News
Burger King’s ads show big meats but consumers get wimpy Whoppers, lawsuit says
How many times have you unwrapped a fast-food burger and noticed that it bears little resemblance to what’s shown in advertisements?
Consumers suing Miami-based Burger King Corporation share your frustration.
The suit claims that meats shown in Burger King’s advertisements and menu illustrations are deceptively larger that what consumers actually get.
When unwrapped, Whoppers are actually wimpy and Big Kings aren’t so regal, it says.
“Burger King materially overstates the size of nearly every menu item in its current advertisements,” claims the lawsuit filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Miami.
The suit seeks damages on behalf of the four plaintiffs and millions of others who it says suffered financial damages when they were deceived by Burger King’s photos into purchasing its comparatively diminutive sandwiches. They also want Burger King to replace the photos with ones showing the products’ actual sizes.
“Burger King advertises its burgers as large burgers compared to competitors and containing oversized meat patties and ingredients that overflow over the bun to make it appear that the burgers are approximately 35% larger in size and contain more than double the meat than the actual burger,” the suit claims.
The consumers said they would not have ordered their Burger King sandwiches if the photos showed the actual size of the products. What they received “is much lower in value than what was promised,” the suit says.
Burger King Corporation declined to comment on the claims, saying through a spokesperson that it “does not comment on pending or potential litigations.”
Nearly all of the Miami-based burger chain’s products are exaggerated in menu illustrations and ads, the suit claims. Those products include all Whopper-branded sandwiches, such as the meatless Impossible Whopper, the Triple Whopper with Cheese, all of the Croissan’wich breakfast sandwiches, the standard hamburger and cheeseburger, and the recently launched Whopper Melts.
A side-by-side comparison shows the chain’s photo of its Big King with two cheese-topped patties extending wider than their bun, piled high with lettuce, onion and pickles. Next to it is the actual Big King, with the meat smaller than the bun and two slices of lettuce poking from the side.
Similar comparisons show beef patties that are much larger in promotional photos of Burger King’s Whopper and newly introduced Whopper Melt than what consumers actually received.
The lawsuit includes complaints posted online by food reviewers and regular consumers. “Yo @BurgerKing,” one Twitter user posted, “why did I just get the #BigKing and this thing looks like the Small Prince? What’s up with that?”
Prior to September 2017, photos of Burger King’s sandwiches “more fairly advertised the size of the Whopper on its website and store menus,” the suit states. But in more recent years, “the burger increased in size by approximately 35% and the amount of beef increased by more than 100%,” it says, adding that the size and amount of ingredients of the actual Whopper has not increased over that time.
Burger King has previously come under fire for overstating its burger sizes, the lawsuit says. About 12 years ago, the United Kingdom’s advertising regulator ordered the company to stop advertising “overstated burgers” after finding that the thickness and height of its burgers were “considerably less” than advertised.
Four plaintiffs are named in the suit, which seeks class action status. One is a full-time Florida resident, two are residents of New York state, and another consumer splits time between the two states.
They are represented by Anthony J. Russo of the Delray Beach-based Russo Firm and New York City-based attorney James C. Kelly.
While undoubtedly relatable to consumers, class-action lawsuits against fast-food giants often fail.
In 2020, a Fort Lauderdale-based district judge dismissed a suit complaining that the chain’s meatless Impossible Burger was deceptively promoted as vegan but cooked on the same surface as beef patties. The judge found that the chain never claimed the burgers were vegan, and that the plaintiffs failed to ask about the cooking method before ordering.
In 2018, a federal judge in Miami struck down a lawsuit against McDonald’s that claimed it was cheating customers by failing to discount prices of Quarter Pounders ordered without cheese. The judge found that the plaintiffs failed to establish that they were entitled to relief for their “unwanted cheese vexation.”
Ron Hurtibise covers business and consumer issues for the South Florida Sun Sentinel. He can be reached by phone at 954-356-4071, on Twitter @ronhurtibise or by email at [email protected].
()
News
Hurricanes’ offensive line ‘starting to dominate’ halfway through spring practice
Hurricanes coach Mario Cristobal is a former Miami offensive lineman, so it is not surprising when he spends a lot of his time working with the players in the trenches.
“If you’re an offensive lineman and you come here, I’m just telling you the head coach is with you most of practice,” rising sixth-year offensive lineman Justice Oluwaseun said. “I’ve never seen it. I’ve never had a head coach who is literally doing individual drills, and he’s literally teaching me the technique I’m supposed to do. And it just shows you what type of coach he is.”
Assistant head coach Alex Mirabal is also the offensive line coach. The combination of the two experienced former linemen has the offensive line improving steadily as spring practice progresses.
“It’s nice having this many coaches out there and being able to get that individual coaching and development that you need, especially for the younger guys,” center Jakai Clark said. “I feel like in past years we didn’t really have that, and this year it’s just been a big improvement.”
Players have pointed to Cristobal’s and Mirabal’s teaching abilities as a major plus through the first eight spring practices.
“[Mirabal] does a good job of teaching,” Clark said. “To me, that’s the biggest difference is he’s a natural teacher. He takes the time to make sure that you understand concepts. His big emphasis is taking what you learn in the meeting room and taking it onto the field. To me, that’s made the entire group better.”
Miami does not have its full assortment of offensive linemen ready for spring ball, as rising fifth-year junior John Campbell Jr. and rising third-year sophomore Jalen Rivers are limited during practice due to injuries. Fourth-year junior tackle Zion Nelson has anchored the group, and Clark has been entrenched at center.
“I think Jakai Clark could be one of the upper-echelon centers in the ACC,” Mirabal said. “That’s my opinion on it. I think it’s my job to keep helping him get better, and he’s done a tremendous job. … He’s starting to display the leadership that you need when you have your hand on the football.”
Oluwaseun, fifth-year junior Ousman Traore, fifth-year senior DJ Scaife Jr., third-year sophomore Logan Sagapolu and redshirt freshman Laurance Seymore have been among those who have gotten into the rotation at different spots on the line, as well.
“I think that’s the strength of the whole O-line,” Oluwaseun said. “I feel like any O-lineman that we have can play anywhere. We’ve got a bunch of people who’s playing center who plays tackle, we’ve got guys who play guard who play tackle. That’s just how coach Mirabal is. He’s trying to make us get right everywhere, and I feel like just as a group that’s why I really like the group is how versatile we are.”
Clark said Sagapolu, a newcomer to the Hurricanes who transferred from Oregon, brings a lot of energy to the offensive line.
“Strength, power, explosiveness, everything,” Clark said. “Logan is a real dog. He’s obviously a very strong guy, good with his feet, good with his hands. He brings kind of like an energy piece to us, too. … If we have a big play, Logan’s the first guy to start hyping everybody up, put his hands up and start celebrating, so he brings a big energy piece.”
Now that UM is about halfway through spring practice, Oluwaseun said he’s getting excited thinking about the coming season and how the line will perform this year.
“We’re starting to jell and we’re starting to dominate, as an offense should,” Oluwaseun said, “and I’m real excited for that.”
()
News
Former Heat guard Tim Hardaway selected for Basketball Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022
Tim Hardaway, who helped contribute to the start of the Miami Heat’s ascension to playoff contention along with Alonzo Mourning in the late 1990s, now will join Mourning in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, a party familiar with the process Thursday told the Sun Sentinel.
Hardaway who had fallen short on previous ballots when a finalist, in part because of anti-gay comments made during a radio report that he later expressed contrition for and worked in the community to make amends, will make it consecutive years of a Heat franchise icon being enshrined.
Center Chris Bosh, part of the Heat’s Big Three championship teams with Dwyane Wade and LeBron James, was inducted as a member of the Hall’s 2021 class.
Hall selections are not inducted as a member of any particular franchise, which allows Hardaway to be celebrated for both his Heat success as well as the high-octane success he has with the Golden State Warriors’ Run TMC trio of himself, Chris Mullin and Mitch Richmond. Mullin and Richmond, the former Broward County prep standout, have previously been inducted, Mullin in 2011, Richmond in 2014.
Hardaway’s iconic No. 10 Heat jersey already hangs from the rafters at FTX Arena, now to be amended with the distinction of being a Hall of Famer, as have the Heat retired jerseys of Mourning, Bosh and Shaquille O’Neal. Eventually Wade’s retired Heat number also will be so altered.
Also previously enshrined in Springfield, Massachusetts for careers that included time with the Heat were Heat President Pat Riley, guard Ray Allen, guard Gary Payton, former Heat assistant coach Bob McAdoo and former Heat executive Billy Cunningham.
The next member of the Heat’s Big Three who will be on the ballot is Wade, for the Hall’s Class of 2023, four years after his retirement, with James eventually to follow.
The formal announcement of the Class of 2022 will be made Saturday at the NCAA Tournament’s Final Four, with induction in Springfield in September. Hardaway is in New Orleans for that announcement.
Hardaway was one of several selections who leaked Wednesday. Also reported to have made the list for 2022 induction are former San Antonio guard Manu Ginobili, former WNBA star Swin Cash and former NBA coach George Karl, as well as college basketball coach Bob Huggins, who in 1995 interviewed for the Heat coaching job that instead went to Riley.
It was then, during Riley’s first season with the Heat, that he dealt for Hardaway at the trading deadline and set the foundation for future success alongside Mourning.
Hardaway still holds the Heat franchise record of 806 career 3-pointers and had been the Heat’s all-time assists leader until he career mark was broken by Wade in 2010.
“With us,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said when Hardaway was named a finalist, “he really put the Miami Heat, along with Pat and Alonzo, on the map and changed the culture.”
Hardaway, 55, played 13 NBA seasons, including six with the Heat, with time also with the Dallas Mavericks, Denver Nuggets and Indiana Pacers. He later served under former Heat coach Stan Van Gundy as an assistant coach with the Detroit Pistons, a tenure that ended in 2018.
His career included five All-Star selections, one selection first-team All-NBA, three selections second-team All-NBA and one selection third-team All-NBA. He also was a member of the 1990 All-Rookie first team, after he was drafted No. 14 out of Texas-El Paso by the Warriors in 1989.
Along with Mourning he also was a member of the 2000 Sydney Olympic team that won the gold medal. Like Mourning and the Heat’s other Olympic gold medalists, he also has a banner at FTX Arena for that accomplishment.
Hardaway’s son, Tim Hardaway Jr., plays for the Mavericks.
()
News
At Maryland football Pro Day, Chigoziem Okonkwo and others work to achieve NFL dreams: ‘It’s been my No. 1 goal’
After Maryland tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo ran the fastest 40-yard dash among his position group at the NFL scouting combine earlier this month, he was mad.
The time of 4.52 seconds ranked in the 94th percentile among tight ends since 2011, according to scouting database MockDraftable, but Okonkwo said he wanted to be faster — especially after running a 4.40 during training. Still, his performance generated much-needed buzz heading into the NFL draft on April 28 in Las Vegas.
On Wednesday, Okonkwo continued to show off his skills, participating in Maryland’s Pro Day with his fellow draft-eligible teammates in front of 45 scouts from 29 NFL teams. For the senior, it’s a chance to turn a childhood dream into a reality.
“I’ve been doing this since I was 7,” the 6-foot-2, 238-pound Okonkwo said. “It’s been my No. 1 goal my entire life.”
His journey at Maryland took its share of twists and turns before a breakout senior season. As college football grappled with the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, Okonkwo missed the season because of myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle. He returned this past season, becoming one of junior quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa’s go-to targets after receivers Dontay Demus Jr. and Jeshaun Jones went down with season-ending injuries.
Okonkwo caught 52 passes for 447 yards and a team-best five touchdowns, but more importantly, he showcased his versatility as a receiver and a blocker, which he feels can translate smoothly to the NFL level.
“I can play every role,” he said. “I can play out wide, the slot, the backfield. I can cause mismatches, and I can block.”
Maryland coach Mike Locksley said the team runs a pro-style offense that allowed Okonkwo to be an inline blocker and a detached receiver.
“Our offensive system is very versatile, which allows the players to showcase things the NFL is looking for,” Lockley said.
Okonkwo said he didn’t realize how much Maryland prepared him until he went to the East-West Shrine Game in February and felt he was a step ahead of the other tight ends. While working with the Indianapolis Colts staff, Okonkwo said the coaches used the same terminology he learned at Maryland.
Big Ten Network analyst Matt Millen, a former Penn State defensive lineman and general manager for the Detroit Lions, said Okonkwo still has room to grow after improving during his career, particularly as a senior.
“If somebody drafts him, they’re going to have to be a little patient with him, but I think he has something to work with,” Millen said.
Okonkwo, who could be drafted as high as the third round, said he has had in-depth conversations with the Ravens, New Orleans Saints, Cleveland Browns, New York Giants and Tennessee Titans. Playing with Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is something he would cherish.
“You don’t get to see that many extraordinary talents like that,” he said.
Cross looking for opportunity — perhaps close to home
Okonkwo was joined at Maryland’s Pro Day by defensive backs Nick Cross and Jordan Mosley, running back Tayon-Fleet Davis, defensive lineman Sam Okuayinonu, kicker Joseph Petrino and defensive lineman Lawtez Rogers.
Just like Okonkwo, Cross garnered attention at the NFL scouting combine, recording the fastest 40-yard dash (4.34) among safeties.
A three-time All-Big Ten Conference honorable mention, Cross led the Terps last season with three interceptions and two forced fumbles in 13 games. The junior also finished second on the team in tackles (66), including 3 ½ for loss, while adding three sacks and four pass breakups.
A Bowie native, Cross grew up a Washington Commanders fan and said it would feel good playing for his childhood team alongside his former DeMatha teammate Chase Young. However, he wouldn’t mind any NFL team that gives him an opportunity.
“Only a select few people get the opportunity to play in the NFL,” he said.
Cross, a projected third-round pick who could climb into the second round, said he has spoken with a handful of teams, including the Ravens, who he met with at the combine. Millen thinks the 6-foot, 212-pound Cross has the speed, size and agility to be productive at the NFL level.
“He’s got a good skill set for the safety spot,” Millen said. “The thing with safeties is you have to understand angles. And he does a pretty good job of that. I think he’s a pretty good player.”
Maryland’s Pro Day also featured a few other local players, such as Towson wide receiver Caleb Smith and offensive linemen Demarcus Gilmore and Andrew Garnett, as well as Delaware defensive back Nijuel Hill (Calvert Hall).
From Terps lacrosse standout to the NFL?
Former Maryland men’s lacrosse star turned Ferris State quarterback Jared Bernhardt performed wide receiver and defensive back drills, hoping a team gives him a shot after leading the Bulldogs to an NCAA Division II national championship.
When the 6-1, 195-pound Bernhardt was asked what position he preferred the most, he said “I’m open to anything.”
“It was a cool feeling coming back to College Park,” he said. “I would definitely like to do better. I try to hold myself to a high standard.”
After a five-year lacrosse career in which he became the Terps’ all-time record holder in career points (290) and goals (202), Bernhardt transferred to Ferris State, where he rushed for 1,421 yards and 26 touchdowns and completed 70.7% of his passes for 1,322 yards, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions to be nominated for the 2021 Harlon Hill Trophy as the Division II College Football Player of the Year.
Bernhardt said the transition from lacrosse to football hasn’t been easy, as he had to watch a ton of film while seeking guidance from former New England Patriots receiver Chris Hogan, who played lacrosse for three years at Penn State before playing football at Football Championship Subdivision-level Monmouth.
Even though Bernhardt hasn’t touched a lacrosse stick in a while, he didn’t rule out the possibility of returning to the sport. But for now, he’s focused on football.
“I want to win no matter the cost,” he said. “Help out any way possible. It doesn’t matter if I play.”
()
Burger King’s ads show big meats but consumers get wimpy Whoppers, lawsuit says
Car Insurance Reviews – Use Them to Get the Best Car Insurance Policy
Hurricanes’ offensive line ‘starting to dominate’ halfway through spring practice
Former Heat guard Tim Hardaway selected for Basketball Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022
At Maryland football Pro Day, Chigoziem Okonkwo and others work to achieve NFL dreams: ‘It’s been my No. 1 goal’
How Home Insurance Lawyers Can Help Resolve Your Case
High school sports roundup (March 29)
Peter Jensen: My new definition of pain: Not the appendectomy, but the ensuing 21 days of cable news | COMMENTARY
Other voices: As Holocaust teaching expands, racial discussion is being muzzled
Vision Insurance Information for Your Family
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
Fire department responds to ‘confined space rescue’ in Fenton
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
Eric Dane will be back for Euphoria’s third season
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022
The US States which are moving to legalize sports betting￼
5 Principles of Agile Software Development Methods
Joe Jonas upset neighbor with his singing
Top PHP Frameworks to Use in 2022
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
-
Business4 weeks ago
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
-
News4 weeks ago
Fire department responds to ‘confined space rescue’ in Fenton
-
News4 weeks ago
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Eric Dane will be back for Euphoria’s third season
-
Home Improvement4 weeks ago
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The US States which are moving to legalize sports betting￼
-
Tech4 weeks ago
5 Principles of Agile Software Development Methods