8 Famous Indian Politicians And Their Net Worth

People are often curious about the net worths of famous Bollywood celebrities and the properties they own. But have you ever wondered about the net worth and assets of our politicians? Let’s give you an idea about it.

India may not be one of the wealthiest countries, but if we talk about the Indian politicians there is no shortfall of ‘Crorepati’ leaders. Many politicians went on to become mass leaders because of their hard work and commitment to serving people from humble backgrounds. Also, some wealthy politicians who were already rich before entering politics also earned good money through their dedication, hard work, and commitment after entering politics.

Check out the net worth and assets of some of the famous Indian politicians:

1. Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister, and AAP leader, Arvind Kejriwal, used to work as a Joint Commissioner of Income Tax in the Indian Revenue Service in New Delhi before joining politics. As of 2020, Arvind Kejriwal’s net worth is ₹3.4 crores.

2. Yogi Adityanath

Yogi Adityanath’s assets include a rifle, a Samsung phone worth ₹12,000, a revolver, etc. In his election affidavit, Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, declared his assets to be worth ₹1.54 Crores.

3. Narendra Modi

Some of our Prime Minister’s investments include life insurance policies worth ₹1.5 lakh, National Savings Certificate worth ₹8.9 lakh, and L&T infrastructure bonds, bought by him in 2012 for ₹20,000. As per his latest declaration, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reported his net worth to be ₹3.07 Crores.

4. Amit Shah

Belonging to a rich Gujarati family, Amit Shah’s net worth as of 2019 was ₹32.3 Crores. Due to the volatility in the share market his net worth dipped to ₹28.63 Crores in 2020.

5. Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, and Trinamool Congress leader declared her net worth of 2021 to be ₹16.72 Lakhs.

6. Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi’s income shown for the year 2017-18 was ₹1,11,85,570. His immovable assets and movable are worth ₹7,93,03,977, and ₹5,80,58,799 respectively as declared by him. Before the 2019 Lok Sabha election, Rahul Gandhi declared his net worth to be ₹15 Crores.

7. Akhilesh Yadav

Akhilesh Yadav’s assets include cash in banks, as well as immovable and movable assets. Samajwadi chief Akhilesh Yadav’s total assets are worth ₹40 Crores as declared by him in his poll affidavit.

8. Asaduddin Owaisi

Prior to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Asaduddin Owaisi, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen’s president, declared his net worth to be ₹13 Crores.

