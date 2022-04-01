Finance
Benefits of Life Insurance for Seniors
The majority of senior residents of North America are not able to afford long-term care due to the high cost. Only a few seniors use their insurance to cover the expenses for long-term care. This is a serious issue; too many seniors are unprepared for these costs, leaving them and their families at financial risk. There is a solution: purchasing life protection can help cover all possible expenses for long-term care. There are also several other advantages of purchasing life insurance for seniors; find out about these below.
Provide Financial Support for Your Spouse
Married elderly couples are often anxious about leaving their better halves with debt after passing away, and for good reason. Funerals in countries of North America are quite expensive – they can cost as much as $5,000 or more. Not every family can afford these costs, and that is why life coverage comes as a practical solution.
Life protection policies can fully cover the expenses of the funeral and burial of one spouse, and that coverage can bring some peace of mind to the insured person. Covered by a life protection policy, the individual can be sure that his or her significant other will receive the necessary support to deal with the financial side of a funeral.
In addition, a surviving spouse can use the funds from the coverage to increase the benefits from their pension plan.
Life insurance for seniors makes it simpler to deal with the expenses of a funeral, and that means the financial pressure does not add to the already-stressful situation.
You Can Still Get Life Insurance If You Are Sick
A lot of the insurance companies that provide traditional life protection policies often refuse to provide life protection for seniors who have pre-conditions. A serious illness poses a high risk to your life, not to mention the fact that advanced age also contributes to that increased risk. These are the main reasons an insurance company will decline your life insurance application.
Having a pre-condition does not mean you are left without life coverage at all, though. There are many insurance companies that do provide insurance for people who cannot or do not want to undergo a health exam. This type of insurance, often called no medical life insurance, does not require a medical examination for qualification; however, this feature also makes the price of this type of insurance higher, compared to a traditional life protection policy.
There are two types of life insurance policies that do not require a health exam: guaranteed issue and simplified issue. Guaranteed issue insurance plan requires no medical tests and no medical questions; that means that you are approved for this insurance automatically, but you will have to wait two years before the policy starts to work. Simplified issue insurance requires you to answer a series of questions, but there is no medical examination, and the policy provides coverage from day one.
The Bottom Line: Life Insurance Is a Reasonable Choice for Seniors
Progress in technology and healthcare are making it possible for people all over the world to live longer lives. That is why the senior population is outnumbering the population of younger people, and it is also why more life coverage alternatives have to come into play. Before these changes, one could not afford life insurance if they were older than 60 or 70 years of age. Now, it is no longer an issue – older people no longer have to worry about leaving their families with nothing but emotional and financial distress when they are gone. Life insurance is a helpful hand thanks to which you can be sure your family, children, and spouse are financially secure.
Finance
Car Insurance Reviews – Use Them to Get the Best Car Insurance Policy
Car insurance reviews are very important to guide you in your search for the best auto insurance that is going to provide the right coverage for your care. Factors that you need to consider for the right insurance policy for you include deductibles, the actual value of your car, full coverage or liability, and other comprehensive coverage that can cover the needs of your car in the events that do no involve accidents.
The car insurance review is really beneficial but it can also be misleading especially if it does not offer the right information. Be a smart consumer by checking out genuine web sites that offer valid reviews of auto insurance and get yourself familiarize with the factors that you need to know before you make a purchase.
There are two types of review sites; one that offers you genuine reviews that are supported by advertising revenue which are meant to help consumers while another site offers reviews as advertisements to represent a particular insurance company with supported payments being made for each policy that gets sold.
The more trustworthy reviews are obviously found in the first type of web site. By reading more and more reviews offered, you will know more about the insurance policies that you want to get for your car. A review that is extremely well-written will tell you that you are dealing with a professional while one that is full of grammatical errors and incomplete explanations can be a sign that the review site is not really reputable.
Find out a list of the most reviewed car insurance companies on the review website and use it to get quotes from the insurance companies. You can start by getting the quotes from the highest rated insurance providers so that you have more options to choose from. You can simply inquire about the quotes online or just fill up a form supplied at the insurance company’s web site.
Do the same thing for other companies that you have on the list. From the many car insurance quotes you get, only then you will be able to make a selection of a auto insurance policy that offers you the type of coverage that you want for you and your vehicle. Don’t forget to factor in your budget.
Used this way, car insurance reviews can be an invaluable means to finding the best deal for you. Keep in mind of these key points whenever you use reviews online to help you choose the right policy.
Finance
How Home Insurance Lawyers Can Help Resolve Your Case
Terri-Lynn Robinson’s entire life was turned upside down when a dispute with her ex-husband went disastrously wrong. As he packed to move out, he decided to take revenge. He retrieved a BBQ lighter and lit the entire length of their bed skirt on fire. With her in the room. Within minutes, her bedroom went up in flames. While Terri was able to escape, her home and life were in shambles. Her house, an object of arson, was uninhabitable. She turned to her insurance company, who responded by denying her claim. Their reason was that, since her ex-husband was on title, the damage was caused by the home-owner and thus was not covered. Terri is a victim of spousal abuse; she lost her home during the dissolvement of her marriage. When things couldn’t get worse, she was told that she was on her own. Insurance that she had paid for would not be stepping in. Terri was left to pay the mortgage on a “rotting shell” while she lived in a shelter. She could not afford the repairs on her income, and she now faces the very real possibility of bankruptcy and the loss of the rest of her possessions. If you’ve found yourself in a similar situation, a home insurance lawyer can help.
This Happens More than you Think
Terri-Lynn is not the first woman to be a victim of spousal abuse and arson. She is definitely not the first to have claims wrongfully denied. The tragic outcome of these denials can be complete loss of quality of life and home. Home insurance lawyers are the connecting link between these horrible tragedies and a successful outcome. Lawyers fight for your rights and your insurance claims. Insurance is paid so that it is there when you need it the most. It is a tragedy that this money is lost, leaving you out of pocket for additional expenses that you cannot afford during the worst periods in your life.
Lawyers get Results
Insurance companies are just that: companies. Companies exist to make money. In addition to this, there is a lot of scrutiny over insurance claims to insure that a claim is not fraud. Unfortunately, this type of scrutiny often leaves the homeowners on the short end, with their claims denied. Home insurance lawyers are familiar with the laws and regulations surrounding insurance and claims. If your claim is denied, your next best move is to call for help.
Most home insurance lawyers work on a commission basis. This means that they do not get paid until you do. They understand that your current situation has already created financial strain. Hiring a lawyer should not add more stress to your current situation. If you can get the help you need to fight a claim that should be paid. To get the money needed to repair your home and life without the out-of-pocket expenses, make the call. Home insurance lawyers are there to fight for you. They are the middle liaison that understands your situation while having the legal knowledge to work in your favor. You paid for your insurance to be there for you. A home insurance lawyer will take the time needed to make sure that this is exactly what happens.
Finance
Vision Insurance Information for Your Family
Being responsible for a family can include a plethora of tasks and can take up much time to organize all the insurance policies and papers to ensure that every family member has access to medical, dental, and vision care when it is needed. Finding a good family insurance agency is important to the family as a reputable insurance company will help the family to have protection over assets, property, life insurance, and quality health insurance.
Many people assume that dental and vision insurance fall under a good health insurance plan. In some cases, this is true; but this is not always the case. Speaking with your insurance agency will help you to be more informed on exactly which plans are offered and which ones you are currently covered on. Just because a person has medical insurance does not mean that he or she also has dental and vision insurance. A person can also have dental and vision insurance without having medical insurance.
Some people will have access to vision insurance through their employer. Each health plan offered by varying companies differs in one way or another. One health plan may offer the option of the employee selecting medical insurance without having the option of dental or vision insurance. Another health plan through a place of employment may include medical, dental, and vision all in one package. And yet another health plan may offer three separate choices of medical, dental, and vision and allow the employee to pick and choose which ones he wants for himself and his family.
Taking the time to speak to your private insurance company and asking your human resources department at work about the available vision plans can help you to decide which type of vision plan will meet the needs of your family on the budget that you have to work with. There are basic and advanced vision plans that many insurance companies offer. Basic plans will typically include eye exams, contacts, and one set of glasses per year. Advanced vision plans can cover more serious treatments such as treating glaucoma and laser surgery.
A family vision insurance plan can be beneficial for everyone in the family, even if no one in the family currently wears glasses or has eye problems. Long term care on a consistent basis and regular eye check-ups can help to ensure that the members of your family are being well cared for in their vision area. Many times, issues will arise unexpectedly that will require a person to begin needing glasses or extensive eye exams. Vision insurance only costs a few dollars a month per person under most insurance plans and a vision policy, whether through a private insurance agency or through your work insurance, can help to protect and care for your family’s eye needs. This will be extremely beneficial on a long term basis and preventative check-ups can help to prevent more serious eye problems from occurring in the near or far future.
