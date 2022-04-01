Share Pin 0 Shares

Bank Rules Changed: Now Follow These New Rules Otherwise Your Bank Account Will Be Suspended

If you are a customer of Punjab National Bank (PNB), then there is important news for you. PNB has increased the charges for services related to general banking related business. These increased charges will be applicable from January 15, 2022. There is important news for the customers of PNB. If you are a customer of Punjab National Bank (PNB), then you are going to get a big setback. In fact, PNB has increased the charges for services related to general banking operations. These increased charges will be applicable from January 15, 2022. PNB has given this information. Now there should be 10000 rupees in Current account According to the information given on the website of PNB, the charge for non-maintenance of quarterly balance in the metro area Current account has been increased from the Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000.

Also Read : RBI Assistants Recruitment 2022 | Apply Online For 950 Posts, Salary Upto 4500 | Direct Link Available Here

The charge for not maintaining minimum balance in urban areas has been increased from Rs 200 per quarter to Rs 400. At the same time, this charge has been increased from Rs 300 to Rs 600 for urban and metro areas. Let us tell you that this charge will be taken on quarterly basis.it rules pertains to Current account. Locker new charges Not only this, the locker charges have also been increased for both the sectors. Under the new rule, the charge has been increased for all types of lockers except the XL size. At the same time, the charge has been increased by Rs 500 in urban and metro areas. Earlier the number of locker visits per year was fixed at 15 free visits. On top of this a fee of Rs 100 per visit was imposed. But now under the new rule, from January 15, 2022, the number of free visits in a year has been reduced to 12. After this a charge of Rs 100 per visit will be taken. Changed rules for current account also According to the latest tariff of PNB, the charge for opening current accounts has been increased from Rs 600 to Rs 800. There will be no charge on accounts closed after 12 months. As per the information given on the PNB website, with effect from February 1, 2022, the return charges on NACH debit have been increased from Rs 100 per transaction to Rs 250 per transaction.

Also Read : Ration Card List 2022: Good News! Now All people will get free ration, check name in the new list of 2022

Change CEO of PNB The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) of the government has approved the appointment of Atul Kumar Goel as MD and CEO of Punjab National Bank (PNB). Let us tell you that Atul Kumar Goel is currently the MD and CEO of UCO Bank. According to the committee, Goyal’s charge will come into effect from February 1 next year. Atul Kumar Goel will continue as the chief of PNB till December 31, 2024. Significantly, Punjab National Bank is the second largest public sector bank in the country. Atul Kumar Goyal will serve as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in PNB till January 31, 2022. Goyal will replace Mallikarjuna Rao in PNB who is currently serving as both MD and CEO.

The image used as featured image in this post is only for representational purpose

The post Bank Rules Changed: Now Follow These New Rules Otherwise Your Bank Account Will Be Suspended appeared first on JK Breaking News.