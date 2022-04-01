News
April Fool’s 2022: The best St. Louis pranks
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – April Fool’s Day is back to haunt our news feeds. If you are checking social media then you will want to verify any story that sounds too good to be true.
Over the past few years, it’s become a trend for brands to release “fake news” about new products or services on or around April 1. These stories can garner extra publicity – and induce groans or chuckles depending on how well the humor hits the mark.
This is an ongoing list of pranks. Check back later for updates.
Tigers on patrol
Police dogs help a lot of police departments. But, have any of them tried to use cats? The Jefferson County, Missouri Sheriff’s office says that they’re adding a tiger to their patrols:
“People have complained about our balanced approach to pursuits which weighs public safety vs. apprehension. So, to deter criminals from running we’re adding big cats. They’re not great at sniffing for drugs, but we’re confident criminals won’t get away.
Please welcome Tony.🐅”
Prowling pets
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office isn’t the only only department looking for new animal companions for police patrols. Lake St. Louis Police tweet, “Keep an eye out for K9 officer Zeke and cat cop Gingersnap today as they will be out prowling the area.”
Bowtie Friday?
FOX 2 morning anchor John Pertzborn is known for sporting a bowtie on Tuesdays. Guest on the morning show often join him by also wearing matching ties every week. April Fool’s Day is on a Friday this year and Pertz is in a bowtie.
“St Louis TV viewers may momentarily think the week is just getting started on this APRIL FIRST 2022,” tweets John Pertzborn.
700 beans
Kaldi’s Coffee sent an email to customers about a new blend. The “700 Beans” is a blend that is dialed up to 700, the company writes. It contains exactly 700 hand-counted beans with no shortcuts. No “barbaric” weighing or counting by fives or tens.
Driving Bees
The US Geological Survey revealed the results of an experiment again. They just tweeted the result of an experiment released on April 1, 2019. Here is the “official” statement:
Bees Learn to Drive Very Small Cars.Scientists capitalized on recent revelations that bees are a lot smarter than previously thought. In addition to being able to count and solve simple puzzles USGS scientists at the Patuxent Native Bee Lab have taught bees to driver miniaturized automobiles. Using rewards such as flower smoothies and honey laced with addictive pollens, bees were gradually induced to drive in order to continue receiving their rewards. The study came to an unfortunate ending when one of the lab assistants was overwhelmed by angry bees who felt that the researchers were holding back on their pollen loads. Future plans are in the work to use less coercive methods and talks are in progress with several bee advocacy groups. For release on April 1, 2019.
USGS
News
Heat seeking ‘positive thoughts, negative tests’ as COVID impact looms, including the Toronto factor
Bam Adebayo enjoyed the phrasing, so he decided to adopt it.
“Hopefully positive thoughts, but negative tests,” the Miami Heat center said of both short-term and ongoing concerns when it comes COVID and the emerging Omicron BA.2 variant.
Two seasons ago, when the Heat advanced within two games of the 2020 NBA title, the playoffs were reduced to the quarantine bubble setting at Disney World.
Last season, there was a move closer to normalcy, but still enough testing and restrictions to create a decidedly different feel, including a postseason that started later than usual and ran into July.
This time around, arenas are full, masks no longer mandatory, restrictions largely relaxed.
And yet, as the Heat prepare for Saturday night’s game against the Chicago Bulls at the United Center, an ongoing reality will hit home soon enough.
While the Heat no longer have to test their way into Canada for Sunday night’s game against the Toronto Raptors at the conclusion of this three-game trip, they will have to test to return home, due to enduring U.S. restrictions.
“That’s scary,” Adebayo said. “Thinking about that, that’s scary, because nobody wants to be stuck in a different country. So, you know, those type of things do pop in your mind. Those type of things you do have to be aware of it.”
The Heat are expected to test during Sunday’s game-day walkthrough at their Toronto hotel, making it possible players have to deal with test results ahead of meeting the Raptors.
It is the lone remaining mandatory testing policy incurred by the NBA, one the Boston Celtics earlier this week opted to avoid for Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown by leaving both behind for their game in Toronto.
“And it’s scary out here knowing you can go to a country, and you get a test, and you’ve been vaccinated and everything, and you got a test, and you can’t get home,” Adebayo said.
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said there are no plans to hold players out in order to avoid border requirements, even as critical playoff-race games loom next week.
“That’s the plan right now,” he said.
So there will be a late-night flight from Chicago, clearing customs, limited sleep, COVID testing and then a waiting game before a game that could have significant playoff-seeding implications for both teams.
“We’ll get to that when we get to that,” Spoelstra said.
As vigilant as the Heat have been through the pandemic, Spoelstra, his staff and his players have embraced the lessening of NBA restrictions, with the Heat reported to be fully vaccinated and well boosted.
“I think we’ve all had some level of fatigue over it,” Spoelstra said. “But you do want to be responsible and take the necessary steps that we can, without living in fear. We still have a job to do.”
So while Adebayo said there have not been as many player social gatherings as prior to the pandemic, Spoelstra still appreciates the need to bring his players together.
“Coming together as a group and meeting and watching film is a big part of our business,” he said. “So we intend to do it. We just have to be vigilant about it.”
For the Heat and other East contenders, the border situation will take on a broader impact for the team that opposes the Raptors in the playoffs.
So Sunday might not be the last time the Heat get back to testing while on the road.
“I mean,” Adebayo said, “at this point in time, you can’t just live your life anymore. There’s restrictions, there’s obviously certain things you can and can’t do with vaccination cards. So at this point, you can’t really live a normal life, like you used to.
“So you’ve got to be vigilant. At this point in time, you’ve got to be aware now. You’ve got to look at the news. You’ve got to turn your notifications on to see if anything is happening, because there’s new variants.”
All while competing in one of the NBA most heated playoff races in years.
“We got one goal and that’s to win,” Adebayo said. “So hopefully positive thoughts but negative tests, so we can just walk in and walk out just fine.”
()
News
7th Pay Commission: Big update on DA arrears, government will give 20% arear and 3% increase DA, salary will increase so much
7th Pay Commission: Big update on DA arrears, government will give 20% arear and 3% increase DA, salary will increase so much
7th Pay Commission Update: The government has increased the DA and DR of the employees by 3%. The government has also announced to give 20 percent DA arrears to the employees under the 7th Pay Commission. There is good news for government employees that the government has once again increased the DA and DR of the employees by 3%. This increase will be implemented from 1 July 2021.
Will get DA arrears
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has issued instructions to release the last 20% of the 7th Pay Commission dues on Monday. Earlier, 80 per cent of the dues have been paid. About 4 lakh employees will benefit from this decision of the state government. This information was given in a note issued by the CMO.
Also Read : Bank Rules Changed: Now Follow These New Rules Otherwise Your Bank Account Will Be Suspended
Good news for employees
According to the information, the Chief Minister has issued instructions to release 20 percent arrears of salary according to the Seventh Pay Commission. With this, the state government employees will get the full amount of arrears under the 7th Pay Commission. While earlier 80% dues had been released, this would benefit about 4 lakh government employees. An additional budget of Rs 850 crore was proposed to meet this expenditure.
3% hike in DA and DR
Actually, the central government has already reduced the DA of its employees to 31%. Now in this direction, the Odisha State Government has also increased the DA and DR of the employees. Odisha employees will also get 31% DA and DR like central employees. This decision will benefit about 7.5 lakh employees and pensioners of the state.
The post 7th Pay Commission: Big update on DA arrears, government will give 20% arear and 3% increase DA, salary will increase so much appeared first on JK Breaking News.
News
Gautam Gambhir’s Writes A Heartfelt Post For MS Dhoni And We Are Surprised
After the match played at Brabourne stadium in Mumbai where the Lucknow Super Giants defeated the defending champions Chennai Super Kings in the high-scoring match of the Indian Premier League (IPL), 2022, former CSK captain MS Dhoni, and LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir were spotted sharing a conversation with each other, the video of the same went viral on social media.
MS Dhoni and Gautam Gambhir are two of the biggest cricketing sensations of the Indian cricket team. They have numerous match-winning performances under their wings for team India, which includes their iconic T20 World Cup 2011 partnership.
Gautam Gambhir was often found openly criticizing MS Dhoni regarding several issues in the past, this led to rumors regarding a rift between the two players, however, moments like these prove that the rumors are all rubbish.
After game number 7 of IPL 2022, (CSK vs LSG), a viral video surfaced, where LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir can be seen going to Dhoni, standing with Avesh Khan. Both the players were witnessed having a long conversation after the match.
Meanwhile, Gautam Gambhir took to his social media and shared a heartfelt post after the match that shattered the internet. In his Instagram post, Gambhir shared a picture of himself and Dhoni whom he mentioned as ‘skipper’. He wrote: “It was nice catching up skipper”.
Check out Gambhir’s post:
View this post on Instagram
As soon as the videos and images of Gambhir and Dhoni’s meet-up spread on the internet, social media was flooded in no time with amazing reactions from the fans. Fans just can’t appreciate enough the camaraderie between the former Indian players.
Check out some of the reactions of fans on Twitter:
Breaking the internet since eternity….. pic.twitter.com/tIkdFYMMNZ
— Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) March 31, 2022
Picture with full of emotions and respect
Nice to see Ms dhoni and Gautam Gambhir together #CSKvLSG #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/PulELKlutI
— Isha Negi (@IshaaNegi17) March 31, 2022
This is for those who said Gautam Gambhir and Ms dhoni don’t have good relationship.
#CSK #CSKvsLSG #jadeja #ChennaiSuperKings pic.twitter.com/VylIA9Kd2O
— Messiesta10 (@magisterioleo10) March 31, 2022
MS Dhoni and Gautam Gambhir after the match – Two one of the best IPL Captains and players. pic.twitter.com/q6GiJ9XkSf
— CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) March 31, 2022
Hero’s of 2011 world cup
Gambhir and dhoni pic.twitter.com/mjiKPHnfgY
— Abimanyu Patriot (@Abimanyu_71298) March 31, 2022
While Gambhir retired in 2018, Dhoni retired from his international career in 2020 and stepped down as the captain of CSK two days before the start of IPL 2022.
The post Gautam Gambhir’s Writes A Heartfelt Post For MS Dhoni And We Are Surprised appeared first on MEWS.
April Fool’s 2022: The best St. Louis pranks
What Homeowners Need to Know About National Flood Insurance!
Heat seeking ‘positive thoughts, negative tests’ as COVID impact looms, including the Toronto factor
7th Pay Commission: Big update on DA arrears, government will give 20% arear and 3% increase DA, salary will increase so much
Gautam Gambhir’s Writes A Heartfelt Post For MS Dhoni And We Are Surprised
Kenmore DuraPower 37030 Vacuum Review
Heat seeking ‘positive thoughts, negative tests’ as COVID impact looms, including the Raptors factor
Conducting Phenom Jonathan Heyward Makes His North American Debut Tour
Antique Car Museum Guide – Virginia Car Museums
Former walk-on Ryan Rizk happy to help teammates look good at Hurricanes’ Pro Day
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
Fire department responds to ‘confined space rescue’ in Fenton
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022
The US States which are moving to legalize sports betting￼
5 Principles of Agile Software Development Methods
Joe Jonas upset neighbor with his singing
Top PHP Frameworks to Use in 2022
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
LoginID – Competitor Analysis
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Business4 weeks ago
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
-
News4 weeks ago
Fire department responds to ‘confined space rescue’ in Fenton
-
News4 weeks ago
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
-
Home Improvement4 weeks ago
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The US States which are moving to legalize sports betting￼
-
Tech4 weeks ago
5 Principles of Agile Software Development Methods
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Joe Jonas upset neighbor with his singing
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Top PHP Frameworks to Use in 2022