Auto Insurance Reviews – Saving Time, Effort and Money
If you want to choose the best auto insurance policy, it is important to do a thorough study and review the prevailing auto insurance companies in the market. The next step is to go through the auto insurance reviews posted about the company. This will surely give you a fair idea of the repute and reliability of the insurance provider.
Internet is undoubtedly the best way to get useful and valid information. It makes sense understanding the terms and conditions of the policy and other legalities involved prior to purchasing the policy. The best way to go about is to invite auto insurance quotes. The individual only needs to part with some basic information that is required for inviting these free online quotes from the insurance provider. A detailed and in depth auto insurance review would give you a fair idea of whether the insurance provider will be able to meet the promises. It goes without saying that the products sold by the insurance companies are one and the same with minor variations in the policy.
However, the service and customer satisfaction varies from one company to another. Moreover, some companies may be more financially stable than the others. It is better to stick to such companies, even if it means shelling out a higher premium. Auto insurance reviews will also provide the details regarding the financial stability of the insurance provider.
The reviews will also give you an idea of the customer service provided by the company. An online search also helps you to browse through customer complaints and how effectively the company has sorted them out. The speed and method of handling of insurance claims is evidence of the reliability of the company.
Purchasing a financial product like an insurance policy needs to be done with care and proper research. The online quote tool is the best way to invite quotes and compare them. You may also want to check with local insurance agents about the reliability of the insurance provider. Agents are professionals who will surely have a fair idea and will also advise you on the type of policy to be purchased that will suit your requirements and budget.
Once you have the auto insurance reviews in front of you, it is now easier to make a choice as regards purchase of the policy. It is now left to you to decide on the type of policy that is effective as well as cheap.
Taking A Look At Gadget Insurance
As a modern person, you most likely have a Smartphone, laptop, camera, and other gadgets. If you regularly travel, there are many things that go wrong with your gadgets: they can be damaged, get lost, or even be stolen. Good quality gadgets don’t come cheap; therefore, it’s always wise that you protect them. One of the most effective ways of doing it is by insuring them. Studies show that many people don’t insure their gadgets due to ignorance or lack of knowledge, but this shouldn’t be you.
Types of gadget insurance policies
Insurance companies have come up with insurance policies meant to cover your gadgets. Some of the companies cover a certain brand of gadgets while others aren’t choosy. There are some companies that will cover you against specific problems such as accidental damage, theft, or loss while others will provide you with a comprehensive cover. It’s up to you to choose the cover that you like the most.
Factors to consider when getting gadget insurance cover
For you to get the most from your gadget cover you need to consider a number of factors that include:
Item limit: Companies provide different limits on the amount of money they can cover a given gadget. Some will provide a limit of a few dollars while others will cover gadgets that are up to several thousands of dollars. The policy that you choose should be enough to cover your gadgets. When making your choice, you should note that policies with high limits are usually expensive.
Replacement cost: Insurance companies have two types of replacement costs: the relative cost and the exact cost of the gadget. The relative cost is the cost of the gadget at the time of the damage or loss. A company that compensates you using the relative cost isn’t good as you will be required to pay most of the money. For example, your iPad might be worth over a thousand dollars when new but this won’t be the price a few years later. In the event the iPad gets lost or damaged, the insurance company will compensate you based on the current value of the gadget. To ensure that you don’t pay a lot of money than you should, go for a company that replaces the gadget based on the price of a new gadget.
Exclusions: Almost all policies have exclusions. These are situations where the policy won’t cover you. For example, most of the policies won’t cover your gadget if you damaged it while you were bungee jumping. To avoid surprises in the future, you should take your time to read the policy and stay away from one that you feel will be controversial in the future.
Conclusion
This is what you need to know when you are getting insurance for your gadgets. The key to avoiding surprises in the future is reading the fine print. Carefully go through the print and understand all the exclusions and exceptions that might be listed. As rule of thumb, you should never go with a company offering a limit that is below the cost of buying a new gadget.
How to Purchase a Flood Insurance Policy?
Flood insurance was not available up until 1968 in the USA, when Congress created the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) to make this coverage available to the eligible communities through federal subsidization. The program is managed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). Any building on a permanent site, above the ground, walled and roofed, is eligible for the coverage.
If your property is located in a flood zone, it is subject to standard flood policy premium rates, which are higher than preferred rate premiums.
To purchase flood insurance, you don’t have to be in the flood zone. If you are not in the flood zone, and you want to insure your property just in case of a flood, you will be charged a preferred rate. This type of coverage is very affordable; the premium is a couple of hundred dollars a year.
NFIP policies may be sold by private insurance companies through the FIA’s “Write Your Own” program. Under this system, the FIA sets rates, eligibility requirements, and coverage limitations. The participating company collects the premiums and pays for the losses out of these premiums. If the insurance company collects more in premiums than it pays out in losses, the excess must be returned to the government. Most of the time, the insurance companies that sell flood insurance also sell homeowner’s, dwelling, and other policies.
For the flood coverage to go into effect, an application for the NFIP must be completed and accompanied by the gross policy premium payment in full. Payment cannot be divided into partial payments, and no payment plan is available.
After the payment is received, there is a thirty-day waiting period for the policy to go into effect. The waiting period is waved only if you are buying a house and need to submit all insurance supporting proof at the time of a closing. If your new home is not in a flood zone and your mortgage does not require flood insurance, don’t expect them to pay for it from your escrow account. If flood insurance is required, you can request a payment to be released from your escrow account, same as your hazard insurance.
Let’s say you have a house, and you have a homeowner’s policy and a flood insurance policy. If you decide to sell the house, you can do it in two different ways with the flood coverage.
You can cancel the policy, providing HUD statements and receiving a refund, or you can assign flood coverage to the new owner of the house. The flood insurance can be assigned to the other insured with the title of the property. Some insurance companies request written consent from the previous insured, and some don’t.
Car Total Loss – Determining And Settling The Value Of Your Car!
What is the car total loss process? Once you are in an
accident, the insurance company must inspect the vehicle and determine whether
the damage was substantial enough to declare a complete loss.
Most insurance companies will want to inspect the vehicles
themselves. In most accidents, insurance companies have approved body shops
write estimates and they eventually issue payment based on that estimate.
However, when there is a potential for a car total loss, most insurance
companies want their insurance adjuster to inspect the vehicle.
The reason for this is the conflict of interest that arises
from the arrangement between the insurance company and the body shop. Body shops
are in the business of fixing cars. They have a vested interest in quoting the
repairs so the car can be fixed and not declare it a car total loss.
For all practical purposes this means that you will be
waiting longer. Usually it takes two to three business days for the body shop to
issue a repair estimate. If the claim adjuster or the field representative has
to inspect and write their own estimate, then you will be waiting three to five
more days to get to the location of your car.
Before the adjuster comes out, she/he will submit all
pertinent information about your car (year, make, model, and mileage) to a third
party company. This company usually is CCC
Information Services Group, Inc. CCC will do a preliminary report to
determine what the value of your car is so the adjuster knows what the insurance
company would be looking to if there is a total loss.
Depending on your state law and the specific insurance
company, there will be a car total loss when the insurance company believes that
the cost to fix the car reaches 70%, 80%, or even 90% of its total value. It is
always a good idea to ask the adjuster what is the threshold they use to
determine a total loss.
When the vehicle is being estimated by the car total loss
adjuster, this individual will be looking at the condition of the vehicle. They
will note how “clean” the vehicle is, what is the exact mileage, and what
equipment and options the car has. All of this information will be reflected in
the final evaluation of the vehicle.
The adjuster will then submit the inspection report again
to CCC. CCC will send a final report showing comparative prices for the vehicles
in your local market. They will establish what the fair market value of the car
is and what a fair offer of settlement would be. For more information on how to
dispute this report visit:
http://www.auto-insurance-claim-advice.com/car-total-loss-2.html.
Next, the adjuster must determine who the lien holder of
the vehicle is. If you have a car loan, the insurance adjuster must get that
information so they can contact the bank to determine how much is owed. There
are different requirements insurance companies must follow. If the insurance
company you are dealing with is your own (you are claiming the car total loss
against your own insurance company) then they will be bound by the terms of the
policy, which 99% of the time requires them to pay the bank first. If you are
making a total loss against someone else’s insurance company (the person that
hit you), then this requirement does not exist (there is no actual policy to be
bound by).
If you have a loan, then the insurance adjuster will
request from the bank a Letter of Guarantee. This letter is an agreement between
the bank and the insurance company that for the payment of x amount, the bank
will release the title of the car to the insurance company directly. This
process usually takes four to five days.
If the amount you owe for the car is less than what the
insurance company will pay for the car total loss, then the insurance company
will pay the loan amount and then issue you a second check directly. If the loan
amount is higher than what the car total loss offer, then you will be upside
down your loan. You will be required to continue making payments even though the
car title will be transferred to the insurance company.
Once you receive payment for your loss, you will be able to
go out and get another car. For more information the total loss process and how
to protect your interest, visit:
http://www.auto-insurance-claim-advice.com
