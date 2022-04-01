News
3 suspects at-large after double homicide in Central West End
ST. LOUIS — Community members expressed their concerns over a shooting that left two people dead and another injured in the Central West End Thursday morning.
Police said the shooting occurred just before 3:00 a.m. Thursday morning in an alley off of Laclede Avenue. Two people were killed, and another was injured. Their names have not yet been released.
“I did hear an ambulance and a fire truck because I was awake. I wondered what was going on,” said Detrice Caffey, who lives in the Central West End.
This is the first homicide in the neighborhood in 2022.
For Caffey, this hits close to home. She lives in the apartment building that backs the alley, her car seen parked in the middle of the crime scene.
“That makes me feel very uncomfortable because there’s someone running around, you don’t know if the victims were targeted or if there’s someone running around shooting at random,” said Caffey.
Police said three suspects are still at large, each dressed in black.
“It definitely makes me feel more self-conscious when I’m walking around or taking my dog out,” said Central West End resident Ryan Smith. “I generally feel safe walking on the main streets when it’s light, but when it’s dark, I like to have someone with me and I stay off the side streets.”
The area is jam-packed with not only residents but also visitors of the many restaurants and businesses. Plus, Saint Louis University is just a few blocks away.
“It definitely makes me scared,” said Saint Louis University student Riley Demo. “I think it would make anyone scared.”
Every Saint Louis University student received a text alerting them about the shooting.
The University said in a statement: “Saint Louis University has a safe and well-protected campus, and the University is committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of every member of the SLU community. The University takes seriously its responsibility to inform students, faculty, and staff about safety issues. SLU issued an alert through its emergency notification overnight about the off-campus incident.”
“It was honestly terrifying, it almost didn’t want to go to school in the morning,” said Saint Louis University student Sean Thakkar. “It’s just really, really sad to see people lose their lives in such senseless violence.”
Anyone with information on the case can call Crime Stoppers at 314-725-8477.
High school scores and top performers from Thursday, March 31
Orlando area high school scores and top performers from Thursday. You can go to SentinelVarsity.com for more news and look here for previous nightly scores collections:
Boys & Girls basketball
GEICO HIGH SCHOOL NATIONALS
At Florida SouthWestern State College in Fort Myers
Girls: IMG Academy 67, Bishop McNamara (Md.) 48
Link Academy (Mo.) 81, Oak Hill (Va.) 67
Montverde Academy 72, AZ Compass 63
Buzz: Malik Reneau led the Eagles with 19 points and 8 rebounds, while Dillon Mitchell had 14 points and 9 rebounds. Dariq Whitehead and Jalen Hood-Schfino each had 12 points with Whitehead adding 9 assists, while Dravyn Gibbs-Lawhorn chipped in with 10 points.
IMG Academy 76, LaLumiere (Ind.) 51
Prolific Prep (Cal.) 59, Sunrise Christian (Kan.) 56
Baseball
Olympia 8, Harmony 7
Buzz: David Dupuis was 3-for-4 with a double and 3 RBI for the Titans (8-6), while Fabian Romero added a hit and 2 RBI. Anthony Medina went 2-for-3 for the Longhorns (5-7) with 3 RBI, while Cade Walter was 2-for-4 with a triple, run scored and RBI.
Edgewater 12, East Ridge 1
Buzz: Jordan Velez Gonzalez had a walk and run scored for the Knights (3-7) in the loss.
Osceola 13, Freedom 2
Buzz: Blake Birchler, Jason Ramos and Louis Rodriguez each had 2 hits and a RBI for the Kowboys (9-4), while Danny Ramirez added a double and 3 RBI. David Salcedo and Christian Duarte each had 2 hits for the Patriots (7-4).
Merritt Island 6, DeLand 4
Buzz: Anthony Ruocco and Luke Hoffman each had 2 hits for the Bulldogs (9-6) in the loss.
Boone 10, Lake Nona 0
Buzz: Trent Woodrow went 3-for-3 with 2 runs scored for the Braves (7-4-1), while Ben Brackett was 3-for-3 with a double, run scored and RBI. Kyle Hopper had 6 strikeouts in 4.2 innings pitched for the Lions (10-4) in the loss.
Trinity Prep 15, Crooms Academy 0
Buzz: Joey Talbot went 4-for-4 with a double, triple, 3 runs scored and RBI for the Saints (6-4), while John Martinez was 3-for-4 with a triple, home run. 3 runs scored and 5 RBI. James Garden had the only hit for Crooms (1-3).
Lake Brantley 15, Seminole 0
Buzz: Stephen Cherapanya threw 5 innings and struck out 7 on the mound for the Patriots, while Landon Moran had 3 hits, and Evan Griffis and Connor Fosnow both homered.
Other scores:
Real Life Christian 21, Central Florida Christian 1
Pine Ridge 11, Mainland 3
Softball
KISSIMMEE CLASSIC
At Fortune Road Athletic Complex in Kissimmee
Gold Bracket
Lake Nona 5, St. Petersburg Canterbury 1
Buzz: Kiley McQuillan had 2 hits, a walk and RBI for the Lions (4-5), while Amaya MacApinlac added 2 RBI.
Orlando Christian Prep 3, Matanzas 0
Buzz: Aracelis Jimenez had 2 hits for the Warriors (9-1), while Grace Thomas had the complete game shutout in the circle with 5 strikeouts.
Alonso 8, Coral Reef 4
Tampa Robinson 6, Keystone Heights 0
Blue Bracket
Viera 3, Winter Springs 0
Buzz: Amber Daugherty and Lindsay Corazzini each had 2 hits for the Bears (7-3) in the loss.
East Ridge 3, Lake Brantley 1
Buzz: Thalia Romero had 2 hits and 3 RBI for the Knights (9-2), while McKenna DeMartino had 5 strikeouts in 6 innings pitched to notch the win. Jaiden Griffith had a hit, walk and run scored for the Patriots (10-1) in the loss.
Newsome 1, South Lake 0
Orange City University 4, Lake Region 3
Hernando 1, Melbourne 0
Cooper City 7, West Nassau 1
Doral Academy 5, Oakleaf 1
Other scores/results:
Spruce Creek 10, DeLand 5
Buzz: Brianne Yocum was 2-for-4 with 2 runs scored and a RBI for the Bulldogs (4-7) in the loss, while Hailee Nelson and Sienna Peele each added a double, run scored and RBI.
Trinity Prep 3, Legacy Charter 2 (8 inn.)
Buzz: Noor Asfoor went 2-for-4 with a RBI for the Saints (1-7), while McKenna Hawley added a double. Avery Velazquez was 3-for-4 with a run scored for Legacy (2-2).
Windermere Prep 3, West Orange 2 (8 inn.)
Buzz: Gracie Wallace had the complete game win for the Lakers (6-4) with 14 strikeouts, while adding 3 walks and a solo home run at the plate.
Cypress Creek 18, Lake Buena Vista 2
Buzz: Alyssa Jovine and Jazmine Diaz each went 3-for-4 with 2 runs scored and 3 RBI for the Bears (5-6), while Nellynette Fernandez was 2-for-4 with 2 walks, 3 runs scored and 3 RBI.
Foundation Academy 18, Olympia 1
Buzz: Elizabeth Ozim went 3-for-4 with a triple, 2 runs scored and 5 RBI for the Lions (6-5), while Faith Fazzone, Kamryn Arico and Kayla Bolivar each added 2 hits.
Poinciana 18, Jones 1
Buzz: Tristin Skoog went 2-for-3 with a home run, 2 runs scored and 5 RBI for the Eagles (6-6), while Aidalee Vargas and Kirstin Benson each added home runs.
Cornerstone Charter 11, East River 2
Buzz: Addison Jackson went 2-for-4 with a walk and 3 runs scored for the Ducks (7-5), while Ayani Hernandez added a hit, walk, run scored and 4 RBI.
Real Life Christian 14, Heritage Christian 4
Buzz: Reagan Schrimer was 2-for-3 with a double, walk, 3 runs scored and a RBI for Real Life (3-5), while Rylee Lyon and Marina Sullivan each added 2 RBI.
Lyman 16, Colonial 3
Buzz: Ava Campanale went 4-for-4 with a double, 2 runs scored and 2 RBI for the Greyhounds (9-4), while Morgan Crider was 3-for-5 with 2 runs and 3 RBI, and Hannah Hargrave was 3-for-4 with 2 runs and 2 RBI.
Taylor 12, Mount Dora Christian 5
Buzz: Emily Allen was 2-for-4 with a double and run scored for the Bulldogs (10-3) in the loss.
St. Cloud 22, Cocoa Beach 6
Apopka 16, Deltona Trinity 1
Gateway 5, Celebration 4
Boys volleyball
Lake Nona 3, Edgewater 0 (25-11, 25-16, 25-16)
St. Cloud 3, Liberty 0 (25-12, 25-19, 25-12)
Forest Lake 3, The First Academy 1 (25-27, 25-21, 25-17, 25-15)
Oak Ridge 3, Jones 0 (25-6, 25-16, 25-20)
East River 3, Lake Highland Prep 1 (17-25, 25-7, 25-18, 25-14)
Tohopekaliga 3, Cypress Creek 0 (25-15, 25-20, 25-23)
Apopka 3, Dr. Phillips 1 (25-13, 22-25, 25-16, 25-22)
Boone 3, Evans 0 (25-19, 25-16, 25-22)
Lake Mary 3, Winter Springs 0 (25-23, 25-21, 25-19)
Windermere 3, Olympia 0
Girls flag football
Timber Creek 6, Colonial 0
Buzz: Kian Hugh threw a touchdown pass to Jasmine Cheema for the only score needed for the Wolves. Ava Jessum and Gabriela Alvarez both had 2 sacks on defense.
Boys lacrosse
Windermere Prep 13, All Saints Academy 7
Buzz: Jackson Bennett had 4 goals and 3 assists for the Lakers (8-4), while Nicholas Geller and Nicholas Jakubowski each added 3 goals.
Boys water polo
DISTRICT 1 TOURNAMENT
At Seminole High School in Sanford
Thursday final
Seminole 12, Lake Mary 5
DISTRICT 5 TOURNAMENT
At Rosen Aquatic Center, Orlando
Thursday final
Dr. Phillips 20, Olympia 17
DISTRICT 7 TOURNAMENT
Thursday final
Venice 17, Kissimmee Gateway 2
Girls water polo
DISTRICT 1 TOURNAMENT
At Seminole High School, Sanford
Thursday final
Lake Mary 9, Seminole 6
DISTRICT 5 TOURNAMENT
At Rosen Aquatic Center, Orlando
Thursday final
Boone 8, Olympia 5
Buzz: Victoria Mastrangelo led the way for the No. 2 seed Braves (23-4) with 4 goals in the win over No. 1 seed Olympia. Marlie Hayes added 3 goals of her own and had 3 drawn ejections and 2 assists.
Boys tennis
Master’s Academy 7, Father Lopez 0
Buzz: Jacob Lim, Nate Dunnavant and Daniel Suarez each notched convincing singles wins for the Eagles.
Girls tennis
Gateway 7, Cypress Creek 0
Buzz: Zulaika Hanafi won 8-1 at No. 3 singles for the Panthers (10-2), while Karima Hanfi won 8-2 at No. 4 singles.
Other scores:
Master’s Academy 5, Father Lopez 2
Boys weightlifting
District Tournaments
Class 3A District 4
At Flagler Palm Coast (DeLand, LM, Lyman, Seminole, OCU)
Class 3A District 5
At Hagerty (East River, Winter Springs, Lake Howell, Oviedo, Colonial, Orlando University, Hagerty)
Class 3A District 6
At Apopka (Apopka, Edge, Evans, LB, Wekiva, WP)
Class 3A District 8
At Timber Creek High School
Traditional:
Team scores: 1. Boone 78, 2. Timber Creek 68, 3. Lake Nona 32, 4. Freedom 25, 5. Oak Ridge 10, 6. Cypress Creek 3.
119 – Christian Reinhardt (Lake Nona) 185-160-345; 129 – Elvie Valmores (Timber Creek) 195-215-410; 139 – Roberto Rios (Boone) 190-205-395; 154 – Roman Rosado (Timber Creek) 275-245-520; 169 – Dylan Lewis (Timber Creek) 250-210-460; 183 – Patrick Martinez (Timber Creek) 300-265-565; 199 – Jonah Migliore (Timber Creek) 345-275-620; 219 – Joseph Goho (Boone) 325-240-565; 238 – Logan Anderson (Boone) 285-250-535; Unlimited – Nikita Ots (Boone) 370-255-625.
Snatch:
Team scores: 1. Cypress Creek 39, 2. Oak Ridge 37, 3. Freedom 24, 4. Boone 7, 4. Lake Nona 7.
119 – Aaron Turner (Cypress Creek) 45; 139 – Rios (Boone) 155; 154 – Dario Young (Oak Ridge) 125; 169 – Corly Francios (Oak Ridge) 145; 183 – Enzo Franco (Freedom) 165 199 – Giancarlo Soto (Lake Nona) 205; 238 – Alvin Castanada (Cypress Creek) 95; Unlimited – Giovanni Frongillo (Freedom) 165.
Class 2A District 7
From Wednesday at Leesburg High School
Traditional:
Team scores: 1. Leesburg 63, 2. Lake Minneola 62, 3. Tavares 54, 4. Belleview 28, 5. South Lake 7, 6. Lake Weir 5.
119 – Sylvester Lattimore (Leesburg) 180-185-365; 129 – Francesco Menna (Lake Minneola) 245-185-430; 139 – Cody Cuppels (Leesburg) 225-240-465; 154 – Tyler Fordham (Lake Minneola) 260-225-485; 169 – Eric Coffie (Leesburg) 235-275-510; 183 – Mosely (Belleview) 280-235-515; 199 – Jayden Ortiz (Lake Minneola) 285-250-535; 219 – Roy Wiggins (Lake Minneola) 330-280-610; 238 – Christian Palinski (Tavares) 300-250-550; Unlimited – Roderick Stevenson (Tavares) 320-280-600.
Snatch:
Team scores: 1. Leesburg 49, 2. Lake Minneola 29, 3. Tavares 25.
119 – Lattimore (Leesburg) 145; 129 – Menna (Lake Minneola) 115; 139 – Cuppels (Leesburg) 165; 154 – Dakota Double (Leesburg) 160; 169 – Coffie (Leesburg) 175; 183 – Trey Hanson (Tavares) 165; 199 – Isaiah Snead (Tavares) 180; 219 – Wiggins (Lake Minneola) 205; 238 – Palinski (Tavares) 155; Unlimited – Zach Schmeider (Tavares) 190.
Class 2A District 8
At Bishop Moore High School
Traditional:
Team scores: 1. Bishop Moore 94, 2. Pine Ridge 36, 3. Mount Dora 34, 4. Deltona 22, 5. Eustis 16, 6. Jones 0.
119 – Matthew Hummer (Pine Ridge) 145-135-280; 129 – Jeremiah Conner (Pine Ridge) 140-115-255; 139 – Elijah Dy (Bishop Moore) 215-225-440; 154 – William Faulk (Pine Ridge) 190-170-360; 169 – Jason Mancuso (Pine Ridge) 265-255-520; 183 – Dominic Gorham (Pine Ridge) 240-210-450; 199 – Alex Waugh (Pine Ridge) 280-245-525; 219 – Ayden Doliber (Deltona) 145-135-280; 238 – Branden Johnson (Bishop Moore) 290-275-565; Unlimited – Omari Reid (Bishop Moore) 275-200-475.
Snatch:
Team scores: 1. Deltona 43, 2. Pine Ridge 42, 3. Bisop Moore 14.
119 – Elijah Mendez (Pine Ridge) 70; 129 – Conner (Pine Ridge) 95; 139 – Dy (Bishop Moore) 155; 154 – Faulk (Pine Ridge) 135; 169 – Mancuso (Pine Ridge) 145; 183 – Gorham (Pine Ridge) 140; 199 – Waugh (Pine Ridge) 130; 219 – Doliber (Deltona) 90; 238 – Johnson (Bishop Moore) 185.
This report was first published at Orlandosentinel.com. Varsity Content Editor Buddy Collings can be reached by email at [email protected].
Wild suffer 4-3 overtime loss in thrilling game with Penguins
There’s no such thing as moral victories for the Wild. Not at this point in the season. Not for a team that has the ultimate goal of winning a Stanley Cup.
Still, the 4-3 overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday night at Xcel Energy Center sure felt like a moral victory in the grand scheme of things.
With the Wild down a couple of players for most of the night, and dead tired down the stretch, they managed to get the game to overtime where Evgeni Malkin eventually played hero for the Penguins. That snapped a seven-game winning streak for the Wild.
Meanwhile, Kirill Kaprizov tied Marian Gaborik’s franchise record for points in a single season. The 24-year-old Russian scored a goal in the game and now has 83 points with 16 games to play. In other words, Kaprizov is going to obliterate the franchise record
Not long after puck drop the Wild already found themselves chasing the game. That’s because Rickard Rakell scored on a perfect redirection 66 seconds into the contest to put the Penguins in front 1-0.
Though it wasn’t an ideal start for the Wild, especially against a veteran-laden team like the Penguins, Matt Dumba tied the game at 1-1 midway through the first period. With chaos in front of goaltender Casey DeSmith’s crease, Dumba managed to jam a loose puck past the goal line.
That score held until early in the second period when Jake Guentzel scored on the power play to put the Penguins back in front 2-1. That was the start of a rather sloppy frame for the Wild that featured a couple of penalties. The deficit grew midway through the second period when Rakell stretched the Penguins lead to 3-1 thanks to a perfect pass from Sidney Crosby.
It looked like Jordan Greenway cut into the deficit late in the second period with a goal off the rush. The officials reviewed the play, however, and ruled Marcus Foligno offside. On the ensuing sequence, Freddy Gaudreau finished off a feed from Kevin Fiala to cut the deficit to 3-2, for real this time.
That gave the Wild some juice heading into the third period, and Kaprizov promptly tied the game at 3-3 with a blast for the slot, pulling even with Gaborik in the process. While both teams pushed hard in the final 20 minutes, neither team mustered a goal.
That set the stage for overtime where Cam Talbot made a series of clutch saves before Malkin stuffed home the game-winner.
BRIEFLY
Matt Boldy and Jon Merrill both suffered apparent injuries in the game a did not return to action.
Trump’s 8-hour gap: Minute-by-minute during Jan. 6 riot
By COLLEEN LONG
WASHINGTON (AP) — A lot is known about the few hours that shook American democracy to the core. The defeated president’s incendiary speech, the march by an angry crowd to the U.S. Capitol, the breaking in, the beating of cops, the “hang Mike Pence” threats, the lawmakers running for their lives, the shooting death of rioter Ashli Babbitt. All of that chaos unfolded over about eight hours on one day: Jan. 6, 2021.
But for all that is known about the day, piecing together the words and actions of Donald Trump over that time has proved no easy task, even though a president’s movements and communications are closely monitored.
There’s a gap in the official White House phone notations given to the House committee investigating Jan. 6 — from about 11 a.m. to about 7 p.m., according to two people familiar with the congressional investigation into the riot. Details may still turn up; the former president was known to use various cell phones and often bypassed the White House switchboard, placing calls directly.
And over the past four-plus months a lot has surfaced about what Trump did do and say on Jan. 6 — in texts, tweets, videos, calls and other conversations.
The following account is based on testimony, timelines and eyewitness reporting gathered by The Associated Press and The Washington Post and CBS News, and from officials and people familiar with the events who spoke to The AP on condition of anonymity.
SORE AT HIS NO. 2
Trump entered the Oval Office at 11:08 a.m. By that time, about 400 pro-Trump demonstrators had already massed at the Capitol. Trump placed a call to Vice President Mike Pence — their only conversation of the day. It didn’t go well: Trump wanted Pence to stop the certification of Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory, and he was very unhappy the vice president wouldn’t do it.
At 11:38 a.m., the president left the White House to address his rally on the Ellipse, a big grassy oval behind the White House, about a mile or so from the Capitol. It was bitter cold, but that didn’t keep the crowd away. Trump was up on stage by 11:57 and addressed his supporters until about 1:15 p.m.
Among Trump’s challenging final words: “We fight. We fight like hell, and if you don’t fight like hell you’re not going to have a country any more. My fellow Americans, for our movement, for our children, and for our beloved country. So we’re going to, we’re going to walk down Pennsylvania Avenue. And we’re going to the Capitol.”
‘THEY’RE THROWING METAL POLES’
Growing crowds were migrating to the Capitol. Almost immediately after Trump concluded, a Capitol Police officer called for backup.
“They’re throwing metal poles at us,” the officer said in a panicked voice. “Multiple law-enforcement injuries.”
Would Trump himself head for the Capitol, as he’d suggested in his speech? It was unclear at first, but his motorcade turned to head back to the White House.
At 1:21 p.m., Trump met with his valet at the White House, logs say. At the Capitol, meanwhile, then-Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund begged for help from the National Guard as the crowd started to swell around the west side of the building and became increasingly violent.
By then the TV networks had picked up the melee and were broadcasting live as the mob broke through metal police barricades and advanced toward the doors of the building where lawmakers were gathered to certify the presidential election results. The surreal images soon filled television screens throughout the West Wing, where staffers watched, stunned.
LOCKDOWN
By 2 p.m. the U.S. Capitol was locked down. At 2:11, Pence was evacuated. At 2:15, congressional leaders were evacuated. At 2:43, demonstrator Babbitt was shot trying to enter the House chamber through a window broken by the mob.
No official record has surfaced yet of what Trump was doing during this time. The next entry in Trump’s daily diary is not until 4:03 p.m., when he went out to the Rose Garden to tape a public address after frantic urging.
But during this time Trump was hardly idle. He was in touch with lawmakers and he was, according to aides, watching the violence unfold on national television. And he was tweeting.
At 2:28, he tweeted not about the violence but to show his pique at his vice president:
“Mike Pence didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution, giving States a chance to certify a corrected set of facts, not the fraudulent or inaccurate ones which they were asked to previously certify. USA demands the truth!”
At some point, Trump also talked to lawmakers. Republican Kevin McCarthy told a California radio station that he had spoken to the president.
“I was the first person to call him,” McCarthy said. “I told him to go on national TV, tell these people to stop it. He said he didn’t know what was happening.”
Washington Republican Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler said McCarthy relayed that conversation to her. By her account, when McCarthy told Trump it was his own supporters breaking into the building, Trump responded: “Well, Kevin, I guess these people are more upset about the election than you are.”
Trump also talked to Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan and Sen. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama, among other GOP lawmakers. Tuberville later said he spoke to the president while the Senate was being evacuated. Utah Sen. Mike Lee said Trump accidentally called him when he was trying to reach Tuberville.
Others, including former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, tried but failed to get through to the president.
‘IT HAS GONE TOO FAR’
At 3:14 p.m. a Trump tweet at last made a sideways reference to the havoc. “I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you!”
At some point, he sequestered himself in the dining room off the Oval Office to watch the violence play out on TV, rewinding and re-watching some parts, according to former aides. Unable to get through by other means, allies including his former chief of staff and communications director resorted to tweeting at him to try to get through. Chief of Staff Mark Meadows was getting a flurry of texts from lawmakers, from Fox News personalities and even Trump’s own children.
“Hey, Mark, protestors are literally storming the Capitol. Breaking windows on doors. Rushing in. Is Trump going to say something?” reads one text.
“We are all helpless,” says another.
As the violence continued, the president’s elder son texted Meadows:
“He’s got to condemn this s(asterisk)(asterisk)(asterisk) Asap,” Donald Trump, Jr. texted.
Meadows responded: “I’m pushing it hard. I agree.”
Trump, Jr. texted again and again, urging that his father act:
“We need an Oval address. He has to lead now. It has gone too far and gotten out of hand.”
‘REMEMBER THIS DAY FOREVER!’
At 4:08 p.m. Trump went out to the Rose Garden. At 4:17 p.m. he released a scripted, pre-recorded video, which included a call for “peace” and “law and order” and finally told his supporters “you have to go home now.”
But they didn’t. Things were still wildly out of control. In fact, the Capitol building was not secured until 5:34 p.m.
At 6:01, Trump’s message was back to indignant: “These are the things and events that happen when a sacred landslide election victory is so unceremoniously & viciously stripped away from great patriots who have been badly & unfairly treated for so long,” he wrote. “Remember this day forever!”
At 6:27, he went back to the residence, and started calling his lawyers.
Congress did not resume counting electoral votes until 8 p.m. They finished at 3:40 a.m. and certified Biden as the winner.
___
Associated Press Writers Jill Colvin in New York, Nomaan Merchant, Zeke Miller, Lisa Mascaro, Mary Clare Jalonick and Mike Balsamo contributed to this report.
