main Hero Bol Raha Hoon’ with Ait Balaji. Reportedly Sussanne met him through a common friend from the TV industry and the two became very close and have known each other for a year.

Hrithik Roshan with Saba Azad
Photo Credit: pinkvilla

Who is Hrithik’s girlfriend?

Hrithik Roshan is in a relationship with Saba Azad, and the two have been making headlines with their adorable pictures together. Saba Azad is a musician, and actress who made her Bollywood debut with the movie Dil Kabaddi. She also endorsed a lot of brands like Pond’s, Cadbury, Tata Sky, Maggi, Google, Clean & Clear, and many more.

The post Hrithik Roshan’s Ex-Wife Sussanne Khan Gets Cozy With This Man After Late Night Dinner Date appeared first on MEWS.

google news
Continue Reading

News

7th Pay Commission: Good News For Govt Employees! 58,038 arrears will be available with this month’s salary

Published

21 mins ago

on

April 1, 2022

By

7th Pay Commission: Modi Government Will Give Holi Gift To Government Employees! DA Will Increase So Much
google news

7th Pay Commission: Good news for central employees! 58,038 arrears will be available with this month’s salary

7th pay commission: There is important news for central employees. With 3% increase in dearness allowance, 3 months arrears will come in the account of employees. Let us tell you that the increased DA will be available from January 2022. Let us know how much will be your arrears.

DA Arrear Latest News: Central employees have once again got good news. There has been an increase in Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief for Central Government Employees and Pensioners. In the cabinet meeting, the government has announced a 3% DA hike.

That is, now the employees will get Dearness Allowance (DA Hike) at the rate of 34%. Along with this, let us tell you that along with this month’s salary, central employees will also get 3 months arrears. Let us know the calculation of arrears on maximum and minimum basic salary.

AICPI-IW declined in December

Significantly, this decision of the government will benefit more than 50 lakh central employees and 65 lakh pensioners. After this, now the next dearness allowance will be calculated in July 2022.

Also Read : Free Ration: From when will the card holders get free ration, the officials told the date

The data of AICPI-IW (All India Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers) for December 2021 has been released. According to this figure, in December this figure fell by 0.3 points to 125.4 points. In November, this figure was at 125.7 points. and decreased by 0.24% in December. But, this has not affected the increase in dearness allowance.

DA Calculator from July 2021

  • Month numbers DA percent
  • July 2021 353 31.81%
  • August 2021 354 32.33%
  • September 2021 355 32.81%
  • November 2021 362.016 33%
  • December 2021 361.152 34%

Calculation of DA Marks

  • Calculation for July – 122.8 X 2.88 = 353.664 Calculation for
  • August – 123 X 2.88 = 354.24
  • Calculation for September – 123.3 X 2.88 = 355.104
  • Calculation for November – 125.7 X 2.88 = 362.016
  • Calculation for December – 125.4 X 2.88 = 361.152

Calculation on 34% DA

After increasing the dearness allowance by 3%, the total DA has become 34%. Now on the basic salary of Rs 18,000, the total annual dearness allowance will be Rs 73,440. But talking about the difference, the annual increase in salary will be Rs 6,480.

Calculation on minimum basic salary

1. Basic salary of employee Rs 18,000

2. New dearness allowance (34%) Rs 6120/month

3. Dearness allowance so far (31%) Rs 5580/month

4. How much dearness allowance increased 6120- 5580 = Rs 540/month

5. Increase in annual salary 540X12 = Rs 6,480

Also Read : Big news! Keep these important documents with you while traveling on the bike, otherwise you will have to pay thousands of challans

Calculation on maximum basic salary

1. Basic salary of the employee Rs

56900 2. New dearness allowance (34%) Rs 19346 / month

3. Dearness allowance so far (31%) Rs 17639 / month

4. How much dearness allowance increased 19346-17639 = 1,707 Rs/month

5. Increase in annual salary 1,707 X12 = Rs 20,484

7th Pay Commission: Modi Government Will Give Holi Gift To Government Employees! DA Will Increase So Much

The post 7th Pay Commission: Good News For Govt Employees! 58,038 arrears will be available with this month’s salary appeared first on JK Breaking News.

google news
Continue Reading

Trending

Continue in browser
To install tap Add to Home Screen
Add to Home Screen
RecentlyHeard News
Get our web app. It won't take up space on your phone.
Install
See this post in...
RecentlyHeard News
Chrome
Add RecentlyHeard News to Home Screen
Close

For an optimized experience on mobile, add RecentlyHeard News shortcut to your mobile device's home screen

1) Press the share button on your browser's menu bar
2) Press 'Add to Home Screen'.