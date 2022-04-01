News
Boy, 16, charged with manslaughter in death of 15-year-old girl in Columbia Heights
A 16-year-old boy has been charged with second-degree manslaughter for his alleged role in the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old girl inside a Columbia Heights apartment last week.
Damico Jamal-Toyko High of Minneapolis was charged by juvenile delinquency petition Tuesday in Anoka County District Court for the killing of Derryanna Deashia Davis.
A spokesperson for the Anoka County attorney’s office said prosecutors are seeking to have High certified as an adult. High’s next court hearing is scheduled for April 26.
On March 24, shortly before midnight, police and emergency workers responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment building at 3925 Third St. N.E., just west of University Avenue. When authorities arrived, Davis was not breathing and did not have a pulse; she was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the petition.
Investigators learned that Davis and High were among eight teenagers inside the apartment at the time of the shooting. Several of them told investigators that High had been swinging the gun around and pointing it at the group, according to the petition. Others recalled that High was only pointing the gun at Davis before a single shot was fired, the petition read.
Biden orders up oil from US reserves to fight gas price hike
(NewsNation) — President Joe Biden on Thursday ordered the release of 1 million barrels of oil per day from the nation’s strategic petroleum reserve for six months in a bid to control energy prices that have spiked amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
“This is a wartime bridge,” Biden said. “The bottom line is if we want lower gas prices we need to have more oil supply right now.”
Biden blamed the root of high gas prices in the U.S. on the pandemic and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
“Putin’s price hike is hitting Americans at the pump,” he said. “Our (gas) prices are rising because of Putin’s actions. There isn’t enough supply.”
The president said it was not known how much gasoline prices could decline as a result of his move, but he suggested it might be “anything from 10 cents to 35 cents a gallon.”
Prices at the pump were rising long before Russia invaded Ukraine and have spiraled faster since the start of the war. The U.S. national average for a gallon of gasoline has soared in the past month and topped $4.22 on Thursday, according to auto club AAA.
Energy prices have spiked as the U.S. and its allies announced a raft of sanctions against the Russian government and oligarchs over the course of the last month.
The move by Biden shows that oil remains a key vulnerability for the U.S. at home and abroad. Higher prices have crushed Biden’s approval domestically, while also adding billions of dollars to the Russian war chest as it invades Ukraine.
The release of reserves could create pressures that could reduce oil prices, though Biden has already twice ordered releases from the strategic reserves without causing a meaningful shift in oil markets.
“This is a moment of consequence and peril for the world, and pain at the pump for American families,” Biden said.
On Thursday, Biden also reiterated his call for large oil and gas companies to put their profits to use producing more oil.
“Give the American people a break,” he said by “passing some of the savings on to their customers and lowering the price at the pump.”
“No American company should take advantage of a pandemic or Vladimir Putin’s actions to enrich themselves at the expense of American families,” he said.
Biden also called for a “Use It or Lose It” policy, saying Congress should make oil and gas companies pay fees on oil wells on federal leases they haven’t used in years.
“Either start producing or pay the price for inaction,” he said. “Companies have an obligation that goes beyond their shareholders.”
He said he will invoke the Defense Production Act to encourage the mining of critical minerals for batteries in electric vehicles, part of a broader push to shift toward cleaner energy sources and reduce the use of fossil fuels.
According to the Department of Energy, which manages it, more than 568 million barrels of oil were held in the reserve as of Friday.
Revisiting the Dolphins’ Laremy Tunsil trade and what has come from it
Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier revealed this week that he cried the day he traded franchise left tackle Laremy Tunsil to the Houston Texans before the 2019 season for an array of draft picks.
If he has cried again at any point since, they’re probably tears of joy.
The picks received in that deal were either directly used or played a role in the Dolphins acquiring wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, safety Jevon Holland and — the latest — star receiver Tyreek Hill.
“I still remember the day we traded him, I was crying,” Grier said on Monday from NFL owners meetings at The Breakers in Palm Beach. “We both were because he’s such a good guy, and every once and a while he’ll text me just like, ‘Hey.’
“In terms of the return, I never would have guessed that it would have led to all of this. … You just keep trying to do what’s best, you hope, for the organization and what we feel good about in terms of trying to build a team that competes for Super Bowls here.”
Sending Tunsil, wide receiver Kenny Stills, a fourth-round pick and a sixth-round pick got the Dolphins the Texans’ 2020 first-round pick, 2021 first-round pick and 2021 second-rounder. Also acquired by the Dolphins in the Tunsil trade were tackle Julie’n Davenport and defensive back Johnson Bademosi, neither of whom are still with Miami.
The early return in the 2020 draft was underwhelming. Houston was still a playoff team the previous season, so it was a later selection. The No. 26 pick was traded back to No. 30 with the Green Bay Packers as the Dolphins drafted cornerback Noah Igbinoghene, who has started only three games in his first two NFL seasons and had just 78 defensive snaps last year. From the Packers, the Dolphins got back a fourth-round pick that they later traded up within the round to draft guard Solomon Kindley. Kindley started 13 games his rookie season, but he barely saw action in 2021, only starting the first two games at left guard.
Then, it starts to pick up with what the Dolphins got out of the trade in the 2021 draft. The Texans’ first-rounder was the No. 3 overall pick. It was then traded back with the 49ers to No. 12 for San Francisco’s 2022 and 2023 first-round picks and a 2022 third-rounder.
The Dolphins subsequently traded back up to 6 with the Philadelphia Eagles, where they chose Waddle, giving up their own 2022 first-round pick while keeping that of the 49ers. With the early second-round selection, Miami picked Holland. Both he and Waddle were standout rookies last season and building blocks for the franchise moving forward.
Trading their own pick to the Eagles instead of the 49ers’ didn’t always look great. San Francisco advanced all the way to the NFC Championship Game last season, dropping the pick to 29 while Miami’s own pick was slotted at 15.
But that pick was then the centerpiece of five draft selections sent to Kansas City to bring Hill to the Dolphins. The team’s second-round pick and fourth-round pick in the late April draft, plus fourth- and sixth-round picks in the 2023 draft, were also shipped.
Had the Dolphins never traded back from 3 in the past draft, they could’ve taken either wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase or tight end Kyle Pitts instead of Waddle. Both Chase and Pitts were Pro Bowl selections while Waddle wasn’t, although Waddle set an NFL rookie receptions record with 104. But they also wouldn’t have the extra 2023 first-round pick.
If Miami traded its own pick to Philadelphia instead of the 49ers’ pick that ended up being 14 slots lower, the Dolphins still likely would’ve used it in the same Hill trade, but maybe they wouldn’t have had to give up as many picks to make it happen.
Regardless, three of the Dolphins’ top players, two reserves and a 2023 first-round pick were all acquired, at least in part, from trading Tunsil.
The Dolphins were only able to select Tunsil with the No. 13 pick of the 2016 draft because the highly rated prospect fell to that spot after a video leaked on social media of Tunsil wearing a gas mask attached to a bong in one of the most shocking draft-day moments. His first three seasons were spent in Miami while he was a Pro Bowl left tackle in 2019 and 2020 for the Texans.
After the Hill trade, internet memes resurfaced, whether it be of a fake Tunsil statue photoshopped to appear as if it stood in front of Hard Rock Stadium or one of a small domino, labeled with Tunsil hitting the bong, leading to progressively larger dominoes, the last of which was of the Dolphins landing Hill.
Tunsil tweeted the day of the trade, March 23: “I’m blessing y’all.”
Of course, the Dolphins, minus Tunsil, had to go the past three seasons without strong tackle play, despite multiple efforts to fix the offensive line through the draft. That downfall may have finally been corrected this offseason with Miami’s acquisition of elite left tackle Terron Armstead in free agency.

Missouri House slated to pass sweeping new abortion bill
The Republican-led Missouri House is set to pass legislation to defund Planned Parenthood and allow wrongful death lawsuits in rare cases when infants are born alive after an abortion attempt and the infant then dies or is injured. A vote to send the sweeping bill to the GOP-led Senate could come as early as next week. Under the bill, family members could file wrongful death suits if infants are injured or later die as a result of the attempted abortion. A high-profile amendment to make illegal to “aid or abet” abortions that violate Missouri law, even if they are performed in other states didn’t make it on the bill.
