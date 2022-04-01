News
7 Unknown Facts About IPL Only 1 Out Of 10 Fans May Know
Fans from all over the world watch the IPL tournament, it is one of the most sought-after cricket leagues, where active Indian cricketers play with International cricket stars. Many cricketers have showcased their talent in the tournament over the years.
The 15th season of IPL, IPL 2022 has started on March 26th with the first match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders.
Here are a few unknown facts about the Indian Premier League that only 1 out of 10 fans might know:
1. RCB is the only team to score more than 250 and less than 50 in one inning of IPL
Royal Challengers Bangalore has a bizarre record to its name in the tournament though they have never managed to win the IPL trophy. The only team to manage a 250+ score and score below 50 in a single IPL inning is RCB.
2. The Most Valuable Player Award have been won by only two Indian players
The main objective of the IPL was to promote Indian cricket. However, In the IPL, except for Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar, only International players have won the MVP of the Season award.
3. Piyush Chawla did not serve a no-ball for 386 overs
Indian leg-spinner Piyush Chawla has a record of not bowling a single no-ball for 386 overs. He has been an IPL veteran.
4. Star Sports paid 21 lakhs for one ball
As per reports, for telecasting one ball of IPL in the last two seasons, Star Sports paid INR 21 lakhs. They bought the rights for 16347.5 crores.
5. AB de Villiers and Kieron Pollard’s remarkable feat of 100 matches
Both players Kieron Pollard, and AB de Villiers are the only foreigners to represent a single team in 100 matches. Kieron Pollard has also been with Mumbai Indians for a long time, and AB de Villiers began his IPL journey with Delhi, but now he is a part of RCB.
6. Virat Kohli is involved in three 200+ partnerships
Besides holding the record for the most runs in IPL history, RCB captain Virat Kohli is also the only batsman to be a part of three 200+ partnerships in the tournament, two with de Villiers, and one with Gayle.
7. Harbhajan Singh has the most ducks in IPL
In his 12-season long IPL career, the off-spin bowler of Chennai Super Kings, Harbhajan Singh has recorded 13 ducks, the majority of them coming from his former team Mumbai Indians.
Did you know these facts? Stay tuned for more IPL updates!
Bank Rules Changed: Now Follow These New Rules Otherwise Your Bank Account Will Be Suspended
Bank Rules Changed: Now Follow These New Rules Otherwise Your Bank Account Will Be Suspended
If you are a customer of Punjab National Bank (PNB), then there is important news for you. PNB has increased the charges for services related to general banking related business. These increased charges will be applicable from January 15, 2022.
There is important news for the customers of PNB. If you are a customer of Punjab National Bank (PNB), then you are going to get a big setback.
In fact, PNB has increased the charges for services related to general banking operations. These increased charges will be applicable from January 15, 2022. PNB has given this information.
Now there should be 10000 rupees in Current account
According to the information given on the website of PNB, the charge for non-maintenance of quarterly balance in the metro area Current account has been increased from the Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000.
The charge for not maintaining minimum balance in urban areas has been increased from Rs 200 per quarter to Rs 400. At the same time, this charge has been increased from Rs 300 to Rs 600 for urban and metro areas. Let us tell you that this charge will be taken on quarterly basis.it rules pertains to Current account.
Locker new charges
Not only this, the locker charges have also been increased for both the sectors. Under the new rule, the charge has been increased for all types of lockers except the XL size. At the same time, the charge has been increased by Rs 500 in urban and metro areas. Earlier the number of locker visits per year was fixed at 15 free visits.
On top of this a fee of Rs 100 per visit was imposed. But now under the new rule, from January 15, 2022, the number of free visits in a year has been reduced to 12. After this a charge of Rs 100 per visit will be taken.
Changed rules for current account also
According to the latest tariff of PNB, the charge for opening current accounts has been increased from Rs 600 to Rs 800.
There will be no charge on accounts closed after 12 months. As per the information given on the PNB website, with effect from February 1, 2022, the return charges on NACH debit have been increased from Rs 100 per transaction to Rs 250 per transaction.
Change CEO of PNB
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) of the government has approved the appointment of Atul Kumar Goel as MD and CEO of Punjab National Bank (PNB).
Let us tell you that Atul Kumar Goel is currently the MD and CEO of UCO Bank. According to the committee, Goyal’s charge will come into effect from February 1 next year. Atul Kumar Goel will continue as the chief of PNB till December 31, 2024.
Significantly, Punjab National Bank is the second largest public sector bank in the country. Atul Kumar Goyal will serve as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in PNB till January 31, 2022. Goyal will replace Mallikarjuna Rao in PNB who is currently serving as both MD and CEO.
The image used as featured image in this post is only for representational purpose
Vivek Agnihotri’s Wife, Pallavi Joshi Replies On Donating The Kashmir Files Box Office Earnings
Directed by Vivek Agnihotri The Kashmir Files is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in the 1990s, it made a huge mark at the box office. The film became a blockbuster by entering the Rs. 200 crore club. Despite facing stiff competition from SS Rajamouli’s RRR, the film is performing well and is in no mood to slow down.
After its success, several people have questioned the filmmaker after the IAS officer, Niyaz Khan urged him to donate the profits to the victims, the Kashmiri Pandits. Reacting to the questions regarding sharing the earnings, Agnihotri and his wife Pallavi Joshi, who is an actress and also played an important role in the film, have criticized people asking such questions.
During an interview with RJ Siddharth Kanan, Pallavi revealed that to fund The Kashmir Files research they have used The Taskent Files earnings. She also added that during their research, they came across children with no access to literature.
Agnihotri then intervened and said,
“From past few years, we are helping the Kashmiri Pandit community and when do you ‘service’ work I don’t like to talk about it. We’ve been doing it for a long time and we’ll keep doing it. It’s been us and them and I don’t think we owe anything to 3rd person”.
Pallavi continued criticizing people who asked to donate the profits of The Kashmir Files, she said,
“I think it’s very vulgar of people to actually ask us, ‘if you earn 400 crores, how many crores will you donate to them.’ This is a very vulgar question for people to ask because the film already has 4 producers. Who gets how much is a very long drawn mathematics. Also, whenever any producer makes money out of any film, they obviously put it to make more projects”.
Recently, comedian Kunal Kamra was also found trolling Agnihotri for not sharing the film’s earnings with Kashmiri Pandits and ignoring the question during a press conference in Lucknow. However, social media users took a dig at the comedian for his act.
Besides Pallavi, The Kashmir Files also stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, and Darshan Kumar in important roles.
Reportedly, Agnihotri’s upcoming film will be based on the right to life. He is also set to complete the ‘Files’ trilogy with The Delhi Files.
Sutton Stracke addresses Kathy Hilton rumor, Teresa’s reunion setback and more
This week Sutton Stracke shot down reports that her “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” co-star Kathy Hilton called her assistant a homophobic slur while filming Season 12. Ex-housewife Denise Richards’ name is still being thrown around, now by Tamra Judge, who said Richards tried to hook up with her. Luann de Lesseps sat down with us to…
