Arrest made after man found dead with hands and feet bound in Overland
OVERLAND, Mo. — Detectives arrested a 47-year-old man in connection with a homicide that happened earlier this week in Overland, the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis announced.
The suspect, David Todd, was charged on Thursday with second-degree murder, robbery, and burglary in the death of Hossein Cyrus Rastegar.
Overland police officers were called to a home in the 10000 block of Midland on Tuesday to conduct a well-being check and found Rastegar dead with hands and feet bound behind his back.
Less than 24 hours later, detectives arrested Smith at a hotel in the 9700 block of St. Charles Rock Road. Police said it does not appear the suspect and victim knew each other, but this is still an ongoing investigation.
Smith is being held at the St. Louis County Jail on a $1 million bond.
Anyone with information about this case should the Major Case Squad at 314-227-2860 or Crime Stoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).
Gators great-turned-assistant Mike Peterson ‘50-50′ on NIL
Former Florida linebacker Mike Peterson played football because he loved the game.
The spoils of success would come later during a lengthy NFL career.
Long retired and in his first season on the Gators’ coaching staff, Peterson, 45, worries about the priorities of current players in the age of name, imagine and likeness legislation.
“In a way, I’m kind of 50-50 on it right now,” he said following Tuesday’s practice. “I’m all for the players getting paid. I don’t want it to affect the game. That’s the thing that I fear now — that it may affect the game.”
NIL laws allow some players to earn money even before playing a down of college football. Guardrails to prevent schools from using NIL as a recruiting tool have gone off the rails and done little to prevent players from signing based on earning potential. More than 20 states, including Florida, have legislation in place yet none has the same guidelines.
Now a decade removed from a 14-year NFL career ending in 2012, Peterson suspects dollar signs will play too heavily into too many college decisions.
“Guys choosing schools for the wrong reason. Guys forgetting why they play the game,” he said. “You take me, you take a lot of the older guys, you get into this game because you love it, you grew up playing, played it as a kid. Of course one day you want to do it for a living, and you should get paid for it.
“But I don’t I don’t want the money to get in the way of the love of the game.”
Peterson’s love for the game and the Gators served the Gainesville native well.
Peterson’s views on NIL might make him sound like a dinosaur to some, yet his passion led to incredible production and a spot in the Gators Hall of Fame.
He was a sophomore on the 1996 national title team and an All-American as a senior in 1998 before going onto a highly productive career in professional football. Playing for Indianapolis, Jacksonville and Atlanta, Peterson compiled 1,220 tackles.
Peterson also acknowledges the economic reality facing college athletes and NIL’s potential to ease the burden. He welcomes uniform rules and a better game plan.
“Moving forward it needs to be some type of system set up for them to get paid,” Peterson said. “This just means just talking out loud, I don’t know if it’s something set up something once they get their degree, you go four years in school or something, you can put it in a trust fund or something. I don’t know.”
Peterson, who coached linebackers at South Carolina from 2016-21, is certain the topic will come up on the recruiting trail. He has developed a sense for a player’s and family’s level of focus on NIL.
“You got to talk about it, it’s here, it’s in front of us,” Peterson said. “When you’re having those talks with mom and dad and the kid, you got to put that in your intro your speech. Sometimes when you talk about NIL, they kind of sit up a little bit more.
“Other ones are, coach, I just want to play ball and whatever comes with it comes with it. So you kind of know, and the ones that do you have to spend a little more time on that discussion.”
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Edgar Thompson at [email protected] oraafollow him on Twitter at @osgators.
2 QBs emerge for UCF during 1st scrimmage of the spring
UCF held its first scrimmage of spring camp Tuesday, and there’s already clarity with the crowded quarterback room.
Sophomore Mikey Keene and Ole Miss transfer John Rhys Plumlee are beginning to separate themselves.
According to coach Gus Malzahn, Keene and Plumlee primarily worked with the first string, but did some work with the second string.
True freshman Thomas Castellanos worked with the starters and backups in the second half of the scrimmage, while redshirt sophomore Parker Navarro worked with the second string near the end.
Another indication that Keene and Plumlee are emerging is Malzahn said that Castellanos and Navarro were live during the scrimmage — meaning they could get tackled — while the other two were off limits.
“That was good,” Malzahn said. “It gave them guys a chance to show what they can do and play real football. We may let the other two go live before the end of the spring. We’ll see.”
Offense off to fast start
For starters, there were no major injuries.
The Knights worked mainly in two groups and ran about 81 plays — 70% run and 30% pass on offense — throughout the scrimmage, according to Malzahn.
“It gave us some really good information,” Malzahn said. “And it [gave] everybody a chance to show what they can do.
“We just wanted to see who can block, who can hold onto the ball, who can tackle, and who can get the ball.”
Malzahn said the offense jumped out to a fast start, scoring several times in the first half thanks to explosive plays.
In the second half, however, “it was probably more the defense winning,” Malzahn said.
Cornerbacks Brandon Adams and Davonte Brown each came up with an interception, with Adams returning his for a touchdown.
“They did a really good job, had some three-and-outs and got off the field,” Malzahn said. “It was really good on both sides.”
Bowser gets pro-style treatment
Fifth-year senior running back Isaiah Bowser did not participate. That was by design.
Bowser dealt with knee and ankle injuries last season, which forced him to miss five games, so UCF is aiming to keep him healthy.
The Knights running back still takes part in other practices but is avoiding heavy contact. The staff is treating him like a professional athlete because he returned to school for an extra year.
“He won’t get tackled this spring,” Malzahn said. “We’re going to be very smart with him. He’s doing a whole lot of the bump-tempo stuff.
“He’s improved, you can tell. It’s all about him staying healthy. He’s had a great spring.”
With Bowser watching, junior running back Johnny Richardson had some explosive runs.
“I’d say he’s better than he was last year, too, at this point,” Malzahn said. “Johnny is a lot more confident. This time last year he was kind of feeling himself through and now he’s a really confident running back.”
Richardson wasn’t heavily used during the first scrimmage but made the most out out of his carries.
Instead, redshirt junior Mark-Antony Richards, redshirt freshman Anthony Williams and true freshman Jordan McDonald got a lot of carries.
“It was good to see those guys,” Malzahn said. “I can’t remember a ball on the ground. We were really good at protecting the ball from a running back standpoint last year and that’s continued so far.”
Email Jason Beede at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @therealBeede.
Mike Granato steps down as West Orange football coach for Georgia job
Mike Granato wrestled with the decision for several weeks.
On Monday afternoon, Granato informed West Orange football players that he’d accepted an assistant coaching position at Coffee High School in Douglas, Georgia, a town of less than 12,000 residents nestled nearly 70 miles north of the Florida border.
The move comes with a salary increase and reunites Granato with long-time friend and mentor Mike Coe.
“Everybody knows kind of the obvious answer,” Granato said of the reasoning. “It’s an opportunity to financially have a better life for my wife and kids and to spend more time with them. It’s an opportunity for growth all the way around.”
Granato walks away from a program that was in disarray when he arrived two years ago. The former Edgewater, Apopka, Seminole and Winter Park assistant made strides while helping the Warriors to a 17-6 record and a large-class regional final appearance last fall.
“Having the opportunity to become head football coach at West Orange was a dream come true. It’s been an absolute honor,” Granato said. “All I ever wanted to do when I started [coaching] in 2007 was to be a part of the group [of head coaches] around here and be able to be in meetings and at all-star games with those guys and just sit and talk with them.”
Granato’s relationship with Coe dates to his time as linebackers and defensive backs coach on state runner-up teams at Madison County in 2011 and 2012.
Coe guided Madison County to four FHSAA Class 1A state championships during his 12 seasons as head coach. He accepted the Coffee High job last month.
“He’s a family member to me and the closest thing to a big brother I’ve ever had,” Granato said. “He made me a much better football coach when I was younger. He’s always held me accountable and kind of showed me the way to not only being a football coach, but with how to take care of a family.”
The opening at West Orange means 16 of the 67 football teams in Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake and southwest Volusia counties will have new head coaches for the 2022 season.
Canh Bui, a sergeant with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, was promoted to replace Kevin Scarbrough as head coach at First Academy-Leesburg in November.
Eric Olson recently stepped down as head coach at Windermere High after one season in exchange for an assistant coaching position at Apopka. The Blue Darters finished 8A state runners-up in 2021.
Windermere, in search of its sixth coach since the school opened in 2017, joins West Orange, St. Cloud, Tavares and Deltona Trinity Christian with head coaching vacancies.
This article originally appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email J.C. Carnahan at [email protected].
