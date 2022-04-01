Benefits of Life Insurance for Seniors

Share Pin 0 Shares

The majority of senior residents of North America are not able to afford long-term care due to the high cost. Only a few seniors use their insurance to cover the expenses for long-term care. This is a serious issue; too many seniors are unprepared for these costs, leaving them and their families at financial risk. There is a solution: purchasing life protection can help cover all possible expenses for long-term care. There are also several other advantages of purchasing life insurance for seniors; find out about these below.

Provide Financial Support for Your Spouse

Married elderly couples are often anxious about leaving their better halves with debt after passing away, and for good reason. Funerals in countries of North America are quite expensive – they can cost as much as $5,000 or more. Not every family can afford these costs, and that is why life coverage comes as a practical solution.

Life protection policies can fully cover the expenses of the funeral and burial of one spouse, and that coverage can bring some peace of mind to the insured person. Covered by a life protection policy, the individual can be sure that his or her significant other will receive the necessary support to deal with the financial side of a funeral.

In addition, a surviving spouse can use the funds from the coverage to increase the benefits from their pension plan.

Life insurance for seniors makes it simpler to deal with the expenses of a funeral, and that means the financial pressure does not add to the already-stressful situation.

You Can Still Get Life Insurance If You Are Sick

A lot of the insurance companies that provide traditional life protection policies often refuse to provide life protection for seniors who have pre-conditions. A serious illness poses a high risk to your life, not to mention the fact that advanced age also contributes to that increased risk. These are the main reasons an insurance company will decline your life insurance application.

Having a pre-condition does not mean you are left without life coverage at all, though. There are many insurance companies that do provide insurance for people who cannot or do not want to undergo a health exam. This type of insurance, often called no medical life insurance, does not require a medical examination for qualification; however, this feature also makes the price of this type of insurance higher, compared to a traditional life protection policy.

There are two types of life insurance policies that do not require a health exam: guaranteed issue and simplified issue. Guaranteed issue insurance plan requires no medical tests and no medical questions; that means that you are approved for this insurance automatically, but you will have to wait two years before the policy starts to work. Simplified issue insurance requires you to answer a series of questions, but there is no medical examination, and the policy provides coverage from day one.

The Bottom Line: Life Insurance Is a Reasonable Choice for Seniors

Progress in technology and healthcare are making it possible for people all over the world to live longer lives. That is why the senior population is outnumbering the population of younger people, and it is also why more life coverage alternatives have to come into play. Before these changes, one could not afford life insurance if they were older than 60 or 70 years of age. Now, it is no longer an issue – older people no longer have to worry about leaving their families with nothing but emotional and financial distress when they are gone. Life insurance is a helpful hand thanks to which you can be sure your family, children, and spouse are financially secure.