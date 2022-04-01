News
8 Famous Indian Politicians And Their Net Worth
People are often curious about the net worths of famous Bollywood celebrities and the properties they own. But have you ever wondered about the net worth and assets of our politicians? Let’s give you an idea about it.
India may not be one of the wealthiest countries, but if we talk about the Indian politicians there is no shortfall of ‘Crorepati’ leaders. Many politicians went on to become mass leaders because of their hard work and commitment to serving people from humble backgrounds. Also, some wealthy politicians who were already rich before entering politics also earned good money through their dedication, hard work, and commitment after entering politics.
Check out the net worth and assets of some of the famous Indian politicians:
1. Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister, and AAP leader, Arvind Kejriwal, used to work as a Joint Commissioner of Income Tax in the Indian Revenue Service in New Delhi before joining politics. As of 2020, Arvind Kejriwal’s net worth is ₹3.4 crores.
2. Yogi Adityanath
Yogi Adityanath’s assets include a rifle, a Samsung phone worth ₹12,000, a revolver, etc. In his election affidavit, Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, declared his assets to be worth ₹1.54 Crores.
3. Narendra Modi
Some of our Prime Minister’s investments include life insurance policies worth ₹1.5 lakh, National Savings Certificate worth ₹8.9 lakh, and L&T infrastructure bonds, bought by him in 2012 for ₹20,000. As per his latest declaration, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reported his net worth to be ₹3.07 Crores.
4. Amit Shah
Belonging to a rich Gujarati family, Amit Shah’s net worth as of 2019 was ₹32.3 Crores. Due to the volatility in the share market his net worth dipped to ₹28.63 Crores in 2020.
5. Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, and Trinamool Congress leader declared her net worth of 2021 to be ₹16.72 Lakhs.
6. Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi’s income shown for the year 2017-18 was ₹1,11,85,570. His immovable assets and movable are worth ₹7,93,03,977, and ₹5,80,58,799 respectively as declared by him. Before the 2019 Lok Sabha election, Rahul Gandhi declared his net worth to be ₹15 Crores.
7. Akhilesh Yadav
Akhilesh Yadav’s assets include cash in banks, as well as immovable and movable assets. Samajwadi chief Akhilesh Yadav’s total assets are worth ₹40 Crores as declared by him in his poll affidavit.
8. Asaduddin Owaisi
Prior to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Asaduddin Owaisi, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen’s president, declared his net worth to be ₹13 Crores.
Fatal shooting in St. Paul’s Hamline-Midway under investigation
Police are investigating a fatal shooting in St. Paul’s Hamline-Midway neighborhood that happened early Friday.
The incident was in the 1200 block of Hewitt Avenue about 1:30 a.m.
The police department said they plan to release additional information later Friday.
The shooting came several hours after a homicide in St. Paul’s North End. A man in his early 20s was killed and another man was injured in the area of Maryland Avenue and Arundel Street about 9:15 a.m.
IMD Alert: Weather will change in April, rain warning in 12 states till April 3
IMD Alert: Weather will change in April, rain warning in 12 states till April 3
An alert has been issued for heavy rains in the state from March 31 to April 3.
A rise in temperature has been feared once again across the country. If IMD Alert is to be believed, the situation of heatwave with increase in temperature has been prevailing in Delhi for several days and it will continue further. However, changes can be seen in many states in the month of April. With the beginning of April, a rain alert has been issued in many states.
Apart from this , the temperature will continue to rise in North India including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal . The minimum temperature in the capital Delhi was recorded at 20 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature was recorded at 40 degrees Celsius. Apart from this, there is a possibility of mild change in the weather of the capital from April 1. With strong winds, cloud cover will bring relief to life.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), heavy rains have been predicted in several north eastern states during the next few days. Meanwhile, heat wave conditions are very likely to prevail over entire Central and West India like Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh . Heavy rain has been predicted in many states till April 4.
Heavy rain warning
Isolated heavy rainfall is expected over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal-Sikkim, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Tripura till April 3. Whereas on 31 March, 02 and 03 April, Assam-Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh have been issued an alert for heavy rain from 31 March to 3 April.
Also Read : JKSSB Issued List of Candidates Called for Document Verification for the Post of Junior Assistants
Light to moderate rain is very likely over Coastal Karnataka and Lakshadweep on March 31 and April 1 and rain is very likely over Kerala, Tamil Nadu-Puducherry-Karaikal and South Karnataka during next 5 days. Isolated thunderstorm/lightning activity is very likely over Lakshadweep on 31st March, Tamil Nadu-Puducherry-Karaikal on 31st March and Kerala and Karnataka from 1st to 3rd April .
In the capital Delhi , the minimum temperature is expected to be 20, the maximum temperature is 40 degree Celsius. Apart from this , the minimum temperature in Bhopal is 19 degrees while the maximum temperature is expected to remain up to 41 degrees Celsius. There will be sunshine in the sky. A huge increase in minimum temperature has been observed in Ahmedabad , Gujarat . The minimum temperature is 24 °C and the maximum temperature is 41 °C. The minimum temperature in Jaipur is 25 degree Celsius while the maximum temperature is expected to remain up to 40 degree Celsius.
Talking about Jammu and Kashmir , the minimum temperature is 19 degree Celsius while the maximum temperature is expected to be 37 degree Celsius, there will be a light glimpse of cloud in the sky. In Lucknow , where the minimum temperature is 22 degrees and the maximum temperature is 39 degrees Celsius, in the capital Patna the minimum temperature is 22, the maximum temperature is expected to be up to 37 degrees Celsius. Heatwave alert has been issued in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh . Apart from this, the minimum temperature in the capital Ranchi is expected to be 22 degrees while the maximum temperature is expected to be up to 40 degrees Celsius.
Heatwave warning
Heat wave conditions are very likely to prevail over most parts of West Rajasthan on March 31, as well as parts of West Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Haryana and West Madhya Pradesh during the weekend. Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions have been forecast at isolated parts of South Haryana and Delhi on March 31 and April 1 . Whereas between April 1 and 3, there is a prediction of reduction in spatial and intensity in these areas. However, during this time period, heatwave has been predicted at many places of these states.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast severe heatwave for Delhi, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, East Rajasthan, West Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh today. In its most recent advisory, the Meteorological Department has forecast isolated heatwave conditions over East Uttar Pradesh, Central Madhya Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Interior Odisha.
Also Read : RBI Assistants Recruitment 2022 | Apply Online For 950 Posts, Salary Upto 4500 | Direct Link Available Here
The lack of a meteorological system, accompanied by the presence of an anti-cyclone over Rajasthan and neighboring Pakistan, led to warm winds blowing across north and central India. March will end on a warm wind note, with no respite till early April.
This Is What Abhishek Bachchan Has To Say On ‘The Kashmir Files’ And Everyone Is Impressed
Many Bollywood celebrities have praised the recent blockbuster, The Kashmir Files, actor Abhishek Bachchan being the latest one. The director Vivek Agnihotri thanked him for his support by sharing a video of a recent interview on social media where the actor was found mentioning that the film made a mark at the box office because it’s good.
The film, The Kashmir Files, released on March 11, is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from Kashmir in the 1990s, the brutal deaths of hundreds of innocent Kashmiri Pandits, and the genocide that followed. The movie became a blockbuster hit as it managed to showcase the heart-wrenching events that occurred in Kashmir in the 90s. The film also had to face a lot of controversies but managed to come out clean and impacted a lot of people without any extravagant promotions. It stars Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi, and others.
During one of his promotional interviews for his upcoming movie Dasvi, Abhishek commented on The Kashmir Files. In a recent interview with Times Now Navbharat, the actor was asked about politics and films, to which Junior Bachchan gave his view on The Kashmir Files. Many called his comment ‘diplomatic’, but the director Vivek, and the Twitter users are quite impressed by his words on the film.
He remarked that people inevitably watch a movie if it’s legit good. Abhishek said:
“You were talking about The Kashmir Files. We’ve been talking for two or three days that you should politicize it, you should communalise it, that’s your opinion, but if the film isn’t good then it won’t work. There is no other reason for it to work. You can derive different meanings and ripple effects from it. Yet it is not for me to speak because I have not seen the film. But I haven’t heard from anyone that it’s a bad movie.”
He also added,
That is the only truth of cinema. If a movie does good business-wise, it has to be a good film, else it won’t work
This clip of Junior Bachchan got several comments and is already getting a lot of attention.
Respect, @juniorbachchan pic.twitter.com/IuLElloZmr
— Abhijit Majumder (@abhijitmajumder) March 31, 2022
The director, Vivek Agnihotri shared a part of the interview on Twitter on Friday, and wrote, “Thank you @juniorbachchan for your graciousness.” Abhishek responded to Vivek’s tweet by saying: “Look forward to seeing the film at the earliest. Best wishes.”
Look forward to seeing the film at the earliest. Best wishes.
— Abhishek 𝐁𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧 (@juniorbachchan) March 31, 2022
Also, check out the Tweets in response to Abhishek’s comment on the film:
Being diplomatic !!
— zeus (@mehta_life) March 31, 2022
Thank you Abhishek for acknowledging
— Medicine (@viral3198) March 31, 2022
That’s totally true!!! You may differ in opinion about the treatment but the fact is movie is rocking and masses are not fools.
— Akbar Dhanani (@akbardhanani) March 31, 2022
Agree it’s a good film Though ! But ppl wanted to minimum know what really had happened to #KashmiriPandits #KashmiriHindus when the history was completely distorted by #Nehruvian /#Gandhis and that is y #kashmirifiles had all this success! My opinion
— Nithish Balakrishnan (@nvk_vk) March 31, 2022
@juniorbachchan – I have not watched it too. But i love your answer and top of it. What a new look, keep it for a while you seems to me like a intellect and deep thinker author in your new look.
— HEMA4002 (@hema4002) March 31, 2022
आपने #TheKashmiriFiles देखी क्यूँ नहीं है भई ?
— Surabhi Choudhary (@chsurabhi) March 31, 2022
Abhishek’s upcoming project Dasvi also involves politics. It revolves around the story of an “anpadh, corrupt and dil se desi” politician, Ganga Ram Chaudhary (Abhishek), who finds education a challenge in prison. The film also stars talented actors like Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur. Dasvi’s estimated release: April 7 on Netflix and Jio Cinema.
