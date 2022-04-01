Finance
Auto Accidents Comparative Fault – Is a Lawyer Needed?
Even in a perfect world, car accidents do happen. Even if they don’t result in loss of life or injury, there are still other consequences. There’s still the matter of getting car fixed, for example, and the time you have to spend getting it fixed, all of which can affect your income.
Knowledge is power, so let me give you advice on how to best manage when involved in an auto accident. After the incident, compensation is always an important concern for the parties involved. Whether it’s repair costs, hospital bills, or any other form of compensation, that’s always an issue in every situation. Insurance companies are usually willing to cover for these costs, but in order to find the appropriate amount entitled to the insured, fault has to be established.
In assigning fault, the question is about the degree of responsibility. The insurance paid out depends on how much at fault each of the two (or more) parties involved are. The insurance companies will send out claims adjusters, who study the situation, and based on their findings, fault to the parties, with a percent value known as “comparative fault.” Some states calculate insurance coverage by “pure comparative fault.” With pure comparative fault, your degree of responsibility is deducted from your claim. If you are found to be 20 percent responsible for the accident, then twenty percent is also deducted from your claim.
Here in San Antonio, we have “proportional comparative fault-” meaning, you get your full claim from insurance provided you aren’t responsible for a certain percent of the accident. The state of Texas sets the bar at 51 percent- you get the full amount from your insurance company, provided you were found to be 51 percent or less responsible. If not, your insurance company will not consider you entitled to compensation.
So to make sure you get as much as possible from your insurance claim, you should think about hiring San Antonio auto accident lawyers. A skilled auto accident attorney can help you in assessing the situation, and can speak on your behalf to the insurance claims adjuster. San Antonio auto accident lawyers have knowledge of the local laws and insurance policies, and can not only assist in negotiations with a claims adjuster, but also give you advice in court if it comes to that.
How else can an auto accident lawyer help you? Besides being your representative in court and negotiations with the insurance company, San Antonio auto accident lawyers can also use their experience to assist your efforts.. An auto accident attorney in San Antonio can gather favorable evidence such as police reports, or medical evidence, or interview potential witnesses whose testimony may help you in a court of law. They can assess your legal situation, draft letters, and can look out for your interests if there are any disputes.
Do you need a lawyer after every accident? A lawyer is really required only in certain situations. If, for example, there has been a death or injury, then having an attorney will be important. If there’s some kind of problem involving a dispute, of if you feel you are being treated unfairly by your insurance company, you’ll probably need professional advice. Having San Antonio lawyers that specialize in auto accidents with you is to your advantage, and they can certainly ease the burden while you go through a difficult period after an accident.
Finance
When to Contact a Motorcycle Accident Attorney
Are you a motorcycle rider? If so, you need to know that there is a saying that it’s not if you’re going to have an accident, it’s when. There are two kinds of cyclists – one who has had an accident, and one who hasn’t had one yet. Not very encouraging if you get around on two wheels.
If the inevitable has happened, and you found yourself sprawled along the asphalt, chances are that you have suffered pretty significant injuries and probably have lost your bike as well. This is about the time to consider seeing a motorcycle crash attorney.
Hopefully, there was a police report taken, and witness statements given. Medical records will be helpful, as well as the insurance claim information. These will all be a vital part of the case that your motorcycle accident attorney will use to establish your case. Dealing with the insurance companies involved, both yours and the other parties’ as well is a major undertaking. This is what the staff of your motorcycle injury lawyer will coordinate and gather information on.
Due to the fact that cycle riders are very vulnerable, the injuries are frequently very serious, if not life-changing. Common injuries caused in motorbike accidents often include head injuries, internal injuries, broken arms, legs, and neck injuries as well. Many riders suffer from TBIs, otherwise known as Traumatic Brain injuries. The cost of medical for these types of injuries can be enormous.
If you do not have adequate medical insurance coverage, these costs can be personally catastrophic, often resulting in having to declare personal bankruptcy. It may be tempting to reach a quick settlement with the insurance company, but do not let fear rush you into a low settlement. Remember that it is the job of the insurance company to reach a low, quick settlement.
Remember that it is the job of your motorcycle crash attorney to represent you in the best way possible, and fight for the best settlement possible for you.
Finance
Maritime Accident Lawyers for Trouble On the Sea
When a person is injured on the job or in the course of their daily life it is bad enough. The costs of medical bills and lost wages coupled with the difficulty of dealing with insurance and trying to get the responsible parties to address their culpability means that the whole process can be incredibly taxing. These problems are exacerbated significantly when the problems occurred at sea or on the water. The laws are very different when offshore and that is why it is so important to have maritime accident lawyers assist in pursuing compensation after you have been hurt or some one has been killed on a boat or ship.
Regardless of whether the damage happened on a tug boat, a cruise ship or an oil tanker maritime accident lawyers can assist in getting just compensation. The knee jerk reaction from responsible parties is to try and offer a quick settlement and to put the incident behind them as fast as possible. This is not recommended as it often results in a loss of rights and the settlement is frequently far less than they ought to be paying. With a competent lawyer it is possible to review potential settlements and to find out whose interests they are really fulfilling.
It is important to have maritime injury lawyers because the laws of what happens on the water are frequently different than those on shore. In some instances the incident may occur in areas that are international waters and not subject to the law of the land. Because of this one really needs to secure an attorney who has case experience dealing with this specific field of the law.
It is also critical that one seeks out maritime accident lawyers who are dedicated to getting results. The best outcome is of course to secure a settlement outside of court but that is not always possible. In these situations it is necessary to have legal representation that will work to get compensation without a trial, but who will pres a suit if negotiations do end up breaking down. Additionally, one should be sure to shop around and find an attorney who not only fits the budget but who seems to offer the best information and approach to the specific situation. He should be someone who is willing to do some investigating to determine what has happened and where to go moving forward.
Maritime accident lawyer have expertise in admiralty law and how best to pursue compensation from liable parties. They will bring their unique experience to bear on one’s case while working to determine who was at fault and what can be done to ameliorate the situation.
Finance
Finding the Right Attorney for Your Injury Case
If you have been injured as a result of someone else’s negligence, you need the right injury lawyer to represent you. Hiring a specialist in personal injury is your best option.
The Sole Practitioner:
There are different sized law firms. A sole practitioner generally handles personal injury, family law, and sometimes Workers’ Compensation law. You may be able to find a good sole practitioner to handle your case. Make sure when you talk to an attorney of this type that he is going to front your court costs and attorney fees until your case has settled or received a favorable verdict. If not, a larger law firm might be better for you.
Small Law Firm:
This type of law firm has from two to eight attorneys. This can work to your advantage because the firm will probably charge you on a contingency basis, meaning that they will front your court costs and not charge you attorneys’ fees until your case concludes and will be reimbursed from the proceeds in your case. If they do not win a monetary verdict, you will not have to pay anything.
Lawyers in small firms often collaborate on cases. This is a big advantage because more than one lawyer is planning your case strategy. The collective ideas of a firm of this type will provide a personal injury case with the added perspective of more than one attorney.
Large Law Firm:
A large law firm is not likely to give your case the personal attention that you might like. This does not mean that they will neglect it either. Like the small law firm, the collective ideas of many attorneys are beneficial in planning a case strategy. Several attorneys will handle your court appearances and other matters. However, if your case proceeds to trial, you will have the large-firm reputation and monetary power on your side. A small insurance defense firm may feel intimidated by a plaintiff who has hired a big firm to represent his case.
Matching Services:
When looking for a qualified, reputable firm to represent you, try checking some of the matching services online that connect clients with attorneys. On one of these sites, you may be able to read an attorney’s qualifications and bio, which will be helpful in deciding which attorney to hire.
The Bar Association for your county also has a lawyer referral service that can match you with an attorney for your case. Lawyers register and apply to be on the Bar Association’s panel of lawyers. These are listed by legal specialty.
Word-of-Mouth:
A recommendation from a friend or a co-worker is worth its weight in gold. This is probably the best way to find a good attorney.
