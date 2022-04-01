News
2 QBs emerge for UCF during 1st scrimmage of the spring
UCF held its first scrimmage of spring camp Tuesday, and there’s already clarity with the crowded quarterback room.
Sophomore Mikey Keene and Ole Miss transfer John Rhys Plumlee are beginning to separate themselves.
According to coach Gus Malzahn, Keene and Plumlee primarily worked with the first string, but did some work with the second string.
True freshman Thomas Castellanos worked with the starters and backups in the second half of the scrimmage, while redshirt sophomore Parker Navarro worked with the second string near the end.
Another indication that Keene and Plumlee are emerging is Malzahn said that Castellanos and Navarro were live during the scrimmage — meaning they could get tackled — while the other two were off limits.
“That was good,” Malzahn said. “It gave them guys a chance to show what they can do and play real football. We may let the other two go live before the end of the spring. We’ll see.”
Offense off to fast start
For starters, there were no major injuries.
The Knights worked mainly in two groups and ran about 81 plays — 70% run and 30% pass on offense — throughout the scrimmage, according to Malzahn.
“It gave us some really good information,” Malzahn said. “And it [gave] everybody a chance to show what they can do.
“We just wanted to see who can block, who can hold onto the ball, who can tackle, and who can get the ball.”
Malzahn said the offense jumped out to a fast start, scoring several times in the first half thanks to explosive plays.
In the second half, however, “it was probably more the defense winning,” Malzahn said.
Cornerbacks Brandon Adams and Davonte Brown each came up with an interception, with Adams returning his for a touchdown.
“They did a really good job, had some three-and-outs and got off the field,” Malzahn said. “It was really good on both sides.”
Bowser gets pro-style treatment
Fifth-year senior running back Isaiah Bowser did not participate. That was by design.
Bowser dealt with knee and ankle injuries last season, which forced him to miss five games, so UCF is aiming to keep him healthy.
The Knights running back still takes part in other practices but is avoiding heavy contact. The staff is treating him like a professional athlete because he returned to school for an extra year.
“He won’t get tackled this spring,” Malzahn said. “We’re going to be very smart with him. He’s doing a whole lot of the bump-tempo stuff.
“He’s improved, you can tell. It’s all about him staying healthy. He’s had a great spring.”
With Bowser watching, junior running back Johnny Richardson had some explosive runs.
“I’d say he’s better than he was last year, too, at this point,” Malzahn said. “Johnny is a lot more confident. This time last year he was kind of feeling himself through and now he’s a really confident running back.”
Richardson wasn’t heavily used during the first scrimmage but made the most out out of his carries.
Instead, redshirt junior Mark-Antony Richards, redshirt freshman Anthony Williams and true freshman Jordan McDonald got a lot of carries.
“It was good to see those guys,” Malzahn said. “I can’t remember a ball on the ground. We were really good at protecting the ball from a running back standpoint last year and that’s continued so far.”
Email Jason Beede at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @therealBeede.
News
Mike Granato steps down as West Orange football coach for Georgia job
Mike Granato wrestled with the decision for several weeks.
On Monday afternoon, Granato informed West Orange football players that he’d accepted an assistant coaching position at Coffee High School in Douglas, Georgia, a town of less than 12,000 residents nestled nearly 70 miles north of the Florida border.
The move comes with a salary increase and reunites Granato with long-time friend and mentor Mike Coe.
“Everybody knows kind of the obvious answer,” Granato said of the reasoning. “It’s an opportunity to financially have a better life for my wife and kids and to spend more time with them. It’s an opportunity for growth all the way around.”
Granato walks away from a program that was in disarray when he arrived two years ago. The former Edgewater, Apopka, Seminole and Winter Park assistant made strides while helping the Warriors to a 17-6 record and a large-class regional final appearance last fall.
“Having the opportunity to become head football coach at West Orange was a dream come true. It’s been an absolute honor,” Granato said. “All I ever wanted to do when I started [coaching] in 2007 was to be a part of the group [of head coaches] around here and be able to be in meetings and at all-star games with those guys and just sit and talk with them.”
Granato’s relationship with Coe dates to his time as linebackers and defensive backs coach on state runner-up teams at Madison County in 2011 and 2012.
Coe guided Madison County to four FHSAA Class 1A state championships during his 12 seasons as head coach. He accepted the Coffee High job last month.
“He’s a family member to me and the closest thing to a big brother I’ve ever had,” Granato said. “He made me a much better football coach when I was younger. He’s always held me accountable and kind of showed me the way to not only being a football coach, but with how to take care of a family.”
The opening at West Orange means 16 of the 67 football teams in Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake and southwest Volusia counties will have new head coaches for the 2022 season.
Canh Bui, a sergeant with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, was promoted to replace Kevin Scarbrough as head coach at First Academy-Leesburg in November.
Eric Olson recently stepped down as head coach at Windermere High after one season in exchange for an assistant coaching position at Apopka. The Blue Darters finished 8A state runners-up in 2021.
Windermere, in search of its sixth coach since the school opened in 2017, joins West Orange, St. Cloud, Tavares and Deltona Trinity Christian with head coaching vacancies.
This article originally appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email J.C. Carnahan at [email protected].
News
St. Paul man charged with shooting at Lakeville home, fleeing police
On Sunday, Noah Pierre Murph threatened to harm to his ex-girlfriend and her father, according to prosecutors. He then tried to make good on his word later that day by shooting at their Lakeville home, criminal charges allege.
Noah Pierre Murph, 20, of St. Paul, was charged this week in Dakota County District Court with three felonies — drive-by shooting toward an occupied building, second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and fleeing police in a motor vehicle.
Murph was arrested in St. Paul shortly after he ditched his SUV and ran from police, according to a criminal complaint.
In the home at the time of the shooting were three children, Murph’s ex-girlfriend, her father and another adult, according to the complaint. No one was injured.
Officers called to the shooting around 10 p.m. Sunday saw bullet holes in the home’s exterior and discovered that at least one bullet shattered a glass door and went inside. A Honda Accord in the driveway was also shot up.
The homeowner told police that Murph had threatened him, his daughter and another adult “with physical harm” in text messages he sent earlier in the day, the complaint read. He said his daughter and Murph had been in a romantic relationship and that they have a child together.
He said they were on the second floor discussing the threats when the shots were fired. When the shooting stopped, he said, they looked outside and saw a black SUV driving away. He said Murph drives a black Chevy Suburban SUV, according to charges.
Assisting officers saw Murph’s SUV on Cedar Avenue in Apple Valley and followed it. He got onto Interstate 35E, then Interstate 494 and U.S. 52. Officers initiated a traffic stop.
Murph pulled over onto the shoulder. But as officers exited their squad cars and yelled for him to remove the keys from the ignition, he sped away, charges allege. Officers pursued the vehicle for several miles.
In the area of Randolph Avenue and Brimhall Street in St. Paul, Murph ditched the SUV and fled on foot, according to the charges. He was found nearby, hiding underneath a canoe.
In Lakeville, investigators found multiple bullets in both the Honda Accord and the home. Inside Murph’s SUV were 13 spent bullet casings and a Glock 9mm magazine, the charges said.
Murph remained jailed Thursday on $150,000 bail set Tuesday by Judge David Knutson. Murph’s next court hearing is scheduled for April 14.
His criminal record includes two misdemeanor driving-related convictions and a conviction last year for possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.
News
Whitney Young teacher suspended for hanging Black doll in classroom
A teacher at Whitney Young Magnet High School was suspended after hanging a Black doll in his classroom, the Near West Side school said in a statement.
A letter signed by Principal Joyce Kenner and sent to the Whitney Young community Tuesday night said the teacher “hung a small stuffed African American football doll by a pull-down string from a projector screen in their classroom.”
The teacher said Monday that he found the doll in his room and wanted the students to see if someone would claim it, the letter said. Another teacher approached the teacher about the doll and “the conversation between the teachers became contentious,” the letter said.
The school, 211 S. Laflin St., did not disclose the teacher’s name, and a Chicago Public Schools spokesperson said they would not provide the teacher’s name or what classes he taught.
The district’s Office of Student Protections and Title IX has an open investigation into the matter and the teacher will be suspended until the investigation concludes.
On Tuesday morning, administrators at the school met with a group of students giving them a chance to voice their concerns and discuss what happened, the principal’s letter said.
“Our administrative team investigated the incident and spoke with the teachers,” the letter said. “An official incident report has been created and filed with CPS. Additional information will be added as needed.”
“Chicago Public Schools strives to foster safe and secure learning environments for our students, families, and colleagues,” the district said in a statement. “Our schools and the district investigate and address all complaints and allegations of wrongdoing in accordance with district policies and procedures.”
